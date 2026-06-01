Douglas Adams, the late British comic novelist, wrote The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, one of the great cult comedies of modern science fiction.

If you have not read it, imagine Monty Python got drunk with NASA, stole a towel from a hotel, and decided to explain existence before the minibar bill arrived.

The book began as a BBC radio comedy, became a bestselling novel, spawned sequels, television, film, games, and a worldwide tribe of readers who treat the number 42 as both a punchline and a secret handshake.

It is one of those jokes that somehow escaped the book and now wanders around the internet without adult supervision.

In Adams’s universe, a supercomputer called Deep Thought is built to answer the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.

This is not a desktop computer. This is not even a server farm. This is the kind of machine governments would build if they had unlimited budgets, no adult supervision, and a committee dedicated to making metaphysics cost overruns permanent.

Deep Thought thinks for seven and a half million years.

Civilizations rise. Civilizations fall. Consultants are hired. Consultants are fired. Somewhere, presumably, a procurement officer dies happy.

Finally, the machine announces the answer.

Forty-two.

That is it. Forty-two.

Nobody knows the actual question.

That is the joke. Humanity waited seven and a half million years for the cosmic equivalent of a vending machine receipt.

This spring, Wall Street found its own 42.

According to Bank of America, artificial intelligence now accounts for 42 percent of the earnings of the entire US stock market.

A record.

The largest share any single theme has ever contributed.

Bigger than technology in 1999. Bigger than banks in 2007. Bigger, in other words, than the last two times everyone looked at a crowded theater, smelled smoke, and decided the real problem was not enough leverage.

The strategist who measured it did not call it a triumph. He called it, in print, on page six, the AI bubble.

So here we are. The most powerful thinking machine ever built is now 42 percent of the answer to the only question Wall Street actually asks: what are my stocks worth?

The machine knows everything. It can write your eulogy, fold a protein, imitate your boss, pass the bar exam before lunch, and produce a strategic memo that sounds as if McKinsey had swallowed a thesaurus and lost its soul.

But it cannot make sulfuric acid.

It cannot smelt copper. It cannot mine the niobium soldered into its own circuits. It cannot refine the helium that keeps the miracle cold. It cannot build a transformer, string a transmission line, dredge a port, insure a tanker, or persuade the Strait of Hormuz to stop behaving like a global choke point with anger issues.

The smartest object our species has ever produced is, at the level of atoms, completely helpless.

Every watt it burns, every chip it runs on, every answer it delivers, every hallucination it monetizes, traces back to a short list of dumb, heavy, dirty things dug out of the ground by men in hard hats.

Men who do not wear Patagonia vests. Men who know that “the cloud” is just someone else’s building with a bigger electric bill.

And that list runs straight through a strait in the Persian Gulf that has been on fire since February.

Which leaves one question Deep Thought never had to face.

What happens to the smartest thing in the world when it runs short of the dumbest?

CHAPTER 1. The Mirror Only Cracks Like This at the Top: 1930, 1969, 1999, and Now

There is a number Wall Street does not print on the brochure. It measures how much more the market loves paper than it loves things. Stocks against stuff. Promises against copper. The spreadsheet against the smelter.

Most of the time it wanders around the middle, like a guest at a party who knows everyone but nobody well. And then, every few generations, it loses its mind.

It climbs to an altitude it has no business reaching, a place that says the market has decided real things no longer matter, that wealth is now something you summon on a screen rather than dig, grow, refine, or ship.

It has reached the top of its known range exactly three times in a hundred years.

The first was 1930. You have heard how that went. Men in good suits learning, all at once, that the office window was in fact openable.

The second was 1969, the year America was winning a culture, losing a war in the jungle, and persuading itself that the go-go bull market had quietly repealed gravity. Gravity declined to resign.

The third was 1999, when a company could staple “.com” to its name and watch the stock double, which is roughly the financial equivalent of stapling “M.D.” after yours and watching strangers line up to show you their moles.

Same lesson every time, delivered by the same humorless instructor. Paper is a claim on reality. When the claims cost more than the reality they claim, reality sends an invoice. Reality always collects. Reality has never once accepted a payment plan.

The fourth time the number hit that altitude was January 2020.

Paper has been this expensive against real things exactly three times in a century. 1930. 1969. 1999. The mirror cracked a fourth time in January 2020, and since then, real things have quietly won.

Now you would assume this is a stock problem. A tech problem. A handful-of-companies-everyone-already-owns problem. It is bigger and dumber than that.

Because at almost the same moment, in April 2020, the bonds did it too. Government bonds reached their most expensive level against commodities in eighty years, a height not seen since 1941, back when the last people who understood why you might want something physical were busy storming beaches.

It was not only stocks. In April 2020 government bonds hit their richest level against real things since 1941, and corporate bonds hit an all-time high.

Both halves of the "safe" portfolio peaked against the molecules in the same quarter.

So picture the spring of 2020. Stocks priced for paradise. Bonds priced for the apocalypse. And both of them, at the same instant, priced as if the dirty, heavy, inconvenient stuff that actually runs the planet had been permanently retired with a gold watch.

It gets better. Stocks were also at their highest level against bonds in more than a century.

Stocks at all-time highs versus bonds across more than a hundred years of data. The whole paper tower, stocks over bonds over commodities, stacked at the ceiling at once.

This is the part where your financial advisor, a pleasant man named Brad who owns four vests, pats your hand and explains that you are diversified. You own stocks and you own bonds. The 60/40. The thing that always works.

Here is what Brad will not tell you, mostly because Brad does not know it.

The fire exit moved.

For forty years the arrangement was simple and soothing. When stocks fell, bonds rose. Bonds were the parachute, the airbag, the nice safe corner of the room. When the building caught fire you sprinted for the long Treasury and it carried you out the back.

Then somebody bricked over the back door.

The 30-year Treasury, the asset every retirement account holds as ballast, has lost about 5 percent a year this decade. The only government bond that made money was the 3-month T-bill, the one nobody dignifies as an investment.

The thirty-year Treasury, the asset sold to widows and pension boards as the safe one, the responsible one, the one you graduate into when you are too old for excitement, has lost roughly five percent a year for the entire decade. Not in a crash. Not in a bad week. Patiently. Annually. The way a glacier eats a village.

The only thing in the whole government bond complex that made money was the three-month Treasury bill, which is to say cash wearing a tie. The boring nothing everyone keeps meaning to “put to work soon.” It beat the responsible grown-up bond by almost eight points a year, and nobody sent it a card.

So the safe corner is on fire. The parachute is a backpack of bricks. The exit the crowd has been trained for thirty years to run toward has been welded shut, and they are still running at it, because the sign above the door still glows EXIT in friendly green and no one has the heart to mention it now opens onto a wall.

Which brings us back to the cracked mirror.

The number peaked in January 2020 at the same height it reached in 1930, 1969, and 1999. Every one of those tops was followed not by a bad year but by a bad decade, a long grinding handover in which the things you cannot conjure on a screen took back the wealth the screen had borrowed.

The market has spent the last couple of years trying to climb back up the cracked glass, the way you do when you are not yet ready to admit the thing is broken. It is broken.

And the funniest part, the part that should keep you awake if you own the wrong half of the portfolio, is that real things have already been beating paper things for years now, out in the open, on the public scoreboard, while almost nobody at the party has looked up from their phone long enough to notice.

CHAPTER 2. Silver Is Up 318 Percent and Nobody at the Party Noticed

There is a scoreboard. This is the part nobody mentions. It is public, it is free, it updates while you sleep, and it ranks every asset on earth with no opinion, no narrative, and no mercy.

Pull it up for this decade. Run your finger down to the best-performing commodity in the world, the single oldest, dullest, least exciting substance a human being can own, and you will find silver.

Up 318 percent.

Not this year. Since the start of the decade. The slow way. The boring way. The way that does not trend on anything.

The decade’s best commodity is the one in your grandmother’s tea service. Silver up 318 percent, gold up 192, copper up 122, oil up by half. All since 2020, none of it annualized, all of it real.

Let that get past the part of your brain that only lights up for robots.

Silver. The metal of pirate chests and dental fillings and the candlesticks you inherited and immediately tried to fence. It beat the index. It beat the geniuses. It beat the machine.

And it did not show up alone. The whole unfashionable family came. Gold nearly tripled. Copper more than doubled. Even oil, the thing every right-thinking person has spent a decade publicly promising to quit, is up by half.

This was not a meme. Meme rockets go up like a startup and down like the founder’s marriage. This was nine grinding years of the most analog assets on the planet eating the lunch of the most digital ones, in broad daylight, on the official record.

It gets worse for the smart money.

Commodities were the number-one asset class of 2026. Gold was number one in 2025. The rocks did not sneak up the rankings. They sat on top, two years running.

The dull stuff did not creep up the leaderboard when nobody was watching. It planted a flag on the summit and waited for applause that never came.

And before you tell yourself this is some obscure corner only a goldbug in a bunker could find, look at where the actual money is going.

Energy drew the single largest inflow of any asset class this year. The dull stuff is not just winning. It is being bought.

The rotation is not a forecast. It is not a thesis on a napkin. It is in the tape, in the rankings, in the flows, printed in black and white by the very banks whose strategists go on television to talk about something else.

So if the boring stuff is winning this loudly, in public, for years, how did almost nobody notice?

Simple. Everybody is at a different party.

The most crowded trade on earth is long semiconductors. Same bank, same report, same week that crowned silver.

The exact same Bank of America report that hands silver the trophy also surveys the world’s professional investors and asks what everyone is piled into. The answer this spring is not silver. It is not gold. It is not the dirty stuff coming out of the ground.

It is semiconductors. The single most crowded trade on the planet. Everyone, all at once, in the same room, ordering the same drink.

The party has an address. Korean stocks went vertical this year on a stampede into chips, an annualized move so large the number stops meaning anything.

So here is the whole scene, in one building, in one document.

Down the hall, in a quiet room nobody walks into, the oldest money metal in human history has tripled. No keynote. No founder in a black turtleneck. No S-1, no TED talk, no rebrand.

Silver does not have a story. Silver has a five-thousand-year record of being worth something on the precise day the paper turns out not to be.

And in the loud room, the one with the music and the bottle service and the livestream, the entire professional world is doing shots of a machine that, as we have already established, cannot make sulfuric acid.

Nobody noticed the quiet room. Of course they didn’t. There was no one in there to post about it.

Now the smart money has its comeback loaded, because it always does. This is a spike, they will say. A blip. A war premium. Commodities always run and then they always give it back, the boring stuff goes boring again, and the grown-ups return to owning the future instead of the periodic table.

It is a reasonable argument. It is also wrong, for one specific reason.

The people who dig this stuff out of the ground have spent the last fifteen years quietly making sure there will not be more of it.

That is the next chapter.

Chapter 3. You Can Take an Electric Bus Away From Oil. You Cannot Take Sulfur Away From Anything.

The smart money’s rebuttal arrived right on schedule, smelling faintly of conference coffee and certainty.

It’s a spike, they said. A war premium. Demand gets destroyed, the world uses less of the dirty stuff, prices mean-revert, and the grown-ups go back to owning the future.

Here is the uncomfortable part. They are half right. And the half they are right about is the half that proves the whole thing.

Yes, demand is being destroyed. The world genuinely is quitting oil. Not because of a speech or a treaty or a man named Klaus, but because people did the math and switched. Nowhere more than China, which spent the last few years going electric with the quiet ruthlessness of a country that does not hold town halls about it.

While everyone argued about it, China just did it. Electric vehicle sales up, gasoline and diesel vehicle sales down 19 percent, electric buses up 55, electric trucks up 28. The switch is not coming. It came.

The buses went electric. The trucks went electric. The trains were already electric. Every one of those swaps quietly retired a barrel of oil that is never coming back. You can watch forty years of it in the dullest important chart nobody looks at.

It took 1.9 barrels of oil to make a thousand dollars of world output in 1980. Today it takes 0.3. The economy has been divorcing oil for forty years.

It takes about a sixth as much oil to make a dollar of economic activity today as it did when disco was a going concern. The economy has been divorcing oil for forty years, slowly, then all at once, and the war just sped up the paperwork.

So the bears get their point. Stand and applaud. Demand destruction is real.

Now here is the word the entire rebuttal forgets to finish.

Substitution.

You can substitute your way out of oil because oil, for its biggest uses, has a substitute. A bus is a bus. A train is a train. The molecule had an exit and the world is taking it.

But substitution is not a magic spell. It only works where there is something to substitute. And this is where the cleverest people in finance walk straight off the end of the pier.

There is no electric sulfur.

There is no hybrid copper. There is no high-speed rail you can ride instead of helium. You cannot swap the sulfuric acid that pulls copper out of rock for a mindfulness app. These things do not have an alternative. They are the alternative. They are the floor under the floor.

And it gets funnier, the way a banana peel is funny under someone else’s foot. Even the oil demand that disappeared is not all gone.

The biggest single chunk of it, the petrochemical feedstock, about two and a half million barrels a day, comes right back the moment supply normalizes. The part that vanishes for good is the part that had an electric bus to climb into. The part with no exit comes back hungry.

So demand falls where there is a door and stays where there is none. That is half the engine. Here is the half that turns a story into a trap.

In every commodity cycle in the history of capitalism, the cure for high prices was high prices. Prices rose, miners and drillers caught the scent of money, and they dug like raccoons in a dumpster. They flooded the market. They crashed the price. Every single time, reliably, like a dog returning to the thing it should not eat.

Not this time.

Burned to the studs last cycle, the miners found religion.

The people who dig this stuff out of the ground got so badly burned in the last boom that they have spent fifteen years refusing to do their own jobs.

Capital spending sits roughly 70 percent below 2012. New discoveries have shrunk for twenty years. Mine production grew a pathetic four-tenths of one percent a year while the gold price tripled, which is the industrial equivalent of being handed a winning lottery ticket and using it as a coaster.

Instead of digging, they buy each other. Mining mergers just hit a thirteen-year high. It is cheaper and safer to buy a mine that exists than to gamble on finding one, which tells you precisely how little anyone believes a new one will be found.

And the ground itself is turning on them.

The rock is getting poorer. Copper grades at South American mines have fallen 44 percent since 2000, from 1.3 percent copper to 0.7.

You move nearly twice the rock for the same metal.

Copper grades at the big old South American mines have collapsed. You now dig nearly twice the rock for the same copper, burning more diesel, water, and power, which is why the marginal cost of the stuff has jumped almost 40 percent in six years. A mine is not a faucet you turn harder. It is a patient getting older.

Oil is in the same trap from the other end.

At the current pace of draws, global crude inventory cover hits 30 to 40 days by October, the lowest in the data back to 2016. The world’s shock absorber is running out, on a schedule.

The oil market is not running short someday, in a model.

It is running short on a calendar. At this pace the world’s spare crude cushion thins to thirty or forty days by October, the lowest on record, while the strait it all flows through stays unreliable in a way no press release fixes.

Put the two halves together and you have an engine, not a spike. Demand falls only where it can run for the exit. Supply cannot rise anywhere, because the diggers won’t dig and the rock won’t cooperate.

And the molecules with no exit, the sulfur and the copper and the helium, take the full force of demand and the full failure of supply at the same time.

Now, so we do not become the thing we are mocking, the bear case, out loud, because it deserves a hearing.

A real global recession, the genuine article, would crush demand even for the things with no substitute, because broke people do not build data centers. A true and lasting peace in the Gulf, which nobody currently believes in, would put barrels and tankers back in the water.

And somewhere out there sits the chance of a technology that does to copper what the electric bus did to diesel, some leap in recycling or materials that conjures supply out of cleverness.

Real risks. Write them down. Respect them.

But notice what they share. Every one is a story about demand falling or technology rescuing us. Not one of them fixes the thing that is actually broken, which is that nobody is digging and the ground gets stingier every year.

You can soften the demand. You cannot un-break the supply in under a decade, because a mine takes that long to build and the industry quit trying around the last cycle.

All of which would be a tidy commodity bull story, the kind that has separated honest men from their money for two centuries, except for one detail that changes everything.

The single largest new buyer of the most unsubstitutable molecules on earth is the same machine the whole market is currently worshipping.

The genius is short its own bloodstream.

Let me tell you something, and I am going to use small words, because the people who get rich off you prefer the big ones.

You already know all of this. You have known it for years. You just let a guy in a quarter-zip talk you out of it.

Three times in a hundred years paper got this expensive against real things. 1930. 1969. 1999. And every single time the smart money looked you dead in the eye and said this time is different.

And every single time the next ten years were a slow-motion mugging. Here is the fun part. It happened again in January 2020. The clock is running. You are standing in it right now. Surprise.

Then they sold you a thing called the safe portfolio. Safe. Don’t you love that word? It is the same word they use for the airbag that does not deploy. The good gray government bond, the one they hand to widows and grandpas, has lost you money every year for a decade.

The only thing that worked was the cash you were too sophisticated to hold.

And that big glowing green EXIT sign over the safe door, the one you have been trained your whole life to run toward, is painted on a wall. There is no door. There was never a door. Mind the bump.

And the rotation everybody keeps promising is coming someday? It already came. While you were not looking.

Silver up more than three hundred percent. Gold damn near tripled. The dull, ugly, dig-it-out-of-the-dirt stuff has been beating the geniuses in broad daylight for years, right out in the open, on a scoreboard any moron could read for free.

And nobody read it. Nobody noticed. They were too busy staring into a four-hundred-dollar phone, applauding a machine.

Why won’t it stop? Because you can quit oil. You can buy a cute little electric bus and feel terrific about yourself. But there is no electric sulfur. There is no organic free-range copper. The diggers quit digging fifteen years ago, the dirt itself is getting poorer and meaner, and the one thin cushion the whole planet keeps between itself and a very bad day wears clean through by October.

Not in a model. On a calendar. You can circle the date and watch it come.

So here is the whole con on one page.

The market has never loved paper this much. The thing built to save you cannot. The real stuff is already winning while everybody looks the other way. And the brilliant, beautiful, trillion-dollar machine the entire civilized world is down on its knees worshipping cannot live without the exact dumb rocks it refuses to think about.

That is the diagnosis, folks. And it cost you nothing. Not a dime. An hour and the nerve to hear it.

So here is a going-away present, on the house. I put the whole thing on one page, a nice picture with pictures, because apparently that is how we learn now. Print it. Stick it on the refrigerator next to the kid’s macaroni art. Show it to your brother-in-law, the one who keeps telling you he is diversified.

The cure, the part where I tell you what a grown adult actually does about all this, that comes next.

So here is where I stop being funny. Everything you just read is free. The diagnosis is free. The hundred years of history, the broken hedge, the genius bleeding out through a hole it cannot find, all of it, free. I gave it away on purpose. The diagnosis is the easy half. Anyone with a long chart and a longer memory can tell you the patient is sick. The hard half is what you do about it before the crowd smells the smoke. Nobody ever charges you for the smoke. They charge you for the way out. So here is what comes Wednesday, on the other side of this line. Four chapters. The machine that is now 42 percent of the market’s earnings and physically short the molecules it cannot live without. What the war has already done to the price of sulfuric acid, and why that single chart is the whole argument. Why Beijing is buying gold instead of its own currency. The one asset on earth no central bank can print and no government can freeze, and a buyer that has wanted it badly enough to keep buying for more than a year. The most crowded trade on the planet, standing on the exact square where every crowd before it stood just before the floor gave way. The same drink. The same certainty. And the positions with the names attached. Those only ever run on the paid side. All four land Wednesday. As one email, to one list, the paid one. There is no second send, no public version, no link I post later. If you are not across this line by Wednesday morning, the email never reaches you, and you will not know it went out. That is the whole thing, in one small motion. A door. On this side, the diagnosis, free, the part you just read. On the other side, what I am doing about it, in writing, with the names attached. Crossing costs less than the coffee in your hand. The crowd will not cross. The crowd never does. It stands here admiring the smoke and finds out what was behind the door the way it always finds out. Late, and all at once, from someone who walked through on time. You do not have to be the crowd.

Become a Mischief Maker

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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