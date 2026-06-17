You Are Already In For Two Trillion Dollars. Nobody Mailed You the Paperwork.

Five companies are making the largest bet in the history of money. You are co-signing it. Nobody asked you, and nobody is going to.

Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Oracle are spending more than two trillion dollars in three years on buildings full of expensive chips.

If you own a plain index fund, a slice of that bet is sitting in your retirement account this morning. You did not pick it, you cannot opt out of it, and most of it is parked where they pray you never look.

So that is what this is. Where the money went, who got rich, and who picks up the check when the music slows.

Spoiler on that last part. It is you. It is always you.

Now, what I am not doing, because the internet is knee deep in it.

I am not predicting a crash. I do not own a crystal ball, and the people selling you one are the reason you need this in the first place.

I am also not telling you the robots are a fraud and you should run for the hills. The demand is real, the product works, the revenue is climbing. That is precisely what makes this dangerous instead of simple.

The financial internet sells two flavors and only two. The rapture, buy everything, intelligence is too cheap to meter. And the apocalypse, sell everything, it is all a bubble.

Both are free, and free is roughly what they are worth. I am doing the boring thing in the middle that nobody sells, because nobody wants to do it.

Here is the whole report in one breath, so you can leave early and beat the traffic.

The growth is real. The cost is real, and it lands on time every year whether one customer ever walks in or not. The profit is still a slide deck with the word “potential” stamped on it.

The cost is a fact. The payoff is a hope.

The market is pricing the hope as if it were the fact, and that gap is the entire story.

And it does not take a crash to blow this up. It takes a slowdown, which is a far easier thing to arrange and a far lower bar to trip over. Bolt enough fixed cost and borrowed money onto a thing and it does not need a recession to break, it just needs a Tuesday that disappoints.

Now, why nobody else is bothering to write this down.

Because it is buried on purpose. The real number lives in footnote 14, in the typeface lawyers reserve for things they hope you skip.

Amazon prints three different cash flow numbers on a single page and lets you pick your favorite. Oracle quietly edited its own filing to admit it now gets paid “in arrears,” two small words that mean the free money is draining out. The lease schedule does not even exist until you rebuild it by hand and supply the discount rate the company politely declined to print.

That is the work. Reading the 10-K back to front, starting with the footnotes, because the footnotes are where the bodies are buried. Reading five separate Wall Street desks who do not agree with each other, including the bullish analysts caught marking down their own homework.

And here is the tell that should put you in your chair. The people who sounded the alarm were not the stock cheerleaders. They were the accountants.

When the only people in finance who can describe a four alarm fire by reading the insurance paperwork start publishing a manual on how to find the money, the money is already missing. They did it in a flat voice, without once raising the pulse. On Wall Street, that flat voice is the loudest sound there is.

So why do I put in the hours while on vacation?

Not to scare you, and not to feel clever at a dinner party.

I do it so I can move first. Finding the risk early is the whole point.

Because the day a warning sign flips, I want to be the one buying the good companies the panic threw overboard, in pieces, into the weakness, with cash held back for the next round.

The person who did the homework acts. The person who skipped it reacts, three months late, at the worst price on the board.

So I will show you exactly what I am watching, in plain English, so you can watch it too.

Does Nvidia start lending its own customers the money to buy Nvidia chips?

That is the oldest and ugliest trick in the book, and the day it happens you have your answer, and it is not the cheerful one.

Do the companies stretching their suppliers snap back to paying on time?

Does the rest of the industry finally admit its chips age in dog years, the way Amazon already did?

Does the bond market stay open and cheap, and does the revenue ever show up to cover the cash that already walked out the door?

One rule before we start, and it does not bend.

This is my logbook, not your marching orders.

I will tell you what I see and what I am doing with my own money. I will not tell you what to do, because I do not know what else you own, what you earn, what you owe, or how you sleep at night. Those four facts decide everything, and only you have them.

So here is the trail we are about to walk. Five chapters, one bill, followed from the footnote it hides in to the porch it lands on.

The leases tell you the bill exists.

The depreciation tells you it moves in and starts getting mail at your house.

The payables tell you it is already late.

The circle tells you some of the demand may be the same dollar, in a different jacket, waving at the crowd every time it laps the track.

And the last chapter adds it all up and hands you the invoice.

Somebody pays. This whole thing is about who.

Let us go find out before the bill finds you.

Here’s a beautiful little word. Footnote.

Ever notice the most expensive things in your life show up in the smallest type? That’s not an accident. That’s the racket.

Somebody is paying for the biggest bet in the history of money, and folks, I’ve got the autopsy results. It’s you.

Five companies. The same five sitting in what you optimistically call a retirement. They promised to pay 662 billion dollars for buildings that don’t exist yet. Empty lots. Holes in the ground with a logo on the fence.

That number is bigger than every dollar of debt they’ll actually cop to. Combined. And it is on no balance sheet you will ever be allowed to see.

So they did what every honest crook does. They showed you the cute little number, the one that fits on a slide. The real one, the one with commas running on like a phone book, they tucked into a footnote.

A footnote. Where the bastards keep the stuff they’re praying you’re too tired, too broke, or too distracted to read.

And here’s the part that should make your eye twitch. None of it is illegal. They didn’t break a rule. They wrote the rules. The rules are for them.

You think the game is rigged against you? The game is not rigged against you. You’re not in the game. You’re the ball.

They’ll call it accounting. It is not accounting. It is a magic act, and the rabbit is your money.

You know the oldest line in selling. Nobody likes to get sold. Everybody loves to buy. So they don’t sell you a thing. They sell you a story. A warm little story about the future, with robots and free money and a guy in a vest who really believes.

A story has no fine print.

A contract has fine print.

So I read the contract for you.

Half a dozen Morgan Stanley teardowns. A J.P. Morgan credit deck. The Goldman numbers. The Moody’s recount that took the same five companies and found a quarter trillion more just by looking harder.

Thirty-four names went into the wringer.

Eight came out. I’m now 10% cash. 90% invested.

What follows is five chapters. The first one is a whisper. The last one is the only question worth asking, and the eight names I actually own to answer it.

Here is what is waiting on the other side of the wall.

Chapter 1: It Started as a Footnote. Ten Quarters Later It Is $662 Billion. It Is Still Not on the Balance Sheet.

There is a bill for two-thirds of a trillion dollars. It is bigger than all the debt these companies admit to. It is hiding in a footnote, set in a font designed to make you skip it. Chapter 1 shows you exactly where it is hiding, and how to spot the next one before it spots you.

Chapter 2: There Is One Cost in the AI Story You Cannot Argue With. It Is Already Eating the Earnings.

Every other number in this story is up for debate. This one is not. It is already eating the earnings, quietly, on a schedule no spreadsheet can stall and no executive will say into a microphone. Chapter 2 is the one cost you cannot argue with, and the two perfectly legal ways they make it look smaller than it is.

Chapter 3: Buy Now. Pay in 52 Days. Get Paid Back in 2031. What Could Go Wrong?

They buy the most expensive equipment on earth today. They pay for it in 52 days. It pays them back around 2031, if it ever does. Chapter 3 is the bill that is already overdue, sitting in plain sight on the front of the balance sheet, dressed up to look like cash in the bank.

Chapter 4: The Dirty Little Secret Hiding Inside the AI Boom’s Biggest Deals.

This is where the money stops moving in a straight line and starts running laps. The seller funds the buyer, who funds the seller, and the same dollar gets counted three different ways on one trip around the block. Chapter 4 is the secret inside the biggest deals of the boom, and why you can no longer tell whether the demand is real or just a press release with a budget.

Chapter 5: If You Build It, They Will Finance It. The Bill Comes to You.

Five and a half trillion dollars. Four of it borrowed.

You cannot get off this ride, so the only thing left to decide is your seat. Chapter 5 is the reckoning, and the eight names I actually own to survive it. Not the company on the magazine cover. The ones who get paid whether the bet works or not.

That is the free half.

Chapter 1 begins on the other side of this line.

The whisper is free. The bill is not.

I’m 90% invested, and you’ll see exactly what I think of the new companies I’m buying.

Subscribers find out what they signed. Everyone else finds out the way everyone always finds out. By accident. Holding the bag. The morning after the invoice arrives.

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