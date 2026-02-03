I don’t write on Tuesdays.

I’m writing today because my brother Brian passed away at fifty-nine.

His obituary is below. I wrote it.

His death is what brought me to Washington this week for the National Prayer Breakfast. My three grandchildren are here.

I’m going to spend time with them, hug my four children, and ask myself the question that grief always asks: What is important in my life?

But I need time to step back and decide what comes next.

When I know, you’ll know.

Brian M. Garcia, a corporate attorney who advised two presidential transition teams, helped raise more than a billion dollars in investment capital, and expanded a global enterprise across 160 countries, found his highest calling growing giant pumpkins, farming chickens, and serving popcorn alongside people with autism and Down syndrome at a nonprofit movie theater in Connecticut, where they called him Blue.

Mr. Garcia died on Jan. 22 at his home in Miami. He was 59.

His Martindale-Hubbell preeminent rating did not mention the chicken farming. His Chambers USA recognition made no reference to the Special Olympics Plane Pull, in which he competed.

The Florida Bar’s Meritorious Public Service Award, while gesturing toward his pro bono contributions, failed to capture the scene at a Barbie premiere where he stood behind the concession counter in the uniform of a “Prospect” at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Conn., handing out popcorn with the same people he had helped the organization employ.

“He was one of us,” said Valerie Jensen, the theater’s founder, who had planned to dye his hair blue to match her signature pink and gave him the nickname instead. “He paddled me to safety on the roughest of waters.”

The Prospector Theater employs people with disabilities as “Prospects,” paying competitive wages for work that remains unavailable to 80 percent of disabled adults in America.

When Ms. Jensen needed legal counsel to stabilize her organization, Mr. Garcia stepped in. He did not stay on the sidelines. He made maple syrup. He grew giant pumpkins. He helped build a popcorn factory that would create still more jobs for the community. Photographs show him at birthday parties with the Prospects, working alongside them, one of them.

It was not, as it turned out, out of character.

At American University, where he earned dual degrees in international studies and Latin American studies in 1988, Mr. Garcia helped found the Delta Beta chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu, a fraternity born in 1909 when eight Jewish students at City College of New York, excluded from existing fraternities, decided to build their own.

The chapter Mr. Garcia co-founded became known as the most inclusive on campus. New pledges still memorize his name among the 20 founding fathers. It was early practice for what would become a pattern: finding people on the margins and building something that made room for them.

Brian McCarthy Garcia was born on Aug. 25, 1966, at San Fernando Hospital in Panama City, Panama, the youngest of four children in a family distinguished by extraordinary service. His grandfather, Dr. Alphonsus Melvin McCarthy, landed on Normandy on D-Day and earned the Croix de Guerre for operating on French Resistance fighters.

His father, Dr. Carlos A. Garcia, a heart surgeon, would become Panama’s Surgeon General. His mother, Marilyn McCarthy Garcia, taught seventh-grade life science and was known for bringing a sloth to class draped over her shoulder and keeping a lion cub, however briefly, at home. She died on July 12, 2025, at 88.

He grew up bilingual, joking in Spanish and English with equal facility, playing soccer through high school. After school, Sinistera, his father’s paramedic and an Olympic pistol sharpshooter who had risen from corporal to captain over 30 years of service to the family, would take him to the stables in Curundu. He became an expert horseman, competing alongside Valentino in hunter jumper events. He loved the beach and, when the waves cooperated, surfing.

After graduating from Balboa High School in the Canal Zone, American University, and Tulane University Law School in 1991, Mr. Garcia built a legal career that took him from Washington to Miami, from partner at Akerman and Holland & Knight to managing director and general counsel of the Regional Center of South Florida, where he oversaw funds that raised more than $1 billion.

As director of global governance at Wolters Kluwer, he led expansion from 20 countries to more than 160. He vetted cabinet-level presidential appointments and prepared candidates for Senate confirmation hearings.

But the résumé, the Prospector Theater, even the nickname Blue, all of it was secondary to the one thing that mattered most: his two sons.

He poured himself into fatherhood with a devotion that startled even those who knew him well. He took Christopher and Nicolas skiing and scuba diving. He traveled the world with them. He coached their teams, attended their games, showed up for the things that fathers sometimes let slide.

They were not part of his life. They were his life. Everything else, the billion-dollar funds, the 160 countries, the cabinet vetting, was what he did. Christopher and Nicolas were who he was for.

Those who knew him said he talked about them constantly, that his face changed when he did, that he was immensely proud of the young men they were becoming.

Those who knew Mr. Garcia in boardrooms might not have recognized him growing pumpkins in Connecticut. Then again, he possessed an irrepressible sense of humor and a gift for finding the absurd in any situation.

Once, in an emergency room where his elderly mother was being treated, an attractive nurse entered. He turned to his sister-in-law. “Watch this.” Then he got up, introduced himself as a doctor, and carried on a conversation in the clinical language he had absorbed as a heart surgeon’s son. When the nurse asked about his sister-in-law, he said, “She’s my assistant.” When she inquired about his specialty, his sister-in-law, who had just been demoted from family member to assistant, said he was a podiatrist. Without blinking, he turned to the nurse: “Isn’t it hard to get good help these days?”

He remained, throughout his life, a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins, a loyalty that brought him more suffering than joy in his later years. He loved grilled meats prepared with precision. He maintained close ties to friends and family in Panama, returning regularly to the country of his birth.

He is survived by his sons, Christopher, a student at Elon University, and Nicolas, a senior at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami; his brother, Charlie, and sister-in-law Cristina; his sister Ginger and brother-in-law Jim; his sister Colleen and her fiancé Marco; and a community of Prospects in Connecticut who considered him one of their own.

The popcorn factory he helped create will continue to provide employment for people the world too often overlooks. It stands, perhaps, as the fullest expression of a life that moved from the privilege of a surgeon general’s household to the service of those society had marginalized, from the towers of global finance to a movie theater concession stand, from the world of billion-dollar deals to the world of giant pumpkins and maple syrup and a nickname earned by showing up.

They called him Blue.

Those wishing to honor Brian’s memory may contribute to his sons’ Florida 529 Education Investment Plans. It is what he would have wanted. They were his life’s work. [Click on the link to each on and it takes you to Florida’s 529 Investment Account I set up for his sons]:

Christopher Q. Garcia

Nicolas J. Garcia

These four months of Capital Mischief have been a gift. The writing. You showing up. The community we’ve built in this strange little corner of the internet.

But Brian’s death has me asking the question grief always asks: What matters?

I’m going to hold my grandchildren. Hug my children. Sit with that question until I find an answer.

I don’t know what I’ll decide about this Substack. I don’t know how long it takes to figure that out.

When I know, you’ll know.