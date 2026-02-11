Capital Mischief

David Caney
Feb 11

Charlie,

A masterful and comprehensive overview, thank you.

Couple of observations & queries - and one correction (sorry, but you did ask... Gold passes through $3000..? Do you mean $6000?)

I'm guessing a bit, but a Nuclear powered Carrier can probably only travel was fast as the slowest ships in the Group, which must be the supply ships, but even so -

Norfolk Va. to the Gulf of Oman via Suez is 8000 N. Miles - at 14 knots that's 24 days

The long way round via Cape of Good Hope is 11700 N. Miles - at 14 knots that's 35 days.

If GHW Bush left Norfolk on 13 January, and the other George was already in the Atlantic basin, that potentially puts BOTH Carrier Groups in the Gulf of Oman somewhere between Already there and next week. That's a lot of firepower.

More naval and airborne firepower in one place than we have seen since...I dunno.. Midway?!

Closing the Straits of Hormuz hurts China, Asia, Europe - a lot - but not the USA. It might even produce some windfall profits, no?

Brent crude has been rising steadily and consistently from a tick over $60 on 15 January, to a tick under $70 today. That's not panic buying - that's positioning.

There may be a spike when/if it all kicks off, but there's a lot of folks sitting on forward contra its who will be selling into that once the smoke clears.

It looks like they're serious.

Julie Akins
Feb 11

This discussion is missing the element of key targets in the U.S. It’s also missing a realistic analysis of the U.S. leadership mindset which is more similar to Iran than different from it. You have two vast nations both with desperate leadership willing to kill their own people to stop an uprising and both willing to have war on their soil to hold power. You also discuss the U.S. in isolation imagining it can go it alone and that may work from a strike perspective but not a lasting strategy as it pertains to supply chains. As it currently exists the U.S. supply chains are very close to cut off by the rest of the world which saw this coming and is moving on from the US as a partner. Little is produced in the U.S., the people have rarely been struck on their own soil and aren’t accustomed to having no energy or other resources necessary for life in the long term. And you point to Iran’s population as an uprising but fail to talk about the volatility on U.S. soil. See every city where ICE is showing up.

You fail to describe the desperation of the U.S. president and his 27% approval rating.

This is a recipe for destruction on a scale others feared but the current world order makes possible.

And finally the obsession with money and flexing without dialogue about human losses, environmental catastrophe and long term lack of sustainability is an incomplete conversation. The aftermath of this catastrophe and the hubris of men in power is where the real change long term will determine if we exist.

The excitement expressed by some of the comments are appalling.

