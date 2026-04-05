A Gold Miner Made the IEA Look Stupid by $84. RuthAnne Closed Her Fund at the Top, Then Came for Mine. Billy Ray Knows Why You Never Leave $270 Million on the Tarmac. Welcome to Dear Charlie #24.The physical market isn't bluffing. The futures market is. The IEA is still publishing fiction. And Uncgrugger just gave you the 401(k) breakdown your advisor should have but never will.Charlie GarciaApr 05, 2026∙ Paid1332617ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext