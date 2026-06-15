Happy belated, Mr. President. Eighty years old, and all you wanted for your birthday was a peace deal with Iran.

Most cakes come with candles. Yours came with a deadline.

You have promised an imminent peace with Iran about once a fortnight since March, with the consistency of a cuckoo clock and the accuracy of a horoscope.

The war was won in March, you said, and Tehran was totally defeated. By April we were leaving in two to three weeks, which was less a measure of time than a mood, one you stretched to cover an entire fiscal quarter.

On Saturday it was scheduled, signed, and sealed for Sunday, with the Strait of Hormuz set to fling itself open the instant the ink dried.

And then, Sunday night, after roughly fifty rehearsals, you actually pulled it off.

Sort of.

The deal is, in your own word, complete. Congratulations to all.

You declared Hormuz toll-free, lifted the blockade, and told the ships of the world to start their engines, which is a magnificent thing to announce on the same weekend you booked a cage fight on your own lawn.

Here is the fine print, and with you there is always fine print. The thing is not signed. It gets signed Friday, in Switzerland, by you or by your Vice President depending on which official you ask.

It settles maybe half the issues, the enrichment and the sanctions and the rebuilding, and it steps politely around the missiles and the militias. It comes with sixty more days of negotiation attached, which is the diplomatic equivalent of a free trial that quietly bills you in two months.

So the deal is complete the way a wedding is complete the moment you put a deposit on the hall. It is the same deal you have been selling since spring. It has simply put on a tie and learned to say “framework.”

The fights, to your credit, ran on schedule.

You raised a coliseum on the South Lawn, christened it the Claw, and compared it to the Eiffel Tower, which is bold, because one is a monument to engineering and the other is a fence with a jumbotron.

You put two men in it to concuss each other on the grass where Eisenhower kept roses and Lincoln came to grieve, and you sold the feed to Paramount Plus, because nothing honors two hundred and fifty years of self-government like a cage match you can stream for the price of a sandwich.

More than four thousand people came, and here is the part you should have studied more closely. The favorites lost.

Justin Gaethje, the underdog, beat the undefeated Ilia Topuria so thoroughly that Topuria’s own corner threw in the towel, after which Gaethje climbed the cage, backflipped off it, and shook your hand from the front row.

The other sure thing went down beside him. Alex Pereira came to crown himself the first three-division champion in the sport’s history and was put on his back instead. Two unbeaten certainties, two underdogs, one lawn, one night.

Remember that, Mr. President. The favorite is not the safe bet, it is merely the expensive one, and the bond market is about to relearn that for the fourth year running.

There was a second fight this weekend, and this one did not sell tickets.

While you blew out the candles, the White House switched off the most capable artificial intelligence Anthropic had ever built, three days after the company switched it on.

It happened by neither statute nor courtroom, but over a whirlwind twenty-four hours of tense phone calls, set off when Amazon, which happens to be an Anthropic investor, told the administration the model’s guardrails could be picked like a cheap lock.

It took a remarkable quantity of important people to unplug one chatbot. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, and chief of staff Susie Wiles all worked the phones, with the company’s CEO and co-founder, Dario Amodei, on the other end.

CEO and co-founder, Dario Amodei.

Joining for parts of it were the Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, the White House staff secretary, the deputy chief of staff, and an assistant to the president for policy, which is to say Jeffrey Kessler, Will Scharf, Richard Walters, and Walker Barrett.

It is a comfort to know that when the republic faces AI, it can still muster a quorum.

Amodei did what any founder does when the government rings about his life’s work. He called it a misunderstanding, defended the guardrails, and argued that this particular bypass was a narrow thing, not the broad sort of jailbreak that throws every door open at once.

His company’s own blog post holds that nobody has yet found that universal skeleton key, that no model from anyone is burglar-proof, and that its safeguards are in fact “so strong that many users have complained that they are overly broad.”

A wonderful thing to be saying out loud at the precise moment the government has decided they are not strong enough.

The two sides cannot agree on what happened next, which is fitting for a weekend devoted to deals nobody can describe the same way twice.

The White House says it begged the company for hours to pull the model. The company says it got ninety minutes, a deadline, and no real account of the threat.

Either way, the most advanced mind in the building lasted a long weekend. It is, as of this morning, dark to everyone, which is also the current status of your signed Iran deal, your open strait, and the entire financial future of this technology.

The calendar, which keeps a crueler sense of humor than the rest of us, has marked June 15th as Global Wind Day. It is a holiday for a power source that is loudly celebrated, lavishly subsidized, and reliably missing the moment you need it most.

I can think of no better patron for the deal you announced last night. And when the wind goes out of a thing this size, it leaves behind a picture very much like this one.

So now it’s you, in the gown, ass out the back cause those gowns don’t close for anybody, sitting by the birthday cake, and some poor bastard leaning in with the voice, the voice you use on people who’ve wandered off.

“These Iranians you keep mentioning. Are they here with us right now?”

It is a fair question, Mr. President, and not only as a punchline. Back in April, on day thirty-eight of a war you had already declared won, I told you the man you are negotiating with doesn’t have the authority to order lunch, let alone a deal.

Nothing since has changed that.

The man across the table is the front man. He wants the deal, he posts about it, he flies to Switzerland, and he cannot sign a word of it.

The man who can sign never shows his face. His name is Ahmad Vahidi.

He was an IRGC intelligence chief at twenty-five and he founded the Quds Force, the arm of the Revolutionary Guard that has spent forty years killing Americans by proxy and proxy alone. Interpol wants him, and his name is bolted to the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, the Beirut barracks, and Khobar Towers.

He has not been photographed since the first of March. He runs a country of ninety million from rooms no satellite can find, changing address every eight to twelve hours and moving his orders by courier, because he spent a career learning exactly how we locate the men we intend to kill.

He can sign your deal. He simply will not, because the war is the whole of his power, and peace is the one bill he has no intention of paying.

You kept the negotiators breathing on purpose, Mr. President. A dead president cannot sign and a dead foreign minister cannot answer a text, so you left yourself a mouth that can say yes, bolted to a body that cannot make it true.

So a deal that is complete but unsigned, blessed by a figurehead in Switzerland on Friday with Vahidi nowhere in the room, is not peace. It is a press release with a stopwatch attached.

The stopwatch reads sixty days, in which the two sides are meant to settle everything that actually matters. Sixty days is not a deadline. It is a starting gun for a clock Tehran resets every time it decides it is not ready, which is a thing Tehran has done at every prior deadline you have set.

And you have already handed back your leverage. You lifted the blockade on the announcement, and with it the dimmer switch, the one slow dial that could have forced compliance. There is nothing left to turn back up now, short of starting the war over from the top.

Then there is the strait, which you have just declared toll-free. The agreement does ban tolls on Hormuz. It says nothing about service fees, and Iran wrote those into its own law back in March, which is the kind of loophole a regime drives an oil tanker through.

Tehran has since stood up an authority to collect the fees, the Treasury has already sanctioned that authority as a Guard front, and on the very day you announced peace, Iran’s foreign minister called the fees a condition of the deal.

The market is pricing a free and open strait. Iran is pricing a tollbooth it passed into law and means to man for a generation.

And none of this is Israel’s deal. The agreement leaves out Iran’s missiles and the proxies it bankrolls, which is to say it leaves out the only two things Israel went to war over.

Ask yourself whether Jerusalem signs anything while Tehran still refuses to concede that Israel may exist and keeps writing checks to Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Israel was bombing Beirut the very morning you pronounced the war nearly won.

Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut's southern suburbs the very morning you pronounced the war nearly won, a man it blames for the murder of five American soldiers.

Hours after you announced the deal, the first official word out of Jerusalem was not congratulations. It was the defense minister, Israel Katz, saying Israel will not give back a foot of what it holds in Lebanon, Syria, or Gaza, and intends to stay, his word, indefinitely. He added that if Iran objects, Israel will answer with great force.

Iran’s one price for this deal was Israel standing down in Lebanon. Israel’s answer is that it is keeping the thousand square kilometers it has taken, an area a shade smaller than New York City, and clearing the rest.

Netanyahu has not bothered to comment at all. That is not a war ending.

That is a war changing rooms.

A fair question for you, then, Mr. President. A terrifying one for the bond market, which has spent a trillion dollars on a payoff that is also, eternally, complete but not yet signed. All of which sets the table for the rudest sentence in poker.

If you cannot find the sucker, it is you.

That is the old poker line. It is also the most useful way to read the artificial intelligence boom.

Not the demos. Not the keynotes. Not the satin-jacket futurism about agents ordering your groceries, answering your email, filing your taxes, curing your ankle, and becoming your least disappointing coworker.

Follow the bill.

The bill is now everywhere. In capex. In leases. In depreciation. In payables. In private credit. In remaining performance obligations. In debt issuance. In data-center construction. In an Oracle backlog big enough to require its own weather system.

I read the reports so you do not have to.

Some of them are public. Most of them are not. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and DoubleLine do not publish their best institutional research because they are running a charity for bloggers with coffee stains on their shirts.

I pay for them.

You do not need the hundred page reports. You need the arguments. You need a filter.

And the argument is this: the AI boom is real, but the financing structure underneath it is becoming more fragile at exactly the moment the revenue model is facing its first serious price war.

The party did not end.

The bartender just asked for a credit card.

How the AI Boom Became a Debt Story, an Accounting Story, a China Story, and a Very Expensive Game of Musical Chairs

This piece is built from ten institutional deep dives, plus one China market map.

Five came from Morgan Stanley’s accounting and valuation team. Those were the good ones, because accountants are the only people in finance who can describe a disaster without raising their voice.

They traced the money through leases, payables, depreciation, off-balance-sheet commitments, and the little trapdoors by which an AI bill can be present economically and absent optically.

Then Morgan Stanley’s financing teams widened the lens. One note argued that the next technology cycle could require a staggering buildout. Another tracked the debt market now being asked to fund it.

Reuters summarized part of that Morgan Stanley credit work in its piece on AI debt issuance, reporting that global AI-related debt issuance could reach nearly $570 billion in 2026.

That is not venture capital.

That is not a seed round.

That is the bond market being handed a shovel and told there is probably gold somewhere under Nebraska.

Goldman Sachs supplied the equity-market version of the same story. Its public write-up on AI capex says hyperscaler spending is still rising, and that 2026 capital spending estimates had already climbed to $527 billion.

That is the polite public number.

The private charts were less soothing.

They showed capex closing in on operating cash flow, the buffer disappearing, and the marginal AI dollar starting to look less like retained earnings and more like borrowed money.

In English: the greatest cash machines in corporate history are beginning to spend like teenagers with a stolen Amex.

The forecast, every single year, was wrong in the same direction. Look at the chart. The blue bar is what Wall Street’s finest, the people with Bloomberg terminals and a view of the harbor, swore would happen. The red bar is what actually happened. In 2024 they guessed 19 percent and got 54. In 2025 they guessed 22 and got 73. The professionals were not off by a rounding error. They were off by a continent, three years running, always low, always in the direction that costs you money. This is the chart that retires the phrase “smart money.” Nobody who has been this wrong this consistently gets to keep the adjective.

The Cloud Contract That Ate the Balance Sheet

Then there is Oracle.

The reported OpenAI-Oracle deal is $300 billion over roughly five years, starting in 2027. Reuters also covered the same cloud contract after the Wall Street Journal report.

A $300 billion customer commitment is impressive.

It is also the kind of number that should make a credit analyst stop chewing.

Oracle later reported Q2 RPO of $523 billion.

By Q4, Oracle’s investor materials showed RPO had climbed to $638 billion.

Remaining performance obligations are future revenue.

Future revenue is wonderful.

So is future exercise, future flossing, and future moderation in tequila. The question is whether the future shows up with cash.

That is the Oracle chapter in one sentence.

You do not have a backlog.

You have a marriage.

The China Problem With a Menu Price

The China report changed the shape of this piece.

Before reading it, China looked like an objection. Important, but manageable. DeepSeek was a paragraph.

After reading it, China became a chapter.

The reason is simple. The threat is not one cheap model. It is a structural margin assault.

OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 pricing is $5 per million input tokens and $30 per million output tokens. DeepSeek V4-Flash is priced around $0.14 in and $0.28 out, according to current DeepSeek pricing summaries.

That means a simple one-million-input, one-million-output workload costs $35.00 on GPT-5.5 and $0.42 on DeepSeek V4-Flash.

Eighty-three times cheaper.

That is not competition.

That is someone opening a hamburger stand next to your steakhouse and charging bus fare.

Worse, Google has already joined the commodity-price side of the argument. Gemini Flash Lite pricing sits near $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.40 per million output tokens.

So this is not just America versus China.

It is premium versus commodity.

And the trillion-dollar buildout was not financed for commodity.

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The Macro People Found the Smoke

UBS supplied the macro bridge.

The UBS chart work showed AI borrowing feeding the global credit impulse, with the United States doing the heavy lifting. That matters because once AI financing becomes big enough to move macro credit conditions, it stops being a sector story.

It becomes weather.

Reuters has also reported that UBS lifted its forecast for big tech bond sales, pointing to rising spending by large technology firms and higher expected U.S. investment-grade tech issuance.

That is the second half of the bill.

First the accountants find it.

Then the bond market funds it.

Then the macro people notice it is large enough to fog the windows.

The Bond Guy Looked Nervous

The final voice belongs to Jeffrey Gundlach.

Not because he is funny, though he can be.

Because he buys the paper.

In Gundlach Unlocked, DoubleLine says Gundlach argued that long-term rates could remain elevated, inflation could prove more persistent, and the Fed may be more likely to raise than cut.

That is not a small detail.

A debt-financed AI boom is one thing at falling rates.

It is another thing entirely when the bond guy says the Fed is not coming with snacks.

Gundlach also walked through valuation, market concentration, private credit, business development companies, data-center construction, and the case for non-U.S. equities. His charts did not say the AI boom is fake.

They said the room is crowded, the air is hot, and the exits are narrower than advertised.

That is usually when someone mentions diversification.

That is also usually when nobody listens.

What This Is Not

This is not an anti-AI piece.

That would be lazy, and lazy is what got everybody into this.

AI is useful. The demand is real. The productivity is real.

The models keep getting better, the tools keep spreading, and for once the demo works without a guy backstage praying.

So no, the technology is not fake. Here is the part nobody wants to admit. Real technologies make catastrophic investments all the time.

The realer the technology, the bigger the funeral.

The railroads were real. They also went bankrupt in waves that wiped out a chunk of the country’s savings more than once, and the Panic of 1873 started in a bank that was busy financing track. Real steel. Real trains. Real bagholders.

Telecom fiber was real. In 2001 companies laid millions of miles of the stuff, swore the internet would light it up any minute, and then went bust so hard the phrase for it became dark fiber, because the cable was real and the customers were imaginary.

WorldCom committed the largest accounting fraud in history up to that point on the way down. The fiber is still in the ground. The shareholders are still in the ground next to it.

The internet was real. It was also 2000, when companies with no profit and a sock puppet for a mascot torched trillions in market value during the dot-com crash and a lot of retirement accounts that were never coming back.

Housing was real. People live in houses. People also lost those houses in 2008 while the paper built on top of them took the global banking system down to the studs.

See the pattern.

The thing was real every single time. The losses were also real, and they showed up exactly where the story had been financed the hardest and questioned the least.

That is the whole distinction, and it is the only one that matters here.

The demand can be completely real while the capital structure is completely insane. Those are two different sentences. AI is the first one.

This post is about the second one.

What This Is

This is a walk through the paperwork.

The signed leases. The not-yet-started leases. The future depreciation. The stretched payables. The off-balance-sheet commitments. The circular transactions. The debt issuance. The private credit exposure. The capex line eating the cash-flow line. The China price cliff. The macro credit impulse. The bond buyer’s raised eyebrow.

Each chapter takes one piece of the machine and asks the same rude question.

Who pays?

Not in 2040.

Not after AGI writes a sonnet about free cash flow.

Who pays this bill in the next few years, at today’s rates, with today’s pricing pressure, with today’s customers, today’s balance sheets, and today’s CFOs explaining why none of this should be called debt if everyone stands very still?

That is the story.

The AI boom may change the world.

First, it has to clear accounts payable.

That is what I took from the stack.

The accountants found the bill.

The financing desks explained who’s covering it, which is to say, eventually, you.

Goldman showed the cash-flow line getting eaten alive.

UBS showed the borrowing big enough to move the whole economy.

Gundlach showed the rate environment lurking on the other side with a baseball bat.

The private-credit work showed how the risk sneaks into pensions and retirement accounts while everyone’s looking at the stock chart.

The China work showed why the revenue side may turn out to be the hard part, which is always the part nobody budgets for.

Put it all together and the reports agree: the AI boom may be perfectly real, but the capital structure has stopped being casual and started being the kind of thing that requires a lawyer.

The question is not whether AI matters.

Of course it matters.

The question, as it always is, is whether the cash shows up before the bill does. And the bill, in my experience, is never late.

The Punchline Nobody Wants to Read Aloud

Here is the part that should make you laugh until you remember it’s your money.

After fifteen reports detailing how the AI buildout might quietly detonate inside your retirement account, the same firm that found the bill turns around and tells you exactly how to get rich off the explosion.

This is not hypocrisy. This is Wall Street working precisely as designed. A casino that also sells you a book on beating the house.

Because there is one iron law of finance that survives every boom, every bust, and every solemn report about systemic risk. Somebody is always collecting a fee.

The data center might never earn a dime. The pension fund in Ohio might get hosed. The banks intermediating the carnage will do just fine, thank you, and they have helpfully published a buy list.

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The Banks: House Always Wins

Start with the institutions that can’t lose, because they aren’t betting. They’re dealing.

The pitch is that US money center banks “are not constrained by capital” and can lend straight off the balance sheet into the AI hunger. Which is a polite way of saying they will pour the gasoline and then sell you a fire extinguisher on the way out.

Citi, the “Top Pick,” built a dedicated AI Infrastructure Banking team in February. The way a fire department might open a new branch next to an arsonist’s house. It took part in 15 of the top 25 deals in 2025, because the guy arranging the loan never has a bad year.

Bank of America committed $25 billion to private credit and calls it “holistic financing solutions.” Trading was 18 percent of revenue. When the music stops, BAC gets paid to count the chairs.

Goldman Sachs built a “Capital Solutions Group” for the “multiplier effect.” That is finance-speak for charging you on the way in, the way through, and the way out. Trading was 55 percent of revenue. Goldman does not build the future. Goldman tolls it.

JPMorgan parked $50 billion for direct lending and announced a $1.5 trillion plan to finance things “critical to national economic security.” A category now apparently including chatbots.

Wells Fargo, freshly off its regulatory time-out, has made building its investment bank “a top priority.” The corporate equivalent of a paroled gambler heading straight back to Vegas.

The Asset Managers: Shovels for a Gold Rush That May Not Have Gold

Then come the alternative asset managers, about whom the analysts are “increasingly bullish.” Of course they are.

The business model is owning the picks, the shovels, the mules, the power plant, and the IOU. Then collecting two-and-twenty no matter which way the dirt flies.

KKR is “one of the cleanest ways to play AI infrastructure,” with reach across data centers, power, and cooling. The trifecta of charging rent on every step of a thing before anyone proves the thing makes money.

Blackstone is positioned through data centers and “natural gas generation capacity.” Because the dirty secret of the clean digital future is that it runs on burning stuff.

Apollo is set up for the “credit-heavy components.” When the buildout needs to borrow, Apollo is standing there with a contract and a smile.

Brookfield, Ares, and BlackRock round out the buffet. The last of which spent real money buying GIP so it could “aggregate large pools of institutional capital.” Your money, pointed at data centers, with a fee skimmed off the top before the first server even hums.

The market is paying the most for the AI stories with the least to show for it.

The cheap, boring stuff that actually earns money, memory at 4 times, utilities at 6, the hyperscalers themselves at 11, that gets the discount bin. Meanwhile the things furthest from a profit, cooling, power, grid, optical, get bid to 23, 24, 27, 41 times forward EBITDA.

The rule, apparently, is that the less a thing earns, the more you pay for the privilege of owning it. Somewhere Peter Lynch is rubbing his temples.

The Strategy: Sell the World, Buy America, Pray

The equity strategists’ advice? Rotate out of international stocks and into US equities, because America has the most AI concentration. This is pitched as a feature.

The same report admits the top 5 stocks are now 28 percent of the S&P 500, a “historical high,” and that technology is half the index. The recommendation, in plain English, is to crowd further into the most concentrated market in history.

Every bubble in recorded history has been the good kind. Right up until the afternoon it wasn’t.

The Whole Beautiful Machine

So zoom out and admire the thing in full.

A $10 trillion buildout gets financed through leases, dry powder, bank balance sheets, and the retirement savings of people who will never read a single one of these reports. The risk travels from a data center to a supplier to a private-credit fund to a pension to a schoolteacher.

And at every handoff, a bank takes a cut, an asset manager takes a fee, and a strategist publishes a note telling you to buy more of it.

The genius is total. If AI delivers the trillion-dollar payoff, Wall Street financed the winners and gets paid. If AI face-plants, Wall Street arranged the debt, sold the protection, shorted the wreckage, and gets paid.

There is no scenario in any of these fifteen reports where the people writing the reports do not come out ahead. That is not a bug in the AI boom. It is the only part anyone has figured out how to monetize with certainty.

The question I started with was whether the cash arrives before the bill does.

For the schoolteacher, the data center, and the shareholder, it’s genuinely unclear. For the firm that sold me the report explaining the risk, and then sold me the buy list to profit from it, the cash already arrived.

It always does. The bill, as ever, is somebody else’s.

If You Just Walked In, You Walked In Halfway

This is the fourth AI deep dive I have handed you this month, and the first three are the reason this one lands.

Last week I took the machine apart on the table, in three pieces, over three days, the way a coroner works but with better jokes.

Saturday I handed you the machine itself. What a token is, how a transformer thinks, why intelligence scales with exactly one thing, and that thing is compute. No mysticism, no priesthood, just a very expensive guessing game that backed into thought and sent everyone the invoice.

Monday we left the philosophy seminar and counted sockets. The 600 kilowatt rack, the 5,000 amps, the wall made of electricity that software hit at full speed without wearing a seatbelt.

Wednesday, behind the Threshold, I quit teaching and started naming.

Thirty four companies that own the floors Nvidia merely rents, every one of them dragged through the same method, until fewer than nine were left breathing.

That series answered one question. How does this thing work, and who builds it.

For that I called the engineers and the operators. Citrini on the supply chain. Jensen on the scaling laws. Stanford counting the actual machines like a census taker who suspects everyone is lying. The people who pour the concrete and stack the silicon and never once make the magazine cover.

This piece answers a different question, with a completely different cast.

How is this thing financed, and who is left holding the sack when it goes.

For that I did not call the engineers. Engineers are optimists.

I called the accountants, who are not.

Five Morgan Stanley forensic teardowns on the leases, the depreciation, the payables, and the off balance sheet plumbing where the embarrassing numbers go to live quietly and avoid the authorities.

Goldman on the cash flow cliff.

UBS on the credit impulse.

Gundlach on the interest rates idling in the parking lot with the engine running. And a China margin map I paid actual money for, because the cheap part of this story is the part nobody wants to read aloud.

One machine. Two stacks of paper. The builders’ stack tells you what got built. The accountants’ stack tells you whose name is on the loan.

Lay them side by side and you have the whole beast. A real technology, with real demand, financed by the richest companies in the history of money behaving like a fraternity that just located the dean’s credit card.

What Happens Wednesday, Behind the Threshold

Today I showed you the bill.

Wednesday I show you who is stuck with it.

A bill, you understand, is only half a story.

The other half is the group of people standing around it when the music stops, very busily not making eye contact. And they do not all get the same funeral.

Some signed leases that never show up as debt, which is a magic trick the accounting rules permit and your retirement account quietly funds. Some rent their entire business from the one company upstream, on chips bought with borrowed money, chips that lose value the very morning the next ones ship.

And a lucky few are the toll takers, the ones who get paid going in, get paid going through, and get paid going out, whether the data center mints a fortune or just squats in a Texas field humming to itself like a very expensive refrigerator.

Behind the Threshold on Wednesday, I run the debt story through the same method that survived the supply chain series. Same cold door, same numbers, same questions, same flat refusal to pay full sticker for a story just because it makes a pleasant noise at dinner.

I name the names on both sides of the bill. The ones the capital structure quietly guts when rates stay high and the cheap Chinese tokens keep arriving by the container ship. The handful that get paid no matter who drowns, because they sold the shovel, arranged the loan, or own the booth at the end of the only road.

This was weeks of the unglamorous kind of reading. Footnotes at two in the morning, prospectuses thick enough to stop a bullet, the sort of paperwork that makes lawyers weep and accountants feel briefly necessary.

You get the short version, math showing, nothing up the sleeve.

And remember I’m supposed to be on vacation. Hanging out in lovely Croatia now.

The free half ends right here, at the door. Monday is the diagnosis.

Wednesday is the prognosis, and the prognosis is where I keep the things worth paying for, the same way a good doctor saves the bad news for after the co pay clears.

Two dollars a day. Less than the espresso you will let go cold while reading this.

Cross the Threshold

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the algorithm that a man who reads bank footnotes for sport belongs in a feed otherwise busy teaching the camera to nod.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Somebody you know is about to be the exit liquidity for a trillion dollar buildout and has no earthly idea. Hand them the bill before it finds them on its own.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who nods along knowingly about AI at dinner and could not define remaining performance obligations if you spotted him the first three words. Be a friend. Send this.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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