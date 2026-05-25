Oil Is Down. The Bill Is Not.

The President spent Sunday afternoon telling the country that a deal with Iran is close. The barrel moved in thin overnight trading, the cable people clapped, and the fellow with the emergency pocket square rediscovered his smile somewhere between the second cup of coffee and the third panel of guests.

The bond market did not get a vote.

That is the entire reason for this post. The exchanges are closed today, and the whole machinery of American capital is sitting on a Memorial Day bench.

Tomorrow morning the bench empties, and the two largest markets on Earth walk back onto the field to tell us what they actually think of the President’s weekend.

I am writing this for you to read on Memorial Day, before that bell tomorrow, because what happens next is going to be loud. I want you to understand the floor underneath the noise before the noise starts.

Here is the simple version. There are two great markets in this country, and for the past seven weeks they have been pointing in opposite directions. Stocks have been at the barbecue. Bonds have been quietly walking to the exit.

One of them is wrong. Historically, when these two disagree, it is not the bond market, and a Sunday headline does not change that. It only delays the moment when one of them has to admit the other was right.

Reuters reported earlier this month that oil fell roughly six percent on Wednesday, May 20, after Trump said the U.S. talks with Iran were in their final stages.

The barrel has been jumping around all month on every Truth Social post, every leak through Pakistan, every drone, and every ceasefire rumor. Crude has been drinking coffee out of a fire hose since February.

Yesterday’s news is more of the same. Maybe better, maybe worse, and we find out tomorrow.

What is already on the page does not depend on tomorrow.

Commercial bankruptcies just jumped forty-two percent year over year, the bond market priced out three years of rate cuts in a single month, and long-term sovereign yields broke out simultaneously in the United States, Japan, France, and the United Kingdom.

A 240-year chart most investors have never seen is doing something it has only done three times since George Washington.

None of that is fixed by an Iran deal. None of it is even meaningfully softened by one.

Oil is the match. The house was already dry.

Wednesday’s post moved too fast, and many of you told me so politely. That is one of the genuine advantages of having intelligent readers instead of a comments section full of men named PatriotEagle1776 asking whether gold is edible.

The cleanest question came from Jen, who asked for bonds explained from scratch, so I wrote that comment for her last week. Today I am doing the same thing with the whole picture, slowly, patiently, one chapter at a time.

The country has the day off, the tape has the day off, and we do not.

A bond is a loan. That is the entire cathedral.

The SEC’s Investor.gov defines a bond as a debt instrument in which the buyer lends money to the issuer in exchange for interest payments and the return of principal at maturity, which is the polite finance way of saying the bill comes due at a fixed time. The payment is fixed, the end date is fixed, and only the price moves.

That is the only finance vocabulary you need today. Everything else in this post is built on that one sentence.

Here is what this Memorial Day issue is for.

The free section, the part you are reading right now, is the weather report. By the time you finish it, you will understand why the bond market has stopped trusting the cavalry, why the lender has stopped nodding at the borrower, and why a Sunday Iran headline does not erase the bill already on its way to your mailbox.

The paid section is the longer bill. It is not a louder version of the free section. It is a different post.

The paid post contains the four things I have been quietly working through all spring.

The first is the chart that changed how I think about the next decade. It goes back to George Washington and has only done this three times. The current move is six years old, and the last one ran for thirty-five.

The second is the three reasons this does not end even if oil calms down. None of them is about Iran or Trump. One of them is sitting in Tokyo right now, packing its bags.

The third is the new Federal Reserve chairman, the trap built before he got there, and the bigger lever the bond market is already pulling against him. His first real test is in mid-June, and the room he is walking into has three doors that all open into the same place.

The fourth is what I am doing with my own money. Not what you should do, because I am not your financial advisor and I have no interest in becoming one. I will tell you, in plain categories, what I own this Memorial Day morning, why I am still holding twenty percent cash, and the single uncomfortable warning I would not write a paid post without.

Cash is not fear. Cash is permission, and right now, I still want permission.

The free part starts in the next chapter, with two crowds in a dark room and one very large animal nobody has bothered to turn the lights on for. The paid part starts at the wall, after Chapter Four.

Pour the coffee. Take your time.

The exchanges are dark today. This post is not.

Chapter 1. Two Crowds, One Dead Elephant

A Bond Is A Loan. That Is The Whole Church.

There are two big crowds in markets, and they are both staring at the same economy through different windows.

The first crowd owns stocks. The second crowd owns bonds.

A stock is ownership. You buy a piece of the company, and if the company grows, you may make money. If the company stumbles, you may lose money. If management buys a software company at twenty-seven times revenue because somebody used the word AI in the meeting, you may discover prayer.

A bond is lending. You give the borrower money, the borrower promises to pay interest, and then the borrower promises to give the money back later.

That is the whole church.

The stock crowd gets paid for imagination. The bond crowd gets paid for getting repaid. This is why the bond crowd is usually less fun at dinner and more useful before a recession.

For most of the last few years, those two crowds mostly agreed. Stocks went up when people wanted risk. Junk bonds went up when people wanted risk. Different instruments, same party.

Now they are starting to disagree.

That disagreement is what this chart is showing.

Source: Bloomberg, SSGA. Annotation and interpretation by Capital Mischief.

Stocks are at the barbecue. Credit is walking to the exit.

Read this chart like a seating chart at a family wedding where two cousins are no longer speaking.

The gold line is the S&P 500. That is the stock crowd. They are buying earnings, AI, buybacks, and the general theory that everything will be fine because everything has recently been fine.

The white line is JNK, a junk-bond ETF. That is the credit crowd. These are the people lending money to weaker companies, which means they do not get paid for dreams.

They get paid if the borrower survives.

When both lines rise together, the market is saying one thing.

Risk is fine.

When stocks rise and junk bonds stop following, the market is saying two things at once. The stock crowd is still eating ribs at the barbecue. The credit crowd has noticed smoke coming from the garage.

That is the disagreement.

And when stocks and credit disagree, I listen to credit first.

Not always. Nothing in markets is always, and anyone who says always in finance is either selling a newsletter, managing a target-date fund, or recently divorced.

But usually.

The reason is simple. Stock investors can make a lot of money being early, loud, and wrong for a while. Bond investors have a smaller imagination because their upside is capped.

They do not get ten times their money if the borrower turns out to be a genius. They get their interest and their principal back.

That is the happy ending.

So when the stock market is calm and the bond market is nervous, I pay attention. The careful crowd is not panicking. That would be easier to dismiss.

The careful crowd is leaving quietly.

That is worse.

Stocks Grabbed The Tail

Picture two crowds in a dark room with an elephant. This being finance, nobody turns on the light, because turning on the light would reduce fees.

The stock crowd grabs the tail, and the tail feels fine. It is telling them about earnings, AI spending, buybacks, and a market sitting near record highs.

The fellow on television with the emergency pocket square confirms it slowly, with hand puppets, in case anyone listening accidentally develops skepticism.

The stock crowd is not stupid. It is paid to dream, and dreaming is easier when you are holding the pretty end of the animal.

Bonds Grabbed The Trunk

The bond crowd grabs the trunk, which is closer to the breathing. Bond investors care about whether the borrower can pay, what interest costs look like, and whether refinancing will be available when the music stops.

Credit reads the loan document. Stocks read the press release.

That is why the chart matters. One line is the stock market, and the other is the junk bond market, which is the market for the riskier corporate loans.

For four years those two lines mostly traveled together, because they were measuring the same appetite for risk from two sides of the table. They are no longer traveling together.

Stocks are still at the barbecue. Credit is quietly checking whether anyone else smells gas.

Trust The Crowd With The Smaller Imagination

When stocks and bonds disagree, I listen to bonds first. Not always, because nothing in markets is always, and anyone who says always in finance is either selling a newsletter, managing a target-date fund, or recently divorced.

But usually.

The reason is the only sentence you really need from this chapter. Stock investors get fired for being early, and bond investors get fired for being wrong.

Bond investors do not get paid for poetry. They get paid for getting repaid, which is a less imaginative line of work and, on long enough timelines, a more honest one.

So when stocks are calm and credit is nervous, the careful crowd is telling you something. Right now, the careful crowd is nervous.

Chapter 2. The Exit Is Getting Crowded. The Door Is Called The Fed.

The Door Was Supposed To Open

Credit is not walking toward the exit because it suddenly became dramatic.

Credit is walking toward the exit because, for three years, everyone assumed the door would open before the room got too crowded.

The door was lower rates.

That was the story. If borrowers got into trouble, the Fed would cut rates. If companies could not refinance, the Fed would cut rates. If commercial real estate started coughing blood into a hotel towel, the Fed would cut rates and everyone would pretend medicine had been invented.

That was the old movie.

The new movie has a worse script.

The federal funds rate is the price of overnight money between banks, but for investors it is really the mothership rate. It tells every other interest rate in the economy where gravity lives. Mortgages, credit cards, corporate loans, private credit, junk bonds, all of them feel the pull.

The Fed describes the Federal Open Market Committee as the body that sets the target range for the federal funds rate, which is the official version. The useful version is simpler.

The Fed sets the starter price of money.

That is not every rate.

It is the rate every other rate argues with.

And the market is always guessing where that starter rate will be twelve months from now. That guess matters because borrowers do not live only in today’s interest rate. They live in the rate they think they can refinance into tomorrow.

For three years, that guess was the same.

Lower rates were coming. Cheaper money was coming. Refinancing relief was coming.

The door was supposed to open.

That belief was not just a mood.

It was a price.

This chart shows that price.

The door was supposed to open. Now the market is checking the lock.

Actual Fed Funds Rate vs. Market-Implied Fed Funds Rate 12 Months Forward

The Right Side Is The Lock

Read the chart from left to right. The purple wavy line is the actual rate. The orange stair-step line is the expectation. Reality is always the noisy one. The forecast is always the one with cleaner shoes.

One line is the rate the Fed is setting now. The other line is what the market expected the Fed to be setting one year later.

When the expected line sits below today's line, which is currently 3.50% to 3.75%, the market is saying, "Relax. Cheaper money is coming."

Lower rates.

Easier refinancing.

Fresh oxygen for the financially asthmatic.

For three years, markets expected that oxygen tank to roll through the door. This was not a one-week hallucination by some junior strategist named Bryce with a Patagonia vest and a Bloomberg terminal.

This was the market’s operating assumption.

In 2023, rates would be lower next year.

In 2024, rates would be lower next year.

In 2025, rates would be lower next year.

Then next year arrived wearing brass knuckles.

Look at the right side of the chart. Rate cuts are not arriving on schedule. They are fading off the horizon slowly, which is how Wall Street prefers its bad news.

No screaming. No blood. Just a quiet little repricing that eventually shows up at your door wearing a ski mask.

CNBC reported this month that traders were pricing the next Fed move as a potential rate hike, not a cut. That is not the kind of sentence you find on cocktail napkins in Greenwich.

The largest pool of money in the world stopped assuming the door would open.

It started checking the lock.

That is not a footnote.

That is the plot.

The Long End Has Opinions

Here is the part markets keep trying not to say out loud.

Cutting the Fed funds rate was already a dubious miracle cure.

The Fed can lower the overnight rate. That does not mean the 10-year Treasury, corporate bond yields, mortgage rates, or private credit terms obediently roll over like a golden retriever.

The long end has its own opinions.

Lately, those opinions have been expensive.

This is why the chart matters. It is not just showing rates. It is showing the market’s exit plan being revised in public.

For three years, investors expected the Fed to make money cheaper.

That expectation helped support stocks, credit, private equity, commercial real estate, and every borrower who refinanced at yesterday’s rates while assuming tomorrow would be kinder.

Tomorrow is now wearing brass knuckles.

Credit Is Doing Math

If those expectations are fading, the importance can scarcely be overstated.

The whole credit problem changes when the Fed does not lower the price of money quickly enough.

Weak borrowers do not get rescued.

They get revealed.

That is why Chapter 1 showed credit walking toward the exit. Chapter 2 explains why.

Credit is not being antisocial.

Credit is doing math.

Chapter 3. The Lender Has Stopped Nodding

A Company Walks Into A Bank

A company has a loan, and the loan is coming due. Coming due means the end date has arrived and the borrower has to repay, refinance, or start making phone calls no one wants to receive.

The company does not have the money.

This happens more often than polite society admits, because the American economy contains many fine businesses, many mediocre businesses, and a surprising number of financial raccoons living inside a trench coat labeled adjusted EBITDA. So the company walks into the bank.

The banker asks one quiet question. Will things be easier next year.

For three years, the answer was supposed to be yes. Rates would fall, the Fed would cut, and the lender could extend the loan and wait for the world to come back to its senses.

The Banker Says Come Back Next Year

This is called extend and pretend. Extend means the lender gives the borrower more time. Pretend means everyone agrees, without saying so, that the borrower is still solvent and the auditors should keep their voices down.

The company does not say, “We cannot repay this at today’s rates.” The bank does not say, “If we admit that, we have to mark this down and explain it to people with badges, spreadsheets, and no sense of humor.”

So they shake hands. The loan gets extended, the borrower survives, and everybody goes to lunch.

This can be rational. It can even be humane.

If a good business has one bad year, you do not shoot it in the driveway. You give it time and let the cycle turn.

Extend and pretend becomes dangerous only when the whole plan depends on cheaper money that never arrives. Which is exactly where we are.

Next Year Did Not Improve Its Manners

Imagine the same company coming back the next year, still stretched, still overborrowed, still waiting for lower rates. The lender extends again, then again, then again.

Each extension is supposed to be a bridge. If the other side never appears, though, the bridge becomes a pier.

A pier is lovely if you brought a fishing rod. It is considerably less lovely if you are trying to drive a truck across it.

That is what changed when the Fed-cut bet broke. The lender can no longer tell himself the Fed will make this easier in twelve months, and he can no longer point to the market and say cuts are coming, because the market has stopped saying it.

So he is left with the only question he was avoiding. Can the borrower survive at today’s cost of money.

For many of them, the honest answer is no.

Bankruptcy With Better Lighting

The American Bankruptcy Institute reported that commercial Chapter 11 filings rose forty-two percent in April 2026, climbing from 454 filings a year earlier to 644 filings this April. One month is one month, not a forecast, and I am not going to pretend a single April reading is the whole economy.

But it is the direction, and the direction is the story.

The weak borrowers are not waiting politely for the textbook to finish the chapter. They are already walking into court, while the S&P sits near record highs and the cable people argue about whether AI is more like the railroads or more like electricity.

This is the disagreement from Chapter 1, made physical. The stock crowd sees the tail. The bond crowd feels the breathing. The bankruptcy court hears the coughing.

The Pretending Ends Slowly, Then All At Once

Extend and pretend works only as long as the pretend part stays cheap. When money was cheap, pretending was easy, because cheap money is anesthesia, and anesthesia lets everyone get through the surgery without screaming.

Higher money is consciousness returning in the middle of the operation.

Suddenly the borrower notices the instruments. The lender remembers this was supposed to be temporary. The auditors discover they brought the wrong shoes.

None of it is dramatic in the television sense, which is part of the trouble. Dramatic problems make news. Procedural problems make bankruptcies.

The market spent three years assuming the next room would be easier. The door has opened on a room with higher rates, harder refinancings, and a lender who has stopped nodding.

That is the credit problem in plain English. It is not loud yet.

That is the most honest reason to take it seriously.

Chapter 4. Oil Is The Bill In The Mail

Hormuz Is A Doorway With A Gun Safe

Most of the world’s oil does not float around at random. It moves through a small number of doorways, and the most important doorway in the world is a narrow stretch of water called the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait sits between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, and roughly a fifth of all the oil consumed on the planet sails through it on tankers the length of football stadiums. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has long described it as the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint, with about twenty million barrels per day passing through it.

A chokepoint is exactly what it sounds like.

If somebody puts a gun safe in the doorway, the price of everything that uses oil starts moving, and oil is in everything. Oil moves the trucks that move the freight that moves the goods that move the prices on the shelf at the supermarket where the cashier is, very politely, trying not to cry.

Iran does not have to close the Strait to make the price move. Iran only has to make the world wonder whether it might.

Oil Went Vertical

That is exactly what happened. Reuters reported that Brent crude jumped over ten percent in a single session as the Iran-Israel engagement widened and traders priced in disruption to Hormuz traffic, which is the kind of move oil rarely makes when the adults are in charge.

Oil went vertical the way it always goes vertical. Quietly at first, then all at once, and then on television.

By the time the cable people got their charts loaded, the move had already happened, and refiners had already begun adjusting the price they charge gasoline distributors, who had already begun adjusting the price they charge gas stations, who were already adjusting the sign by the road. The sign moves last, but the cost moves first.

That is the part the consumer sees. There is also a part the consumer does not see, which is the part that matters more.

Diesel Is In Everything Except Your Therapist

Gasoline gets the headlines because gasoline has a sign by the road. Diesel does the actual work.

Diesel is what trucks burn, what trains burn, what ships burn, and what the back of the supply chain runs on. When diesel costs more, every box on every shelf in every store in America costs more to put there.

It is a slow, patient, quiet kind of inflation, and it does not announce itself.

It just shows up in the receipt at the bottom of the bag, the price of the airline ticket, the cost of the contractor’s quote, the new number on the insurance renewal, and the gentle conversation with the kids about how the family vacation this year is going to be educational rather than expensive. Educational is the word adults use when they cannot afford Disney.

The diesel bill is not a forecast. It is already written.

The Six-Month Lag Is The Part That Bites

Here is the part most people miss. The full inflation bill from an oil shock does not arrive on the day oil moves.

It arrives roughly six months later.

That is because companies do not raise prices the morning after a barrel ticks up. They watch, they wait, they hope, they hedge, they argue with their boards, and eventually they pass the cost through, because the alternative is to eat the margin and explain the missing earnings to a hedge fund whose patience expired sometime during the Carter administration.

Reuters noted that several Wall Street economists have been modeling a delayed pass-through from the recent crude spike into U.S. headline inflation through the second half of 2026, which is a very polite way of saying the bill is already in the mail.

You do not get to refuse delivery on inflation. You can argue with the postman, but the envelope still gets opened.

The cruel part is that even if oil falls today, the part of the bill already in the mail is not coming back.

Oil Down. Bill Still On The Way.

Now connect this back to the open. Oil is down because Trump says the talks are close, and that is genuinely a relief. Less oil pressure means less new inflation, less new freight inflation, and less new pain coming through the supply chain in the fourth quarter.

But less new pain is not the same as no pain.

The barrels that already moved through the system at higher prices have already done their work. Those costs are already sitting in inventory, already loaded onto trucks, already priced into next quarter’s contracts. The bill from the spike is not erased by a press conference.

A deal can stop the next bill from being written. It cannot recall the one already on its way.

That is the difference between weather and the long bill, and it is the doorway into the rest of this post.

The Bill Is Already In The Mail. The Question Is Who Opens It First.

If President Trump gets his deal, oil may calm down for a while. Take the calm where you can find it, because I am not a lunatic. I merely write like one for tax reasons.

But here is the part most readers will miss this Memorial Day weekend.

Oil was the match. Oil was not the house.

Below the wall, I will show you the long chart that changed how I think about the next year, the three deeper reasons this does not blow over even if oil falls, the new Federal Reserve chairman walking into the trap, the sector picture that decides where money goes from here, and why I am still holding twenty percent cash while owning the real things I want to own.

The free part you just read was the weather report.

The paid part is the long bill.

If you want the rest of the map, the door is right here:

THE MAP