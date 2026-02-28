This morning, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj. Operation Shield of Judah. Trump called it “major combat operations.” Netanyahu said it would last “as long as needed.”

They targeted Khamenei’s compound. They targeted Pezeshkian. They targeted the head of the armed forces. Satellite imagery shows the Supreme Leader’s residence in rubble. Israeli officials assess the IRGC commander, the defense minister, and the intelligence chief were likely killed.

Iran fired back within hours. Missiles toward Israel. Strikes on the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Targets in the UAE and Kuwait.

A senior Iranian official said there are “no red lines after this aggression.”

Two days ago, Araghchi sat in Geneva calling the talks “the most intense so far.” Forty-eight hours later, his capital is burning.

Israel has closed its airspace. Declared a nationwide state of emergency. Hospitals are moving underground. Forces are reinforcing along the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

This is not a limited strike. This is the war.

On February 11, in Capital Mishief, I laid out three converging clocks: the military buildup reaching strike-ready posture, the 40-day protest mourning cycle peaking, and the diplomatic deadline collapsing.

I told you they would converge around March 8 to 15.

They converged today. February 28. The eve of Purim.

I was off by 13 days. Not because the clocks were wrong. Because they were faster than even I thought.

Twenty-two thousand of you read that first piece. Thirteen thousand read the Day 8 update. If you’re one of them, you already knew this was coming.

If someone forwarded this to you this morning, now you know why they subscribe.

Here’s what was hiding in plain sight.

The Gulf allies refused their bases and airspace. Saudi, UAE, Oman all said no. So the Pentagon turned Jordan’s Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base into the hub. The UK refused Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford. Trump retaliated by threatening to kill the Chagos Islands deal.

Twelve F-22 Raptors went to Ovda Airbase in southern Israel. First time ever the United States put offensive weapons on Israeli soil. Eighteen F-35s to Jordan. F-15E Strike Eagles. EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare. B-52s and B-2 stealth bombers on higher readiness.

Four carrier strike groups in theater. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest warship ever built, departed Crete on the 26th heading for the coast of Israel. The USS Abraham Lincoln was already in the Arabian Sea, 422 miles south of the Iranian coast.

Over 150 aircraft surged into European and Middle Eastern bases since the February 17 talks failed. Over 40,000 US personnel already in the region, with several thousand more arriving.

The biggest American military footprint in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

None of this was hidden. It was all in the satellite imagery, the flight tracking data, the ship positions. You just had to count.

The diplomacy was dead before it started.

Three rounds of indirect talks. Oman on February 6. Geneva on February 17. Geneva again on Thursday the 26th. Each one more “intense” than the last. Each one further from a deal.

The US demands were designed to be rejected. Destroy Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan completely. Surrender all enriched uranium to the United States. A permanent deal with no sunset clauses. Limit ballistic missiles. Cut off all regional proxies.

Iran called them “excessive demands.” They were. That was the point.

On February 19, CBS reported the US could launch strikes within days. On February 18, Trump was briefed in the Situation Room. CNN reported the military was prepared to strike as early as February 21, pending presidential authorization.

He waited one more week. Just long enough for one more round of talks to fail.

Inside Iran, the regime was already dying.

Annual inflation between 62% and 68%, depending on which Iranian agency you believe. Food inflation at 105%. Cooking oil up 207%. Red meat up 117%. Bread up 142%. Eighty percent of pharmacies facing bankruptcy from currency collapse.

Students were in the streets for five straight days. Tehran University. Sharif. Amir Kabir. Isfahan. Mashhad. Class boycotts turned into open resistance. “Death to Khamenei.” “Neither Shah nor mullahs.” The 40-day mourning cycle from the January massacre crested right on schedule.

The IRGC’s intelligence chief went on state television with a “seven-phase plan” to reframe every protest as foreign subversion. That’s not strength. That’s a regime telling you it can’t hold.

The regime was bleeding from the inside before it started bleeding from the outside.

Iran had been racing to rebuild since the June 2025 strikes destroyed roughly two-thirds of its ballistic missile launchers and up to half its missile arsenal. They were sealing underground entrances at Isfahan. Deploying Chinese anti-stealth radar. Running IRGC drills simulating attacks on Al Dhafra Air Base. Shifting doctrine from defensive to offensive. Waiting on 48 Russian Su-35s that hadn’t arrived yet.

They ran out of time.

What happens next is the only question that matters now.

Iran has already retaliated. Ballistic missile barrages toward Israel. Strikes on US assets across the Gulf. This is not over in a day. Trump said American lives may be lost. Netanyahu said it continues “as long as needed.”

Congress was set to vote on war powers resolutions next week. Events just ran past them.

China told its citizens to evacuate Iran on Friday. The US authorized departure of non-essential embassy staff from Israel and Lebanon earlier in the week. Everyone who needed to know, knew.

I’ll have more for you in the days ahead. This story is just beginning.

Stay close.

Subscribe to Capital Mischief

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie