Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Christopher Dillon's avatar
Christopher Dillon
15h

Charlie. Good morning.

I have been a fan of your work and writing since climbing on board in mid February this year. One thing I have noticed in your writing so far is that you were able to offer great insight without being political. To me,this has been important because I lean left and even more left with my politics these days which also means I have a big blind spot by my own admission.

With the above said, Charlie, I really appreciate your candid assessment of this fake deal that this administration is trying to sell to America. In reading across Substack this AM,I am seeing that this administration is trying to attack anyone in the mainstream press that strives to give a candid take on yesterday’s ‘deal’ which is a Friday deal that will be signed by an Iranian diplomat who doesn’t have a final authorization to do so. This doesn’t surprise me because I think your take on what is actually happening is spot on. Israel will not walk off quietly into the night and let the US walk out of the Mid East. Back channel efforts to combine the US and Israeli militaries in some way (as reported by more than one source on Substack) speak to this point.

Iran is also saying that they will not turn their back on Palestine. Meanwhile, US might in the Mid East has been completely disrupted in the Mid East just as the whaling business being run out of Nantucket ended when oil was discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Why I bring up this last point is that with US power in the region now on a serious back foot opens a window for an Arab awakening that now changes the power structure in the region. Oman’s pivot to Iran from a geopolitical perspective won’t be the last.

What existed in the Mid East in early February was a mess but a mess that everyone sort of understood. What remains is a defanged US military in the Mid East, a recognized regional power in Iran and a potential awakening of collective Arab interests at the expense of Western power.

These developments don’t have to be an awful outcome. They can actually be positive developments for an administration with vision. The problem is that this administration is in it for the grift and those willing to pay 💰 get what they want such as an expanded state of Israel. But it looks like Iran didn’t get this memo.

Thank you for keeping it real Charlie. Markets are already celebrating the end of this conflict but do so at their own peril as:

Iran is now a regional power in the Mid East and others will follow Oman

Israel will not be able to abide this development

A precarious peace deal holds a geopolitical house of cards together which will topple with even the slightest breeze.

But markets are up today and corporate sponsors sponsored last night’s festivities at the White House to curry favor for what they want next for a United States that is for sale by this administration.

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Will Coulter's avatar
Will Coulter
15h

Wow! After I raised my concerns last week, I am grateful you took the time (whether or not it had anything to do with my comment!) to put this together. I believe we should all thank Christina as well, and I hope you both have found some time to enjoy your vacation along the way. Very much looking forward to Wednesday!

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