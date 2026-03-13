Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Scott Bushey's avatar
Scott Bushey
5h

Charlie,

Thank you for your meaningful kindness to me today. I needed to read this as it brings me back to center after much beating down from the world ( Employees who get entitled and clients who expect more than they pay ) of nobody seems to care about anyone but themselves anymore.

I needed this reminder to be kind. I’ve been hurt and the result of that pain has made me angry to those around me known or unknown.

Jesus was the perfect example righteous kindness. He said “follow me and I will make you fishers of men”.

I hope and expect I still have time to make my legacy of life one of kindness.

Thanks for the love and “Kindness”

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
MFS's avatar
MFS
5h

Charlie

I became a paying subscriber this week and have been very impressed with what I have seen so far. I rarely do paid subscriptions - something pushed me to go through with it and make the investment. That said, I can't wait to go back through the archives and do some catch up reading!

This piece reminded me of one of the things my Dad told me when we were out working together. He owned a small lawn sprinkler service business and I spent 8 summers working with him during summer breaks from school. I will never forget him telling me " There are people in this world who often see kindness as a form of weakness". My Dad was one of the nicest people you could meet, and as for running a business probably broke every rule in the book helping people. When he passed away we were absolutely floored by the number of people who showed up at his memorial service telling us how my Dad helped them out, doing repairs for people with no money,etc. I saw how impactful acts of kindness could be to others.

Looking forward to enjoying my subscription with a Buffalo Trace beverage. I lean towards EH Taylor. I have been to the distillery and highly recommend to anyone passing through the Frankfort area

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