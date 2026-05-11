Position unchanged. Twenty percent cash. Waiting for a drawdown.

Three things you need to know before the bell rings Monday morning.

One. Sunday afternoon, Iran delivered its long-awaited response to the U.S. ceasefire proposal through Pakistani mediators.

The regime demanded war reparations, complete Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of all U.S. sanctions, and the return of frozen Iranian assets.

The nuclear concessions Washington had been waiting for were not in the document. Tehran characterized the U.S. offer as tantamount to capitulation.

President Trump rejected the response on Truth Social inside hours:

Two. The same Sunday morning, a drone struck a commercial cargo vessel in Qatari territorial waters. The ship had departed Abu Dhabi. The fire was controlled. No injuries. No group claimed it.

The IRGC Navy threatened U.S. vessels in the region last week. A vessel struck inside Qatar’s territorial waters and not in mid-Gulf is a meaningful escalation of the target set. War-risk premiums on tankers were already at multi-year highs. They are going wider Monday.

Three. Tomorrow morning at 8:30, the Bureau of Labor Statistics prints the April CPI number. My macro source has it at 3.7 percent. If she is right, three-month T-bills sit below CPI for the first time since the inflation episode of 2022.

Negative real yields. The Fed cannot cut into this. The political pressure on Powell gets louder. The bond market gets a vote it has not had in years.

The cash position you have been holding for several months is about to be tested or rewarded inside the next ten days.

Memorial Day weekend is fourteen days away. The Williams date is sixteen. The first one is when you see your cousin in Greenwich. The second one is when we move.

Today is not about the cash. The cash is what the cash is. The cash will deploy when the clocks ring.

Today is about a rotation that surfaced this week. The rotation your cousin in Greenwich is not going to mention because the rotation does not fit the story he is telling you.

Your cousin works in Greenwich. He has been fully invested for fifteen years. He has been fully invested through every drawdown, every gate, every bailout, every Fed pivot, and every Sunday phone call to his sister explaining why the housing crisis was actually a buying opportunity.

He drives a car you would only buy if you wanted your wife to roll her eyes at the country club. He has opinions about whisky. He owns three watches and one personality.

He thinks twenty percent cash is paranoid. He is six percent ahead of you year to date. He believes this proves something.

Two pieces of evidence dropped this week that frame the conversation he and you are about to have over the long weekend.

CHAPTER 1: EIGHTY TIMES NOBODY ON CABLE WROTE DOWN.

Or: When The Company Building The Product Cannot Plan For The Demand It Sees, The Framework Is Broken.

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, got on stage Wednesday at his company’s developer conference in San Francisco and delivered a piece of financial candor uncommon for a man running a company being valued at $900 billion.

He said the planning team had built scenarios. Two times growth for the year. Stretch case, five. The outlier nobody actually believed was ten.

Actual: eighty.

Eighty.

Then he said the part that mattered. Quote. “That is the reason we have had difficulties with compute.” Translation. The customers want the product faster than we can pour the concrete to host them.

Anthropic is now renting compute from Amazon. From Google. And on Wednesday it announced a deal to rent from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, parent of its direct competitor xAI. The company building the model is buying electricity from the company building the competing model. That is not a strategy. That is triage.

The revenue line tells the same story without the apology. One billion in annualized revenue in January 2025. Nine billion by year-end. Thirty billion in April. Salesforce took twenty years to hit thirty billion. Anthropic took thirty months and is now running it eight times faster than its own most aggressive forecast.

Behind Anthropic, the four hyperscalers sit on a combined $1.6 trillion in signed cloud backlog. That is not projection.

That is paper signed by Goldman Sachs and Visa and the rest of corporate America locking in compute they intend to consume. They are paying years in advance because the alternative is not having capacity when their boards ask why competitors do.

Pets.com sold five-dollar bags of dog food at a four-dollar loss and named a sock puppet after itself. It went public in February 2000 with eighty-two million dollars and was liquidated nine months later. The argument your cousin will make on Memorial Day weekend is that Anthropic is Pets.com with a better wardrobe.

The argument is wrong on the facts. Pets.com had a marketing problem dressed up as a business. Anthropic has a business too large for its real estate. The first burns cash to find a customer. The second burns cash to seat one.

When the company building the product cannot plan for the demand it sees, the framework that interprets the parabola is broken. The parabola is real revenue ripping through real customers at machine speed.

The framework on your cousin’s shelf was written for a different kind of parabola.

THE BOOK ON YOUR COUSIN’S SHELF.

Or: Kindleberger Wrote It In 1978. The World Changed In 2024. Nobody Sent The Book A Memo.

Charles Kindleberger was Ford Professor of Economics at MIT for thirty-three years. He helped design the Marshall Plan. He wrote thirty books.

The one your cousin owns is called Manias, Panics, and Crashes, published in 1978 and reprinted after every bubble since.

The book is a masterwork. It identifies a seven-step pattern that runs through every financial mania the human race has produced. Displacement. Boom. Euphoria. Profit-taking. Revulsion. Panic. Crash.

Tulip mania fits. The South Sea Company fits. The 1929 Wall Street crash fits. The Japanese asset bubble that ended in 1989 and never really recovered fits. The dot-com bubble fits to the decimal.

Two centuries of human-driven markets, one repeating pattern, one Ford Professor at MIT explaining it on a typewriter while wearing a tie.

The book is correct for everything it was written about.

The book is silent on the present tense.

Two of the four conditions that make the pattern work are absent in May 2026. First, AI agents now dominate hedge fund flow. Tulip prices in 1637 reflected the emotional state of Dutch merchants.

NVDA prices in 2026 reflect the optimization functions of agents that do not eat, sleep, or remember the kid in college. The pattern in the book assumes a buyer who can panic. The buyer in 2026 cannot.

Second, the Magnificent Seven entered this cycle with no debt. Pets.com died because it ran out of cash and could not borrow. The companies leading the current parabola hold combined cash positions larger than the GDP of Italy.

Tesla aside, the leaders self-fund their capex out of operating cash flow. Anthropic is the rare exception that issues debt and equity to keep up with its own success, not to disguise the lack of it. Kindleberger’s pattern depends on credit unwind. In the leadership names of 2026, there is no credit to unwind.

Your cousin has not read the book. He has read the cover. He has memorized the pattern and he applies it to a parabola the pattern does not describe. He saw the chart and pulled the book off the shelf because that is what the book taught him to do.

The chart he is looking at is a different kind of chart.

A parabola produced by Dutch merchants on tulip bulbs and a parabola produced by silicon optimizing on enterprise contracts both end in the same shape on the page. They do not end in the same shape on a brokerage statement.

Kindleberger wrote a brilliant book about the first kind. He did not get to write the second one. He died in 2003.

The cousin still owns the book. The cousin does not realize the world that produced the book is gone.

THE STORY ON YOUR COUSIN’S SKULL.

Or: Druckenmiller Told The Truth In 1999. Wall Street Has Been Mis-Reading Him For Twenty-Six Years.

Stanley Druckenmiller ran Duquesne Capital Management from 1981. He had thirty consecutive years of positive returns. Average annual return: thirty percent. No down year. The track record is freakish even by hedge fund standards, which is to say it is freakish by any standards.

In 1988, George Soros hired him to run the Quantum Fund. In 1992, Druckenmiller and Soros broke the Bank of England. Druckenmiller did most of the math. Soros got the press.

In 1999, Druckenmiller saw the internet. He bought the names. The fund was down 15 percent at midyear, then ripped to plus 35. The Nasdaq doubled. He sold the book in January 2000 at the top and walked into Soros’s office and said, “This is nuts, 104 times earnings, I’m selling everything.”

He stepped aside. The market did not. He watched two twenty-something gunslingers he had hired make three percent a day for six weeks. Twenty-six years later, he can still tell you what that did to him.

He gave the answer himself. The reader looks at this paragraph and thinks the answer is the gunslingers. The answer is not the gunslingers. The answer is in the next sentence.

“I had to play. I couldn’t help myself. Three times during the same week I picked up the phone. Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Anyway, I picked up the phone finally. I think I missed the top by an hour. I bought six billion dollars worth of tech stocks. In six weeks I had left Soros and I had lost three billion dollars in that one play. You asked me what I learned. I didn’t learn anything. I already knew that I wasn’t supposed to do that. I was just an emotional basket case and couldn’t help myself.”

Read the quote again. The man is not telling you that bubbles are dangerous. The man is telling you that the pain of being right early was a force he could not survive in his own skin.

The lesson is about pain tolerance. Not bubble identification.

Wall Street took the wrong half. The half they took is the part where Druck capitulates at the top. “Don’t buy tops.” They put that on a coffee mug.

They built a career out of repeating it at every cocktail party from 1999 forward. It is the most quoted line in the business because it sounds like wisdom and protects whoever says it from ever being wrong.

The half they missed is the part where the pain of being right early can break you in either direction.

Druck capitulated because watching the gunslingers print money for six weeks broke him. The professional bubble caller who has been short the parabola for eighteen months is being broken right now in the opposite direction. Both moves end with the same phone call. Different number. Same ending.

Your cousin has been reciting the wrong half at family dinners for twenty-six years. He memorized the punchline of the joke. He never read the setup. When you ask him what Druck actually said, he repeats the part Wall Street made into a poster. He does not repeat the part Druck actually said. He cannot. He has never seen it.

He never will, because he is not the kind of person who picks the book back up.

Share Capital Mischief

WHAT IS RUNNING THE MARKET RIGHT NOW.

Or: AI Agents Do Not Drink Jägermeister. They Do Not Have Bad College Memories. They Have One Job And They Are Better At It Than Your Cousin.

If Kindleberger is dead and the parabolas are price discovery at machine speed, then the question your cousin will not ask over the long weekend is the only question that matters.

Who is in the chair where the human used to sit?

AI agents now dominate hedge fund flow. The estimates vary. The direction does not. The buyer at the marginal tick is no longer a man with a Bloomberg terminal and a divorce. The buyer is software optimizing on a reward function.

The software has no FOMO. The software has no anchoring bias. The software has no three-billion-dollar memory of the day it broke. The software does not have a kid in college.

The software has one job. Make money.

It is better at the job than your cousin.

It is better at the job than the two gunslingers Druckenmiller hired in late 1999.

The framework on your cousin’s shelf assumed a buyer who could panic. The framework on your cousin’s skull assumed a buyer who could feel pain. Both frameworks were correct for two centuries.

Neither framework is correct for the buyer who showed up at the marginal tick this week.

That buyer is on the tape now. That buyer is rotating right now. That buyer signaled it Saturday morning. Four of my desks saw it. Three have been signaling it for a month.

The signal came in silver specifically. The smart money arrived where I have been standing since October on three receipts.

But silver is one position. I own a dozen.

Energy. Precious metals. The miners. Bitcoin.

Each one bought when the room laughed. Each one sized to a receipt. Each one held through corrections that flushed the tourists. Each one still on the books.

The Saturday rotation is one confirmation. The portfolio does not need any single name to win.

The deployment list is a different drawer. Sixteen tickers across the physical buildout that has to absorb every gigawatt of compute Anthropic just signed for.

I laid those out two weeks ago.

Synthesized from fourteen institutional desks. Energy producers. Energy consumers. Energy builders.

The argument was that those sixteen are where generational wealth compounds between now and 2028. Aside from the core positions you already own. They live behind their own door.

I am not going to walk you through them again. The piece is on the site.

Today is about the rotation that connects them.

Four desks. Four different vehicles. Four different framings. The same trade.

One of them shorted housing in 2007 and just told you to sell your semis. One of them runs a five-and-a-half-billion-dollar fund and is twenty-five years old. One of them is the institutional risk manager nobody calls when they want a hug. One of them trimmed two-thirds of his memory position on a Saturday morning video.

They have never been in a room together. They saw the same trade anyway.

Walk through and you see which one said what, why the pieces fit, why silver was the receipt this week and what gets the receipt next, and the one date sixteen days from now that pulls all of it forward.

You also see why the professionals who have been short the parabola for eighteen months are about to do what Druckenmiller did in March 2000, only in reverse.

The capitulation is coming.

The window is sixteen days.

Two bucks a day to walk through it. Your cousin pays for the box. He pays for the cable. He pays for the Journal he reads two days late. He pays for the advisor who tells him to stay diversified. He does not pay for the door. He does not know the door is there. You do. Sixteen days. Two bucks. One door.

WALK THROUGH THE DOOR