Every Reason You Haven’t Bought Bitcoin

In Which I Bought a Bitcoin for the Grandkids and Removed All Twenty.

I am writing this from a five-star resort on the South Carolina coast where the room rate is more than the median monthly mortgage in 41 states.

It is the R360 annual conference. One hundred eighty-two families. Average net worth, $600 million. The bartender knows everyone’s drink. The valet knows everyone’s car. The concierge knows everyone’s wife and, in some cases, who else’s wife.

Eighty percent of the people in this room are first-time wealth creators. Which is to say, they did not inherit it. They built it. From nothing. With their hands and their heads and an immigrant grandmother who told them to stop complaining.

Nineteen of them did not graduate from college.

Twelve did not graduate from high school.

Half of those twelve are billionaires.

If you are keeping score, that is six men and women who exited the American education system before it was legally finished with them and are now each worth ten figures or more.

The high-school-dropout-to-billionaire conversion rate at this conference is higher than the Ivy-League-graduate-to-billionaire conversion rate at any conference in America. Which suggests one of two things.

Either the American education system is a load-bearing wall in someone else’s house.

Or the people who skipped it knew something the rest of us were too polite to ask about.

Yesterday I played the Ocean Course with a man who grew up in a remote village in Bangladesh. The country had electricity. His village did not. He did not flip a light switch in his own home until he was sixteen years old.

He came to America. Built a company. Won EY National Entrepreneur of the Year. And he and his wife are now building one hundred schools for women around the world. Twenty-one are already lit up.

Twenty-one schools for girls, lit up by a man who spent his childhood in the dark.

There is a sermon in there somewhere. I will leave it on the tee.

This piece is the one piece of advice I am bringing back from this island to my readers. Not from a Wall Street briefing. Not from a hedge fund letter.

From a conversation in a golf cart with a man who finished a par-five with a tap-in birdie and then asked me, very seriously, what I was telling my grandchildren to own.

I told him. He nodded. He said, “Same.”

Chapter One: The Disclosure

I own Bitcoin in self-custody.

It is my largest position. Seventeen percent of my investable assets. Larger than the energy compounder I have been writing love letters to for years.

It did not start that way.

I started at 2 percent. The position grew. I did not add to it. The asset compounded. The other assets in the portfolio compounded too, slower, like distinguished retirees at a lawn party. The math did the work. I just did not sell.

Canadian Natural Resources is now my second-largest position. CNQ used to be number one. The math changed that. The math will keep changing it.

I just bought one Bitcoin for my grandkids, ages four, three, and one. They will share it. None of them know what Bitcoin is. Two of them cannot read. One of them is currently more interested in his foot than his future.

This makes them better long-term investors than most adults I know.

A note on the math, because this is what the entire piece rests on.

Bitcoin first traded at roughly eight cents in July 2010. It is now trading around $78,000 to $80,000 as I write this. That is approximately a 50 percent compounded annual return over the past 16 years. The S&P 500 has compounded at roughly 10 percent over the same period. Gold has compounded at roughly 7 percent. Real estate has compounded at roughly 4 to 5 percent.

Bitcoin has outperformed the next-best major asset class by a factor of 5.

The economists in your life will tell you this is impossible. The chart will tell you it happened anyway. The chart is winning.

My hypothesis for the grandkids’ Bitcoin is straightforward.

If Bitcoin compounds at 30 percent annually for the next 20 years, well below its historical average, the price in 2046 reaches approximately $15 million per coin.

At 25 percent, the price reaches $8 million.

At 35 percent, the price reaches $30 million.

Pick your number. The range is $8 to $30 million per coin in 2046.

I am using $10 to $20 million as my central hypothesis. A hypothesis. Not a prediction. Not a guarantee. The kind of thing you say after a bourbon, not before a Senate hearing.

A note on sizing for readers. The framework I recommend, which appears later in this piece, is to start at 2 to 3 percent of investable assets and dollar-cost average in. Live with it for two to three years. Watch how you feel through at least one meaningful drawdown. Then size up if your conviction holds.

That is the recommendation. It is also exactly what I did.

Your situation is not my situation. The framework is the recommendation. My portfolio is the disclosure.

This is not financial advice. I am not licensed to give financial advice. I am licensed to drink Pappy and write columns, in roughly that order, and there are mornings when even those credentials feel ambitious.

Here is something worth noticing about Bitcoin commentary.

Everyone selling Bitcoin owns Bitcoin.

Everyone telling you not to buy it does not.

I am in the first category. This is what passes for honesty in financial journalism, which is to say it is rarer than honesty in Congress and almost as rare as honesty in advertising.

What follows is the framework I use. The twenty objections that have stopped most readers from owning any Bitcoin. Answered one by one, like a dentist working through a mouth full of bad decisions.

You will recognize yours.

Sixteen years of meaningful operation. Twelve major drawdowns. Each drawdown was called the death of Bitcoin by people who had never owned any.

The pattern is so reliable you could set your watch by it. Except you would not. Because watches still tell time, and these people are usually wrong about that too.

Each recovery brought a new tier of holders who had finally given up trying not to buy.

Every objection your readers are still using has been raised before. By smarter critics. With more elegant arguments. The protocol has answered each one by continuing to produce a block every ten minutes regardless of what CNBC said about it that morning.

The objections that follow are the ones still doing the work. Keeping good capital out of a generational asset.

Read the one that is yours. Then read what comes after it.

If your objection is not in the first five, skip ahead. If you already understand monetary debasement, skip to Chapter Six. If you only want the architecture, skip to Chapter Seven. The piece is built so the reader who needs less can take less. I respect your time more than the objections do.

Chapter Two: The Two Framing Problems

Objection one. “I am too old.”

You are not buying Bitcoin for you.

You are buying it for the people who will inherit it. The people who currently call you Grandpa and ask if your teeth come out.

I just bought a Bitcoin for grandkids ages four, three, and one. They have the 20-year horizon. I have the capital. This is the kind of arrangement that used to be called a family.

The asset that compounds at 30 percent over the next two decades will not feel like a luxury to your heirs.

It will feel like the only intelligent thing you did with the boring sleeve of your estate plan. Right next to the bond ladder you bought because your advisor said it was prudent. The bond ladder will pay for their first car. The Bitcoin will pay for everything else.

Bitcoin in self-custody passes through trust structures cleanly. Step-up basis applies. The grandkids inherit at the new basis, which means they get to keep the gains the IRS would otherwise have helped itself to.

This is the rare instance where the tax code accidentally rewards good behavior. Like a cat that occasionally lets you pet it.

The 65-year-old who buys 0.5 Bitcoin and sticks it in an irrevocable trust for his grandchildren is not making a Bitcoin trade. He is making an estate-planning trade.

If you are too old for the asset, your grandchildren are not. Stop talking about your age. They are not interested.

Objection two. “I missed it.”

You did not buy at $1.

You did not buy at $1,000.

You did not buy at $10,000.

You did not buy at $50,000.

You did not buy at any price that would have been clever in retrospect. This is because retrospect was not yet available.

Welcome to the experience of being a human investor. Everyone before you had the same problem. Most of them coped by buying real estate they could not afford and calling it sophistication.

If Bitcoin becomes what its structural case suggests in 20 years, the difference between buying at $20,000 and buying at $90,000 is rounding error.

The same kind of rounding error people complained about in 1985 when Berkshire Hathaway hit $1,000 a share. They missed it. Then they missed every multiple after that, which they also complained about, because complaining is the only investment activity that compounds without capital gains.

Reframe the time horizon. Bitcoin is in year 17 of a 100-year monetization. Asking if you missed it at year 17 is like asking in 1917 if you missed the dollar.

The first 100x happened in years 1 to 8. The next 100x will happen in years 8 to 30.

Gold did $35 to $850 in the 1970s. Anyone who said “I missed it” at $200 also missed the move from $200 to $850. Then they missed the next move from $250 to $2,800 over the following four decades.

They are now in their nineties. Still missing it. Still telling their grandchildren how things were better when men wore hats.

Missing the bottom is not the same as missing the asset.

I bought my first Bitcoin years after I should have. I was late. The position still became my largest holding. Late is not the same as never.

If you can spot a 50x move you missed, you can spot the next 50x. Or you can stay home, drink your tea, and complain about how things are not what they used to be.

Both are valid lifestyle choices. Only one builds generational wealth.

Chapter Three: The Operational Objections

Objection three. “It is too volatile.”

The volatility is compressing.

This is the kind of thing critics never mention because it would require them to update their priors. They last did that during the Carter administration, when gas was scarce and ties were wide.

Bitcoin is undergoing what amounts to a Silent IPO. Early holders are distributing to institutions. BlackRock. Fidelity. Strategy. Sovereign wealth funds. Corporate treasuries.

The marginal buyer has changed from a 24-year-old in his mother’s basement to a pension fund in Norway.

Both are unhappy. Only one matters for the price.

The community reads compressed volatility as bearish. It is the opposite. The asset is graduating from speculation to monetary infrastructure.

The excitement of concentration is being replaced by the durability of distribution.

The 50 percent drawdown was the price of admission to the early phase. The current phase is different. Volatility is half what it was five years ago and falling.

If you cannot stomach a 50 percent drop, size at 2 percent.

If you can hold through a 50 percent drop, size at 10 percent.

Volatility is not a reason to avoid the asset. It is information about how to size it.

The reader who refuses to own Bitcoin because it is volatile is the reader who refuses to drive a car because cars sometimes crash. He is also the reader who keeps his money in money markets, which crashes more slowly and more permanently, but with better paperwork.

Objection four. “It has no intrinsic value.”

Gold produces no cash flow.

The dollar produces no cash flow.

Your home produces no cash flow unless you rent it.

Your wedding ring produces no cash flow, and yet you keep it, and yet she keeps hers, and somehow no one demands a discounted cash flow analysis at the engagement dinner.

Intrinsic value is a 19th-century industrial concept. It applies to commodities you consume. Wheat. Oil. Copper. Things that get burned, eaten, or melted.

Monetary assets have monetary value, which comes from network adoption and scarcity. Asking what the intrinsic value of Bitcoin is is like asking what the intrinsic value of the English language is.

The value is the network. The value is the consensus. The value is that everyone agrees, including the people who say they do not.

Buffett said gold was useless. Gold compounded at 7 percent for the next 50 years.

He gets to be wrong sometimes. So does your financial advisor. So does my dentist, but at least my dentist apologizes.

Objection five. “It uses too much energy.”

Bitcoin mining monetizes stranded energy.

Flared natural gas in West Texas that would otherwise be burned off into the sky for no reason except that the gas company cannot figure out how to ship it. Excess hydro in Paraguay. Off-peak nuclear in Pennsylvania. Wind curtailment in Oklahoma. Geothermal in El Salvador.

Bitcoin miners are mobile, modular load. They show up where energy is cheapest, then leave when the grid needs the juice elsewhere.

They are the only industrial customer in human history that cheerfully turns itself off when asked. Aluminum smelters do not do this. Data centers do not do this. Your air conditioner certainly does not do this.

In Texas, miners are part of the ERCOT grid stability model. They are paid to turn off when your air conditioner turns on. You are welcome.

The honest comparison is Bitcoin versus the global banking system. SWIFT, ATM networks, bank branches, data centers, gold mining, gold transportation, armored cars, vault security, and the climate-controlled storage of approximately every important document on earth.

The global banking system uses roughly 50x more energy than Bitcoin.

You do not hear this comparison because the people who run it want you to evaluate Bitcoin in isolation. As if money grew on trees and the trees needed no electricity.

Energy is the cost of monetary security. The Federal Reserve burns it. Bitcoin monetizes it.

Objection six. “Quantum computing will break it.”

When quantum breaks Bitcoin, it breaks JPMorgan, Fidelity, Treasury, and SWIFT at the same moment.

Every bank wire uses ECDSA. Every brokerage login uses public key cryptography. Every interbank settlement runs on the same primitives Bitcoin runs on.

Your dollar sits behind the same math.

The day quantum breaks Bitcoin is the day quantum breaks the entire global financial system. It is also the day your bank stops working, your retirement account becomes unreadable, and the gold custodian in Switzerland sends you a polite letter explaining that the vault is fine but the database is not.

This is what is known in the industry as a bad Tuesday.

Bitcoin will figure it out first. The protocol can adopt post-quantum signature schemes through a soft fork in months. NIST has published the standards. Developers have already drafted BIP 360 and BIP 361.

The names sound like Star Wars droids. They are actually monetary upgrades.

The legacy financial system will take a decade to coordinate the same migration across thousands of legacy mainframes, regulators, and central banks. Your bank cannot agree on a font for the lobby. They will not migrate to post-quantum cryptography in time.

Bitcoin is open source software with a global developer community that has been preparing for this since 2018. Your bank is a quarterly earnings report and a press release.

If you fear quantum, you should hold more Bitcoin, not less. The asset that figures it out first will absorb the capital fleeing the assets that did not.

This is not optimism. This is governance arithmetic. And governance, as anyone who has dealt with a homeowners’ association knows, is everything.

One more thing about quantum.

While Bitcoin holders are asked about quantum, stockholders should be asked about AI. One is mythical and twenty years away. The other is collapsing terminal values this quarter.

The fiat portfolio is the fragile one. The Bitcoin portfolio is the durable one.

You have been told for fifteen years to worry about Bitcoin’s existential risk. The actual existential risk lives in the rest of your account, dressed in a navy blazer, and it is being eaten alive by a $20 monthly subscription that did not exist last spring.

Chapter Four: The Disaster Objections

Objection seven. “I cannot access it if the grid goes down.”

In a real disaster, your Fidelity account is also useless. Your bank account is useless. Your brokerage is useless. Your gold custodian’s vault is useless.

In a world where the grid is genuinely down for weeks, your problem is not what asset you own. Your problem is whether your family is fed.

The right answer in that scenario is canned beans, not asset allocation. Anyone telling you otherwise is selling something. What they are selling is freeze-dried.

The honest comparison is the more likely scenarios.

Capital controls. Bitcoin crosses borders at the speed of light for ten dollars. Gold requires a leg-day workout, a customs declaration, and the willingness to explain to a man with a uniform why you are walking through an airport with a brick of metal in your suitcase.

Asset confiscation. Bitcoin in self-custody cannot be seized without your private keys. Gold in a vault can be seized by any government that knows where the vault is.

Ask the people who held gold in U.S. banks in 1933. They got receipts. The receipts are still in their grandchildren’s safe deposit boxes. The gold is in Fort Knox.

The trade was not voluntary.

Currency debasement. The dollar has lost 99.9 percent of its purchasing power over a hundred years. That is the kind of return that would get a hedge fund manager indicted. The Federal Reserve calls it monetary policy.

Bitcoin has a fixed cap of 21 million units. No central bank can print more. No committee can dilute the supply. No quantum computer can change it without breaking the protocol that makes it valuable.

The grid scenario is the unlikely case. The other three are happening right now.

Objection eight. “Governments will ban it.”

China tried.

In 2021, China hosted over 50 percent of global Bitcoin mining. The Communist Party outlawed it overnight. The largest single concentration of hashrate on Earth was forced to relocate within 90 days.

Every critic on television called it the end of Bitcoin. They had also called the end of Bitcoin the previous nine times. They were not deterred by the previous nine times being wrong, because being wrong on television is a career, not a disqualification.

Six months later the hashrate had fully recovered. Twelve months later it was at all-time highs. The miners moved to Texas, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, and the stranded gas wells of West Texas.

The network kept producing a block every ten minutes the entire time. Which is more than you can say for the U.S. Postal Service.

The largest authoritarian government on Earth attempted to kill the network. The network did not notice.

The asymmetric incentive is brutal. The first major government to ban Bitcoin loses access to the asset. The second major government that does not ban it gains a permanent advantage as the global on-ramp.

Banning is unilateral disarmament. Doing nothing is strategic depth.

The U.S. already chose. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve closed the door for every other major economy. The window for a U.S. ban closed when BlackRock filed for the spot ETF.

When BlackRock files for something, the regulatory question stops being whether and starts being when.

That is regulatory capture, not prediction.

Objection nine. “It is a Ponzi scheme.”

Ponzi schemes do not survive 12 major drawdowns and emerge with higher institutional adoption each time.

Ponzi schemes collapse on the first drawdown because the marginal buyer disappears. The marginal buyer disappears because the marginal buyer has read the news and noticed the founder fled to Aruba.

Sixteen years of operation. Each drawdown called the death of Bitcoin. Each recovery brought a new tier of holders. Retail in 2013. Institutions in 2017. Hedge funds in 2020. Corporate treasuries in 2021. Sovereign nations in 2024. The U.S. Treasury in 2025.

Bitcoin’s marginal buyer keeps getting larger. This is not how Ponzi schemes work. This is how monetary networks work.

The accusation is also a category error. Ponzi schemes require a central operator promising returns. Bitcoin has no operator. No CEO. No marketing budget. No promised return.

Madoff had all four. Bitcoin has none.

If a Ponzi scheme runs for 16 years, survives 12 drawdowns, and gets absorbed by sovereign treasuries, the word “Ponzi” has stopped doing useful work. So has the person using it.

Objection ten. “I do not understand it.”

You do not need to understand TCP/IP to send email.

You do not need to understand internal combustion to drive a car.

You do not need to understand monetary policy to use the dollar. If you needed to understand monetary policy to use the dollar, the dollar would have collapsed in 1971 and we would all be paying for groceries with cigarettes.

You need to understand what Bitcoin does and why it matters.

What it does. A scarce, censorship-resistant, mathematically verifiable monetary asset that runs without permission across a global network.

Why it matters. Every previous monetary system has been debased. Every fiat currency in history has eventually failed. Bitcoin is the first monetary asset in human history with a fixed supply that cannot be changed by any central authority.

That is the entire pitch. The rest is plumbing.

If your financial advisor is using “you don’t understand it” as a reason not to buy, ask him to explain how the Federal Reserve sets interest rates, how the Treasury issues debt, or how SWIFT clears wires.

He cannot. Those are the systems he is recommending you trust.

Understanding is not the bar. Adoption is.

Chapter Five: The Excuse Objections

Objection eleven. “My financial advisor says no.”

Your financial advisor is paid to not get you sued.

He is not paid to make you generationally wealthy.

These are different incentive structures. You can tell, because his vacation home is paid for and yours is not.

Most financial advisors said no to Amazon at $100. No to Apple at $10. No to gold in 1971. No to international equities in 1985.

No to anything that did not fit cleanly into the Modern Portfolio Theory bucket their compliance department approved in 1997, when men still wore suspenders to work and women still pretended to be impressed by it.

The advisor optimizes for downside protection in his career. If he recommends Bitcoin and it drops 50 percent, he gets fired. If he refuses to recommend it and it goes to $1 million, no client will sue him for missing the upside.

That is rational behavior for him. It is not rational behavior for you. These two facts are connected by the bill he sends you every quarter.

You do not need his permission to allocate 5 percent of your investable assets to a hard-money instrument. You need his permission to do it inside the accounts he manages.

There is a difference. Open another account.

Your grandchildren will pay you back at the rate of approximately a million percent.

Objection twelve. “The Bitcoin community sounds like a cult.”

Fair. The aesthetic is awful.

The laser eyes were a marketing decision, not a theological one. The “have fun staying poor” crowd is annoying. Bitcoin X discourse oscillates between brilliance and mental illness with no warning, sometimes within the same post, occasionally within the same sentence.

None of that is an analytical argument.

Most monetary movements look cult-like to outsiders. The gold standard had its zealots. The dollar has the Federal Reserve’s economists, who are also a cult, just with better suits and worse predictions and no laser eyes because they have not figured out Photoshop.

The aesthetic is a sorting mechanism. The early adopters of any asymmetric asset are weird. They have to be, because they are buying something the consensus says is worthless.

Normal people do not buy worthless things. Weird people occasionally do, and occasionally the worthless things turn out to be Apple in 1997.

You can hold Bitcoin without joining the community. You can own gold without showing up to libertarian conventions. You can own Apple stock without owning a Steve Jobs turtleneck.

Tribal aesthetics are not the asset. The asset is the asset. You can hold it in a suit.

Objection thirteen. “I am building income, not growth.”

Bitcoin is not your retirement income.

It is the asymmetric upside on top of your retirement income. The cherry, not the cake. Cherries do not feed you. They make the cake worth eating.

The framework I recommend is a 10 percent moonshot sleeve. Ninety percent of your portfolio stays in the income-producing assets you already own. Dividend equities. Treasury ladders. Real estate. Whatever boring foundation you built. Ten percent goes to the asymmetric upside.

If Bitcoin compounds at 30 percent for the next 10 years, that 10 percent sleeve becomes 35 to 40 percent of your portfolio. Without you doing anything except not selling.

Which is the hardest thing in finance. And which no one teaches in business school. Because business school is taught by people who teach for a living.

This is not a hypothetical. It is what happened to me. I started at 2 percent. The asset compounded. The position grew to 17 percent and is now my largest holding. Larger than CNQ. Larger than any of the energy compounders I have written about for years.

I did not engineer this outcome. I just did not sell.

If Bitcoin goes to zero, you lose 10 percent. Annoying. Not catastrophic. You will live. You may eat at slightly worse restaurants for one year. You will get over it.

The asymmetry is the point.

Saylor’s STRC also solves the income problem on the cash side. Tax-deferred 11.5 percent yield while you wait. The capital you would otherwise hold in T-bills now pays you four times as much, tax-equivalent.

This is the rare instance where the financial engineering is on your side and not the bank’s.

Income from STRC. Upside from Bitcoin. Foundation from the boring stuff.

You do not have to choose. The architecture lets you have all three. This is what economists call a free lunch.

Except it is not free, because nothing is, but it is the closest thing on the menu.

Objection fourteen. “It is correlated to stocks. Some hedge.”

Today, yes. The institutional absorption phase. The marginal buyer is leveraged.

During absorption, the price moves with risk-on sentiment because new holders are using margin. People with margin do not behave like people with savings. They behave like people who borrowed money. Which is to say, badly.

Decoupling happens after absorption is complete.

Gold did the same in the 1970s. From 1971 to 1976, gold traded with risk assets because the institutional buyers were levered traders, not central banks. After 1976, central banks became the marginal buyer, and gold decoupled. By 1980, gold was a true safe haven. Which is to say, a thing you held while everything else was on fire.

Bitcoin is at the 1973 stage of that cycle. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve was established. Sovereign nations are accumulating. Corporate treasuries hold it as primary reserve.

The marginal buyer is shifting from levered traders to unlevered allocators. When that transition completes, Bitcoin’s correlation profile changes.

Watch the data, not the narrative. The narrative is for television. The data is for you.

Bitcoin’s correlation to the S&P has dropped from 0.8 in 2022 to roughly 0.4 in 2026. The decoupling is already underway.

In 10 years, Bitcoin will be classified as a reserve asset, not a tech proxy. The classification follows the holder base. The holder base is changing right now, while you read this, while your financial advisor sleeps.

Before You Decide

You have read fourteen objections.

Before you scroll further, here is something I made for the free subscribers. A one-page visual summary of everything we just covered. The fourteen objections, the data, the framework, the historical compounding numbers, the grandkids math.

Print it out. Tape it to your refrigerator. Hand it to your brother-in-law who keeps telling you Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme over Thanksgiving dinner.

Send it to your financial advisor. Email it to the friend who asks you what you think about Bitcoin and then does not listen to the answer.

It is yours. No subscription required. No login. No email capture.

Consider it the parting gift.

If you stop reading right here, you have gotten more useful Bitcoin analysis in the last twenty minutes than most people get in a lifetime. Take the infographic. Go in peace. May the Mischief be with you.

If you want to keep reading, here is the part where I sell you something.

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The Honest Hustle You have read fourteen objections. For free. That is approximately four thousand words of analysis you did not pay for. Written by a guy who has spent thirty years in finance, served in actual combat, advised six U.S. presidents, and currently runs a peer network for people whose net worth requires a comma every three digits. You have been getting all of this for free. For. Free. If you want the next six objections, the structural case, the sizing architecture, the custody recommendations, and the 1,000-year civilizational frame that ties the whole thing together, that costs a subscription. That is two dollars a day. Your morning coffee costs more than that. The financial advisor who told you not to buy Bitcoin charges you 1 percent of your portfolio every year to be wrong about it. I am charging you the price of a sandwich. Do the math. Then click the button.

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