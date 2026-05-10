Today is Mother’s Day.

I want to start there before anything else. There is a woman somewhere right now washing a pan with the radio on. There is a woman folding a sweater she has folded a hundred times because the boy who wore it is forty now and lives in another city. There is a woman holding a phone, hoping it rings. Some of you are her. Some of you raised her. Some of you lost her last year and the grief still walks into the kitchen unannounced. I am one of you. To Cristina, who married me in spite of the available evidence she shouldn't and then built a family the only way families ever actually get built, which is one quiet "mmm-hmm" at a time, with the side-eye she has perfected over the years. I will love her until my last breath, and the morning after, and the morning after that. I would be nothing without her, and I know it the way you know the sound of the front door when the right person is coming through it. To Olivia, who is the mother of my three grandkids. She does the work I am writing about today with grace she did not inherit from her father. To Amparo and Paloma, who are becoming the women their mother already is. All three of them carry her grace and my stubbornness in a ratio that is theirs alone. To my own mother. We sat together for this day last year. She left us in July. I miss her in the small hours and in the loud ones. I miss her in the lessons I argued with at the time and have spent the rest of my life proving right. This is my first Mother’s Day without her.❤️ The chair where she would have sat is louder than I expected silence to be. To every woman reading this who is a mother. To every woman who once had one. To every woman who is the mother to someone she did not give birth to, which is the harder mothering and often the better one. You do the work that does not photograph well. The work that has no annual report. The work that compounds invisibly for thirty years and then shows up in the way a grown child treats a stranger in an airport. The world cannot price what you do. Today is the day we admit nothing else could replace it. Happy Mother’s Day.

Now. Let us get to the mail.

Sunday: Dear Charlie #29

Every Sunday I print the receipts. You write in to tell me my math is wrong, my politics are wrong, and my bourbon is overpriced. I write back to explain that two out of three is generous. Among the ceaseless surprises in the comments, a Texan compared Bitcoin to a D-5 bulldozer engine. A math-heavy challenger brought seven objections to the halving cycle and got seven answers. An insurance executive took a phone call from Ajit Jain in the middle of a $1 VHS tape garage sale. A Never-Trumper named Mark made me concede the tariff rollout. A returning portfolio manager brought EIA data Goldman won’t have until June. A midstream engineer named Anne diagnosed the diesel cliff in two sentences. A reader asked if Trump was the one being compelled, and the box score answered him. A baseball man borrowed a meridian from Pope Alexander VI. A reader past sixty asked the right question about gratitude. A man used the comment section to tell me he hadn’t picked up the phone. And a pastor went to JSTOR on a Saturday night and came back with Orpheus. 822,386 views in the last 30 days. 44.46% open rate. I showed up with Old Pappy 23, a Montecristo, and a German mechanical keyboard. The room brought everything else.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week the lead spot belongs to two readers, not one. They wrote in within hours of each other on Saturday’s Schelling piece. They are both self-managed investors. Between them, they explained why I am still doing this better than I have in twenty-nine weeks.

Roll the tape.

Dear Charlie,

Charlie, you have done it again in amazing fashion. These posts are so insightful that they just want to make my head explode. Most of my friends who I would normally forward this to have their large seven and eight figure portfolios managed by firms that charge them big numbers and acceptable results.

They would never bother to finish reading this because they don’t feel like they need to understand it as they feel they are in good hands, I believe otherwise like you. I have for many years chosen to manage my own portfolio, I have always been conservative and read constantly the best information I can find.

During this current time where many of us are very confused about why we are in the midst of these circumstances you bring clear understanding.

Thank you for the time and the effort you put into making these posts, informative, compelling, and most of all very interesting and useful.

John

John,

Thank you for that.

The friends you describe are a category I know well. Eight and nine figure portfolios managed by firms that charge one percent to keep their clients comfortable rather than informed.

That model works fine in flat seas. We are not in flat seas.

The advisor who looks at you like a dog at a ceiling fan when you mention compellence in Hormuz is not a bad person. He is just selling a product that does not include thinking about Hormuz.

You manage your own portfolio because you actually want to know what is happening to your money. That is a smaller club than it should be.

Stay in it. Keep reading. The posts will keep coming.

Thank you for the time you spend on the receiving end. That is the part that makes this worth writing.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Then Harold Moffat showed up with a bat signal from March, a Bitcoin in cold storage, and a question about whiskey that ended in tears.

Dear Charlie,

I have also self-managed for past 5 years, after several investment ‘managers’.

Done very well but most everything did well. I started raising cash in March before finding you, Charlie. Received a bat signal I guess.

Making logical shifts in allocation with the knowledge and insight of your posts. Bought a bitcoin, first of several is the plan.

Loved the Boyd post and read the first chapter via today’s link as suggested.

My only question is do you actually sleep or just say you do to avoid questions.

Remarkable amount of information, synthesis and strategic assessment and learning in every post.

And I need to try Pappy. Question. Have you had Red Bordner?

Harold

Harold,

The bat signal in March tells me you were already paying attention.

The shift from manager-managed to self-managed is the right one when the shift is yours, not the manager’s.

Glad the Boyd piece landed. He did the same thing to me the first time I read him.

The Bitcoin purchase is the right move. First of several is the right plan.

On sleep. My sleep is a state secret.

Cristina bought me an Oura ring last Christmas as an act of espionage.

The ring informs me that I sleep too little, that my heart rate variability is eight, and that, were I a horse, I would already be glue.

I tell the ring to drop dead first.

Cristina jokes that I am a mutant or possibly an alien. I want it on the record that this is an upgrade from what she called me on our honeymoon.

I read six times faster than a normal human. Typed a hundred and twenty words a minute in college. Haven’t timed myself since then. So probably much faster now. I use a German mechanical keyboard to help me go even faster.

Recall detail after a single read. An image stays visible after the source is gone.

I’ve been called special, weird, and a freak.

Worked next to an Army four-star general as a young Air Force second lieutenant when everyone thought that was all three.

A four-star General seeking advice from a lieutenant doesn’t happen in the military.

Ever.

Then six presidents. That happens less.

Now I run Capital Mischief and my money. Try to be a good grandfather, father, husband, brother, and friend to a lot of people.

The Oura ring will eventually be right.

Until then, the writing keeps coming at two in the morning.

Ah, Red Bordner. South Carolina craft, out of a place called Boiling Springs, which sounds less like a distillery and more like a geological hazard.

It’s not bourbon. It’s American malt whiskey and moonshine, which is the historical phrase for what the federal T-men used to chase down hills with a shotgun.

I salute the plucky entrepreneurial spirit. I will continue to decline the product.

Pappy Van Winkle is twenty-three years of wheated Kentucky bourbon resting patiently in oak while America forgot how to make almost everything else worth drinking.

Red Bordner is, by the most generous accounting, twenty-three months old.

Trading a glass of Pappy for a young Carolina craft whiskey is like stepping out of a Rolls-Royce in the parking lot at a county fair and being offered a ride on a very enthusiastic mule.

The mule has personality. The mule has spirit. The mule is also a mule.

My glass remains reserved for Kentucky’s finest.

I plan to die honoring that arrangement, ideally on a balcony with a Montecristo and a view of an ocean none of the founding distillers ever crossed.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Monday I published What 182 of America’s Wealthiest Families Are Quietly Putting in Their Grandchildren’s Trusts, a 152-comment thread on Bitcoin objections, intrinsic value, halving cycles, and one Texan who needed a teacher. Billy Ray came in with the most honest objection I have ever read about Bitcoin and answered most of it himself.

Dear Charlie,

I am in the group of I flat out don’t understand an invisible asset with what looks like randomly assigned value.

You can’t touch it or see it in the sense of physical being. Trying to compare it to my best investment ever Caterpillar is absolutely impossible as Bitcoin is the complete opposite. The only similarity is the color associated with Bitcoin.

Now the closest thing I can compare it to is the $100 bill and faith in the US Government for its value and Air with the understanding that we can see & feel a $100 bill but the declining value we can trace to government actions.

I have always been a who what how where & why kind of learner. I am extremely skeptical of what I don’t understand until I can put it in a place that makes sense to me. I fix things for a living and have a need to understand how they work at a basic level.

As some of you can imagine advanced mathematical study of algebra calculus and trigonometry was extremely difficult for me until it was explained by a very patient teacher in simple terms that made sense to me and in a year I could do trigonometry in my head.

The only part of Bitcoin that makes any sense to me is the fact that it is out of the government’s control the way that paying cash for things used to be and still is to a point. That part I get with 100% accuracy. As open as I am about lots of things some things the government has no business knowing PERIOD.

For me Bitcoin seems comparatively more like a leap of Faith in believing in God mixed with investment. I am having a really hard time wrapping my head around.

I am not trying to be a naysayer I just don’t understand the logical reasoning of an invisible asset and where it’s intrinsic value comes from beyond the government can’t seize it without physical control of the wallet and the password. I wonder if that is how people felt when paper money came into existence.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

Billy Ray

Billy Ray,

You just wrote the most honest objection I have ever read about Bitcoin.

You also answered it. You just did not realize.

You said Bitcoin feels like faith mixed with investment. Your $100 bill is also faith.

Faith in the U.S. Treasury. Faith in the Fed. Faith that the dollar will not be debased any faster than it already has been.

The only difference is what you place your faith in. A committee of unelected economists in Washington. Or math.

Math does not have an opinion. Math does not hold press conferences.

Math has not lost 99.9 percent of its purchasing power since 1913.

Now the part you already know. You ran a D-5 dozer.

You know the engine is not the cylinder. The engine is the explosion inside the cylinder.

The explosion is invisible. You cannot touch a controlled detonation.

You can only feel the earth move underneath you.

Bitcoin is the same. The asset is not a coin.

The asset is the network. The network is the explosion.

You cannot touch it. You can only watch it move value across borders at the speed of light for ten dollars.

One more thing. You told this story yourself.

Trigonometry was impossible until a patient teacher explained it in plain language. A year later you were doing it in your head.

Bitcoin is the same problem. You do not have a teacher yet.

You have a financial press that sells fear and a Bitcoin community that sells laser eyes.

Neither is patient. Neither is teaching.

I am going to keep teaching it the way I teach everything. Slowly. With receipts. Until you can do it in your head.

You do not need to buy any tomorrow. You need to read the piece three more times.

The third read is when the engine starts.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Then gammaRatTrading walked in with a math-heavy seven-objection takedown of Bitcoin’s security budget. The room sat up. I gave him seven answers.

Dear Charlie,

I owned bitcoin for many years, but I don’t anymore because the fixed supply I thought was an amazing feature is actually a bug.

The fixed 21 million supply is the entire bitcoin pitch. It’s the scarcity story, the “digital land,” the thing no central bank can touch. But that same feature is a security time bomb, and the math is uncomfortable.

Miners secure the network. They get paid two ways: newly minted coins and transaction fees. The block reward halves every four years until it hits zero around 2140. The standard answer is “price doubles every four years, so half the coins equals the same dollars.” Fine. Run it forward. You need roughly $6 million per coin by 2040, $25 million by 2048, $100 million by 2056. Eventually you’re asking for a market cap exceeding global GDP just to keep the guards paid.

As the security budget shrinks, the cost to attack doesn’t just stay flat, it falls. At some point the math flips: the cost to seize control of the network falls below the profit available from a double-spend attack. When that happens, attacking Bitcoin isn’t a gamble, it’s a trade. Nation states running short positions don’t even need profit motive. Spending $2 billion to destroy a $2 trillion asset your adversary is holding is just arithmetic.

The fee alternative is a trap door, not a floor. At 7 transactions per second, fees would need to hit $50 to $200 per transaction just to compensate for collapsing block rewards. We know what happens when fees spike that high. Users flee, volume collapses, fee revenue craters.

Here’s the cruel irony: your estate planning thesis makes it worse. Bitcoin sitting in cold storage trusts and BlackRock ETFs never moves on-chain. It generates zero transaction fees.

The fixed supply isn’t just a feature. It’s a clock counting down to the moment your $15 million coin becomes cheap to attack.

I’d love to know what the security budget looks like in year 30.

gammaRatTrading

Gamma,

You did the work. Most Bitcoin objections come from people who could not explain the difference between a halving and a haircut. Yours has math. I respect that.

It is also wrong in seven specific ways.

One. Your price extrapolation is a strawman.

The serious framework does not project Bitcoin against the halving cycle. It prices Bitcoin against the $900 trillion of global long-duration capital. Real estate held empty. Sovereign debt held to maturity. Gold in Swiss vaults.

Bitcoin does not need to compound at 100 percent forever. It needs to absorb 10 percent of long-duration capital. That is a 60x from here. Different problem. Different math.

Two. Your 51% attack cost is wrong by an order of magnitude.

Coin Metrics priced it at $20 billion in hardware in 2024. KuCoin priced it at $10 billion CAPEX plus enormous OPEX in 2026. You said $6 billion.

You also did not price the impossibility of acquiring 7 million state-of-the-art ASICs without the supply chain noticing. Which is approximately as feasible as buying every Picasso on Earth in secret.

Three. Hash rate does not follow subsidy.

Hash rate is up 8000 percent since the 2016 halving. It climbed 40 percent through the 2021 China mining ban that wiped out half of global capacity overnight.

ASIC efficiency keeps improving. Stranded energy keeps getting cheaper. Subsidy falls. Attack cost rises anyway. The data does not behave the way your model says it should.

Four. You did not price Lindy, the principle that the longer something survives, the longer it is likely to keep surviving.

Seventeen years of perfect uptime. Twelve drawdowns survived. The cost to convince the world the network failed approaches infinity for any attacker who does not also intend to replace the entire global financial system.

You priced the technical attack. You skipped the credibility attack.

Five. Cold storage is not a flaw. It is the mark of a working monetary asset.

Gold sits in vaults too. The gold in the New York Fed has not moved in decades. Nobody calls that broken. They call it gold doing what gold does.

Six. You missed Lightning. USDT went live on Lightning in March 2026.

Stablecoin volume on Lightning generates structural base-layer demand from channel opens and closes.

The fee base you say is thinning is being seeded by infrastructure providers building stablecoin settlement on top of Bitcoin. You priced the wrong fee market.

Seven. The nation-state attack scenario is incoherent. The U.S. holds Bitcoin via the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Major banks custody most institutional holdings. A hostile state attacking Bitcoin would also be attacking the dollar’s settlement infrastructure and every other government’s reserves. Show me which government in 2046 has zero Bitcoin exposure. That is the only attacker your scenario allows.

The cruel irony you missed.

You ended with “the fixed supply is a clock counting down.”

Here is the actual clock. The dollar has lost 99.9 percent of its purchasing power since 1913. Every fiat currency in history has eventually failed. The clock is not on Bitcoin. The clock is on the dollar.

Bitcoin has 17 years and zero monetary failures. The dollar has 113 years and 99.9 percent destruction.

Pick your clock.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie