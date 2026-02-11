// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

CAPITAL MISCHIEF INTELLIGENCE ASSESSMENT 11 FEB 2026 // 0758 EST

PREPARED BY: Charlie Garcia

SOURCES: Satellites, leaked photographs, retired spooks, naval analysts, three bourbons, and the inability to sleep while two men decide whether to start a war

CREDENTIALS THEY TOLD ME NOT TO TALK ABOUT: The CIA gave me their Agency Seal Medal. I’ve never worked for the CIA. That’s not a wink. That’s a legal fact. They give those medals to people who did things that didn’t happen, for an organization they were never part of.

Washington is funny that way.

If this sounds insane, welcome to national security.

Four years later, the Director of National Intelligence, a position created because eighteen intelligence agencies were acting like rival street gangs, gave me the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal.

It’s the highest award they give to private citizens who did things that would sound made up if they weren’t classified.

Two medals. Six presidents. I kept answering the phone. They kept calling.

I never figured out which one of us had the problem.

The medals are in a drawer. You don’t hang that stuff on walls.

But you don’t know me. And this all sounds like bullshit.

So I’ve opened the drawer.

“The Central Intelligence Agency doesn’t hand out medals to people who never worked for them. Except when they do. And when they do, you should probably listen to them.” — Colonel Frank M., USMC (Ret.)

Before you keep reading, two things.

If you’re new here: subscribe. What you’re about to read took three bourbons, forty years of pattern recognition, and access to people who don’t talk to journalists. It lands in your inbox for free. For now.

If you’re already subscribed: send this to one person. The person who manages your money. The person you argue about markets with at Thanksgiving. The person who still thinks this is background noise. They need to see this soon.

CLASSIFICATION: The kind of information that used to require codeword government security clearance and now just requires a Substack subscription. Draw your own conclusions about which system works better.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: At 1100 hours today, the Prime Minister of Israel will present intelligence to the President of the United States in a closed session with no media, no joint statement, and no public record. The incoming Israeli air force commander was pulled from the delegation. The question he was brought to answer is still on the table. This assessment addresses that question.

READ BEFORE MARKET OPEN // THIS ISN'T OPTIONAL

The Missing Israeli Air Force Commander

Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington last night.

He was supposed to bring Brigadier General Omer Tischler, the incoming commander of the Israeli Air Force.

The man who ran Nevatim Air Base, home to Israel’s F-35 stealth squadrons. Commander of Israel’s first F-35 squadron. Head of Air Operations, the role that plans the IAF’s most sensitive strike missions.

Israel’s “special military envoy to the Pentagon,” a title invented to fill a gap left by a political spat that left Israel without a defense attaché in Washington.

You bring that man to a war council.

Then somebody pulled him off the plane.

The reason, according to officials who apparently said this with straight faces, was that bringing your next air force commander to a meeting about bombing Iran “could be seen as an effort to provoke or prepare for war.”

Which is a bit like canceling your reservation at the steakhouse because someone might think you came to eat steak.

The delegation Netanyahu actually brought tells you what the meeting is supposed to look like: Major General Roman Gofman, his military secretary. Gil Reich, the acting national security adviser. Michael Eisenberg, a venture capitalist handling Gaza affairs. And U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who joined the flight because apparently there was a seat available.

That is a diplomatic delegation. Which is what you call a war council when you don’t want it on the front page.

This is Netanyahu’s seventh meeting with Trump since the start of his second term. His sixth on American soil. The visit was originally scheduled for February 18.

Israel moved it up a week because it feared the US was preparing to make concessions in Oman.

When an ally accelerates his schedule to prevent you from making peace, he is not coming to talk. He is coming to stop you.

You fly 6,000 miles because a senior Israeli official told Ynet: “There’s a real concern this is heading toward a deal that’s bad for us.”

You fly because your energy minister declared on national radio that “an agreement with the current regime has no value” and called for regime change, which is not usually what governments say when they’re satisfied with the direction of negotiations.

You fly because while your plane was crossing the Atlantic, Iran’s top security official landed in Oman carrying what AP described as a formal written response to American demands.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a man who was sitting in the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin eleven days ago, just spent three hours with Oman’s Sultan.

A photograph circulated by Iranian media showed a document placed beside the Omani foreign minister. Two planes. Two capitals. One 48-hour window.

But before Netanyahu sits down with Trump at 11, he has another meeting. At 9:00 AM, according to the State Department’s own schedule, Netanyahu meets Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio is the loudest voice in the cabinet demanding that Iranian missiles be part of any deal. “In order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things, and that includes the range of their ballistic missiles,” he said in early February.

Israeli officials described the Rubio sit-down to the Jerusalem Post as a “strategy-shaping session” covering “what could happen if talks fail, including potential US military strike.”

Netanyahu isn’t walking into the Oval Office alone. He’s walking in pre-aligned with the most hawkish voice in Trump’s cabinet. The 11 AM meeting isn’t the opening act.

It’s the closing argument.

The Part Where Iran Explains There Is No Such Thing as a Small War, and Means It

While Netanyahu was pre-gaming with Rubio, the Supreme Leader’s adviser was closing the last remaining door.

Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to Ayatollah Khamenei, appeared at the revolution anniversary rally today and said two things.

First: “The Islamic Republic’s missile capabilities are non-negotiable.”

Second: “Any military attack, even limited, will be considered the start of a war.“

Read that second sentence again.

That is not a retaliation threat. Iran has made those before. This is a doctrinal statement. Shamkhani is telling Washington that the concept of a “limited strike” does not exist in Tehran’s calculus.

There is no surgical option. There is no quick in-and-out. You touch us, the war starts.

Three Iranian officials. 72 hours. Sunday, Foreign Minister Araghchi: missiles were never on the agenda. Monday, Larijani on X: Americans must “think wisely.” Wednesday, Shamkhani at the rally: missiles are non-negotiable and any attack starts a war.

Trump says missiles must be in the deal.

Three voices from Tehran say they will never be in the deal. The canyon between the two positions didn’t just widen overnight. The sides collapsed.

Today is February 11. The 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. The Supreme Leader has called on his people to “frustrate the enemy” with massive rallies.

The opposition may have other ideas. The regime has announced that detained protesters will be excluded from the traditional anniversary pardons, which is what passes for festive generosity in the Islamic Republic.

IRGC intelligence officers have been pressuring families of the people they killed in January to attend today’s rallies, with attendance required to be “verifiable” through photographs and videos sent to security bodies.

On Tuesday night, as government fireworks lit the Tehran sky, witnesses heard shouts from apartment windows across the capital.

“Death to the dictator!”

Not from the streets. From homes. Behind walls. In the dark. On the eve of the regime’s most sacred holiday.

Then on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian took the stage at Azadi Square for the anniversary ceremony. State television showed hundreds of thousands of flag-waving loyalists. Paratroopers descended with Iranian flags over Azadi Tower. Missiles rolled through on flatbed trucks. Death to America. Death to Israel. The usual birthday entertainment.

Then Pezeshkian apologized.

“We are ashamed before the people, and we are obligated to assist all those who were harmed in these incidents,” he said. “We are not seeking confrontation with the people.”

Then, because this is Iran, he pivoted. He blamed “malicious propaganda“ from Western enemies for inflaming what he called “riots.” He insisted Tehran is “not seeking nuclear weapons” and is “ready for any kind of verification.”

A man standing on a Tehran sidewalk refused to join the march. He told AP, on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal: “I regularly participated in the rally in past years. But how can I do that now as the streets’ asphalt were bloodied last month?”

Tischler isn’t in the room. But the question he was brought to answer is on the table.

Before you understand what that question is, you need to understand what happened the last time American bombers flew to Iran. Because what most people remember about that night is wrong. The bombs weren’t the breakthrough.

The ghosts were.

I've done something the Pentagon's briefing team won't do. I've taken the most complex military operation in American history, four ways it falls apart, and 400 kilograms of missing uranium, and explained it in a picture.

Because if Wall Street won't read 8,000 words, maybe they'll look at the drawings.

Waffle House and the End of Iranian Air Defense

Most Americans have already forgotten Operation Midnight Hammer.

It happened on a Sunday night last June. Seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers flew from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, crossed the Atlantic, refueled somewhere over the Mediterranean, and dropped fourteen GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Each bomb weighed 30,000 pounds. First use in combat.

A submarine launched Tomahawk cruise missiles at Isfahan for good measure.

The whole thing took 36 hours from takeoff to touchdown back in Missouri. The pilots probably stopped at Waffle House on the way home.

But what made Midnight Hammer revolutionary wasn’t the firepower. It was something that had never been done before in the history of warfare.

The Night the Missiles Forgot How to Launch

US Cyber Command digitally penetrated Iran’s integrated air defense system through a connected military network node and prevented Iranian surface-to-air missiles from launching against the incoming aircraft.

The Iranians had the radars. They had the missiles. They had operators sitting at consoles watching American bombers fly through their airspace.

And nothing worked.

The cyber operation went “upstream” through the data-sharing backbone that connects Iran’s radars to its missile batteries and turned the entire system into an expensive collection of paperweights.

CYBERCOM acknowledged its supporting role afterward, though the specific details of how Iran’s air defenses were neutralized came from anonymous officials rather than official statements.

It was the most consequential cyber-kinetic integration in the history of warfare. It happened on a Sunday night while most Americans were watching baseball.

Iran’s visible nuclear program was set back years in a single evening. Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan’s primary facilities remain non-operational as of this week.

That should be the end of the story. A clean American victory. A problem solved.

It isn’t. Because while Washington was celebrating, Tehran was counting. And what the Iranians counted first was the one thing they managed to move before the bombs fell.

Remember this number: 400 kilograms.

I’ll come back to it.

Share Capital Mischief

Three Thousand Years of Not Going Home

The Iranians are not a people who absorb a punch and go home. They are a civilization that has been absorbing punches for three thousand years. And they spent every one of the last eight months preparing for the next fight.

They rebuilt their missile sites first. Not the nuclear facilities. The missiles. That tells you everything about their post-strike strategy: the nuclear program is a magnet for American bombs, but the missiles are the regime’s sword.

They moved over 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium to unknown locations before the bombs fell. If further enriched to 90%, a technically modest step, this stockpile could yield material for roughly ten nuclear weapons.

Nobody knows where it is.

And then something happened that changed the mathematics of this entire crisis. Two things, actually. One came from inside Iran. The other came from outside.

The one from inside nearly toppled the regime.

The one from outside made sure the next American attack would be nothing like the first.

The Revolution Nobody in the Pentagon Planned For

The Iranian people rose up.

The December and January protests were the largest since 1979. The UN Special Rapporteur on Iran documented at least 5,000 killed in the regime’s crackdown and estimated the toll as high as 20,000. Over 42,000 arrested.

The regime deployed its full apparatus of organized violence against its own citizens. It is still not clear that the lid will hold.

This is the deepest internal crisis the Islamic Republic has ever faced. A regime fighting for survival against its own population. A military that just had its nuclear crown jewels vaporized. A government that has publicly vowed revenge against the country that did it.

That is the backdrop against which every actor in this drama is calculating. Including two governments that decided the aftermath of Midnight Hammer was the perfect moment to rewrite the military balance of the entire Middle East.

The Axis That Wasn’t Supposed to Exist

While the Iranian people were dying in the streets, three governments were building something in the background that changes the math on everything you just read.

Russia delivered its S-400 Triumf to Iran. The most advanced air defense system Moscow exports. Its radars can track stealth aircraft. Its missiles reach 400 kilometers. At least one division, equipped with 48N6DM missiles, is now operational near Isfahan.

Israeli intelligence sources reported that China sent military transport aircraft to Tehran in late January carrying HQ-9 and HQ-22 surface-to-air missiles, though the specifics of these deliveries remain disputed.

These are not general-purpose weapons.

They are capable of intercepting the cruise missiles America used against Iran eight months ago.

China delivered air defense systems capable of countering the exact weapon the United States just used, and hand-delivered them to the country the United States just bombed.

Then all three signed a trilateral strategic charter encompassing joint exercises and intelligence sharing. Not a communique. Not a statement of concern. A charter. They are planning a combined naval exercise in the northern Indian Ocean for late this month, placing Chinese and Russian warships in proximity to the American carrier group.

This is not the “axis of evil” that speechwriters invented in 2002 to sell a war. This is an operational military alliance that materialized in eight months because the United States proved it could digitally blind a nation’s air defenses and bomb its nuclear program with impunity.

Moscow’s message: we will make sure that doesn’t work twice.

Beijing’s message: same.

The question nobody in Washington seems to be asking is whether the cyber key that opened Iran’s air defenses last June still turns after Chinese cybersecurity teams spent eight months inside the network trying to weld it shut.

That question is worth about $60 a barrel. And the answer depends on a military architecture so brilliant, and so fragile, that it has no precedent in American history.

The Canyon That Ate Diplomacy

Before we get to the architecture, you need to understand why Netanyahu got on a plane.

The Oman talks on February 6 produced nothing. Iran will discuss its nuclear program but refuses to touch missiles or regional proxies. The United States wants comprehensive disarmament. The gap is not a gap. It is a canyon. The diplomatic bridge across it is made of tissue paper.

Then, on February 8, Trump said a deal covering “only nuclear” issues might be acceptable.

That single sentence is why Netanyahu got on a plane.

A nuclear-only deal leaves Iran’s ballistic missile program intact. Iran’s ballistic missiles are aimed at Tel Aviv, not Toledo. If the Prime Minister walks out of the White House today believing America will settle for half a deal, Israel has already told Washington what comes next.

“We will strike alone.”

Then, last night, two statements landed that blew the canyon wider.

Trump told Axios that any deal “would have to include not only the nuclear issue but also dealing with Iran’s ballistic missile stockpiles.”

Hours later, Larijani told Omani state television: “We have not negotiated with the United States on any issue other than the nuclear matter. The American side has also come to the conclusion that the talks must focus on the nuclear issue.”

Read those two sentences back to back. Trump says missiles are in. Iran says missiles were never in. These are not negotiating positions. They are two countries describing two different negotiations.

That is not a canyon. That is two people standing on opposite sides of a river arguing about whether the river exists.

Rapidan Energy Group, whose president Bob McNally is a former White House energy adviser, puts the odds of military confrontation at 75%.

The Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff estimated in late January that war could begin within two weeks to two months. The German Chancellor suggested Iran’s leadership is in its “final days and weeks.”

The market is treating this as background noise.

Wall Street is pricing this as a binary: war or no war. That is the wrong framework. The right framework is surgical raid or grinding attrition. The difference between those two outcomes is the difference between oil at $90 and oil at $150, between a bad week and a global supply chain seizure.

And the variable that determines which scenario unfolds is not sitting in the Oval Office. It’s sitting across from the President right now, with a diplomatic delegation dressed for a conversation his air force commander was supposed to finish.

The Glass Cannon

Here is the part nobody is writing about, because understanding it requires knowing things that defense journalists don’t explain and financial analysts don’t ask.

The United States has not built a traditional military force for a traditional air campaign against Iran.

It has built something that has never existed before: a hybrid cyber-kinetic raid architecture designed to fight a war without allies.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have all publicly refused to allow their territory to be used for offensive strikes. Iran warned all three that US bases on their soil would be targeted if America attacks.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally told Iran’s president that Saudi Arabia would not permit the use of its airspace. The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a formal statement. Qatar stated its opposition. Jordan’s foreign minister said his country would not be a “battlefield or launchpad.”

In any previous era of American warfare, this would be a showstopper.

It eliminates roughly 60% of the sortie generation capability that a sustained air campaign requires. You cannot fly 1,000 combat sorties a day when the runways belong to countries that have told you not to use them for shooting.

The US military solved this problem. And the solution should make every investor pay very close attention, because it reveals both the extraordinary capability of the American war machine and its extraordinary fragility in this specific configuration.

Missouri, the Ocean, and Outer Space

The solution rests on three substitutions. Each one replaces something that took thousands of personnel and billions of dollars in previous wars. Each one is a masterpiece of military innovation. And each one has a single point of failure that could unravel the entire operation.

Cyber Command replaces hundreds of conventional SEAD sorties. Instead of spending days bombing Iranian radars and missile batteries the way we did in Iraq, CYBERCOM plans to digitally penetrate the air defense backbone and disable it from within. Proven in combat during Midnight Hammer. The question is whether it still works after eight months of Iranian hardening assisted by Chinese cybersecurity teams.

Space Force replaces theater-based intelligence. The National Reconnaissance Office now operates nearly 200 satellites in a new proliferated low-earth-orbit constellation, the largest government-operated fleet ever built, launched across multiple missions in 2025. This provides persistent overhead coverage that would normally require dozens of reconnaissance flights from Gulf bases.

Global Strike replaces theater-based firepower. B-2 bombers fly from Missouri on 36-hour round trips. More than 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles sit in the vertical launch cells of at least five destroyers and likely an Ohio-class guided missile submarine. The strike mass comes from the continental United States and from the ocean, not from runways in Qatar.

The result is devastatingly lethal.

It is also, in the language of military planners, a “raid” rather than a “campaign.” And that distinction is not semantic. It is the distinction that determines whether this ends in forty-eight hours or forty-eight weeks. Whether your portfolio needs a hedge or a bunker.

The Strike Force That Needs No Permission and Has No Precedent

Desert Storm had 35 allies, six months, and a thousand runways. Iraq had 40 coalition partners and a year of preparation. Libya had NATO and a UN resolution.

This has two aircraft carriers.

For civilians, an aircraft carrier is a floating city whose primary export is violence. Longer than the Empire State Building is tall. Powered by two nuclear reactors. Five thousand people. Eighty combat aircraft. Its own hospital for when things go wrong. Its own jail for when people go wrong.

It travels with destroyers carrying enough Tomahawk missiles to ruin a country’s entire week and a submarine underneath that nobody will ever see until it’s too late to matter.

It parks in international waters, needs no permission from anyone, and projects more firepower than most nations own. The United States has eleven. No other country has more than two.

One is sitting in the Arabian Sea right now. The other is running east across the Atlantic without finishing its training because the timeline wouldn’t wait.

Alongside them, two submarines that should have been decommissioned are still in the water because somebody decided now was not the time for a pension. When the Navy pulls submarines out of retirement, that is not routine maintenance. That is a country reaching into the back of its closet for every weapon it owns.

And in Missouri, the B-2 Spirits are waiting. The same bombers. The same runway. The same 36-hour round trip they flew last June when seven of them crossed the Atlantic, dropped fourteen 30,000-pound bunker busters on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and flew home in time for Waffle House.

They have done this before. They know the route. The only question is whether the defenses they blinded eight months ago have learned to see again.

Zero willing allies. No congressional authorization. Every country within 500 miles has publicly said no.

The strike force runs from Missouri, the ocean, and outer space because it has nowhere else to run from.

No nation in history has attempted a military operation of this scale, at this range, against defenses this advanced, this alone. The last time America bet everything on surprise and speed with no fallback was Inchon in 1950.

That worked. Barely.

This is either the most brilliant military operation of the 21st century or the most reckless gamble since MacArthur at Inchon.

The difference depends on four fragilities, and the first one is a cyber key that may no longer turn.

The Ghost of Inchon

A campaign has depth, redundancy, logistics, and the ability to absorb setbacks and keep grinding. Desert Storm was a campaign. The invasion of Iraq was a campaign. They had months of buildup, coalition partners, multiple axes of advance, and the ability to lose individual battles without losing the war.

A raid has none of that.

A raid depends on surprise, speed, and a set of assumptions holding simultaneously. If they hold, it looks like genius. Inchon looked like genius. If they don’t hold, you’re in a fight you didn’t plan for and may not be equipped to sustain.

This is the most sophisticated raid in military history. It is also, by definition, the most fragile major US military operation since Inchon. There is very little middle ground between spectacular success and serious trouble.

There are specific indicators that this is real and not posturing. The EA-37B Compass Call, the most advanced airborne electronic warfare platform in the US inventory, deployed from Tucson on January 25. Its jamming range reportedly extends beyond 200 nautical miles. The E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node arrived at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on January 30.

These are the “quarterback” assets that manage a complex, jamming-heavy, cyber-enabled battlespace. You do not deploy them for a show of force. You deploy them because you intend to manage a fight.

On February 10, Reuters published a satellite imagery analysis that tells you more than any official statement. At Al Udeid, the largest US base in the Middle East, up to ten Patriot air defense batteries have been loaded onto M983 heavy tactical trucks. Not parked in their semi-static launchers. Loaded onto trucks.

“The decision to do so gives the Patriots much greater mobility, meaning they can be moved to an alternative site or repositioned with greater speed,” said William Goodhind, the forensic imagery analyst who studied the pictures.

When you put air defense missiles on wheels, you are doing one of two things. You are getting ready to move them forward to cover an attack. Or you are getting ready to move them fast because you expect to get hit.

Either way, you are not expecting a quiet spring.

The same analysis showed EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan that were not present on January 25.

Seven additional aircraft at Diego Garcia that were not there on January 31.

An increase in aircraft at Dukhan base in Oman. And Iran’s naval drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri still visible near Bandar Abbas, exactly where you would park it if you wanted to launch drones into the Arabian Sea on short notice.

The president who is “thinking” about a second carrier already has the infrastructure of a major air campaign in place. The second carrier is not the beginning. It is the insurance policy.

Four things need to go right simultaneously for this to work as designed.

If any one of them fails, the operation degrades from surgical precision to something far uglier. And the market implications shift from bad week to global crisis.

Here they are, in order of consequence.

Fragility #1: The Key That Might Not Turn

The entire architecture rests on a single assumption: that US Cyber Command’s digital access to Iran’s integrated air defense system remains viable.

Eight months ago, that access turned Iran’s air defenses into paperweights. CYBERCOM’s position, as I understand it, is that integrating Chinese hardware into the existing Russian-Iranian defense network created new vulnerabilities at the integration points rather than closing old ones. The structural flaw, they argue, is architectural, not a patchable software bug. Unless Iran ripped out the entire backbone and rebuilt from scratch, the access persists.

This is plausible. I would put it at roughly 65 to 70 percent confidence.

If the cyber key doesn’t turn, Night 1 stops being about hitting Fordow and Natanz and starts being about killing radars. Night 2 is about killing missile batteries. Night 3, maybe, you start hitting the targets you actually care about.

That is three days of combat operations over Iranian airspace against S-400s with 400-kilometer range, Chinese HQ-9s capable of engaging cruise missiles, and an indigenous Bavar-373 system integrated with whatever survived the first war.

Aircraft losses become likely. The political character of the operation changes from a precision strike to something that looks like a war on television.

And wars on television have a way of repricing every asset class on earth simultaneously.

Fragility #2: One Flight Deck Between Here and Catastrophe

The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently the only operational aircraft carrier in the fight.

With Gulf bases off-limits for offensive strikes, the Lincoln’s flight deck is the sole tactical airfield available for generating persistent air cover, hunting mobile missile launchers in real time, and providing combat air patrol over the fleet.

Iran has spent years developing anti-ship ballistic missiles and swarming drone tactics for exactly this scenario.

The Lincoln does not need to be sunk. A fouled flight deck from a near-miss. A drone swarm impact on the catapults. Damage to the arresting gear. Any of these eliminates the ability to conduct the dynamic targeting mission critical for suppressing Iran’s mobile missile force.

The fallback is Diego Garcia, an “unsinkable carrier” that is a 5-to-6-hour flight from the fight. Preplanned strikes against fixed targets continue. But the responsive kill chain against mobile launchers breaks.

And it is the mobile launchers that will be firing at Tel Aviv.

There is one ship that changes this equation entirely. One ship that tells you more about the timing and risk tolerance of this operation than anything any official will say on the record.

I need to tell you about that ship. But first, you need to understand the third fragility. Because the third fragility is the one that could start a world war.

Fragility #3: The Russians and Chinese Who Are About to Become Collateral Damage

Here is the part of the operational plan that should keep anyone with a portfolio up at night.

Russian military technicians almost certainly accompany the S-400 batteries near Isfahan. The S-400 training program takes up to five months. These systems arrived recently. Do the math. The Russians aren’t just advisors. They are operators.

Chinese personnel likely accompany the HQ-9 systems they delivered. You don’t ship your most advanced air defense systems to a country that has never operated them and hand over the keys at the airport.

If those batteries activate and lock onto American aircraft, they will be destroyed.

It is physics. An active SAM site tracking a B-2 dies regardless of who is sitting inside the van.

The US has reportedly communicated via deconfliction channels that anyone in an air defense vehicle after the operation begins is accepting combatant risk. “Accepting combatant risk” is what you say instead of “we’re going to kill Russians and Chinese military personnel and hope Moscow and Beijing pretend not to notice.”

In Korea, in Vietnam, in Syria, when Russian or Chinese advisors were killed, there was always plausible deniability. Accidents happen. Fog of war. Nobody saw anything.

There is no fog of war in the satellite age.

Moscow will know exactly which American platform killed its people. Beijing will know exactly which munition hit its technicians. The imagery will be available within hours. The names will follow within days.

Moscow’s options short of direct military response: accelerating weapons deliveries mid-campaign. Providing real-time satellite intelligence to Iranian targeting cells. Launching cyber operations against American infrastructure. Escalating in Ukraine to create a second crisis that divides US attention.

Beijing’s options: freezing trade negotiations. Accelerating Taiwan timelines. Dumping Treasury securities. Providing Iran with real-time satellite feeds from its own constellation.

None of these responses would be irrational. All of them would be destabilizing. And this variable is embedded in the operational plan as an unavoidable feature, not a bug.

Fragility #4: The Clock That Eats Strategy

This force has a shelf life.

Cyber weapons degrade with every passing day as the probability of discovery increases. Pilots fatigue after weeks at sea. The political tolerance of Gulf allies, who are currently permitting defensive operations and airspace transit even as they refuse to host offensive strikes, could evaporate if the waiting continues too long.

A Swedish naval analyst observed that the buildup “can be sustained for a while, but needs to be either withdrawn or used eventually.”

By early March, the force posture demands a decision.

Use it or lose it.

“Use it or lose it” is never how you want to make strategic decisions about striking a nation of 88 million people backed by two nuclear-armed great powers. But that’s where the clock is.

The One Ship That Tells You Everything

The USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk on January 13, reportedly without completing its Composite Training Unit Exercise. That alone is an urgency indicator.

It is somewhere in the Atlantic. Its destination has not been publicly confirmed.

Last night, Trump told Axios: “We have an armada that is heading there, and another one might be going.” A US official confirmed the discussions are taking place. Reuters identified the Bush and the USS George Washington as the most likely candidates, each at least a week from the region.

I flagged the Bush’s departure weeks ago in this column. The president just confirmed the consideration publicly. That is no longer analysis. That is trajectory.

If the Bush arrives in the CENTCOM area of operations before a strike, you have carrier redundancy and the vulnerability described in Fragility #2 is dramatically reduced. That is the cautious, lower-risk variant. It means the administration is willing to wait for a stronger hand. It means the strike timeline slides to late February or early March.

If the strike happens before the Bush arrives, the planners are betting everything on the Lincoln surviving the Iranian counterpunch. That is the highest-risk, highest-confidence variant. It means the planners believe so strongly in the cyber key that they are willing to go without a backup carrier.

That is either visionary confidence or institutional hubris. We will not know which until the missiles are in the air.

Track the Bush’s transit. It is publicly reportable through commercial satellite imagery and ship-tracking databases. It is the single best open-source indicator of how much risk the National Command Authority is willing to accept.

But there is something the Bush can’t protect against. Something the Lincoln can’t protect against. Something no carrier group, no cyber weapon, and no satellite constellation can address. And it is the risk that Wall Street has not even begun to price.

The 21-Mile Chokepoint That Feeds the World

The Strait of Hormuz is 21 miles wide at its narrowest point. Through it flows 20 million barrels of oil per day, roughly 20% of global petroleum consumption and more than a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. One-fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas transits the same water. China, India, Japan, and South Korea receive 69% of the crude that passes through it.

Iran has never fully closed the Strait.

But it doesn’t need to.

Iran has an estimated 6,000 naval mines. Limpet mines that attach to hulls. Moored mines that float below the surface. Advanced influence mines that detect acoustic and magnetic signatures.

In the 1980s, Iran mined the Strait during the Tanker War and a single mine nearly sank the USS Samuel B. Roberts. The Navy spent months clearing mines, and that was a limited campaign using 1980s technology.

Iran also has shore-based anti-ship cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and fast-attack boats designed for swarming tactics in confined waters.

In March 2025, the IRGC announced the deployment of missile systems on three disputed Gulf islands overlooking the chokepoint. After Midnight Hammer, an IRGC-allied bloc in Iran’s parliament announced consensus to close the Strait.

That measure requires approval by the Supreme National Security Council.

Then, last night, the Wall Street Journal reported that US officials have discussed seizing tankers carrying Iranian crude oil to pressure Tehran. More than twenty ships have already been sanctioned by the Treasury as possible seizure targets.

The obstacle, according to officials who apparently grasped the irony, is that Iran would almost certainly retaliate by seizing allied tankers or mining the Strait of Hormuz, which “would likely prompt a US military response.”

Read that sequence again. We seize their tankers. They mine the Strait. We attack them for mining the Strait. The policy option under discussion is an escalation ladder with a war at the top and the word “diplomacy” painted on the first rung.

A White House official told the Journal that Trump “prefers diplomacy” but has “multiple options at his disposal.” One of those options, it turns out, is starting a naval confrontation in the world’s most important oil chokepoint while simultaneously sending a second aircraft carrier to make sure we win it.

Here is what closure actually looks like. Iran doesn’t need to sink a carrier. It needs to make insurers refuse to cover tanker transits. A few mines, a few missile launches, a GPS jamming campaign across the waterway, and Lloyd’s of London does the rest.

Shipping insurance premiums are already up 60% since June. If a single tanker hits a mine, premiums go parabolic. Tanker operators reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding two weeks to delivery times. “Just-in-time” supply chains in automotive and electronics manufacturing seize.

The bypass options are pathetically inadequate. Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline handles about 5 million barrels per day. The UAE’s Habshan-Fujairah pipeline adds 1.5 million. Combined bypass capacity: roughly 6.5 to 8 million barrels per day against 20 million in daily transit. That leaves a 12-million-barrel daily shortfall.

The world’s strategic petroleum reserves, including America’s, Europe’s, and Asia’s, would be exhausted within two months at that rate.

Iran doesn’t need to beat the US Navy. It needs to close the Strait for 72 hours. That alone crashes the global economy. And a mine clearance operation in a 21-mile channel under fire from shore-based missiles takes a lot longer than 72 hours.

That’s the economic weapon. Now let me tell you about the one aimed at your neighborhood.

The Homeland Nobody Is Pricing

Wall Street is pricing the oil risk. It is not pricing the homeland risk. It should be.

Before Midnight Hammer, Iran sent a private message to President Trump. The Soufan Center confirmed its contents: if the US followed through on strikes, Iran would respond by unleashing terrorist attacks on US soil conducted by sleeper cells operating inside the country.

Trump struck anyway.

The DHS National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, issued June 22, warned of a “heightened threat environment” including the possibility that Iranian leadership could issue a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the homeland.

FBI Director Kash Patel increased monitoring of domestic Hezbollah-linked sleeper cells. The 2025 DNI Threat Assessment stated that Iran “will continue to directly threaten US persons globally and remains committed to its decade-long effort to develop surrogate networks inside the United States.”

Now consider what the Biden administration left behind, because this is where the comedy gets dark enough to make George Carlin blush.

Border Patrol arrested 1,504 Iranian nationals at the southern border from FY2021 through FY2024. Of those, 729 were released into the United States.

The numbers escalated every year: 48 arrested in FY2021, 197 in FY2022, 462 in FY2023, 797 in FY2024. Of the nearly 800 caught in 2024 alone, almost 450 were released into the country. DHS separately documented over 1,700 Iranians arrested entering illegally through November 2024, a twenty-fold increase over the prior seven fiscal years combined.

These numbers do not include “gotaways,” the migrants who crossed and were never apprehended.

The government that released 729 Iranian nationals into the country is now asking the FBI to find them. That is the homeland security equivalent of leaving the front door open, going on vacation, and then asking the police to check if anyone moved in.

Among those arrested after Midnight Hammer: a former Iranian Army sniper living in Alabama with his military ID in his pocket. An Iranian national on the known or suspected terrorist watchlist living in Mississippi. Another with admitted connections to Hezbollah.

Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged the presence of over 1,500 illegal Iranians in the country. Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker was blunt: “We don’t know where those thousand Iranians are.”

The Chinese numbers are worse by an order of magnitude. Under the Biden administration, encounters of Chinese nationals at the southern border exploded from 342 in FY2021 to over 24,000 in FY2023. A 7,000% increase.

By the end of the Biden term, the House Homeland Security Committee documented 67,138 Chinese nationals apprehended illegally crossing the border since FY2021. The vast majority were single adults. The Homeland Security Committee Chairman stated that Border Patrol told him “many of those are in the 25 to 30 years age males who have prior experience with the PLA.”

Over 100 Chinese nationals have been caught attempting to access American military installations in recent years, according to the Wall Street Journal. Former FBI executives wrote to congressional leaders warning of a border invasion of “military-aged men” from adversarial nations.

Why does the Chinese number matter in an Iran piece?

Because the trilateral charter is not just about air defense systems. It encompasses intelligence sharing. And if you have tens of thousands of undocumented nationals from a treaty partner inside the country of your enemy, that is not an immigration statistic. That is an intelligence asset.

A convicted Hezbollah sleeper agent named Ali Kourani told the FBI in 2016 exactly what would trigger activation: “If the United States ever went to war with Iran.” He said the sleeper cell would “be triggered into action.” The West Point Combating Terrorism Center’s August 2025 assessment noted dryly: “All these lines have now been crossed.”

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam’s assessment: “Where these sleeper cells may be is in plain sight. And that’s the real terrifying part.”

CISA issued an advisory on January 14 warning of Iranian cyber targeting of the defense industrial base. The DHS terrorism bulletin warned of increased chances of violence if Tehran issues a religious ruling calling for attacks. Since then, federal law enforcement has discovered Iranian-linked surveillance targeting transport centers, synagogues, student groups, and energy infrastructure.

The market has a model for oil disruption. It has no model for coordinated attacks on American infrastructure by operatives who walked across an unguarded border, were released by the government that was supposed to stop them, and have been waiting for exactly this phone call.

And even that is not the worst-case scenario. The worst case involves those 400 kilograms I told you to remember.

And Then What? (The Question Nobody Wants to Answer)

This is where serious analysis separates from headline-chasing. Everyone is writing about whether the US will strike Iran. Almost nobody is writing about what happens on Day 2.

Assume the raid succeeds.

Fordow is rubble again. Natanz is sealed. Missile production facilities are burning. The IRGC’s command network is dark. Iran’s air defenses are blind. Every cable news channel is calling it a masterpiece of twenty-first-century warfare.

And then what?

The 400 Kilograms That Keep You Up at Night

The regime that just got hit has already killed at least 5,000 of its own citizens in the last six weeks. It is in its deepest internal crisis since the revolution.

A successful American raid could be the shock that fractures an already cracking structure.

That sounds like good news until you think about it for thirty seconds.

Who controls the 400 kilograms of enriched uranium in a failed-state scenario? Who secures the thousands of missiles the regime spent eight months rebuilding? Who governs 88 million people in a country the size of Western Europe that has just lost its command and control infrastructure?

The United States has explicitly said this is not regime change. There is no ground invasion planned. No boots going on the ground.

So if the regime falls, nobody is there to secure the most dangerous materials in the country.

The 400 kilograms, if further enriched, could yield material for roughly ten warheads. In a fractured state, that material could end up in the hands of IRGC hardliners, splinter factions, black marketeers, or simply vanish into the chaos.

That is not coercive disarmament. That is nuclear pandemonium.

The real objective, as Chatham House frames it, isn’t just destroying buildings. It is “strategic submission,” compelling Iran’s leadership to accept permanent constraints on its nuclear program, its missile force, and its regional behavior. But you cannot bomb a regime into submission. You can destroy its capabilities. You cannot destroy its will.

The raid is an opening move. The endgame has not been articulated. And opening moves without endgames are how great powers stumble into quagmires.

There is a possibility darker than quagmire. One that reframes everything you’ve read so far.

The Cornered Animal Theory (And Why It Should Terrify You)

What if the regime wants to be hit?

A regime this cornered, this fragile, one that has already demonstrated willingness to massacre its own population, may not behave as a rational defensive actor. It may behave as a cornered animal.

The hardliner faction within the IRGC may actually welcome an American strike as the one thing that could rally a divided nation behind the flag and crush the protest movement under the weight of wartime emergency.

The drone that approached the Lincoln on February 3. The gunboat attempt to seize a US-flagged tanker. The seizure of two foreign oil tankers near Farsi Island.

These may not be reckless provocations by an undisciplined military. They may be deliberate provocations by a faction that has calculated that war is preferable to revolution.

If that is the case, the strike does not coerce the regime.

It gives the regime exactly what it needs to survive.

Four Scenarios, Four Price Tags, and One Uncomfortable Truth

The market is treating Iran as a binary. War or no war. Risk on or risk off.

That framing is dangerously simplistic. There are four distinct scenarios, each with different probabilities and very different implications for your portfolio.

Scenario 1: The Masterpiece (25% Probability)

The cyber key turns. The strikes are surgical. The Strait stays open. Iranian retaliation is suppressed by the integrated missile defense umbrella.

Oil spikes to $85 to $95 but settles within weeks as OPEC+ spare capacity of 5.4 million barrels per day fills the Iranian gap. Defense technology stocks rally, particularly cyber, space-based ISR, and missile defense names. Gold gives back its fear premium within 30 days. Bitcoin holds or rises on the digital safe haven narrative.

The pain is real but brief.

Scenario 2: The Off-Ramp Nobody Believes In (15% Probability)

Iran makes sufficient concessions on enrichment, perhaps agreeing to cap at 20% and submit to enhanced inspections, that Trump can claim a win and stand down the force.

Oil drops to $65 to $70 on a relief rally. Defense stocks give back recent gains.

This requires Iran to concede on terms its foreign minister publicly refused four days ago. Al Jazeera’s assessment of the Oman talks was blunt: they bought time, not a deal.

Scenario 3: The Raid That Became a War (35% Probability)

The most likely single outcome.

The cyber partially fails. The operation transitions from a precision raid to a multi-day kinetic SEAD campaign against Russian and Chinese air defense systems. Aircraft losses occur. American pilots appear on Iranian state television. Russian or Chinese technicians die in their vans.

The Strait of Hormuz is partially disrupted by Iranian mining or fast-boat attacks. Iran doesn’t need to beat the US Navy. It needs to close the Strait for 72 hours. That alone crashes the global economy.

Oil hits $110 to $130 and stays elevated for weeks during mine clearance operations. Shipping insurance premiums, already up 60% since June, go parabolic. Gold breaks through $6,000. Treasury yields spike on the war premium, then rally on flight-to-safety flows. Defense stocks surge, but broader equities sell off hard on supply chain disruption fears.

Meanwhile, Moscow provides real-time satellite intelligence to Iranian targeting cells. Beijing freezes trade talks. The 67,000 undocumented Chinese nationals inside the United States become a counterintelligence nightmare that the FBI doesn’t have the manpower to address.

Scenario 4: The Unthinkable (25% Probability)

Iran’s ballistic missile barrage overwhelms regional defenses. The Lincoln takes significant damage. Russian or Chinese military personnel are killed, triggering a great-power diplomatic crisis. The Strait is fully closed. Iran’s 6,000 naval mines turn a 21-mile waterway into the most expensive obstacle course in history.

Iran activates whatever asymmetric capabilities it has held in reserve. The sleeper cells that Kourani described to the FBI. The homeland attacks that Iran privately warned Trump about before Midnight Hammer. The cyber operations that CISA warned about on January 14.

Attacks on transport centers, energy infrastructure, and soft targets by operatives who have been inside the country for years, released by a government that couldn’t be bothered to track them, waiting for exactly this trigger.

Oil hits $120 to $150. Gold goes parabolic. Equities enter correction territory. And the 400 kilograms of enriched uranium vanishes into the chaos of a fracturing state, turning a military victory into a nonproliferation catastrophe that will haunt the world for decades.

The Portfolio Insurance You Should Already Own

I have been telling readers of this column for years that gold, silver, Bitcoin, and hard assets are portfolio insurance against exactly the kind of geopolitical disruption that governments reliably produce.

The Digital Siege is the latest and most dramatic confirmation of that thesis.

These are the moments when assets that governments cannot repurpose, cannot debase, and cannot confiscate by executive order earn their place in a portfolio. The 60/40 portfolio was designed for a world where the Strait of Hormuz stays open, the cyber doesn’t fail, great powers don’t accidentally kill each other’s military personnel, and sleeper cells don’t activate inside the homeland.

We may not live in that world much longer.

If you find this kind of analysis valuable, you can subscribe to Capital Mischief here to make sure you never miss a dispatch.

Your Watchlist for the Next 30 Days

Track the Bush. It is the single best open-source indicator of how much risk the National Command Authority is willing to accept. That risk tolerance tells you which of the four scenarios above becomes most probable.

The other indicators:

The outcome of today’s meeting. Listen for whether joint statements reference “all options” and “comprehensive approach” versus narrower “nuclear” language. The first means the strike window is open. The second means Netanyahu lost the argument.

Whether B-2 bombers appear at Diego Garcia on satellite imagery.

Whether Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar sees further evacuations of non-essential personnel.

Whether the joint China-Russia-Iran naval exercise scheduled for late this month proceeds, is delayed, or is quietly canceled. If it goes forward, it places Chinese and Russian warships in proximity to the American carrier group and creates an escalation risk that could either deter US action or precipitate it before the exercise establishes a de facto tripwire.

And whether the regime’s crackdown intensifies or eases. Because if the protests succeed where the bombs failed, every scenario above changes.

A new Iranian government might negotiate. A collapsing Iranian government might launch everything it has. And a fractured Iranian state might lose control of 400 kilograms of enriched uranium that nobody can find.

Two Men, One Room, Zero Patience

The United States has built the most technologically sophisticated strike force in military history. It is designed to fight without allies, without Congressional authorization, without public preparation, and without a clearly articulated plan for what comes after.

It substitutes digital penetration for physical mass, global reach for regional basing, and speed for staying power.

It is brilliant in concept. It is a bet that American technology can do what American diplomacy could not.

The man who will help decide whether this force is unleashed landed in Washington last night. He left his air force commander at home and brought a venture capitalist instead. Draw your own conclusions about what the meeting is supposed to look like versus what it is actually about.

He believes this is a historic opportunity that will not come again. He has told the Americans, publicly and privately, that if they won’t act, he will.

The market is sleepwalking toward the most consequential 30 days since the last time American bombers flew to Iran and back. The tail risk is fatter than anyone is pricing. The clock is running.

And the only honest thing any analyst can tell you right now is that the next move belongs to two men in a room, one of whom has never been accused of caution, and the other of whom has never been accused of patience.

May the Mischief be with you.

Leave a comment

You just read 8,000 words about why the next 30 days could reshape your portfolio and your country. If it was worth your time, it’s worth someone else’s.

Restack this. Share it. Drop it in the group chat that pretends to talk about fantasy football but actually talks about the Fed.

If you want to make sure you never miss one of these: subscribe. Everything is free until February 28th. Pledge before then and you lock in the current price forever. That’s a promise from a guy who kept promises for six presidents.

Comment if you think I got the probabilities wrong. I answer every single one. Ask the 232 people already in the thread.

Founding Membership is capped at 100. A handful of spots remain. Direct access. Every message answered personally. When it’s full, it’s gone.

Pledge here →PLEDGE to Capital Mischief

“Garcia’s MarketWatch column is the only financial writing that makes me laugh while showing me how to protect my seven-figure portfolio. The dark humor, the contrarian analysis, the topics other columnists avoid. I have no idea how it clears editorial, but I’m grateful he does.” — Michelle B., Financial Advisor

Everything remains free until February 28th. My birthday. I chose it deliberately.

On that date, prices increase:

Monthly: $100 (currently $50).

Annual: $720 (currently $360).

Founding Member: $2,000 (currently $720).

Pledge before February 28th and you lock in the current price.

Not for one year. Forever. That’s a promise.

Free subscribers still get the Saturday Mischief Library. I hold the old-fashioned view that libraries should be free. Paid subscribers get everything else.

Founding Membership is capped at 100.

32 spots remain. Direct email access to me. A private chat. I answer every message personally. When the hundredth member joins, the tier disappears.

We are 4,300 subscribers. 700 followers. 385 pledges waiting to convert.

The date is set. February 28th.

Subscribe if you haven’t. Restack if you have. Comment if you think I’m an idiot.

I try to answer every one.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Disclaimer

Nothing in Capital Mischief is investment advice. It’s just some guy with opinions and a laptop. If you’re taking financial advice from a Substack written by someone who advised presidents and watched them ignore everything he said, that’s a you problem.

Do your own research. Consult an actual professional. Preferably one who hasn’t received medals from intelligence agencies for things he can’t discuss.

Share Capital Mischief