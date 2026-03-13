FORTUNATE FISHES: JACLYN LINDSEY

Jaclyn Lindsey spent years at Charity Water with my friend Scott Harrison, helping raise over a hundred million dollars, so 20 million people in the world can now have clean water.

She rang the closing bell at the NASDAQ. The New York Knicks honored her at Madison Square Garden. She’s an R360 Strategic Ambassador.

And she co-founded kindness.org nearly ten years ago with one bet: that kindness could be measured, taught, and scaled like any other strategic investment.

The skeptics can form a line. The data will see you now.

Her team built the Kindness Quotient. You’ve heard of IQ. You’ve heard of EQ. This is KQ. Developed by a lead scientist affiliated with the University of Oxford, validated with over 25,000 participants, rooted in years of peer-reviewed research.

Three minutes. A short questionnaire. And it tells you how kind you actually are, not how kind you think you are.

The gap between those two numbers is where most marriages go to die.

Unlike your IQ, which stays roughly where it is and which your boss has been quietly working around for years, your KQ can grow. Kindness is about 20 to 25 percent genetic. The rest is muscle. You build it or you don’t.

I made this.

Every lesson lives in here. If you are the kind of person who reads the last page of a novel first, this is your cheat sheet.

If you consider that a character flaw, scroll past it and meet me at the overdose.

If the infographic makes kindness look simple, good. It took a woman who nearly died at nineteen, a team of Oxford scientists, and ten years of peer-reviewed research to make it look that simple. The least you can do is read it.

The Little Mayor Who Almost Didn’t Make It to Twenty

Jaclyn’s father came from Peru to chase the American dream. He joined the Navy. Met her mother. Got married because she was pregnant and he believed it was the right thing to do. It wasn’t a healthy marriage, but both parents made a deliberate choice: success in their household would be measured by love, not achievement.

For the first ten years, it worked. Jaclyn was ambitious from birth. Entrepreneurial. She was the little mayor of their Key West town where her dad was stationed. She thought she’d be the first woman president.

Then middle school happened.

Bullying. Verbal. Physical. Relentless. Largely about being poor and what she looked like. She didn’t have the tools to reject the narrative, so she started believing it. That’s how cruelty works. It doesn’t need to be true. It just needs to be repeated.

She was captain of the soccer team. President of the honor society. Volunteering everywhere. And she was living a double life. Depression she didn’t have language for. Dark thoughts she couldn’t name. Nobody saw it because she was too good at performing fine.

She coped with drugs. Got expelled from high school. Overdosed at 19.

In the span of a decade she went from thinking she would change the world to barely surviving it.

I asked about the trauma because I know the pattern. Our R360 member Don Wenner left home at fifteen, lived in 37 homes between 15 and 21, dropped out of college, then built over a hundred million dollars of wealth. His father later became his CFO. The wound became the fuel.

Jaclyn’s wound became her mission. Don built buildings. She decided to rebuild people.

Baby Girl, I’m So Proud of You

She wrote Scott Harrison a letter. FedExed it so he’d actually open it. In the age of email, FedEx is the equivalent of showing up at someone’s door in a suit. It worked.

The interview process was rigorous. Multiple flights. Meetings with executives, his wife, his co-founder. At the very end they gave her a robust questionnaire. She submitted it and blind-copied her father, who was her mentor, her best friend, her biggest champion.

Her father hit reply all.

“Baby girl, I’m so proud of you. This is so amazing.”

She watched her career flash before her eyes.

Scott wrote back: “My dad would do the same thing. I’ll be in touch.”

He hired her. Because the man who built Charity Water understood that a father who can’t contain his pride is a better reference than any resume.

She joined in 2012 and called it the most incredible experience of her career. She traveled with him. Built out the fundraising program. Never planned to leave.

But therapy was prying open doors she’d nailed shut. People kept asking: Is fundraising your forever? She was rediscovering the ambition that bullying had buried under ten years of rubble.

She surrendered to God and asked for guidance. She heard one word.

Kindness.

Which, if you’re trying to raise money for a nonprofit, is roughly the same as telling a venture capitalist your product is hugs.

The Most Dangerous Goodbye Lunch in Nonprofit History

At her farewell lunch from Charity Water, one of the donors told her he’d been thinking about his own legacy. He believed kindness was the most important thing in the world. He wanted to build something with her.

She didn’t jump. She spent months as a consultant to his foundation, mapping the landscape. Every researcher she met said the same thing. Empathy, compassion, kindness. If we lose that, we lose everything. But nobody was applying the science. The research sat in journals. It never made it to schools. It never made it to boardrooms. It certainly never made it to policy.

The gap between knowing kindness matters and doing anything about it was roughly the width of the entire nonprofit sector.

Jaclyn and her co-founder Neil walked into it.

She didn’t want to start a nonprofit. She knew how hard they were. She got offers to run foundations, to be a chief of staff. Safe, well-paying gigs where nobody would call her stupid for trying to build a movement around a virtue.

But kindness was the only idea that scared her. And by then she’d learned that the voice that scares you is usually the one telling the truth.

I told her: imagine, many years ago there was a marginal Jew called Jesus, and he wanted to start a movement around one word. Love. Didn’t go well for him. But he started quite a movement.

Nice Is the Guy Who Doesn’t Tell You About the Spinach. Kind Is the One Who Does.

Jaclyn draws a line every reader needs to hear.

Nice is not telling someone they have food in their teeth. Kind is telling them.

Nice doesn’t take courage. It’s politeness. It’s holding the elevator. Kind is depth. It’s bravery. It’s a willingness to see someone and do something about it even when it costs you something.

Nice gets invited to parties. Kind gets called at 2 AM.

Their research on homeless populations confirmed it. The thing people on the street want most is not the dollar. It’s eye contact. Dignity. Someone treating them like a human being who exists.

My friend Dr. James Doty knew this before the research proved it. Doty partnered with the Dalai Lama to build Stanford’s Center for Compassion and Altruism. I took him to Necker Island for five days. We were both Air Force. We had stories.

One afternoon in Denver, we were walking together and Doty disappeared. We turned around. Where did Jim go? He was behind us. He’d stopped because a man was begging on the side of the street. All of us had walked past him.

Jim didn’t hand him money. He walked with him to McDonald’s. Bought him food. Sat with him. Talked to him like a person. Still had money left over, wished him well.

He told us afterward: “He just wanted to be seen.”

Of course he did. We all do. Most of us are just too proud to beg for it on the sidewalk. We do it on LinkedIn instead.

Doty was one of the first people who gave Jaclyn time when she left Charity Water. He stayed a champion until he passed last year. I had read his book about magic before I ever met him. I wrote him a letter through his publisher that never arrived. Three months later someone in San Francisco introduced us.

A coincidence is God’s way of staying anonymous in our lives. That Jaclyn and I both loved Jim Doty and are now working together through R360 tells me something. In the intelligence community we had a word for coincidences. We called them indicators. And we took them seriously.

The Man Who Decided a Smile Would Save His Life

There’s a study of suicide letters that found patterns in the final words. One person wrote that they were going to walk to the Golden Gate Bridge. They said if somebody smiled at them between their apartment and the bridge, they wouldn’t jump.

One smile. That was the price of a human life.

Nobody smiled.

You will never know what the person next to you in the elevator is carrying. You will never know if your good morning is the only one they hear that day. The cost of a smile is zero. The return is incalculable. And the risk of not doing it is something none of us want on our conscience.

Half a Million Kids. Zero Marketing Budget. And Eighth-Grade Boys Calling Kindness Heroic.

Jaclyn’s school curriculum, Learn Kind, has reached over 500,000 students in 50 states and 80 countries. With zero marketing. Completely organic. Word of mouth.

For context, most nonprofits would sacrifice a junior staff member to a volcano god for those numbers.

The approach is what makes it work. They don’t tell kids to be kind. Every other social-emotional learning program does that. It fails because you can’t prescribe a virtue to a five-year-old any more than you can prescribe taste to a congressman.

Instead they turn children into student scientists of kindness. Questions. Curiosity. Discovery. The kids define kindness for themselves through the science.

The results are remarkable. Eighth-grade boys, the demographic most likely to consider kindness a federal crime, come out of it saying kindness is heroic. Brave. The complete opposite of weak.

Their randomized control trial showed academic performance improved. Teacher mental health improved. Pro-social behaviors increased. Which means the teachers got healthier and the kids got smarter, and all anybody did was ask better questions about how to treat each other.

The corporate side is harder. Companies come to them constantly. Low morale. Retention disasters. Leadership that manages through fear and wonders why nobody stays past their vesting date.

A study Jaclyn did across six companies, featured on Bloomberg, found that employees unanimously care more about being treated kindly than about their compensation.

Read that again. Then forward it to your HR department. Or your board. Or anyone who still thinks a pizza party counts as culture.

Schools are winning. Boardrooms are lagging. That tells you where the real resistance to change lives. It’s not in the eighth graders. It’s in the C-suite.

The Dark Side of Kindness Is Called Recruitment

I asked if kindness could be weaponized. She said yes.

A scientist she worked with studied terrorism in the Middle East. Extremist recruiters target lonely, isolated kids. They find them through gaming. They offer belonging. Come be with us. You’ll be safe. We’ll protect you. You have a family now.

They use kindness as the lure. And it works because the kids are starving for exactly what’s being offered. Connection. Purpose. Someone who sees them.

The counter is obvious and devastating: imagine if kind people had reached them first.

This connects to my novel. Russian hackers using AI to identify boys with no father figure, histories of bullying, anxiety, depression, forty hours a week of violent video games. Finding them in private chat rooms. Being kind to them. Then pointing them at a school.

The mechanism is identical whether you’re building a terrorist cell or a school shooter. You find the lonely. You offer belonging. You aim the weapon.

Jaclyn’s answer is to get there first. With something real. That’s what Learn Kind does in classrooms. It’s what kindness.org does at scale. And it’s what one act of genuine human connection did for a former gang member named Ernesto Rodriguez, who went from prison to solitary confinement to building a kindness meditation curriculum for inmates, getting his master’s degree, earning early release, and now going back into prisons to tell other men it’s not too late.

One act. One person showing him kindness in a place designed to strip it away.

Dr. Doty always said the same thing. To turn a human life around you need one person. Just one. Showing unconditional love. It can be a mentor. A stranger. A woman in a magic shop in 1968 who changed a poor kid’s life because she took the time to teach him a card trick.

That kid became a neurosurgeon. Then he built a center with the Dalai Lama. Then he stopped on a street in Denver to buy a homeless man lunch while the rest of us walked by pretending the sidewalk was fascinating.

The ABCs

Jaclyn’s definition of kindness is clean enough to tattoo on your forearm.

It’s always an Action. It’s always intended to Benefit. And it typically comes at a Cost.

Even if that cost is just a moment of your time.

What I Told Her About Legacy

She asked me what I’ve seen across six presidencies about what matters most.

I told her what I believe.

When my mother passed, I created a ten-page document for my family. It is not a list of accomplishments. It is not the six presidents or the medals or the entrepreneurship awards.

Two questions. How did I make you feel? What impact did I have in your life?

That’s it.

I shared it with my wife and kids and my mother while she was still alive. They had edits. I read it once a week. I update it every year.

Nobody remembers your resume. They remember whether you made them feel seen.

I wrote my mother’s obituary. Then Brian passed in January and I wrote his. So I wrote my own, because I don’t want my children to carry that weight. And because a man who advises other people on legacy ought to have the decency to leave his in order.

Legacy is how you make people feel. Everything else is footnotes.

Where to Find Jaclyn

Take the Kindness Quotient: kindness.org/kq

Explore resources for parents, teachers, and leaders: kindness.org

World Kindness Day: November 13th. World Kindness Week: November 10 to 14.

Jaclyn Lindsey is an R360 Strategic Ambassador because what she’s building is what we believe. The scattered sparks can be gathered. The broken things can be repaired. And the measurement of a life is not what you accumulated but what you activated in others.

A woman who nearly didn’t survive her teenage years is now proving, with science, that the thing that almost killed her is the most powerful force we have for healing the world.

She heard one word. She followed it. It scared her. She did it anyway.

That’s not nice.

That’s kind.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. If you know someone who is going through a hard time right now, send them this. Not with an explanation. Just the link. Let Jaclyn's story do what it did for you.

This podcast is free. It will always be free.

The person who needs Jaclyn Lindsey’s story most is the person who cannot afford to pay for it yet.

The parent whose kid is being bullied and doesn’t know what to do.

The founder who thinks kindness is a liability.

The teenager who is where Jaclyn was at fifteen and thinks nobody sees them.

Friday is the ladder. Saturday is the library. Both stay down. Both stay free. Always.

Tomorrow in the Mischief Library, I will announce the winners of the signed books from Jeffrey Gitomer, the bestselling sales author of all time and a Capital Mischief Founding Member.

If you entered, show up. If you didn’t, show up anyway. Saturday is three books that belong together, broken down so you don’t have to read 900 pages to get the lesson.

What lives behind The Threshold is Monday’s investment analysis, Wednesday’s geopolitical intelligence, and Sunday’s Dear Charlie.

The tools for people who are ready to act.

Jaclyn built kindness.org because she survived something that should have killed her and decided the world needed less of what almost took her out.

I built Capital Mischief because I survived things I still cannot talk about and decided you deserved the unfiltered version.

Friday is where we meet. Saturday is where we read. Monday is where we work.

If this story changed how you think about kindness, your kids, or what kind of leader you want to be, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. One second. It tells the algorithm this story deserves to be found by the parent or teacher or kid who needs it.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somewhere in your network is a person who thinks kindness is soft. Send them the science.

Drop a comment below. I read every one. I reply. And some of the best conversations in this community started on a Friday when somebody shared something they’d never said out loud.

If this landed, send it to one person. That’s all a ripple needs.

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