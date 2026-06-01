Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
6h

Charlie

A good article on what has always happened. We just never seem to learn the lesson. Oh some of us do slowly with burned fingers in the aftermath holding onto the ice waiting for the pain to go away. Looking forward to the Wednesday article.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

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5 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
6h

China is also substituting coal for oil as they convert transport to electric. The rest of the world is abandoning coal in favor of unicorn gas. I wonder how that ends. Perhaps in nuclear, given enough time and money.

One lesson remains; wealth is produced in exactly two industries; mining and agriculture. And agriculture is just mining.

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