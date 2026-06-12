Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Pete Sterby's avatar
Pete Sterby
4h

I’ve been in sales for 40 years and pastored a small church in the midst of those 40 years for 18 of while also preaching for 20 years in men’s prisons on weekends to those with no hope. The key to doing well in all of these areas is a heart to serve others. When you’re facing your own pine box you won’t be asking yourself how much money you made, but did my life produce any value for anyone else. I recently turned 70 and awaking with the feeling of being a bit left behind my day turned out from start to finish with thank you’s, well wishes, cards, texts, and phone calls and even unexpected gifts. I can only hope that when the pine box does come, I can gladly enter into the presence of our Lord and hear the words “well done my good and faithful servant” to which my eyes will fill with tears of joy and gratitude for His mercy and abundant grace. There is nothing easy about serving others but also nothing as fulfilling. Thank you Charlie for this refresher of an article.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Andrew Anyone's avatar
Andrew Anyone
4h

THANK YOU so much for this (long!) article.

It doesn’t matter what I’ve done or not done. Everyone’s circumstances are different. But what this article shows is a man – and also a woman, wiping those tables – living under a different star. It is an example of what those words of Jesus means by “Repent, and believe“.

It’s not that I can do the same. But it is that I can look up, and say “Lord, what now? Am I going to live by your star, your Life, or the world’s?”

Thank you.

PS. It is also an example of how we can raise children well: by knowing our values, and living by them. They see if we don’t!

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