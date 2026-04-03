A Ten-Year-Old With a Broken Walkman and a Hypnotist He Never Met

His dad’s Walkman skipped when he walked. His best friend’s had a jog-proof motor and a remote control. Anthony was ten years old.

Most ten-year-olds in this situation cry, break the Walkman, or develop a personality disorder that surfaces in their thirties. Anthony got curious. Why does he have that and I don’t?

This is the question that builds companies. It is also the question that builds arms races, but let’s stay positive.

His father’s client was Paul McKenna, the hypnotist. If you are American, you have never heard of him. If you are British, you either swear by him or think he is a con artist who got lucky with television lighting.

McKenna’s self-help CDs were lying around the house like religious pamphlets at a dentist’s office. Anthony listened to them the way other kids listened to music. By twelve, his brain had been rewired by a hypnotist he never met and a Walkman that could not keep up with him.

He scraped the Yellow Pages. Cold-called businesses. Outsourced website builds to kids in America. Pulled in £3,000 a month before he could legally drive, vote, drink, or do anything else that would have made the money more interesting to spend.

His parents never set a limiting belief on him. His dad, a plumber, once took apart an entire Mini Cooper and rebuilt it from a single manual. This is either inspiring or insane depending on whether you have ever owned a Mini Cooper.

His mother worked multiple shifts and never once said she was tired. If you have ever worked multiple shifts, you know this means she was tired every single day of her life and simply refused to mention it, which is a form of heroism that does not come with a TED talk.

Two parents. No connections. No venture capital. Just a household where effort was oxygen and complaining was not on the menu. In most households, complaining is the appetizer, the entree, and the dessert. The Ng Monica family skipped straight to work.

He Fired His Best Friend and Got the Silence He Deserved

He started SWGO at 21 with four co-founders. Three were school friends. One was a contracted CTO. No vesting schedules. No real understanding of how they would work together. Just excitement and exit multiples printed from the internet, which is the entrepreneurial equivalent of planning your wedding before the first date.

Revenue dropped by a third in one year. Anthony had moved from a one-bedroom apartment to student housing he should not have been in, then back to his parents’ house. This is the trajectory of a man building a company or a man losing a custody battle. Sometimes it is both.

He had waited too long. He knew it a year before he acted. This is universal. Every founder who has ever fired someone knew six months before they did it. The other six months were spent hoping the problem would solve itself, which it never does, because problems do not have a strong work ethic. That is why they are problems.

He gave them 24 hours. Three of you leave or I do. You keep your equity. I will keep paying you until you land somewhere else. But the company needs to move.

They left.

What they heard was not “the company needs this.” What they heard was “you are not good enough.” This is the tragedy of every necessary amputation. The surgeon knows it saved the patient. The limb has a different perspective.

One was his best friend. They have not spoken since. If you want to keep all your friends, do not start a company. Get a golden retriever. The retriever will never ask for equity and will love you even when revenue drops by a third.

He ran it alone for five years after that. Seven days a week. Burning every end of every candle. But he could see the light ahead because the dead weight was gone. Dead weight does not know it is dead weight. Dead weight thinks it is a co-founder. That is what makes it so heavy.

The Case Makes 90%. The Laptop Makes 5%. Guess Which One Everyone Fights Over.

The first version of SWGO was a consumer recommendation engine. Answer six questions about a laptop, get three options, click to buy. Affiliate commissions. The problem was customer acquisition costs ate the margin alive, which is a polite way of saying the business model had the financial structure of a lemonade stand in a hurricane.

So he flipped it. White-labeled the technology. Sold it directly to the retailers. This is the entrepreneurial equivalent of realizing the pickaxe business is better than the gold mine. It has been true since 1849 and nobody ever believes it until they are broke.

But the real pivot came from a single conversation with a single retailer who asked a single question: When you recommend the laptop, can you also recommend the case?

Anthony had never thought about it. He asked why. The retailer explained. Gross margin on the laptop: 5 to 10 percent. Gross margin on the case, the screen protector, the service plan: 70 to 90 percent.

Read those numbers again. The laptop is the thing everyone fights over. The case is the thing everyone ignores. The case makes seven times more money. This is true in retail. It is true in war. It is true in marriage. The main event is never where the profit is. The profit is in the accessories.

The retailer had 50,000 products. They were manually associating add-on items one by one. They gave up halfway through. All their profit was sitting in a process they had abandoned because it was too tedious. This is corporate America in one sentence. The money is right there. Nobody wants to do the boring work to pick it up. So they hold a strategy offsite in Scottsdale instead.

Anthony asked: If I solve this, will you pay me 15,000? The retailer said yes on the spot. To a kid who looked like he was ten years old.

When a billion-dollar retailer hands money to someone who needs a fake ID to buy beer, the product-market fit is not theoretical. It is desperate. Desperate customers are the best customers. They do not ask for a second meeting. They ask for a contract.

727 Emails, a Baby Jersey, and the Beer That Walmart’s Counter-Terrorism Unit Had to Destroy

To close Walmart, Anthony sent 727 emails. Seven hundred and twenty-seven. If you printed them out and stacked them, you would have a document longer than most congressional bills and considerably more useful.

Along the way, he tried everything. At an industry conference called Shop Talk, he printed custom booklets for every speaker who matched his ideal customer profile. Their face on the cover. Screenshots of their website inside. Research they had not asked for. When each speaker finished and the line of business cards formed, Anthony handed them a booklet with their own face on it.

There is no human being alive who will throw away a document with their own face on the cover. This is vanity operating as sales strategy. Napoleon would have approved.

For a UK department store called John Lewis, he found the decision-maker on Twitter. The man supported Tottenham Hotspur. Anthony knew nothing about football. He researched the team, found the new season kit, printed a baby-sized jersey with his company name and the number one on the back. Mailed it with a note: I have one in your size. Let’s meet.

The meeting happened immediately. Of course it did. You cannot throw away a baby jersey. You especially cannot throw away a baby jersey of your football team. It sits on your desk and stares at you until you take the meeting. Anthony did not sell software. He manufactured guilt in polyester.

For Walmart, he identified an executive who had been relocated to Brazil and brought back to Bentonville. Anthony researched Brazilian beer. Sent cases of it to the man’s office. Walmart’s anti-terrorism department intercepted the package and crushed every bottle.

I will repeat that. Walmart has an anti-terrorism department. And it crushed his beer. There is a man somewhere in Bentonville, Arkansas, whose job title includes the words “threat assessment” and whose Tuesday afternoon was spent destroying imported lager from a 25-year-old in London. Your tax dollars may or may not have been involved.

But the executive received a notification that someone had sent him Brazilian beer and security had destroyed it. When Anthony emailed, the man replied. Because in the entire history of Walmart, across 10,500 stores in 19 countries, nobody had ever tried to bribe an executive with nostalgic beer. And certainly nobody had their bribe intercepted by counter-terrorism.

If your outreach strategy has never involved a federal incident report, you are not trying hard enough.

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“I Will Never Fail.” The Investor Bought a Boat and Named It After the Company.

At the end of an accelerator program, 35 investors wanted in. Anthony picked five. He gave them 24 hours. This is the behavior of a man who is either supremely confident or clinically delusional. In entrepreneurship, the difference is retroactive. If the company works, it was confidence. If it fails, it was delusion. Anthony’s company worked.

One investor asked: What happens if you fail?

Anthony answered before the question finished landing. “I will never fail.”

The investor said he saw a sparkle in the kid’s eyes. He went all in on the spot.

This is the part of the story where a rational person says “that is reckless.” The rational person is correct. The rational person is also still working for someone else. Conviction is not a spreadsheet. It is a frequency. The investor did not hear a business plan. He heard a tuning fork that had been struck at age twelve and had not stopped vibrating.

The investor later bought a boat and named it after the company. This is either the highest compliment in capitalism or a man who ran out of boat names. Either way, Anthony earned it.

Every Analyst Said E-Commerce Would Grow Forever. Anthony Read the Footnote.

During COVID, SWGO grew 80 percent year over year. Then 140 percent. Consumer electronics exploded. Everyone needed a second screen, a new laptop, a gaming console they had been ignoring because they used to leave their house.

Revenue hit three to four million. The trajectory looked like a hockey stick drawn by someone who had just received very good news from their doctor.

But Anthony was reading Best Buy’s quarterly earnings. Not the headline. The footnote. The footnote said purchases had been pulled forward. New product releases had slowed. The boom was borrowed demand wearing a growth costume.

Meanwhile, every analyst on earth was saying e-commerce habits had changed forever. Growth would never stop. These are the same analysts who said housing prices would never decline in 2007. Analysts are paid to be confident. They are not paid to be right. There is an important difference and it has made a lot of people very poor.

Anthony saw the gap between the footnote and the forecast. He sold.

He engaged a banker who was not a finance robot but an exit entrepreneur himself. When the process came down to two bidders and one dropped out, most bankers would have said lock the bag. Do not be greedy. Take the money. This banker pushed for more. And got it.

The difference between a good banker and a great banker is the willingness to be uncomfortable for fifteen more minutes when everyone else in the room wants to go home. That discomfort was worth seven figures.

Eight figures. All cash. The boat got its name.

The Skill That Saved His Company May Have Cost Him His Mother

Anthony does not speak to his mother. He does not speak to his sister. He cannot fully remember why.

This is the paragraph nobody puts in the pitch deck.

He told a therapist about a skill he developed. When something goes wrong, he can carve it out of his mind, bucket it to the side, and keep moving. He used this during the company’s darkest periods. He could lose a third of his revenue, fire his co-founders, move countries, and present to investors the next morning looking like a man who had slept eight hours and meditated at dawn.

The skill saved his company. It may have cost him his family. This is not a trade anyone makes consciously. It is a trade you discover you have already made, usually in a therapist’s office, usually years later, usually when someone asks you a simple question and you realize you do not have the answer because you bucketed it so efficiently that you bucketed the memory of bucketing it.

He said it on a podcast. Which is more than most founders ever do about anything. Most founders would rather discuss their cap table than their mother. The cap table is simpler. The cap table does not have feelings. The cap table never made you dinner or failed to show up to your school play. The cap table is just math. Family is never just math.

The machine that makes you successful is sometimes the same machine that makes you unreachable. Knowing which setting to turn off is harder than building the company. It is harder than 727 emails. It is harder than living in student housing you do not belong in. It is the hardest thing there is.

Anthony knows this. He said so. That counts for something. It may count for everything.

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A Plumber’s Son Bought a McLaren. The Principal Stayed Intact.

After the exit, an investor told him: Do not spend any money for six months.

Anthony listened. Put it in a savings account at five and a half percent. Lived on his executive salary from the acquiring company. If you have ever told a 31-year-old millionaire to sit on his money for six months, you know this is like telling a Labrador to sit next to an open bag of treats. The fact that he did it suggests the plumber’s son learned patience from watching a man rebuild a car one bolt at a time.

He bought a McLaren 18 months later because he is 31 and human and because there is a limit to how much delayed gratification the human soul can absorb before it requires 600 horsepower and an engine note that frightens pedestrians. The principal stayed intact. The McLaren was the interest.

Now he is building Daily Body Coach. A health coaching company for entrepreneurs and executives who have optimized everything in their lives except the vehicle they live inside.

The insight is simple and therefore ignored by almost everyone. A trainer, a nutritionist, and a psychologist. All with a master’s or PhD. Matched to the client through psychological profiling.

Because 30 percent of outcomes come from the relationship between coach and client, and most companies leave that match to the same algorithm that matches you with shoes you already bought.

The business charges $1,500 a month with a 12-month minimum. It is profitable. Self-funded. No venture capital. The CTO from SWGO just rejoined, which tells you everything you need to know about what it was like to work with Anthony the first time. People who survived the war came back for the next one. Voluntarily.

Anthony learned something in ten years of grinding that most founders learn too late or not at all. If the machine breaks down, nothing else runs. Not the company. Not the exit. Not the boat someone names after your deal.

The body is the infrastructure. Everything else is software. And software running on broken hardware crashes. Every time. No exceptions. No hotfixes. No patches.

The plumber’s son figured this out. His dad could have told him. You cannot fix the pipes if you cannot get under the sink.

WHAT THE FISHES GET OUT OF THIS

Financial. The pivot that saved SWGO was not a whiteboard session with sticky notes and a facilitator named Brad. It was a question from a customer about margins. The difference between 5 percent and 90 percent gross margin was sitting in a process the retailer had abandoned because it was too tedious. Fortune hides in the boring work other people quit. Also: the exit was timed by reading a footnote in Best Buy’s earnings that contradicted every analyst on television. The analysts had Bloomberg terminals. Anthony had reading comprehension. Reading comprehension won.

Intellectual. Anthony consumed Paul McKenna’s self-help CDs at ten, interned at a crowdfunding platform to learn fundraising, then interned at a VC firm to learn what VCs actually wanted, then used that knowledge to raise from angel investors instead. He reverse-engineered every system he entered. He did not attend 95 percent of his economics lectures. He attended 100 percent of his own curriculum. The university got his tuition. He got an education. These were not the same transaction.

Social. The baby-sized football jersey. The custom booklets. The crushed Brazilian beer. Anthony understood that in a world of identical cold emails, a physical object with someone’s name on it is a weapon of mass persuasion. He also understood conglomerates: sacrifice one subsidiary with a free trial, then sell the competitor a paid contract and expand across every sister company in the portfolio. He played chess while others played Go Fish. And he cut his hair because a sales advisor told him to. The advisor had one piece of advice: cut your hair. Anthony cut his hair. Sometimes the most expensive consulting engagement is the cheapest.

Human. He gave his co-founders 24 hours and lost his best friend. He compartmentalizes pain so effectively he cannot remember what severed his relationship with his mother. He said it out loud on a podcast, which in founder culture is the equivalent of a battlefield confession. The same mechanism that lets you survive a startup can damage the people closest to you. The people closest to you did not sign a term sheet. They did not agree to the risk profile. They just loved you. And you bucketed them.

Emotional. “I will never fail.” Four words, spoken so fast the investor went all in before his hand reached his checkbook. Conviction is not volume. It is velocity. Anthony did not shout. He answered before the doubt could land. That is not bravado. That is a frequency tuned by a decade of cold calls, pivots, crushed beer, and sleeping in places where the landlord would have called the authorities if he had known. You cannot fake that frequency. You can only earn it. It costs approximately ten years and everything you thought you knew about yourself.

Spiritual. His father took apart an entire car and rebuilt it from a manual. His mother never said she was tired. Neither parent went to university. Both gave him a world without ceilings, which is the most expensive renovation a parent can perform on a childhood and the only one that holds its value forever. Anthony went to university only to make his mother happy. He attended 5 percent of his classes. He graduated. The purest form of honor is doing something you do not need for someone who needs you to do it. Even when you no longer speak. Especially when you no longer speak.

If this interview brought you value please:

❤️ Hit the heart. It costs you nothing. It tells the algorithm to show this to someone who needs it.

🔗 Share this with one person. Not your whole contact list. One person. The one who could really use it.

♻️ Restack it. That puts this story in front of your own readers with your name on it. You are telling your audience: I read this. It mattered. You should read it too.

💬 Leave a comment. Tell me what your teacher gave you. The thing you kept. Or the thing you wish you hadn’t lost.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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****** IRAN WAR UPDATE ******

This is the USS Georgia. Photographed by a tourist at Gibraltar on March 31. An Ohio-class guided missile submarine. 560 feet long. 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles. A Dry Deck Shelter bolted to the hull behind the sail. That cylinder is not decoration. It is a pressurized chamber that allows Navy SEALs to exit the submarine underwater without it surfacing. They climb in, flood the chamber, open the outer hatch, and swim into the dark carrying things you are not supposed to know about. She can berth 66 special operations personnel. She is not carrying just missiles. She is carrying operators. The personnel standing on the deck are conducting a transfer. Some of those figures may be the men who will be in the water off Kharg Island in six days. They will not be standing in the sunlight when that happens. The orange vessel on the left is a harbor tug. The hazy coastline behind her is the entrance to the Mediterranean. Everything east of this photograph is the path to Suez, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and a flat coral island that handles 90% of Iran’s oil exports. The last time the Georgia made the news, she launched more than 30 Tomahawks at Isfahan. She has had nine months to rearm. She is full. A tourist with a telephoto lens and a social media account just documented the deployment of the most dangerous submarine on earth. The United States Navy does not typically advertise the location of its guided missile submarines. When they surface in daylight at the mouth of the Mediterranean during an active war, they are not being careless. They are sending a message. The message is not for you. The message is for a man in a bunker outside Tehran who is calculating how many days he has left to negotiate before the thing in that photograph arrives at his doorstep. The Georgia will not be photographed again until this war is over.

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