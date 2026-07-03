Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Dr. Kraig's avatar
Dr. Kraig
13h

Brian sounds like a lovely gentleman. How refreshing to read about such a giving, considerate fellow in his early 40’s. May his prosperous sharing continue with much ongoing success.

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2 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Gold miner's avatar
Gold miner
12h

Work smart, not (just) hard, take risks early to allow opportunities to find you; genetics and the universe will take care of the rest and Karma will ensure the cycle repeats.

Wonderful story. Thank you.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
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