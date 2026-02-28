Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

User's avatar
Void Wanderer's avatar
Void Wanderer
13hEdited

Happy Birthday Sir,

I pray for peace on Earth. I truly do. Calm borders, steady markets, children sleeping without the percussion of distant artillery. Peace is what we claim to want. It’s what we toast, what we hashtag, what we print on greeting cards.

And yet a darker thought intrudes - in a world without friction, without crises, without conflict… how would certain fortunes compound quite so efficiently?

Volatility, after all, is just opportunity dressed in camouflage. Defence contracts don’t bloom in springtime harmony. Energy doesn’t spike because everyone is cooperating beautifully. Reconstruction requires something to reconstruct. Somewhere high above the smoke line, instability is being translated into earnings guidance.

War is horror - let’s be clear. It destroys lives, futures, and cities. But markets are indifferent creatures. They ask only: where is the flow? Where is the leverage? Where is the edge?

Peace builds wealth like an orchard - slowly, season by season. Conflict is a bonfire -violent, brief, and very warm for those standing at the right distance selling firewood.

And in times like these, I find myself searching for voices that don’t just repeat the chorus. I read your articles religiously - each one measured, deeply thought-out, and closer to uncomfortable truth than comfortable fiction. You connect geopolitics, capital flows, and human incentives with clarity that cuts through the fog. You don’t just describe events - you dissect them, you see the ever repeating patterns.

So yes, I pray for peace. But until we live in a world where prosperity doesn’t require smoke on the horizon, I’m grateful for analysis that helps navigate the firelight with open eyes.

Thank you sir - I salute you!

Amen.

6 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Nurse at Work's avatar
Nurse at Work
13h

What were the chances it happened on your birthday? Thanks for keeping us updated Charlie. Your substack was the first place I went this morning. Not CNN, not Fox, not NY times

7 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
