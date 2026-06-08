Part Two. Monday. We Count Sockets.

Reporting from somewhere off the French coast, downwind of a Montecristo.

Welcome back. If you read Saturday, you now own a machine in your head. A token is the barrel. The transformer is the engine. Intelligence scales with compute, and compute, I warned you, has to be plugged into something. Today we find out what it gets plugged into. Saturday was the philosophy seminar, all tokens and attention and the parrot that read the internet and backed into thought. The seminar is over. Put on a hard hat. We are going down into the engine room, where the ideas have weight and the weight is measured in amps. By the end of today you will understand why a story that started in software has turned, against all narrative decency, into a story about copper.

Chapter 6: The AI Factory, Where Compute Becomes Revenue

NVIDIA opened its big Taipei show this year with a video that told you, in case you missed it, exactly what kind of religion you had walked into.

“This is how intelligence is made. A new kind of factory. Generator of tokens”.

Subtle, they are not. But for once the marketing department was telling the truth, and the truth is the most important reframing in this entire series.

A data center used to be a warehouse.

You parked information in it the way you park a car, and like a parked car it sat there depreciating and generating nothing. Jensen Huang wants you to stop thinking warehouse and start thinking factory, and on a podcast he put the distinction with the bluntness of a man who has done the math.

Warehouses do not make much money. Factories correlate directly with a company’s revenues. One stores. The other produces. And what this new kind of factory produces, around the clock, is tokens.

Here is the line he keeps returning to, and you should read it slowly because it is the hinge the whole trillion dollars swings on.

“If you have one gigawatt of power, then throughput per watt is revenue. Because every token is profitable. Every token is revenue. This is the future. Compute is revenue. Performance per watt is your revenue. Choosing the wrong architecture just because the chips are cheaper doesn’t make sense”.

Then, the bumper sticker, delivered with a salesman’s wink.

“The more you buy, the more you make”.

Sit with that for a second, because it is either the most brilliant or the most circular thing a man has ever said while wearing a leather jacket indoors.

The more you buy, the more you make. It is the logic of a casino, the logic of a cocaine cartel, and, inconveniently for the skeptics, the actual logic of a factory that runs at a profit. If every token you stamp out sells for more than the electricity it took to stamp it, then yes, you would be a fool not to buy more stamping machines.

The whole argument lives or dies on that “if,” and we will come back to murder it gently on Wednesday.

For now, marvel at the price tag.

One of these factories, at the one gigawatt size, used to cost twenty or thirty billion dollars. It is now fifty or sixty.

Soon, Jensen says, it will be eighty to a hundred billion dollars per gigawatt. A hundred billion dollars. For one building.

That must, in his words, “work the first time” and work “right away,” because the cost of capital on a hundred billion dollars is the kind of number that turns CFOs gray overnight.

Nobody is building these to store anything.

As he put it, customers “don’t want to buy computers, they want to build AI factories”.

The Demand Side of the Ledger. A running feature in this series, because I refuse to sell you a build-out without checking whether anyone is actually buying what it builds. Gartner pegs worldwide AI spending at 2.59 trillion dollars in 2026, up 47 percent in a single year, with more than 45 percent of it going to infrastructure. So the appetite is real. Hold that number. On Wednesday I will hold up the one next to it, the part of the same Gartner report nobody quotes at parties, and let the two of them fight.

And lest you think this is all one company’s sales pitch, the neutral referee agrees on the scale. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index, which sells nothing and has no leather jacket to maintain, measures global AI compute capacity growing roughly 3.3 times per year since 2022, to about 17.1 million H100-equivalents, with NVIDIA sitting on more than 60 percent of the pile.

That is not a marketing slide. That is Stanford counting the machines.

So intelligence scales with compute, compute is now a factory, and a factory, as every factory ever built has discovered, runs on power. Keep walking.

Chapter 7: Why Inference Doesn’t Get Cheap, It Just Fragments

We left a body on the floor in Chapter 4. The corpse was the idea that inference, the thinking part, would be the cheap part.

Jensen laughed at it, gently, on a podcast, in a leather jacket.

On the Taipei stage he was less gentle. “Inference,” he said, recalling the years everyone told him it would be trivial, “equals money”. Reading is cheap. Thinking is dear, and thinking is what you are now paying for, by the token, forever.

But here is the twist that took me three days and a humidor to understand, and it is the most sophisticated idea in the whole series, so I am going to build it slowly.

The smart-money assumption was that inference would commoditize, that it would become a flat, boring, interchangeable utility like calculators.

It hasn’t.

Instead it has done something stranger and far more lucrative for the people selling the picks. It has fractured.

In the old days a model answered your question the way a single brain answers a single question. All in one place, one chip, one motion.

Then engineers noticed that the act of thinking actually has two completely different phases that want completely different machines.

There is the part where the model reads and digests your whole prompt, which is a frantic, parallel, all-at-once gulp.

And there is the part where it produces the answer one word-piece at a time, which is a patient, sequential drip.

The industry calls splitting these two jobs “prefill and decode.” You can call it the difference between inhaling and exhaling, and you would not be far off.

Once you accept that thinking has phases, you accept that different phases want different hardware, and the single monolithic chip starts to look as quaint as a Swiss Army knife at a surgeon’s table.

This is not my theory. NVIDIA now ships it as a product.

Its newest system pairs the throughput monster, the rack that stamps tokens fastest, with a separate low-latency rack built around the Groq architecture for the jobs that need speed over volume.

In their own words, “while NVL72 generates tokens at the highest throughput, the LPX rack generates them at the lowest latency”. They built two different factories for two different halves of a single thought.

Now here is the part your broker has not told you, because it is the part that turns an engineering footnote into money.

When you fracture thinking into pieces, the cheap, patient, drip-feed part no longer needs the newest, most expensive chip. It can run on a three-year-old one.

A fund manager named Gavin Baker, who invests in exactly this, laid it out at NVIDIA’s pregame show with a glee that should be illegal.

The disaggregation of inference, he said, extends the useful life of old GPUs. You put a decode-optimized setup in front of a three-year-old Hopper or a five-year-old Ampere and squeeze a lot more tokens out of the geezer.

And then the punchline:

“Who would have thought that the disaggregation of prefill and inference was going to save the private credit industry, because those four-to-five-year useful lives people underwrote to might be eight or 10 years”.

Read that again.

A technical decision about how a transformer breathes just quietly re-rated billions of dollars of debt that somebody underwrote in a windowless room in Greenwich. The plumbing reaches everywhere.

The neutral referee will not let me oversell it, so here is the cold water. Efficiency per query genuinely is improving, and wildly unevenly.

Stanford’s data shows two models answering the same medium prompt with a four-fold gap in electricity, one sipping five or six watt-hours while another guzzles twenty-three. So tokens are getting cheaper to produce.

Cheaper per token, ruinously more tokens.

The catch, the one that should keep the bears up at night, is that we are producing so many more of them that the total bill still goes vertical.

Stanford notes that once a model is deployed, the cumulative energy to serve it “can exceed the one-time cost of training within months”. Cheaper per token.

Catastrophically more tokens. We will give that paradox its proper name in Chapter 9, and its proper name is going to ruin the efficiency optimists’ afternoon.

The lesson of Chapter 7 is the one that breaks the lazy trade. “Just buy NVIDIA” is no longer the whole thesis, because the value is fracturing along the same seams the transformer fractures along.

Where it lands is the rest of this series.

Chapter 8: Two Roads, and Even the Giants Disagree

Here is something that should comfort you the next time a man in a quarter-zip explains AI to you with total confidence.

The two smartest companies on the planet at this, NVIDIA and Google, do not agree on how to build the thing.

They agree on the destination.

They have picked opposite roads to get there, and watching which road wins is going to be one of the better spectator sports of the decade.

The problem they are both solving is memory. When a model thinks, it has to hold a staggering amount of context in its head at once, and there are two philosophies about where to keep it.

Think of it as the difference between a chef who keeps every ingredient on the counter within arm’s reach, and a chef who keeps a colossal walk-in pantry one room over.

Google has bet on the pantry.

Its design pools an enormous amount of slower, cheaper memory that any chip can reach, on the order of sixty-four terabytes in a single shared larder. It is slower to fetch from and the latency wobbles, but the capacity is, for practical purposes, unlimited.

You will never run out of counter space because the pantry is the size of a warehouse. The Citrini memo that underpins half this series argues that if the number of simultaneous users keeps climbing, and it will, the pantry is the bet that scales.

NVIDIA has bet on the counter.

Its low-latency rack stacks an absurd amount of blazing-fast memory right next to the compute, forty petabytes per second of the stuff, so the ingredient is always within reach and never wobbles.

The cost is capacity. Stack enough of these and you drown in expensive speed you may not need. The elegant cheat, and it is very NVIDIA, is that they refuse to actually pick. They will happily sell you the throughput rack and the latency rack, both sockets, and let you straddle the fork while they collect on either side of it.

The neutral referee adds the detail that makes this whole fight matter for your money. Stanford’s leaderboard data shows that no single model dominates anymore.

The frontier ones cluster within a few points of each other. Which means the durable advantage is not the model.

The model is becoming a commodity, a fact we will detonate on Wednesday. The durable advantage is the architecture underneath it, the road you bet on, the counter versus the pantry. That is where the engineering moat actually lives now, and it is why “buy the company with the best model” is a sentence from 2023.

Two roads. One fork. And the realization that the compute stack itself is splitting into pieces a stock ticker cannot cleanly capture. Which brings us, at last, to the wall everyone hits.

Chapter 9: The Power Wall, Where Software Finally Meets the Grid

Every story in this series has been quietly walking toward a brick wall, and the wall is made of electricity. We can build the factories. We can fracture the thinking. We can argue about pantries. None of it matters if we cannot plug it in, and we are running out of places to plug it in.

Now, Jensen being Jensen, he has a contrarian and frankly cheerful take on this. He argues the grid is not as tapped out as the panic suggests, because grids spend most of their lives running at around 60 percent of peak.

The real problem, in his telling, is not raw generation but scheduling, the ability of a factory to flex up and down and degrade gracefully when the grid is straining rather than tripping the whole neighborhood.

And he has productized exactly that. His new systems read live grid signals and adjust their own power draw, behaving, in the company’s words, like “flexible energy assets that operate cooperatively with the grid”.

He even claims today’s factories overprovision power by up to 40 percent, which his software can reclaim and sell as more compute.

It is a lovely story. It is also the story of a man who is calmest about precisely the things that should terrify you, because he has personally checked them off his list.

The bottlenecks that keep the rest of us awake, the single lithography vendor, the single advanced-packaging chokepoint, the handful of memory makers, all of it concentrated on one anxious island, he waves away because he has already secured his place in the line. You and your portfolio have not.

So let the unpaid, unbiased referee set the actual scale, because this is the number to tattoo somewhere discreet.

Stanford’s AI Index measures AI data center power capacity reaching roughly 29.6 gigawatts by the end of 2026, which is, in their cheerfully alarming comparison, “enough to power all of New York state at peak”.

NVIDIA, for its part, projects 100 gigawatts of these factories coming online before the end of the decade. Thirty gigawatts today, a hundred promised by 2030.

Somewhere a utility planner just spat out his coffee.

Two phrases to carry out of this chapter. The first is from Palantir’s man, who put the whole constraint into four words.

The limiting factor on scale, he said, “is not just neurons, it’s now electrons”.

The second is the paradox I owe you from Chapter 7, and it finally gets its name here. The fund manager Gavin Baker calls the world “structurally short wafers and watts,” and explains why efficiency will not save us.

More tokens per watt does not mean we use less power. It means we do vastly more thinking, which means we burn vastly more total power.

“So if you thought the world was lacking in power before, look out 12 to 18 months”.

Economists have a name for this, the inconvenient observation that making a resource cheaper to use makes us use radically more of it.

It is called Jevons paradox, it was first noticed about coal in 1865, and it is about to make a lot of efficiency optimists look very silly.

Power is no longer a line item on the AWS bill. Power is the wall.

And in the next chapter we are going to walk up and touch it, because a single one of these racks now pulls as much electricity as a small neighborhood, and the physics of that is genuinely insane.

Chapter 10: The Physical Reality of a 600-Kilowatt Rack

Let me give you one number and let it sit there like an uninvited guest.

A modern AI rack, the refrigerator-sized cabinet of chips at the heart of all this, is heading toward 600 kilowatts of power draw.

Six hundred kilowatts. A normal home runs on one or two.

A single rack, one cabinet you could fit in your garage, is about to pull the power of a few hundred homes.

To see how we got here, you have to watch the climb, and the Citrini memo charts it on a logarithmic scale, which is engineer for “the numbers got so big a normal chart would need its own zip code.”

Fifteen kilowatts a rack in 2020. A hundred and thirty-two for last year’s flagship.

Two hundred and fifty for this year’s. Six hundred for next year’s. That is not growth. That is a fuse about to blow in slow motion.

Here is the part that should reframe your whole mental picture of this build-out.

You cannot retrofit an old building for this.

The medium-voltage feed is wrong, the switchgear is wrong, the cooling is wrong, the very floor is not rated to hold the weight.

You need a full power infrastructure rebuild from the medium-voltage transformer inward. They are not renovating warehouses. They are pouring new ones out of the Texas dirt, because the old ones physically cannot take the current.

And the current is the thing.

Stay with me, because this is the most viscerally absurd fact in the entire series.

To feed one of these chips, you have to deliver thousands of amps across a slab of metal the size of a paperback book.

Citrini works it out at roughly 3,500 amps for next year’s top chip. NVIDIA, never to be out-staged, narrated its own rack’s busbars carrying “over 5,000 amps, the equivalent of 20 electric cars at full acceleration,” through a cabinet holding 1.3 million components and a single GPU packing six trillion transistors.

Twenty electric cars, flooring it, all at once, through one cabinet, all day, every day.

The number of little voltage regulators it takes to tame that flood has roughly quadrupled in three chip generations.

The neutral referee, lest you think I am being dramatic for the cigar smoke, sizes the aggregate at roughly 9,400 megawatts of all-in AI systems through 2024, which Stanford notes is comparable to the entire national electricity consumption of Switzerland or Austria.

We have built, in a few years, a second Switzerland that does nothing but think.

So who delivers 5,000 amps across a paperback without the whole thing melting into a puddle of regret? Not NVIDIA.

NVIDIA designs the brain. Somebody else makes the silicon carbide, the connectors, the voltage regulators, the busbars, the transformers, the unglamorous copper-and-ceramic guts that turn a wall socket into a usable thought.

That somebody is standing directly in the path of the river, and almost nobody is talking about them.

Which is, conveniently, the entire point of Wednesday.

Where We Stop for Today

So that was the engine room. We started with a factory that calls electricity revenue, watched the thinking inside it fracture into pieces, found the two smartest companies on earth disagreeing about how to wire it up, hit the wall made of watts, and finally put our hand on a single cabinet pulling the power of a small neighborhood through a slab of metal you could mail in a padded envelope.

Notice what happened over these five chapters.

We walked the whole way down the chorus.

Demand to intelligence to compute to power to the supply chain.

A story that began Saturday with a word-piece called a token has ended Monday with twenty electric cars flooring it through a metal book.

That is the trip. That is the whole trip.

Here is the part that should keep you in your chair.

Everything I just described, the 5,000 amps and the silicon carbide and the busbars and the rebuilt-from-the-transformer-inward factories, all of it is bought from companies whose names you do not know and whose stocks your broker has never mentioned.

Any fool can buy NVIDIA. Everybody owns NVIDIA.

The interesting question, the only one worth paying for, is what else is standing in the path of a trillion dollars with its pockets open.

Wednesday, behind the Threshold, I stop teaching and start naming.

The tiers. The picks. The shovels. The one company AI capex brought back from literal bankruptcy, which is the single best story in this whole racket.

And exactly how I am thinking about putting my own money into the path of that river. Wednesday is the payoff, and the payoff lives behind the Threshold, because that is where I keep the answers worth paying for.

Two dollars a day, less than the espresso you will let go cold reading this.

TWO DOLLARS A DAY

Four favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the algorithm that a man explaining transformers on a vacation he is plainly not taking belongs in a feed otherwise busy teaching the camera to nod.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Somebody in your network is about to be the exit liquidity for a trillion-dollar build-out and has no idea. Hand them the manual before the bill arrives.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who nods along knowingly about AI at dinner and could not define a token at gunpoint. Be a friend. Send this.

Drop a 💬 comment and tell me where I lost you. I am teaching this at the most basic level I can manage, so if a chapter sailed over your head, that is my failure and not yours, and I want to know which one.

Leave a comment

I read every one. I reply. I am on vacation with Cristina and we will be in Monaco most of the day, so I will be slow in responding. Probably not until your late afternoon.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. I am told the humidor room restocked the Montecristos overnight, which I am choosing to read as the universe endorsing the project. Cristina maintains nobody has ever explained 5,000 amps sober, and after three days down in this engine room I am no longer in a position to argue. Wednesday we count the money. Bring a buckle.

Share Capital Mischief