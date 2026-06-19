The Day His Father Bought the Family Business, He Fired Three Brothers-in-Law Before Lunch.

The Lesson Took Forty Years to Land.

Let me tell you about the thing on your eyeball.

Right now, statistically, some of you are reading this through a thin wet disc of plastic you placed directly onto the surface of your own eye this morning, voluntarily, then forgot about entirely.

You poked yourself in the cornea before coffee and called it convenience. This is either a miracle of modern commerce or proof that human beings will adapt to anything. The answer is yes.

Somebody got rich doing that to you. His name is Angel Alvarez, and he’d like you to know it was never about the money.

They all say that. Rich men say “it was never about the money” the way fishermen describe the one that got away, with a faraway look and measurements you are not allowed to verify. The maddening part, the part that should keep the socialists up at night, is that the ones who actually mean it are usually the ones it actually worked for.

Here is a man who left Cuba at the age of two. Not emigrated. Left.

Castro had just finished explaining to an entire island that profit was a sin, property was theft, and the state would now lovingly manage every eyeball, lung, and bank account on the premises. The Alvarez family considered this generous offer, packed what fit, and got out, trading a tropical paradise with no future for a Florida swamp with nothing but one.

That two-year-old grew up to corner the market on the exact thing the regime he fled could never produce: a clear, reliable, mass-manufactured way for human beings to see. ABB Optical Group. The biggest contact-lens distributor in the country. Built from nothing, the way the good ones always are.

You want to understand capitalism? Skip the textbook. Watch what a refugee does the moment a free country stops standing on his neck.

Look at the man’s portfolio and you’ll think he can’t sit still. Chairman of the optical empire. Board seats at a steel-building maker, a university engineering school, and, savor this one, at 4Ocean, which pulls plastic out of the sea.

A man who spent thirty years putting plastic onto eyeballs now funds scooping it out of the ocean, which is either a guilty conscience or the most efficient closed loop in the history of polymers.

Operating partner at a healthcare private-equity shop. With his brother, a startup accelerator at the University of Miami so college kids can lose money faster and with better mentorship. And he gives, to the blind, to foster kids, to first-generation Latino students chasing the same swamp-to-success trick he pulled.

Three daughters. Two grandchildren. One late wife he adored. A cardiologist on speed dial. And a nutritionist daughter who, as you’ll see, treats his refrigerator as a crime scene.

I had Angel on Fortunate Fishes this week. He’s an R360 member, US 006, one of the originals, and the rare guest who makes “it was never about the money” sound less like a slogan and more like a confession.

Here are the lessons.

Lesson 1: The Goal Was Never the Money. The Money Was Just the Box Score.

Angel hates the modern obsession with making money, which is a bold stance for a man with a billion dollars, roughly like a lion coming out against gazelles. Hear him out anyway, because he’s right.

The goal, he says, was never to accumulate wealth. It was to build an organization with real values and real purpose that created real value for real customers, and to do it so well the thing threw off wealth as a byproduct. Get the organization right and it takes care of the family. Chase the family’s money directly and you get neither.

That’s the difference between a business and a heist. A heist is organized around the money. A business is organized around the value, and the money keeps score. Young people, Angel frets, want to skip to the score, the exit, the round, without building the thing that earns it. They want to be paid like Babe Ruth without the inconvenience of hitting the ball.

The tell is simple. Ask someone what they’re building. If the answer is a number, run. If it’s a thing that solves somebody’s problem so well they’d feel robbed paying less, stay. The number shows up on its own. It always does. It’s the most reliable stalker in economics.

Lesson 2: He Built a Billion-Dollar Company So His Daughters Could Afford to Be Teachers.

Here’s the part that detonates the cartoon of the greedy capitalist.

Angel’s original trigger wasn’t a yacht. It was his wife, who was out-earning him at the time, a detail he volunteers cheerfully, which tells you more than any balance sheet, and who wanted to stay home and raise their kids. So he set out to make that possible.

Then, seeing how much it mattered, he extended the franchise to his three daughters. He wanted them to have the same luxury. Not the jet. The choice. The freedom to become a teacher, or a social worker, or a nutritionist who raids her father’s pantry, without the bank account vetoing the calling.

Read that again, because the culture won’t tell it to you straight. He didn’t build wealth to free his daughters from work. He built it to free them to do the work that doesn’t pay, if that’s the work that called them.

Most people accumulate money to buy themselves out of their lives. Angel accumulated it to buy his kids into theirs. Money can’t make you happy. Deployed with intent, it can make you optional, and optional is the closest thing to freedom that shows up on a wire transfer.

Lesson 3: Growth Forgives Every Sin. Which Is Exactly Why It’s a Trap.

Ask Angel what he’d tell his younger self and he doesn’t say “buy Bitcoin.” He says slow down. Be strategic. Be intentional. This from a man who came up in sales, where growth wasn’t a strategy, it was a personality.

Here’s the confession underneath. When you’re growing fast, growth covers everything. Revenue rising fast enough, he says, makes up for a multitude of operational sins, the bad hires, the broken processes, the strategy you never quite thought through. The top line papers over all of it, the way a rising tide hides the rocks right up until the tide goes out.

So the fast-growth operator becomes an addict. The numbers climb, the mistakes compound underneath, and he never fixes them because the scoreboard says he’s fine. Then growth pauses for one bad quarter and every rock he’d been sailing over is suddenly two feet under the hull.

The gospel of his day was absorb all the white space, chase everything, be reckless. He found the opposite worked. Growth isn’t a substitute for being good at your business. It’s an anesthetic. Wonderful during the operation. Murder if you mistake it for being healthy.

Lesson 4: He Used to Hire People After One Interview. He Was Marrying Strangers.

Speaking of operational sins.

For years Angel would bring an important person into the company, a senior hire who’d touch everything, after exactly one interview. One conversation, one good lunch’s worth of impression, welcome aboard, here are the keys to the kingdom.

He describes this now the way a reformed gambler describes Atlantic City. Today it’s a process: profiling, depth, multiple rounds, outside people brought in depending on the role. He treats a key hire like a heart valve, because functionally that’s what it is.

The lesson is the oldest one in business, people, product, process, and his amendment is to lean hard on the first word and take your sweet time with it. Hire wrong and the best product and cleanest process won’t save you, because the wrong person quietly dismantles both while smiling in the all-hands.

Hiring fast feels decisive. It’s impatience in a leadership costume. The cost of a bad hire isn’t the salary. It’s the year you spend undoing the damage, plus the good people who quit because you made them report to a stranger you fell for over salad.

Lesson 5: Find Out What You Stink At. Then Hire It and Walk Away.

This is the one I’d tattoo on every founder, if founders had any unmarked skin left.

Somewhere along the way Angel did a self-awareness exercise, which for a CEO is about as comfortable as a colonoscopy and about as necessary. The hard part wasn’t finding his strengths. It was admitting, out loud, what he was simply not good at, agony for a species genetically convinced it can do anything because it once did something.

But here’s what cracked open. The corporate world he came up in was obsessed with fixing your weaknesses: endless reviews, development plans, the whole HR cathedral devoted to making you slightly less bad at the thing you’ll never be good at. Angel threw it out.

Identify the weakness, hire a human who has that exact strength, hand them the job, and go spend your hours on the two or three things you’re genuinely great at.

He calls it transformational. He’s underselling it. Taking a real strength to mastery takes time you don’t have if you’re busy becoming passably mediocre at six things that bore you. The whole self-help industry sells you a gym membership for your weaknesses. Angel’s move is the humility to be great at less.

Lesson 6: Steal Your Vision. Just Steal It From the Right People.

Angel will tell you flatly that he didn’t dream up the vision that transformed his industry. He took it.

He belonged to a group of business operators, peers in entirely different industries, and from two of those men he lifted the trajectory that rewired the logistics of the whole optical space. They weren’t in his business. That was the point. He watched what worked in their worlds, understood the pattern underneath, and transplanted it into his own.

This offends people who think originality means inventing from scratch in a cave. The cave is overrated. Everything good was stolen from somewhere and improved in transit. The trick is provenance: steal from people who are actually winning, in adjacent fields, where the pattern transfers but the competitive ego doesn’t.

Find the room full of people better than you. Pay to get in if you have to. Then shut up and watch what they do, not what they say. The vision you need is rarely original. It’s just somewhere else, working, waiting for you to notice.

Lesson 7: Anybody Can Become Your Friend. The Hard Part Is Jumping Off the Bridge.

Angel has a superpower his friends envy: he can befriend literally anyone. Natural salesman, sure. But his advice for the rest of us, the engineers, the accountants, the people who’d rather reorganize a spreadsheet than work a cocktail party, is shockingly humane.

Most people, he insists, are genuinely interested in what you have to say. The fear is a lie. The whole agonizing part is the first move, what he calls jumping off the bridge, that initial leap into the conversation. After that it mostly takes care of itself, because the other human is just as relieved as you are that somebody started.

And here’s the part that saves the introverts: you don’t have to do it in a crowd. If a packed room makes you want to crawl into the buffet, don’t network in packed rooms. Invite one person to lunch. Coffee. Dinner. One-on-one, where the atmosphere’s right and you can hear yourself think. Connection isn’t a volume business. It’s done one human at a time, by the person willing to jump first. You don’t need charisma. You need nerve and a reservation for two.

Lesson 8: Read the Thin Book. Then Reinvest Like Your Austere Cuban Father Is Watching.

Ask a billion-dollar man for the book that shaped him and you brace for Marcus Aurelius. Angel says Rich Dad Poor Dad.

I know. The serious people are clutching their Benjamin Grahams. But the man’s logic is better than the book. He doesn’t push it on his kids and nieces and nephews because it’s Tolstoy. He pushes it because it’s short enough that they’ll actually finish it. Hand a twenty-something a 200-page treatise on financial literacy and you’ve bought an expensive doorstop. Hand them the thin one with the simple loop, and the idea might take.

And the loop matched how he was raised. His father believed in being austere, elegantly, deliberately so. Instead of pulling cash out of the company for toys, Angel reinvested it for decades into assets that actually returned: buildings, people, the organization itself. The book just named the discipline his father had installed by example.

That’s the real lesson, and it’s in no book: a personal-finance philosophy isn’t meant to be sophisticated. It’s meant to be simple enough that you, and your children, will actually do it. The most elegant plan on earth is worthless if it bores your heirs into ignoring it.

Lesson 9: His Father Fired Three Brothers-in-Law Before Lunch. The Rule Underneath Is Worth the Wreckage.

Now, the family business. Buckle up.

Angel’s father had rules, hardcoded. Be the best at whatever you do, regardless of what it is. Eat last, the leader serves himself after everyone else, a phrase that has since launched a thousand leadership books, though the old man needed none of them. And one rule above all: no family in the business.

He believed business was hard enough without bolting your relatives to it, and he meant it the way you only mean things you’ve paid for. The afternoon he bought his own father’s company, he fired his three brothers-in-law. Same day. Before the ink dried. It carved a rift through the family that lasted decades.

Angel doesn’t recommend the execution, he’s careful about that. But the principle survived the carnage. Mixing payroll and bloodline turns Thanksgiving into a board meeting and the board meeting into Thanksgiving, with nobody getting the turkey or the strategy. Family in the business isn’t automatically a disaster, but it removes a tool you’ll badly want someday, the ability to fire the underperformer, because now firing him means he’s not at the wedding. Go in with your eyes open, your roles in writing, and an exit that doesn’t require a divorce lawyer.

Also, separately: read Don Quixote. His father made him. It won’t help the business, but you’ll learn that a man tilting at windmills and a man chasing dot-com white space are, on close inspection, the same romantic idiot, and knowing which one you’re being is most of wisdom.

Share

Lesson 10: Jack LaLanne Hated Working Out, Too. That’s the Whole Secret.

Angel worked out the morning we taped, and he wanted me to know about Jack LaLanne.

LaLanne, the original fitness guru, the man who towed boats with his teeth into his seventies, apparently confessed that he got up every single morning and hated to work out. Hated it. Did it anyway, every day, for about a century. Angel finds this liberating, and he should, because it demolishes the central lie of the wellness-industrial complex: that you’re supposed to enjoy it.

So Angel doesn’t wait for the mood. He hired a trainer to remove the negotiation. His family carries cardiac risk, so his primary doctor is a cardiologist, a man most people meet only after the ambulance, whom Angel sees on purpose, with baselines and testing, like a pilot checking the engine before the crash instead of during it.

Then there’s his youngest, the nutritionist, who arrives for the holidays and cleans out his refrigerator like a federal raid. The man built a billion-dollar company and can’t keep contraband snacks in his own house. There’s a lesson there about who actually runs things, and it isn’t the chairman.

His point is unglamorous and correct. He watches friends his age who are rich and miserable because they can’t walk, can’t travel, can’t enjoy a dime of it. Health isn’t one of the things wealth buys. It’s the platform everything else stands on. You don’t have to like the gym. Jack LaLanne didn’t. You just have to go before the cardiologist stops being optional.

Lesson 11: God Is Not a Concierge.

Angel was raised Catholic, traditional, Cuban, the real thing. And for most of his life, he admits, his relationship with God was strictly transactional and strictly seasonal. He prayed when things were terrible, found religion in the foxhole, made his deal, and checked out at the property line the moment the crisis passed. He wouldn’t darken a church door unless he had a problem to solve.

In other words, he treated the Almighty like a concierge. Ring the bell when the toilet’s overflowing; ignore him the rest of the stay.

What changed wasn’t a lightning bolt. It was gratitude. Somewhere in the back half of a charmed and battered life, his connection shifted from help me out of this to thank you for all of it. From the foxhole to the front porch.

The deflation here is for the rest of us. Plenty of people only get spiritual at gunpoint and call themselves believers. The harder, quieter discipline is gratitude when nothing’s on fire, when the wire cleared, the kids are fine, and there’s no emergency to bargain your way out of. Anybody can pray in the foxhole. The trick is remembering the number when you’re winning.

Lesson 12: Stop Funding Sad. Fund Something That Actually Works.

The giving started, as it often does, slightly off. Angel and his family handed money to charitable organizations, bet on the leadership, did the right thing. But he’ll admit what most donors won’t: a lot of it was depressing. The work felt heavy and hopeless in a way that, for a builder, just wasn’t where he wanted to spend his remaining years.

So he evolved, the way operators do. Now he hunts for social enterprises, outfits he can fund and also fix. He brings in people he knows. He installs management. He elevates the whole organization the way he’d turn around any underperforming company, except the return is measured in lives instead of margins.

This is the most underrated form of philanthropy, and the rich almost never do it, because writing a check is easy and rolling up your sleeves is not. Money alone keeps a lot of broken organizations broken and well-funded. Money plus the operating skill that made you rich is how you actually move the needle. Don’t just give your money away. Give your competence away too. It’s the rarer gift, and the only one that compounds.

Lesson 13: The Charity Vote Happens at the Kitchen Table, Before Christmas.

There’s a ritual in the Alvarez family I’d put up against any donor-advised fund. Once a year, before Christmas, they hold a meeting. Each of his three daughters arrives with a recommendation, a charity, a cause she believes in. They present. They argue. They vote. Then the family disperses the money together.

It sounds like a board meeting because it is one, except the dividend is the kids learning, in real time and with real money, that giving is a skill you practice, not a feeling you wait for. Angel says it flatly: giving the money away and helping others is the best part of being wealthy. Not the having. The deploying.

Most rich families fail at exactly this. They hand the next generation the money and assume the values come included, like batteries. They do not. Values are taught the slow way, at a table, with a vote, with the kids forced to defend why this cause and not that one, year after year, until generosity stops being a lecture and becomes a habit.

You want your kids to be good with money? Don’t lecture them. Hand them a real budget, a real decision, and a real table to argue it at. Then let them vote, and live with it.

The Bottom Line

I asked Angel how a man survives what he’s survived, because the resume leaves out the hard part.

His family didn’t just immigrate. They lost everything, fled an island with five children, a foreign language, a culture learned from scratch, and rebuilt on faith and work.

He knows families who did it more than once: people driven out of Europe for their beliefs, who reinvented themselves in Cuba, then got driven out again and rebuilt a second time in Miami, successful inside a single generation. Start over from zero three times and resilience stops being a TED talk and becomes the family religion.

And then there’s the part I won’t make a joke about, because some things you hold still for. Angel lost his wife to cancer almost four years ago. Pam.

He talks about her the way a man talks about the best thing that ever happened to him, and about her death the way the strong ones do, not by pretending it didn’t level him, but by refusing to let it erase the years before it.

He focuses, deliberately, on what they had. The time. The children. The grandchildren. The whole improbable life. Grief handled that way isn’t denial. It’s gratitude with the volume turned all the way up against the dark.

That’s where his line about getting knocked down comes from, and it’s the only version of that platitude I’ll allow. It’s not how many times you get knocked down. It’s how many times you get up. He’s been on the floor more than most, and he keeps standing, and he flatly refuses to be a victim.

As I tell my own kids: your life is not coming at you, it’s coming from within you. Easy to say. Angel’s the rare man with the receipts.

Now look at the whole arc. A two-year-old carried out of a country that abolished the future. A kid who watched his parents rebuild from nothing.

A man who got rich selling the one thing a tyranny can’t manufacture, clear, dependable, mass-produced vision. And then, having made his fortune helping the world see, he turns around and funds the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.

Sit with that. The man who sold a hundred million people sharper eyes spends his money on the people who’ve lost theirs. That’s not irony. That’s a man who understands exactly what his gift was worth, and exactly who needs it most.

He never set out to make money. I believe him now. He set out to see clearly, the white space nobody else saw, the character in the woman wiping the table, the daughter who needed permission to be a teacher, the charity that needed a manager more than a check. The contact lenses were just the part that paid.

His father pointed at the rules. Eat last. Be the best. Don’t bolt your family to the business. And the kid who carried those rules out of Cuba built an empire on a single act of vision, repeated for fifty years: see the thing clearly, then make it true all the way through.

What are you not seeing clearly? Go find it. Then build it the way a refugee builds, like the future is something you make. Because once, it was the only thing his family had left.

The Reading List

The two books Angel actually named, and no, I didn’t pad the list.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki. The #1 personal-finance book of all time, short enough to finish and built around the simple loop of making money work for you.

Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. The tale of the aging knight tilting at windmills and turning the Spanish countryside into a fantasy of fortresses and sorcerers.

A two-year-old got carried out of a country that had outlawed the future, and spent the next sixty years proving the future is something you build anyway. He never set out to make money. He set out to see clearly. Go do the same. The rest tends to show up on its own.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is grinding for a number, convinced the money is the point. Show them a man with a billion dollars who’ll tell them to their face it never was.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who needs to stop funding sad and start fixing something, or one immigrant kid who needs to hear that the swamp-to-success trick still works. Send it.

Drop a comment. Tell me the rule somebody pointed at you before you were grown, the eat last, the small apple, the thing that took decades to land. I read every one, and I reply to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

Leave a comment

Share Capital Mischief