His Grandfather Parachuted Behind Nazi Lines Speaking Eight Languages. His Grandson Speaks One: Value Nobody Else Can See.

Let me tell you about the parking garage.

The parking garage is the least loved structure in American life. Nobody proposes in one. Nobody cuts a ribbon on one. Architecture critics do not review them, poets do not mention them, and children do not dream of owning one.

A parking garage is a concrete shrug. It is the building America builds when it has given up on beauty and settled for cash flow.

Which is exactly the point.

Brian Sidman grew up in New Jersey in a traditional Jewish family with a successful business waiting for him. The ladder was built, the laurels were warm, the letterhead practically had his name on it. All he had to do was climb.

He said no thank you. And then, because apparently the boy wanted to make sure nobody could accuse him of glamour, he went to New York City and started a parking garage company.

Understand what that decision costs. Everyone he knew was offering him a head start, and he chose the starting line. Everyone else his age was chasing sexy, and he chose concrete. The family business would have made him comfortable. The garage made him something better. It made him his.

Look at the resume now and you will think the man cannot sit still.

Parking garages. A Miami private equity firm, BAS Holdings, doing workforce housing, solar, and land plays built to survive whatever the economy throws at them. A venture capital firm, METIS Innovative, backing neuroscience and medical device companies.

KidsBasel, a charity he co-founded with his wife Ashley that turns child artists into entrepreneurs. Board seats. A foundation that helped raise over $16 million for St. Jude. An endowed chair of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai in Miami Beach.

And yes, at that same hospital, the Sidman Family Parking Garage. The man made his fortune parking cars and then donated a place to park them. Somewhere an accountant is weeping at the symmetry.

That is not a man who collects businesses. That is a man who has held exactly one job his entire life and keeps changing the costume.

Here is the job. Find the thing everybody drives past. Then figure out what it is actually worth.

Parking garages. Section 8 housing. Thirteen-year-old painters. Stroke patients. The whole portfolio is one act repeated for twenty years: seeing value in the places the smart money forgot to look.

I had Brian on Fortunate Fishes. He is an R360 member in his early forties. I have bourbon older than his career, and the bourbon has done less for humanity.

Here are the lessons.

Lesson 1: Refuse the Ladder Somebody Else Built.

Ask Brian what triggered him and he does not say a yacht, a watch, or a chip on the shoulder. He says he watched the family business succeed, watched the success grow, and decided he did not want to take those laurels and run with them further.

He wanted to start from scratch.

This sounds noble until you do the math on it. Starting from scratch means falling, publicly, in your twenties, while your cousins collect steady checks and your relatives ask pointed questions at Passover. Brian fell. He says you want to fall a few times, because it is the only way you learn.

But notice the deeper play. A ladder somebody else built comes with somebody else’s ceiling. When you inherit the climb, you inherit the height. Brian traded a guaranteed second floor for an unguaranteed skyline.

Your version of the family business might be a title, a firm, a comfortable seat someone is keeping warm for you. The question is the same one a kid from Jersey asked himself. Is this mine, or am I just the next tenant?

Lesson 2: Shrink the Circle Until You Can Stop Looking Over Your Shoulder.

Biggest mistake of his twenties. Not a bad deal. Not a bad market. Bad people.

He learned early that your integrity does not come standard in others, and that the fix is not vigilance. Vigilance is exhausting. The fix is subtraction. Make the circle very small, fill it only with people you trust completely, and then something magical happens.

You get to run at full speed.

That is his actual phrase for it. When you do not have to look over your shoulder, you can run hard down the right path. Every untrustworthy person in your life is a tax on your top speed. You do not notice the tax because it gets collected in glances, in double-checked contracts, in the low hum of wondering.

I did it too. Young Charlie surrounded himself with friends whose only ambition was the next party, and I can report those years back with interest. The audit is simple. List the ten people you spend the most time with. Next to each name, one question. Can I run full speed with my back to this person?

Cut accordingly.

Lesson 3: Hard Work Is the Rookie Number.

If Brian could write a letter to his younger self, it would say: keep the passion, keep the work ethic, and stop confusing motion with progress.

Young Brian ran hard down every path in roughly the right direction. Older Brian thinks one, two, five years out, then works backward, then cuts everything that does not connect to the end goal. He found what everyone eventually finds, that 80 percent of the results were coming from 20 percent of the effort, and the other 80 percent of the effort was cardio.

I have a name for that condition. A lot of activity, not a lot of accomplishment. It is the most respectable disease in business, because the symptoms look exactly like virtue. You are busy. You are tired. You are first in and last out. And you are going nowhere, at speed.

Hard work is the entry fee. It gets you into the building. Working smart is knowing which floor you are trying to reach before you start climbing the stairs two at a time.

Lesson 4: He Doesn’t Read Books. He Reads People.

I asked Brian which book he gives out most as a gift. Standard question. I have asked it a hundred times.

His answer: none. He doesn’t read books.

Understand, this is not a man who can’t. He has a business degree from the University of Arizona. He reads medical journals and real estate journals, whatever the work demands. The books he skips on purpose, which makes it a philosophy, not a gap.

Folks, I read hundreds of books. I speed-read the way other men snack. My library is a load-bearing part of my personality. And I am telling you his system is legitimate, because he did not stop at the confession. He explained the replacement.

People over paper.

God gave us two ears and one mouth, he says, and he uses them in that ratio. When he is sitting with someone who knows something, he says his piece, then shuts up and leads the conversation down the path where the knowledge lives. And he is ruthlessly intentional about it. Pick the goal. Identify the three living masters of it. Get in the room with one. Listen.

A book is a person, filtered, edited, and two years stale. Brian goes to the source and gets the unpublished edition, the mistakes that never made the manuscript, the stuff the lawyers cut.

Read books. I will die on that hill. But if books are not how you learn, stop apologizing and start doing what Brian does. Same curriculum, different alphabet.

Lesson 5: Your Network Is Your Net Worth, and Nobody Trusts a Hunter.

One of Brian’s partners describes him this way. Anyone he needs to talk to in America is one phone call away. Maybe two.

Young people hear networking and picture something greasy, a man at a conference laminating himself onto strangers. Brian’s method is the opposite, and he names the anti-model precisely. The insurance salesman. The hunter. The guy whose handshake has a quota in it.

Brian’s rules are almost embarrassingly simple. Never turn down a meeting. Not with someone younger, not with someone useless, because there is no such thing, and the useless meeting is usually one introduction away from the essential one. Never push. Let people learn who you are, and when they are comfortable, they open their network on their own.

The hunter chases the deal and loses the person. Brian collects the person and lets the deals find him.

The phone call test is worth stealing. Whatever you are trying to build, ask yourself who the one phone call would be. If you cannot name them, that is your project. If you can name them but cannot call them, that is your other project.

Lesson 6: Run Toward the Fire.

In his late twenties, working for other companies, Brian kept ending up on the front lines when things went wrong. Not at the helm. Just the guy who had to stand there and answer the hard questions while everyone else discovered urgent appointments elsewhere.

Most people run from that spot. He ran toward it. Toward the conflict, toward the failure, toward the room where the bad news lives. And he says flatly that he learned more in those years than in all the successful ones combined.

Success teaches you almost nothing. Success is a standing ovation for decisions you already made. The fire is the only classroom with new material, and the tuition is your comfort.

Do not be afraid of conflict. Do not be afraid of failure. He says both like a man reading ingredients off a label, no drama, because to him it is not courage. It is just where the information is kept.

Lesson 7: Negativity Is a Choice. Decline It.

Here is Brian’s entire philosophy of adversity, and it fits on an index card.

You do not get to choose what happens. The disease, the downturn, the deal that dies on the table. That part arrives without your signature. What you choose is the response, and he has observed, the way he observes everything, like a man reading people instead of books, that negativity has never once helped. Not in sickness. Not in business. Not anywhere.

So why pick it? It is the one item on the menu that costs the most and feeds you the least.

This is not a plastic smile. This is arithmetic. Positivity creates success, in his words, and pessimism creates a very well-documented failure. I spent a career around military men who called it PMA, positive mental attitude, and every one of them worth following had it. Life knocks you down without asking. Getting up is the only part of the transaction where your opinion counts.

Lesson 8: Build the Giving Muscle at 30, or It Will Not Work at 70.

Here is what I still cannot get over about this man.

The standard rich guy sequence is well known. Build for forty years with single-minded ferocity, hit 70, feel a chest pain or a conscience, then start writing checks to universities in exchange for your name in granite.

Brian started giving in his early thirties, when the money was young and every dollar out the door was a dollar that could have compounded.

He and Ashley helped raise over $16 million for St. Jude. They endowed the emergency medicine chair at Mount Sinai. They back the SEED School in Miami, which takes kids who would otherwise be raised by the street, gives them a dorm and an education, and sends most of them to college.

And they do it quietly. Look up the name and you will not find a stadium. When I pushed him for the why, he shrugged and said it is in his DNA. He watched his grandfather do it, watched his parents do it, and never understood the wealthy who keep it all, because there are only so many material items a man can buy.

Then he said the sentence that reorders everything. What drives him back to work every single day is so that he can do more for others.

Read that carefully. The giving is not the tax on the ambition. The giving is the engine of it. Most men earn so they can eventually give. Brian gives so he has a reason to keep earning.

Lesson 9: Make the Business Itself the Charity.

Anybody can write a check. Brian builds companies where the doing good is baked into the concrete.

Take his workforce housing. Ten thousand firms do workforce housing. Here is what his does differently. He builds new construction for Section 8 voucher families, in a market where those families are shown buildings from the seventies, the eighties, the nineties if they are lucky. And he builds three and four bedroom units, family sized, in family oriented communities, because these individuals, his words, deserve it.

At the first project, when they handed over the keys, a nurse practitioner in her late fifties stood in her doorway in tears. First new construction home of her entire life.

Or take KidsBasel. Ashley noticed that Art Basel, the December carnival where Miami’s wealthy applaud each other for owning walls, had no room for children. So the Sidmans built the platform themselves.

Talented kids show their work at the most prestigious art fair in America, and then, here is the twist, they get taught to sell it. Entrepreneurship, not applause. I stood in Brian’s house staring at what I would have sworn was a Picasso. It was painted by a thirteen-year-old.

The nurse in the doorway and the kid on the gallery wall are the same lesson. Give people a platform and they will succeed. Most never get the platform. Build the platform, and charge fairly for it, and you have found the only business model that lets you do well and do good in the same transaction.

INTERLUDE. THIS ONE IS MINE. Brian is 40. When I asked him his purpose, he answered without blinking: multiply the success so he can give more away. It took me a decade longer to get my answer, and I had to pay for mine. At 50 I hired a coach, and over a full year of work, the kind of excavation men usually avoid until the eulogy, I discovered why I am here. To inspire and connect others to achieve extraordinary things. Everything I do has to fit inside that sentence or I do not do it. This newsletter fits. R360 fits. Sitting across from a man twenty years my junior who makes me feel like I need to raise my game, that fits too, barely, and it stings. Do not wait for the coach or the birthday. The question is free. What were you built to do? Answer it at 30 like Brian, or pay a professional to drag it out of you at 50 like me. But answer it.

The Bottom Line

Now the part I saved, because it is the load-bearing wall.

Brian’s grandfather was born in Zurich to a family that owned a major textile company. Another family business, another warm ladder. He came to America for the World’s Fair, and when the war came, he enlisted. He did not have to. He enlisted anyway.

They made him a paratrooper and dropped him behind Nazi lines, because he was blond, blue-eyed, and spoke eight languages. The drop went hot. Bullets whizzing past a boy from Switzerland falling out of the night sky over occupied France.

He survived the landing and then survived everything after it, hiding with French families, moving village to village, until he walked himself back to American lines.

After the war he started over in the United States with the clothes on his back, and built a successful career from nothing. And when his grandson came of age with a family business of his own waiting, the old paratrooper gave him the only inheritance that matters. It is there if you want it. But I support whatever you do.

Brian never got to show him. His grandfather suffered a severe stroke and was incapacitated before the first garage ever opened. He would have been proud, Brian says, in the flat voice men use for the wound that stopped bleeding but never closed.

Here is what Brian did with that wound. He founded METIS Innovative, a venture firm backing neuroscience companies, technology finally catching up to the brain, some of it already producing breakthroughs, so that the next grandfather might get to see what his grandson builds.

Sit with that. Angel Alvarez sold sight and funds the blind. Brian Sidman lost his grandfather to a stroke and funds the science that fights them. The great ones all seem to close the same loop. The wound becomes the work.

And the loop keeps running. Brian has two daughters, sharp and precocious, I have met them. Ask him about the family business, plural now, and he gives them his grandfather’s exact deal.

The tools, the guidance, the safety net. And the freedom to fall first, on their own path, because that is how he learned and he will not steal the lesson from them.

I left that taping feeling small, and I mean that as the highest compliment I can pay a man twenty years younger.

I am a grandfather now. One grandson, two granddaughters. And Brian reminded me that a grandfather is not the retired position it appears to be. His grandfather is the reason for the garages, the giving, the neuroscience fund, all of it, and the man has been gone for years.

Our kids are busy building their lives. The grandchildren are watching us. That is not a sunset. That is a second command.

Go find the thing everybody drives past.

Then teach somebody small what it is worth.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is grinding eighty hours a week down the wrong path, mistaking activity for accomplishment. Get them up.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who is waiting until 70 to start giving, or one grandfather who forgot he is still on active duty. Send them the Bottom Line.

Drop a comment. Tell me about the ladder you refused, or the person one phone call away you still have not called. I read every one, and I reply to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

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