Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Joe m's avatar
Joe m
3h

This is where I am conflicted with Technology

I want to be long the entire AI supply chain from copper mine to smoking busbar.

I also want my children raised like it’s 1997 with a sprinkler, a bike, and no algorithmically optimized cartoon narcotics.

So yes, I will buy the picks and shovels while my own kids play with those outside

But the iPad stays at best buy

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Graham's avatar
Graham
3hEdited

Your “mise en place” example is very telling. The reason chefs (and indeed every worker) should use it, is that it reduces the demand on working memory by being a preprepared visible reminder of its presence. The google pantry model will always be slower & consume more resources. All the remembering, finding, accessing and obtaining is a small but significant overhead.

A mixed model would work best. Have the well stocked pantry nearby, practice mise en place in the moment.

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