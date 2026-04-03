Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Michelle
3d

Anthony is everything our education system is not.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
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Paul S Davis
3d

So the USS Georgia photo op is our Nuke LaLoosh moment to "announce my presence with authority"

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