Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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uncgrugger's avatar
uncgrugger
12h

Great post as usual! I love the part about stealing the good stuff. I feel like I am "stealing" knowledge, experience, and wisdom from you and this incredible room everyday. Can't get enough!

My amazing wife was born in Cuba. Family got out in 1965. Castro's thugs came to their house, told them it was too big for that sized family. Sealed off rooms. Said, "these belong to the people now." They had to leave everything. The house, the car, the business, all of it. Gone in a flash. The death and misery that Castro and Che Guevara caused those beautiful and brilliant people is shameful. Freedom fighters my ass!

Thank God that we live in a country that offers the kind of opportunity that can be whatever you make of it. It is an opportunity to be great or an opportunity to be evil. Your choice. With freedom, comes great responsibility. We are better with people like the Fortunate Fishes showing us the way.

May the Mischief be with us all!

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
12h

"He watches friends his age who are rich and miserable because they can’t walk, can’t travel, can’t enjoy a dime of it. Health isn’t one of the things wealth buys. It’s the platform everything else stands on."

First and most important investment: Always is your health!

Another great article. So many people use the excuse that they don't have the resources, that they don't have the time, they are too late / too old. Well, twice in my life I was reset to "zero" and had to start again. It's never too late. Many financial planners are planning your death at my age, I'm planning my second life because I've been investing in my health for decades.

Now I'm taking people who have "nothing" (living paycheck to paycheck), giving them a seed fund and teaching them to invest and improve their lives. Lots of people want to do better financially but they don't know where to start. Some of us can help them by giving them a start. Not a handout, a lesson!

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