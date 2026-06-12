His Business Collapsed 70% in a Week. Then His Own Government Auditor Called and Yelled at Him for Quitting. He Ended Up Testing Most of North Carolina.

Let me tell you about the bottom of the bucket.

Every business in America has a top of the bucket. The website. The pitch deck. The lobby with the good coffee. The top of the bucket is where we put the big, lush, beautiful apples, because the top of the bucket is what the customer sees.

The bottom of the bucket is where the truth lives. It is the invoice nobody reads, the sample nobody tracks, the table nobody watches you wipe. The bottom of the bucket is what you actually are.

Phil Radford has spent fifty years building businesses from the bottom of the bucket up. He learned how at age six, in the dark, at the Detroit Farmers Market, from a grandfather with a pointing finger and a mother who made him eat the small apple.

Look at the resume and you will think the man cannot sit still.

Farm kid. Carpenter. PhD chemist. The man who made the chemicals in your Crayola crayons. President of a chemical company. Founder of a clinical lab empire he exited at 35 for $15 million. Then founder of another one, Radeas, which today runs tens of millions of tests a year, in all 50 states, with 500 employees, zero debt, zero investors, and one owner. Him.

That is not a man who collects businesses. That is a man who has held exactly one job his entire life and keeps changing the costume.

Here is the job. Find the thing everyone is doing badly because the rules let them. Then do it right when nobody is making you.

The auditors accept an 80% pass rate. He built for one error in a million. The industry takes two weeks to return your blood work. He returns it the next business day. The tithe is 10%. He flipped it and gives away 90.

Nobody required any of it. That is precisely the point.

I had Phil on Fortunate Fishes this week. Phil is an R360 member, a friend of three years, and the rare guest who brought his 83-year-old father to one of our meetings, where the old man stole the show.

Here are the lessons.

Capital Mischief is reader supported. No advertisers, no sponsors, no diagnostic conglomerate deciding which lessons clear legal. Just me, you, and whatever turns out to be true.

Lesson 1: What’s on Top Has to Go All the Way Through.

Phil’s first paycheck came in first grade. Up before 4:00 a.m. on Saturdays, riding the loaded truck to the Detroit Farmers Market with his mother and grandparents. One kid at a time. A booth, a fire against the cold, and fruit they had babied all week.

Six-year-old Phil had a genius idea. Put the small apples at the bottom of the bucket and crown the top with the big lush ones. The customer sees the big apples, the customer buys the bucket.

His grandfather had never once been angry with him. He was angry now. The finger went up and down the side of that bucket. From the top to the bottom, it has to be the same. What people think they are getting and what they get must be whole.

Phil almost cried. His mother put her arm around him. And then she added the second half of the curriculum. When the work was done and it was time to eat an apple, Phil grabbed the biggest one. No, she said. The leader takes the small apple. The customer gets the best. You get what’s left. The small apple satisfies just fine.

Two lessons, one bucket, age six. Integrity is vertical, and leadership eats last.

Now run the audit on yourself. Somewhere in your business there is a bucket with the big apples on top. You know exactly where it is. So does your customer, eventually. They always find the bottom of the bucket.

Lesson 2: Find the Old Man Who Asks the Question.

After a PhD in chemistry from Clemson, Phil went to Milliken, the privately held textile and chemical giant. His job, as he describes it, was to invent things that go in front of children and make them smile. The chemistry inside Crayola crayons. They paid him for this. He could not believe it either.

But the product that changed his life was the founder’s grandson. Roger Milliken, running a multi-billion dollar company in his 90s. Still showing up. Still preaching cash reserves. Still debt-free.

Milliken had 10,000 employees and one move. He would corner you in a hallway and ask, What value are you creating for our company today? And you had better know. If he liked the answer, he would drag you into a meeting in front of your boss’s boss’s boss and make you say it again.

Sounds brutal. Watch what it builds. A company where every single person, down to the newest chemist, walks around pre-loaded with the answer to the only question that matters.

Phil watched a man in his tenth decade run a fortress with no debt and no investors, and decided that was the model. Decades later, he is the model.

You do not need to work for a legend. You need to install the hallway question in your own head and ambush yourself with it daily. What value did you create today. If you have to think about it, that is your answer.

Lesson 3: Quit in Broad Daylight.

Everyone wants to know how you leave a good salary to start a company. Phil’s answer is the least romantic thing you will read all week, which is how you know it works.

First, Dave Ramsey’s boring steps. Emergency fund. Kill the short-term debt. Bank six to twelve months of runway. No genius required, just the discipline of a Detroit fruit stand.

Second, and this is the part nobody does, he says go tell your boss. Out loud. I’m building something on the side, on weekends. I don’t know if it will amount to anything. You will get my best while I’m here, but I wanted you to know.

Sounds like career suicide. Here is the other side of the desk. Phil has had five of his own employees do exactly that to him. All five times, he put his arm around them and said, I want you to win.

The side hustle conducted in secret makes you a thief of your own attention and a liar at two jobs. The side hustle conducted in daylight makes you a man with a boss who is rooting for him.

Phil did his weekends setting up physician office labs so doctors could get results while the patient was still in the waiting room. One doctor partner liked it so much he bought Phil out. At 35, Phil walked away with $15 million.

Runway plus daylight. That is the whole launch sequence.

Lesson 4: The Beach Lasts Two Weeks.

So there he is. 35 years old, $15 million, financially done forever. A kid from an apple orchard holding a lottery check.

Week one on the beach was wonderful.

Week two, he caught himself checking his phone. Stocks up, he’s happy. Stocks down, he’s sad. And a thought arrived with the cold clarity of a lab result: Is this the rest of my life? Watching funds wiggle?

This is not what I was created to do.

So he read his non-compete agreements the way a chemist reads anything, precisely, and found the white space. Then he rented 1,500 square feet in Wake Forest, North Carolina, and started a clinical lab from scratch. No investors. No debt. He named it Radeas. Radical Ideas.

Every R360 member circling a liquidity event should staple this lesson to the term sheet. The money solves the money. It does not solve the man. You will get roughly fourteen days of sand before the question shows up with its luggage: what were you created to do?

Have an answer before the wire hits.

Lesson 5: Hire the Woman Wiping Tables When Nobody’s Watching.

Phil is eating fast food near his new office, thinking about work, when he notices the woman wiping down tables.

Anybody who has ever wiped a table knows there is a right way and a fast-fake way that leaves the spots. She was doing it right. Every table. Fast. Thorough. And here is the detail Phil clocked: nobody was watching her. No manager. No customers. No reason.

That is the bottom of the bucket, walking around in an apron.

He came back. Got to know her. Offered her a job. She had one question in the negotiation: her chain gave a four-cent hourly raise every four weeks, and she’d earned eight of them. Would Phil match the program? He could not promise four cents a month. He promised that if the company won, she would win.

Fourteen years later, she is still there. Employee number two. Employee number three, Zach, sits twenty feet from Phil today as director of operations. Hold that name. He drives a pickup truck into this story later.

Resumes are the top of the bucket. Character is revealed at full strength only when unobserved. You cannot interview for it. You can only catch it in the wild.

So watch how people do the small thing nobody assigned. Then hire accordingly, and hang on for fourteen years.

Lesson 6: Set the Standard the Auditor Doesn’t Require.

Here is the dirty secret of the clinical lab business, told by an insider. Labs take blind proficiency tests. Phil can score 80%, meaning one in five results wrong, and the auditing body will say, great job, keep testing.

One in five. On your blood work.

Phil built Radeas to a different spec. Error rate under one in a million. Results back the next business day, in an industry where five to fourteen days is normal. I told him about getting blood work in Toronto and receiving results two and a half weeks later, by which point I was in another country and the doctor was busy. He nodded the way a man nods at a solved problem.

Why torture yourself with a standard 200,000 times stricter than required? Because a doctor is handing you a sample and saying, I need help with my patient. Get it wrong and, in Phil’s words, it just tears you up.

The regulatory minimum is a description of your competition. It is the herd, in writing. Whatever your industry accepts as a passing grade, that number is your opportunity, because everyone else is building to it.

The gap between what’s required and what’s possible is where every great business lives.

Lesson 7: Don’t Pitch. Get Secret-Shopped.

Phil thought sales meant used-car salesmen rolling back odometers. Then a family friend in the office supply business, Marshall Fant, sat him down: You have sales incorrect. Sales is seeing people’s needs and meeting those needs. Do that well and people will want to do business with you ten years later, no matter what you’re selling.

Phil’s version of this goes one step further. He hates talking. He prefers you experience it.

When Disney came sniffing around for cruise ship testing, tired of being lied to by vendors, Phil’s entire pitch was one sentence. Come to any of our sites, don’t tell anyone who you are, and see when you get your result back.

They did. Anonymous. Unannounced. The results came back on time, because the results always came back on time, because the bucket is the same all the way down.

Disney signed.

You cannot secret-shop a slide deck. If your sales process collapses the moment the customer shows up unannounced, you do not have a sales problem. You have a product problem with a marketing budget.

Build the thing that survives the unannounced visit. Then issue the invitation. It is the most arrogant humble sentence in business: don’t take my word for anything.

Lesson 8: No Debt Means You Get to Say No.

Phil owns 100% of Radeas. No debt. No private equity. No board.

This was not an accident. It was an inoculation. Between Milliken and Radeas, he spent two years as president of a venture-backed chemical company, and he did the math on his own calendar: 50% of his time went to the dog and pony show. Preparing presentations. Defending numbers. Performing leadership for the people who owned his leash, instead of leading.

He is fair about it. The investors were brilliant, and unlike the McKinsey crowd that takes your own ideas, builds a 300-page deck, and walks off with a million dollars, the VCs actually had skin in. But the lesson held.

Now he gets to deliver the most expensive sentence in business, eye to eye: I’m not going to take that deal.

Not because the deal is evil. Because he doesn’t have to. Debt and partners are not sins. They are simply positions, and certain positions remove certain choices. Phil’s whole architecture, the cash reserves, the slow growth, the Ramsey simplicity, exists to protect one asset that never appears on a balance sheet.

The ability to say no without checking with anyone.

If it grows slow, he says, that’s fine. Write that on the whiteboard next to your growth targets and see which one blinks.

Lesson 9: When the Plague Comes, Don’t Run From Your Calling.

March 2020. Radeas’s clinical business drops 70% in a week.

Phil had an exit fantasy ready. Furlough everyone at 80% government pay, go hike the Appalachian Trail, reconvene in a year. He actually invited his staff to come hiking.

Then his auditor called.

Read that again. The head of his accrediting body, COLA. The person whose job is to find his mistakes. She got him on the phone and let him have it: Radford, what are you running from? We need you in this game. If you don’t do this, we’ll end up with a bunch of people selling fireworks, Christmas trees, and COVID tests. We need scientists. Do not run from your calling.

When the referee starts coaching you, listen.

So Phil stayed in. The math was horrible. The government paid $50 a test. The reagent kit cost $45. He laid off nobody. He stopped paying himself instead, and asked his people to walk up to what everyone then believed might be death’s door, for a maximum theoretical profit of five dollars a sample.

He burned a million dollars on an antibody approach that failed completely. Then one PCR system worked, and the dam broke.

ACC football. 200 universities. Disney’s cruise ships. Most of Wake County, North Carolina. Garbage bags of samples, 18-hour days, eight employees’ mothers recruited to the bench, and young lab techs bringing their dates to work in fume hoods on Friday nights, because that is where the work was.

And the night they nearly ran out of reagents, Zach, the third employee, got in a pickup truck, drove to Ohio, knocked on the manufacturer’s door, and was back with product by 6:00 a.m. Phil never asked him to. Never said a word.

That is what eight years of next-business-day discipline buys you. A team that does not need the speech.

You don’t build a crisis team in a crisis. You build it in the boring years, one on-time result at a time, and the crisis simply reveals what you built.

Lesson 10: Reverse the Tithe.

Here is the headline number, and I made Phil do the arithmetic on air.

Standard tithing: make $100,000, give $10,000. Phil runs it backwards. Over the past decade, for every dollar his family spent on itself, including the kid’s education, they gave nine away. Spend $100,000, give $900,000.

Where did nine-to-one come from? Nothing mystical. It is just 10% in the mirror. Keep the tithe, give the rest. He started at 10% as a boy with a market paycheck and spent decades adding weight to the bar. He calls it a giving muscle, and like any muscle it only grows under load.

Two things he said deserve to be carved somewhere.

First: I’ve never regretted a single dollar that I’ve given. And that’s not true of all my business dealings.

Second, and this is the one that makes me trust the whole testimony: it never gets easy. Every single time, he told me, there’s a voice that says keep it, keep it. The man who has given away multiples of what he’s spent still fights the same hand-clenching battle you do. He just keeps losing it on purpose.

He’s lately become a convert to donor-advised funds, after years of skepticism. Park highly appreciated stock, skip the capital gains, deduct against ordinary income, give it all away with the paperwork in one place. His little brother at Edward Jones runs it and will happily tell you about his market timing.

You don’t need the nine. You need the direction. Pick a ratio that scares you slightly, and add weight every year.

INTERLUDE. THIS ONE IS MINE. Phil’s mother passed away a few months ago. Mine passed last July. While we taped, we ended up trading notes two sons should probably trade more often, and I told him about the phone calls. Call Your Mother. Today. Then Tomorrow. I learned this from an R360 member in Miami with the least promising childhood resume imaginable. Bad relationship with his father. Kicked out of the house in Florence at 14. Shipped to a boarding school in Germany. Never graduated from high school. And from age 14 until the day his mother died, he called her in Italy every single day. 365 days a year. For decades. I didn’t believe it at first. It sounded like the kind of story men tell about themselves at dinner. But I knew the man, and the man checked out. So I started doing it with my own mother. Every day, for the last four years of her life. Some calls were ten minutes. Some were five. The length never mattered. What mattered is that she knew. Every day, without exception, the phone was going to ring, and it was going to be me. It changed her last years. It changed me more. Phil is walking the same road now. His mother had dementia at the end, and you couldn’t get her to say much, until someone opened the Bible or started one of the old songs, and she came alive. In one of their last conversations she told him: Phil, I don’t know what’s happening to my mind. But I love Jesus, and I can’t wait to see him on the other side. The morning we taped, Phil’s 83-year-old father had texted his sons to thank them for the extra calls since she passed. Said the calls were carrying him. The calls are always carrying somebody. You just don’t find out who until later. If your mother is alive, you have an unfair advantage over Phil and me, and you are squandering it. The phone is in your hand right now.

The Bottom Line

There is one more thing Phil does that no business school would sanction. He preaches funeral sermons.

He’s an elder at a Raleigh church that grew from a couple hundred people to thirty thousand at Easter, and when there’s a death, a suicide, a marriage on fire, he’s one of the men who shows up and looks people eyeball to eyeball. I asked him what standing over a casket teaches a CEO that a board meeting can’t.

Two things, he said. You learn this life is short, so get prepared, eternally and otherwise. And you learn that people leave their families in a mess, so don’t.

He has watched too many funerals turn into business turnarounds, some stranger stepping in as interim CEO of a grieving family because the man in the casket never did the paperwork.

We’re not here forever, Charlie. Things are coming to an end, and we’ve got to be ready.

This year, Phil and his 11-year-old son Elliot are memorizing Psalm 19 together, on top of the 50 or 60 verses they already have. It ends with David asking that the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight.

Phil’s reading of it is the best leadership framework I’ve heard all year, and it isn’t from a leadership book.

Perfect words with a rotten heart is a hypocrite. A pure heart with no words is a coward, afraid to say what needs saying. The assignment is both. Every line of this newsletter gets measured against worse standards daily.

Look back at this whole piece. The apple bucket. The table-wiper. The one-in-a-million error rate. The anonymous Disney visit. The unpaid year. The nine-to-one. Every one of them is the same act: a man making the bottom of the bucket match the top, when nobody on earth was checking.

His father came to an R360 meeting and could care less about the money, Phil’s words. The old man wanted to know two things. Are we leading with integrity? Are we honoring our commitments to our families?

Then he went home to his Tesla, in the back of which Phil has installed a birthday mattress, so an 83-year-old widower can charge at RV parks, sleep under the stars, and treat the country as his oyster.

The grandfather pointed at the bucket. The mother handed him the small apple. The old man in the hallway asked the question. And now Phil stands in hallways and over caskets asking it forward.

What value are you creating today?

Go answer it. Then make the answer true all the way to the bottom.

The books Phil and I talked about, in case you are building your own bench:

The Bible, which Phil has committed to memory one chapter at a time. He was also the 32nd member of Audible.com, username Philip R, password withheld.

The Total Money Makeover, by Dave Ramsey. The seven baby steps that built the runway under both of Phil’s companies.

John Adams, by David McCullough

The Wright Brothers, by David McCullough

Washington: A Life, by Ron Chernow

Two biographies a month, Pulitzer-grade.

Fill yourself with that, Phil says, instead of TikTok and clickbait.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is two weeks into the beach, watching stocks wiggle, wondering what they were created to do. Get them up.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who needs to start the daily phone call before it’s too late. Send them the Interlude.

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Drop a comment. Tell me your bucket-of-apples moment, the lesson somebody pointed at you before you were ten. I read every one, and I reply to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

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