Part Three. Wednesday Morning. We Follow the Money.

Off the Ritz Carlton cruise. Monday I drove four hours up from Nice. Now I’m in Como, Italy.

Americans know Lake Como as the place George Clooney bought a villa. A pretty lake where a movie star sips espresso and the rest of us are not invited. What almost no American knows is that this same town handed the world the volt. The first electric battery. The man it’s named after, Alessandro Volta, was born here in 1745. By pure coincidence, Cristina booked us a boutique hotel, five stars, a three minute walk from his front door. She of course did not know any of this. The address of his home is Via Volta 62. His family had owned the house since the 1500s, though the city did not put his name on the street until 1888. Como waited sixty years, until the man was safely in the ground, before deciding he was worth a sign. There is a plaque beside the door. It reads, with the restraint of people who produced a genius and would like you to notice, “This was the ancestral home of Alessandro Volta.” I reminded myself over coffee this morning this is a vacation. That a grown man at a five star hotel on the most beautiful lake in Europe is supposed to drink something old, smoke a Montecristo, sit on a boat, and stare at the beautiful view until his blood pressure comes down. He is not supposed to stand in a stranger’s doorway photographing a plaque and muttering about zinc discs. Cristina never asked me to stop. She walked instead. Long walks along the lake, hours of them, alone, so I could sit on the terrace and write. She knows I love this. When she came back, she would glance at the screen, twenty-two chapters on a dead man’s battery, and offer exactly one line. “Artificial intelligence,” she said. “The only kind you packed.” Then she kissed the top of my head and went to read her book. She is right. She is always right. That is why I married her. A man does not need a wife to tell him he is brilliant. The internet does that for free. He needs one who will walk three miles of Italian lakefront alone so he can finish a sentence about a dead Italian, and be glad to see him when she gets back. I did not earn that. I just had the sense to marry it before she reconsidered. But here is the thing about a man who connects dots for a living. He does not choose the dots. You put him three minutes from the birthplace of the volt, the dots show up, and the boat leaves without him. Every time. Before Volta, electricity was a party trick. Sparks. Static. A wig that stood up on command. Then Luigi Galvani, an anatomy professor in Bologna, touched a dead frog’s leg with two different metals, watched it kick, and announced he had found the secret electricity of life. He called it animal electricity. He was a serious man, not a carnival act, which is exactly why everyone believed him. His name never left us. We still say galvanize when something jolts us into action, and we still galvanize steel. That is how unforgettable a wrong idea can be. It also handed Mary Shelley the spark for Frankenstein, because the whole world wanted to believe a corpse could be switched back on. Then Volta looked at the same frog and said, more or less, nice frog, wrong conclusion. The current was never in the animal. It was in the two metals and a little saltwater. The frog was just the gauge. But give Galvani his due. He was wrong about the experiment and right about the universe. The spark was not the frog’s, yet the body does run on electricity, every nerve and heartbeat its own small current. He got the one enormous thing right while getting everything in front of him wrong. The most interesting kind of wrong there is. So in 1800 Volta stacked it. Zinc disc. Brine-soaked cloth. Copper. Repeat until the small pushes added up. Wire the ends together and the electrons flowed, steady, on command, for the first time in human history. He turned metal and saltwater into a controlled river of electrons. Every battery since is a footnote to that pile. That is why the unit carries his name. The volt is his. I told you about amps already. Amps are how much current is moving. The volume of water coming down the river. The volt is the other half. The push. The pressure behind the flow, the force that shoves the electrons down the wire whether they feel like going or not. Amps tell you how much. Volts tell you how hard. Stack more of Volta’s metal pairs and the push climbs. More discs, more pressure, more volts. He did not just find the push. He learned to dial it up and down on command. So they named the dial after him. Multiply the two, volts times amps, and you get the watt. The thing every data center on earth is now clawing each other’s eyes out to buy. And here I sit, three minutes from his front door, having spent this week telling you that the first wall of the AI age is the watt and the molecule that feed the entire machine. Volta’s river was a trickle you could hold in your hand. The one we are building now powers cities and thinks. But the question has not changed in 225 years. Who controls the current? Turns out the answer is a very short list.

Welcome back to the engine room.

Saturday I handed you the machine. Monday we counted sockets and found a single chip pulling twenty Teslas at full throttle.

Today we do the thing the entire financial internet is too lazy, or too conflicted, to do for you. We follow the trillion dollars down. Past the company everyone already owns. Down through the floors nobody photographs, into the layers where the money actually pools.

By the end of today you will know where the river runs.

And behind the Threshold, I name the people standing in it with buckets.

Chapter 11: Everybody Owns Nvidia. That Is Precisely the Problem.

Let me start with the least controversial sentence I will write all week.

You should probably own some Nvidia.

There. The financial press spent three years arriving at that insight, charged you a subscription for the privilege, and congratulated itself on the bravery.

Owning Nvidia in 2026 is not a thesis. It is a reflex. It is what your dentist did, what your barber did, and what the man two deck chairs over is explaining to his wife right now, loudly, as though he invented it.

Here is the part nobody says out loud.

When a single company gets every headline, every magazine cover, and every dinner-party monologue, the actual money has usually already moved somewhere quieter.

Nvidia designs the brain. We spent two days establishing that the brain is glorious.

But Nvidia does not make the memory the brain cannot think without. It does not make the silicon carbide that survives the heat, the busbars that carry your twenty Teslas, the copper, the transformers, or the unfashionable little voltage regulators that turn a wall socket into a usable thought.

Somebody else makes all of it.

And somebody else, it turns out, has been getting quietly, obscenely rich.

How rich? Here is the single statistic that runs this entire back half of the series. So read it twice.

So far this year, the world’s consumer-electronics stocks are down about 1 percent. A rounding error wearing a frown.

Over the same stretch, the memory makers are up nearly 300 percent. The earnings estimates underneath them have been revised up by 333 percent.

Let that sink in. While you were watching the quarterback, the offensive line signed contracts that would make a Gulf monarch blush.

The river already moved. It moved through the boring names. And almost nobody at your dinner table can name one of them.

That is the whole job of Part Three. Not the brain. The body.

Not the company on the magazine cover, but the supply chain that quietly inherits the spend. Dollar by dollar. Watt by watt. Chip by chip.

Now the part that matters most for where we are headed.

The machine is not one thing. It is a building. And it has floors.

Monday’s wall of electricity was the foundation. Today’s memory squeeze is the floor sitting on top of it. The river runs down through every floor, and at the top of each staircase stands a gatekeeper, deciding who gets in and what they pay.

Hold that 300-versus-negative-1 number. Everything from here is the story of how a gap that absurd opened up while the smart money was busy buying the obvious thing.

Chapter 12: Two Frameworks. Two of the Smartest Shops on the Street. One Conclusion.

I am about to introduce you to two expensive subscriptions, and I want you to notice something about them.

They are not friends. They do not collaborate.

One is a hedge fund research shop that thinks in semiconductors and supply chains. The other is a bulge-bracket investment bank with a small army of equity analysts and a logo you would recognize on a building.

They approached this question from opposite ends of the animal. They came back with the same answer.

When that happens, you sit up.

The first is Citrini, whose work I have paid institutional pricing for all series and would again. I will call their framework by its proper name. Supply Chain Inheritance.

The idea is exactly what it sounds like. The trillion dollars does not stay up top with the famous chip.

It cascades downward. Like an inheritance through a sprawling and slightly disreputable family, into the layer nobody photographs.

Power semiconductors. Memory. Advanced packaging. Interconnect.

The plumbing inherits the estate.

The second is Morgan Stanley, which coined a word so good I am a little jealous I did not get there first. Chipflation.

Their argument comes at the same river from the demand side, and it is genuinely clever. AI demand for the critical components, they say, is price-inelastic.

Translation. The buyers do not flinch.

When a hyperscaler with a hundred-billion-dollar factory needs the memory, it pays. It does not haggle. It does not wait for a sale.

So what looks like an ordinary boom-and-bust upcycle in a commodity is, in their telling, something rarer and more durable. A structural reset in the price behavior of a foundational input.

Not a wave. A new sea level.

Now watch the two frameworks click together, because this is the most important picture in the series, and it is hiding in a Morgan Stanley appendix.

They publish a chart of who gets the scarce memory first. It is a five-tier pecking order.

At the top, the hyperscalers, armed with long-term agreements and prepayments, vacuuming up the premium memory before anyone else gets a turn.

At the bottom, tier five, the small fry. Left to fight over whatever scraps reach the open market, at whatever price the scarcity sets.

Higher tier, first in line, best price. Lower tier, last in line, gouged.

Do you see it?

Citrini says the spend flows down the stairs. Morgan Stanley says the prices reset up the stairs. Same staircase. Photographed from opposite ends.

And it gives me a line I have been saving all week.

The people who make the tokens stand at the front of the memory line. Everyone who merely uses computers stands at the back. Paying more, for less, and thanking the cashier.

One honest note, because I am not in the business of selling you certainty I do not own.

Both of these are frameworks. Educated bets by smart people, not laws of physics. Citrini is one shop. Chipflation is one bank’s coinage, not yet gospel.

But when an independent hedge fund and an independent bank, working from opposite ends, sketch the same staircase, that is no longer a hot take.

That is a pattern.

Two frameworks. One staircase. Next, the accounting trick that decides who survives the climb, and who gets crushed on it.

Chapter 13: The Accounting Trick Your Broker Forgot to Mention

Here is a part of the story so quietly devious that I had to read it three times, in the humidor, before I trusted it.

It is the reason this memory squeeze does not land on everyone equally. It is the reason some companies will sail through it and others will be quietly disemboweled.

And the difference comes down to that most thrilling of subjects. Accounting.

Stay with me. This one pays for itself.

When a hyperscaler buys a server stuffed with expensive memory, it does not take the hit all at once. It capitalizes the purchase and depreciates it over years, spreading the pain into thin, civilized slices that glide gently down the income statement.

When a company that merely makes laptops, or cars, or medical devices, or game consoles buys that same suddenly-expensive memory, it eats the cost right now. Straight through the cost of goods sold. No spreading. No mercy.

Translation. Same chip. Same price hike. Two completely different fates. Decided entirely by which line of the financial statement the cost is allowed to hide in.

This is the asymmetry that turns a memory shortage from a tech story into an everybody story.

As Morgan Stanley puts it, memory inflation is not just a transfer from non-AI sectors to memory producers. It is a constraint on what gets built, and when, for a long list of industries that never asked to be in the AI business.

The carmaker. The appliance maker. The broadband-box maker.

None of them are minting tokens. All of them are about to pay AI prices for the memory inside their decidedly non-AI products.

And here is the truly diabolical part. The bit that explains why nobody is marching in the streets about it.

The cost is hidden. It does not show up at the supermarket with a little orange sticker.

It buries itself in corporate capex lines and cloud invoices, far up the supply chain, where no consumer ever looks and no politician can campaign against it.

Which means there is no public pressure to fix it. Which means the suppliers have every incentive to keep allocation tight and prices firm. Which means the inelastic demand and the invisible bill reinforce each other in a tidy little loop that runs in the memory makers’ favor, and against pretty much everyone else.

So the cost is real. It is rising. And it is sneaking through the plumbing two years ahead of anywhere you would think to look for it.

Which raises the obvious question.

The plumbing for what, exactly?

The answer is the bottleneck this whole series has been walking toward.

Chapter 14: Memory. The Wall Inside the Wall.

On Monday we hit a wall made of electricity.

Today I have to tell you there is a second wall, standing just behind the first. And in some ways it is the meaner of the two.

Power is a wall you can eventually build your way around. With enough turbines and enough patience and enough screaming at the utility.

Memory is a wall held up by three companies in two countries. You cannot build your way around them, because they are the only ones who know how to make the bricks.

Let me teach you what memory actually is. Once you see it, the whole investment thesis falls into your lap.

Three kinds. I am going to use the desk in front of you, because Morgan Stanley’s primer is too good to improve on.

DRAM is the desk itself. The working surface where the computer keeps whatever it is actively thinking about. Fast, expensive, and always in short supply. Exactly like desk space.

HBM, high-bandwidth memory, is the premium stuff. DRAM stacked into towers and bolted directly onto the AI chip. A twelve-lane highway feeding the brain fast enough that it never has to sit idle and twiddle its silicon thumbs.

NAND is the filing cabinet behind you. The slower storage where the trained models and the data sit until they are needed.

Desk, highway, filing cabinet. That is the entire vocabulary.

Now the fact that should rearrange your mental furniture.

AI servers are no longer really computers with some memory attached. They are becoming memory systems with some computing bolted on.

One next-generation Nvidia rack carries 20.7 terabytes of that premium HBM highway, and another 54 terabytes of DRAM desk space, before you count a single filing cabinet.

The brain we spent two days admiring is, by weight and by cost, mostly memory. The thinking part is almost an afterthought sitting on top of a mountain of the stuff.

Here is what that does to the market. The numbers are not the kind that whisper.

Morgan Stanley has the memory market growing from roughly 220 billion dollars in 2025 to roughly 890 billion in 2026.

That one-year increase, about 600 billion dollars, is by itself larger than the entire market for all the memory in every smartphone, every PC, or every traditional server on earth.

Read that twice. The AI machines’ appetite for memory grew, in a single year, by more than the entire pre-existing appetite of the things you actually own.

The share of premium DRAM going into servers climbs from 37 percent to 59 percent. The enterprise-storage share of NAND leaps from 18 percent to 65 percent.

Which is a polite way of saying the AI data centers are eating the buffet, and the rest of us are reading the menu.

And you cannot simply make more, fast. Which is the whole ballgame.

This is where Citrini’s numbers turn lethal. That premium HBM consumes three to four times the precious factory wafer space per usable bit as ordinary memory. So every gigabyte of it the AI world demands quietly cannibalizes the supply of the normal memory everyone else needs.

By Citrini’s math, total bit supply grows only about 30 percent a year, capped by the handful of impossibly expensive machines that etch the chips. The revenue rises something like fourfold.

Read that ratio one more time.

That gap is not volume. That gap is price. That gap is Chipflation, caught in the act.

Now lift your eyes off the memory floor.

Because this is where Part Three ends and Part Four begins.

Memory is the meanest floor in the building. It is not the only one.

So before I lock the door behind me, let me show you the whole building. No names yet. Just the floors, and how many tenants I dragged under the microscope on each one.

The power floor. The molecule and the watt that feed the entire machine. Four companies.

The foundry floor. One island, one company, etching almost every AI brain on earth. One name. A single point of failure with a stock price.

The memory floor. Today’s wall. The bricks nobody else can make. Eight companies.

The stacking floor. Where that premium memory gets built into towers and mounted without cooking itself. Three companies.

The talking floor. How thousands of chips speak to each other fast enough to think as one. Five companies.

The last-mile floor. The unglamorous business of getting the power from the wall to the chip without burning the building down. Six companies.

The toolmaker floor. The machines that make all of it, the picks and shovels every floor above is forced to buy. Five companies.

The two half-floors most people miss. The edge, where the thinking starts moving into the device in your pocket. The buildout, the literal gear sprouting out of the Texas dirt. One name apiece.

Add it up.

Thirty-four companies. Seven floors and change. Every one a choke point. Every one with somebody standing at the top of the stairs, getting quietly, obscenely rich.

And not one of them is the company on the magazine cover.

So here is where I leave you, free reader. On the edge of the only chair that matters.

The entire AI age, all of it, runs through floors held by a handful of companies, with multi-year lead times and no fourth supplier waiting in the wings.

And the meanest floor of all, the one we spent today on, comes down to this.

Three companies. Two countries. One hundred percent of the part that matters most.

Today, behind the Threshold, I stop describing the building and start naming the tenants.

Here is exactly what is on the other side of this wall.

All thirty-four names, floor by floor. The three memory makers at the meanest choke point. The two toolmakers I would buy before any of them. The one company AI capex dragged back from the dead.

Then comes the part you are actually paying for. And it is not the names.

Naming thirty-four companies is the easy half. Anyone with a terminal and a free weekend can build a list. A list is not a thesis. A list is just a way to lose money in good company.

What I hand you is the methodology. The same filters I run every name through, the same way every time, built over thirty-seven years of being right, being wrong, and paying tuition for both.

And here is why it is worth more than any stock I will ever name.

A tip is worth one trade. A method is worth every trade you make for the rest of your life. Learn how I separate the owners from the renters and you can point it at anything. AI chips today. Whatever the next mania is in five years.

The pattern never changes. Only the costumes do.

So watch what every one of the thirty-four has to survive.

Does it own its floor, or just rent space near it?

What is the one thing that kills it? Because if I cannot answer that, I do not buy it.

Can the balance sheet survive a bad year, or is it one ugly quarter from the morgue?

Is the scarcity real and physical, or just a cycle wearing a costume?

Does the demand come from one customer holding a leash, or many holding ropes?

What is the single headline that breaks it, and is it written in Taipei or Washington?

And the cruelest filter of all. How much of the good news is the price already charging me for?

These are not there to find winners. They are there to execute pretenders. Because a company that owns a choke point and a company that merely stands near one look identical on a chart, right up until the cycle turns. Then one keeps its margin and the other gets competed down to dust.

I run all thirty-four through every one of these, in front of you, with the math showing and nothing hidden. You do not just get my answers.

You watch me work, so the next time, in some other corner of the market, you can do it without me.

Fewer than nine survive.

Let me guess what you are telling yourself right now. “Good piece. I will remember the part about three companies owning the part that matters. I am fine on the free version.” You are not fine. You are guessing. And guessing has a price too. It just bills you later, in a single ugly quarter, with no receipt. Here is how buying actually works. Nobody wakes up wanting to be sold a subscription. People wake up wanting to be the kind of person who saw it coming. That is what is on the other side of this wall. Not a stock tip. A way of seeing. I run all thirty-four names through the same six filters, the same way, every time, with the math in front of you. You do not get handed a fish. You watch me build the rod. Including what I am doing with my own money. So ask yourself one question, and answer it honestly, because your portfolio already knows the answer. When the headline that breaks one of these companies finally prints, and it will, do you want to be reacting to it like everyone else? Or do you want to have read it here first, three months early, with my notes in the margin? One of those people pays two dollars a day. The other one pays full price for the lesson. Come find out which one you are.

Cross The Threshold

My free subscribers, may the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the algorithm that a man explaining transformers on a vacation he is plainly not taking belongs in a feed otherwise busy teaching the camera to nod.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Somebody in your network is about to be the exit liquidity for a trillion-dollar build-out and has no idea. Hand them the manual before the bill arrives.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who nods along knowingly about AI at dinner and could not define a token at gunpoint. Be a friend. Send this.

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