How a 40-Year-Old “Teacher” Quietly Built a $4 Billion Fortune With a Strategy So Simple Your Own Banker Will Swear It Doesn’t Work.

Let me tell you about the word free.

Free is the most dangerous word in finance, because nothing is. The seminar is free because the annuity behind it is not. The steak dinner is free because the variable life policy is making somebody’s boat payment.

In my old business, free was the cheese. And the cheese always sat on a trigger. You learned to walk into any room with a free anything and check the corners for wires.

So a man builds a four-billion-dollar firm by doing the hardest, most valuable work first. The planning, the tax strategy, the whole onion. For years. For nothing.

He only mails a bill when you finally sell your company or retire, sometimes a decade later. Naturally, I checked him for wires. There are none.

The free is the entire strategy. And it’s the most ruthless growth engine I’ve ever watched run.

Here’s why. A man who quietly saves a stranger two hundred grand and asks for nothing doesn’t need to advertise. The stranger does it for him, at every dinner party, for the rest of his life.

That is James Bogart’s genius.

It’s also, it turns out, the thing quietly running him into the ground. Because the one client James has been giving away for free, for forty years, is himself. Last place on the list, no contribution, no match.

James took a wealth firm from six hundred million to nearly four billion in five years. No mergers. No acquisitions.

No roll-up, no private equity sugar daddy, no buying a competitor to juice the numbers. All of it organic, one secured family at a time. In a business where everyone else grows by eating each other.

He did it by going deep on the one client nobody else bothered to learn.

The engineer at Exxon. The lifer at IBM. The Fortune 500 employee sitting on a pension and a 401(k) stuffed with company stock, who has no idea there’s a tax strategy with his name on it.

His own HR department has never heard of it either. James learned it. All fifty levels of it.

I’ve peeled maybe three levels off that onion in a lifetime of running financial firms. He lives at level fifty.

Tens of thousands of futures secured. Hundreds of thousands, once you count the people he teaches for free. He’s forty years old.

And he flew over three hundred hours last year. His kids are nine, seven, and three.

Somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico, between Virginia and Houston and back, it hit me. I was sitting across from a man I used to be.

I had James back on Fortunate Fishes this week. His second time, because the first one was that good.

Here are the lessons. Most of them are about money. The ones that matter are not.

Lesson 1: CEO Doesn’t Stand for What You Think. It Stands for Chief Energy Officer.

James admitted something most men spend a fortune in therapy avoiding. He self-identifies with his work. The title is his DNA.

CEO is the thing he fought twenty years to earn. Now he can’t put it down. Because if he isn’t the CEO, he isn’t entirely sure who he is.

I stopped him there. I’ve worn that exact straitjacket, and there’s a way out.

Yes, I’m a CEO too. But decode it. Chief Energy Officer.

My only job is to be the man my kids want on the other end of the phone. The one they pick up for on the first ring, because they already know they’ll hang up with more juice than they had.

My wife says I’m the one who makes them fly. She’s the one who keeps them grounded. Same three letters, completely different company.

Run your own audit. When the people who love you put the phone down, are they lighter or heavier?

That’s your real P&L. Everything else is just assets under management.

Lesson 2: You Can Give Yourself Away for Free, Too. James Has Been Doing It for Forty Years.

Somebody at a conference once asked James a question that knocked him sideways. Do you love yourself? He thought about it honestly, the way he thinks about everything.

And he said, maybe not.

Here’s a man whose literal gift is contribution. Securing other people’s futures. Solving other people’s problems. Teaching other people’s kids for free.

A contribution machine has a factory defect. It pours everything outward and keeps nothing for the guy running it.

James does for the whole world, every day, what he won’t do for himself.

He reached for Scripture to explain it, and I went with him, because I read a hundred books before I cross the street. Matthew 25. The master hands out talents and leaves.

Two servants invest theirs. The third buries his in the dirt, hands it back untouched, and gets called wicked for it. Not for losing the gift. For refusing to use it.

James boils the whole Gospel down to a perfect number. Six. Love God, love yourself, love others.

Perfect because it’s the sum of its own divisors, one and two and three. The kind of math that makes James happy. Then he noticed the middle term is the one he skips.

Love God, check. Love others, check, professionally, at scale, for free. Love yourself, buried in the backyard next to the dog.

I asked him about the Marianne Williamson line I can’t stop chewing on. The one about how what really scares us isn’t our smallness, it’s our own power. We’re more frightened of our light than our dark.

His reframe was sharper than the quote. He was his own worst enemy for twenty years. He handed power to addictions, relationships, and people who never earned a nickel of it.

He couldn’t see his own light until he’d cleared out the darknesses he built with his own two hands.

That’s the free seminar again, run inward. He gives the valuable thing away and never sends himself the invoice.

The fee on that one isn’t dollars. It’s a man with four billion dollars in receipts who still wakes up fighting imposter syndrome, his own worst critic on his best day.

You’ve got one account you fund last, too. After the kids, the spouse, the job, and yes, the dog.

Go look at who’s sitting in last place on your own list. If it’s you, that’s not humility. That’s a buried talent, and you already know how the parable ends.

Lesson 3: Put Your Own Oxygen Mask On First. They Say It on Every Flight for a Reason.

The day before we taped, James was on a plane next to a dad and a six-year-old. The flight attendant ran the safety drill. And the line landed on him like a brick.

Secure your own mask before assisting your child. He’d heard it a thousand times. This time he heard it.

Because that’s the whole thing, isn’t it. If you’re not breathing, you can’t save your kid. A depleted man is no good to the people he’s depleting himself for.

Here’s the cruel little math of a guy like James. With three kids under ten, his wife’s priority is, justifiably, the kids. James has spent his life putting everyone ahead of himself.

So nobody, at the moment, is putting James first. That’s not a complaint. That’s exactly why he has to.

He sees a trainer three times a week no matter what city he wakes up in. He jokes that her real job description is one line. Keep me alive.

Not fitness. Inventory. Make sure the asset is still standing.

One of my members carves out four hours every single morning that belong to nobody but him. Pickleball, his kids, whatever fills the tank. Fenced off, non-negotiable.

I’ve got an electric guitar on my wall I’ve been threatening to learn for two and a half years. I hung it where I’d have to stare at my own cowardice every day.

So here’s the assignment nobody schedules. Put yourself on the calendar like a client who pays full freight.

The version of you running on fumes brings the fumes home. And your family gets to breathe them at dinner.

Lesson 4: Hire the Coach. The One Percent Compounds.

James works with two coaches, multiple times a week. He prefers a coach to a therapist, for a simple reason.

A therapist asks how it makes you feel. A coach asks what you’re going to do about it by Tuesday.

One excavates the past. The other hands you a shovel and points forward.

The mechanism is the only one that’s ever worked for anything. Small, boring, repeated.

Move the needle one or two percent a week and let it compound. James calls the small moves breadcrumbs. What’s the next crumb that leads to the cheese.

Covey called it sharpening the saw. You’ve all seen the guy sawing furiously at a tree.

You ask why he doesn’t stop and sharpen the blade. He says he’s too busy sawing. Two steps back, sharpen, and the tree comes down in half the time, but he won’t take the two steps, because he’s busy being a moron with a dull saw.

Hold that idea. One or two percent, compounding, the thing that feels too small to bother with.

Because in about four hundred words James is going to prove it’s also the entire secret to money. Same law. It doesn’t care whether you point it at your retirement account or your life.

Whatever you keep meaning to fix, alone, on willpower? Stop. Get the human who shows up every week and watches your form.

You cannot diagnose yourself. Nobody can.

Then we got to the part James actually does for a living. He takes the most boring, most avoided, most quietly terrifying subject in your life, your money, and makes it make sense. I asked him to teach. He taught. Pull up a chair.

Lesson 5: “Be Intentional” Sounds Like a Bumper Sticker. It’s Actually the Whole Plan.

I asked James the one thing a reader could fix in their finances this year. He said, be intentional. I almost groaned.

Then he explained it, and it stopped being a fridge magnet.

Most people let their money run in the background while they tend to the loud stuff. The kids, the job, the hobbies. Their finances never make it to the front of the brain.

Being intentional just means dragging the most consequential thing in your life into the daylight and actually looking at it.

And the way you look at it is a plan. Not a stock tip. A plan.

James calls it the epicenter. Every other decision radiates out from it, because the plan tells you how much risk to insure, how much to save, and when you finally get to stop.

Covey again. Begin with the end in mind. Name the destination, then reverse-engineer the habits that get you there.

He’ll also tell you, grinning, that every plan is wrong the day you build it. Your portfolio moved while he was printing it.

A parent dies and leaves you money you didn’t expect. Or gets sick and costs you money you didn’t expect. The whole thing reshuffles.

A plan isn’t a stone tablet. It’s a living document you revise for the rest of your life.

His favorite dark joke on himself. The perfect financial-planning client works till eighty, dies at eighty-one, and saves every dollar he ever earned. Flawless plan. Also not a life.

Tonight, before the chair gets too comfortable, write down where you’re actually trying to end up. You can’t reverse-engineer a destination you never named.

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Lesson 6: The Match Is Free Money. Almost Nobody Bends Down to Pick It Up.

Ask James the single most expensive 401(k) mistake and he doesn’t reach for anything exotic. People don’t contribute. They leave the match lying on the floor.

Run the math, because it’s obscene. At Bogart Wealth he matches six percent, vested immediately.

The day an employee puts in their six percent, he hands them six percent more. Free. No strings.

Make sixty grand, put in $3,600, and another $3,600 lands on top. Make a hundred, put in six thousand, get six thousand.

That’s a hundred percent return before the market does a single thing. Then it compounds, doubling roughly every seven or eight years.

And James will tell you, genuinely baffled, that he has employees who still don’t do it. In a wealth firm.

The cobbler’s kids, running around barefoot, while the old man makes shoes for the whole town.

The rule underneath it ties this whole episode together. Save for yourself first. Early, often, consistent.

Before the lifestyle, before the upgrade, before everyone else’s hand is in your pocket, pay the version of you that’s going to be sixty.

Which is the exact moment to notice the cruel little joke at the center of this man. James will fight to make sure you grab every dollar of your match. He’s been declining his own for forty years.

The free money he won’t bend down for isn’t in a 401(k). It’s the afternoon with his kids, the morning that’s his, the love he keeps burying in the yard.

Take your match. All of it. Including the kind that never shows up on a statement.

Lesson 7: The Fattest, Cleanest Money Is Hiding in the Tax Code Nobody Bothers to Read.

This is James’s home field. The niche that built the empire.

Walk into a Fortune 500 lifer’s 401(k) and you’ll often find it stuffed, sometimes a hundred percent, with company stock. A leftover from the years when firms bribed you to load up on it.

James found a tax strategy sitting on those shares that most advisors have never used and most clients have never heard named. Net unrealized appreciation.

In plain English. The IRS lets you pay ordinary income tax only on what you originally paid for the shares. The cost basis.

Then you move the shares out of the 401(k) into a brokerage account, where the entire gain gets taxed at long-term capital gains rates instead. You’re arbitraging the gap between two tax brackets. Roughly 23.8 percent instead of 37.

James has seen it save people ten or fifteen grand on the low end. A quarter million on the high end.

Not enough to make a retirement. Plenty to matter. And it almost always sits next to three or four other moves stacked on top.

Same logic, different doorway, for the self-employed. A SEP IRA lets a solo operator shovel away twenty-five percent of compensation, up to seventy-two grand a year, straight off the top as a deduction.

Add a spouse to the LLC and you both get a shovel.

None of this is glamorous. That’s the entire point. It’s the Jason Gladwell rule from a few Fridays back, wearing a suit.

The cleanest money is never in the shiny industry everyone’s elbowing into. It’s in the boring, arcane, unloved corner the clever people decided was beneath them.

Go find the unread page in your own paperwork. There’s usually money on it.

Lesson 8: Insurance Is a Poke in the Eye. Take the Poke.

James is refreshingly honest about insurance. He thinks it’s a poke in the eye, and you have to do it anyway.

He self-insures everything he can stomach and buys coverage for everything he can’t. The skill is knowing which is which.

The tool, again, is the plan. Quantify the risk first, then buy the cheapest possible hedge against that exact number.

Term life, when you’re young, is almost free. A healthy thirty-year-old can buy a five-million-dollar, twenty-year term policy for a grand or two a year.

Run the number. Your income, times the years your family would need it. Then ladder the policies so the coverage steps down as your savings step up.

James carried more life insurance than he probably ever needed. As a teenager he’d already decided he was going to be rich, and he wanted his family bulletproof if the bus found him first.

Then the ones people skip. Long-term disability, not the short-term thing your employer half-covers, but a policy that catches you if a stroke takes your income for good.

Long-term care, which James’s mother bought young. A schoolteacher for twenty-three years, paying it in small bites out of every check. It covered a quarter million dollars of assisted living when she finally needed it.

And the cheapest, most ignored one of all. Umbrella liability.

We live in a country where a man can slip on your sidewalk and sue you for income you haven’t even earned yet. God bless America.

A Georgetown professor told James to buy a million-dollar umbrella while he was still a broke college kid with no car and no house. Because the day you have something, you become a target.

It cost two hundred bucks a year. The rule of thumb. Carry as much umbrella as you’ve got in after-tax assets. Three million in the brokerage, three million in coverage.

Nobody wakes up wanting to talk about any of this. Do it anyway.

It’s the cheapest peace of mind on the menu. And the bus does not call ahead.

Lesson 9: Ask the Four-Letter Question. Are You a Fiduciary?

If you take one practical thing from James, take this. Before you let anyone near your money, ask four words. Are you a fiduciary?

A fiduciary is legally required to put your interest ahead of his own. No hidden agenda. No commission quietly bending his advice. No product he gets a bonus for unloading on you.

If the answer is no, you’re not necessarily dealing with a crook. You’re dealing with a salesman, and the law lets him act like one.

James told me a story that should be tattooed on the inside of every brokerage door. A twenty-five-million-dollar client split her money. Fifteen with him, ten with an advisor at another firm.

He looked at how the other guy had positioned the ten. All products.

Structured notes, non-traded real estate, the whole sad shelf. Some of it paying commissions as high as ten percent. Put in a million, the man clears a hundred grand off the top before she’s made a dime.

James asked him, plainly. Did you disclose to her what she’s actually paying? And the advisor said no. She’s an accredited investor. She should know.

She should know. That’s the entire rot of the old model, in three words.

So here’s the checklist James handed me. He’s biased, because he’s lived all of it.

Are they a CFP, the baseline credential any serious person bothers to earn? Are they a fiduciary? Will they put the fee schedule on page one, unembarrassed, before you sign a thing?

Can they explain it so you and your spouse actually understand it, instead of hiding inside the jargon? And one more, from me.

Do not hire someone just to manage your money. That part is commoditized, and an index fund does it for nearly nothing. You’re paying for the integration, the tax, the estate work, the plan.

If that isn’t what they’re selling, you’re paying filet prices for a hot dog.

Lesson 10: Do the Work First. Send the Bill Last. And Never, Ever Let Them Keep You a Secret.

Now the engine. The thing that took six hundred million to four billion with nobody acquired and nobody cold-called.

James does all of it before you’re a client. The full plan, the tax analysis, the estate review, hours of the most valuable work he owns. For free, no obligation.

And because of how his world works, he often doesn’t get paid for years. Your money is locked inside the IBM 401(k) until you retire or leave.

He might shepherd you for three, five, ten years before a single dollar comes over.

He has a name for it. He’s a pay-it-forward guy. He hands the firm’s fee schedule over on slide one and calls his own fees a bargain, on purpose, unapologetic.

And his real price isn’t the fee. It’s three words. Don’t keep us a secret.

Deliver so much value the client can’t shut up about you at dinner. Then their friends do the selling, and their friends’ friends after that.

He’s just built the on-ramps. The free seminars, the education, the whole thing engineered so referring you is effortless.

He’s pushed it inside the walls, too. Every employee at the firm now owns a piece of it, so the people who build the upside share the upside.

Teach first, sell last, hand out the equity, and target twenty-two billion by 2033 while everyone who got there with you gets richer on the way.

People misread this as soft. It is the opposite of soft.

Generosity, run as a system, is the most ruthless growth machine ever built. A man who saves you a fortune and asks for nothing owns your loyalty for life, and never spends a dime on advertising.

Find the thing in your own work you’ve been told to hoard. Give it away. Watch who comes back through the door carrying business.

The One Client He Won’t Take On

I came to praise the machine. I’ll close on the man.

Everything in this piece is the same move run twice. Pointed outward, it built an empire. Give the valuable thing away, ask for nothing, let the gratitude compound.

Pointed inward, it’s quietly bankrupting him. Give himself away, ask nothing of his own life, let the depletion compound.

Same law. Opposite ledgers. The genius and the wound share a spine.

So I pushed him. And I’ll push him here, in front of twenty-three thousand people, because I love the guy and I’ve already paid the bill he’s running up.

I was James at forty. Eighth-fastest-growing firm in America. Sixty offices in eight countries.

Three hundred hours a year in the air, every flight attendant between two continents knowing my name. I loved every minute of it.

Then I got divorced. I’d gone a hundred and ten percent at the thing I told myself I was building for the people I was never home to see.

Here’s the only investment advice in this column I’d stake my life on. Your kids’ subconscious is poured before they turn ten.

James’s are nine, seven, and three. That window does not reopen.

So dial it back. Not to zero. To seventy or seventy-five percent, for five or seven years.

Pour the other twenty-five into the only asset that pays a dividend you can hold at the end.

The firm survives at seventy percent. James, of all people, has run the numbers. It compounds either way.

The kids do not run at seventy percent. They run once.

And here’s the load-bearing wall I haven’t shown you yet. Ashley.

The woman James met at twenty-two. Who rode out a decade he describes as blowing up their lives in the first month of marriage. Who races cars and beats him, and won’t let him forget it.

She said the truest sentence in the whole conversation. You’ll sell the business for the family. You won’t sell it for you.

She’s right. And that’s the tell.

A man who’ll do anything for everyone and nothing for himself isn’t humble. He’s the third servant. Gift in hand, shovel in the dirt.

My brother died in January. Fifty-nine, healthy, gone in a second on his own living room floor.

I’ve spent every Friday since reminding people the minutes are non-refundable. I’ll spend this one reminding James.

You already secure everyone else’s future for a living. Now go secure five years of your own.

Put the mask on first. Take your own match.

Then go be the Chief Energy Officer of the only three clients who’ll ever remember how you made them feel.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

The Reading List

A short shelf this week. Just the books that surfaced while James and I talked.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey. Begin with the end in mind, sharpen the saw, the circle of influence. James runs his life on it without always citing it.

Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson. The breadcrumb-to-the-cheese parable, in case you forgot how small the next right move is allowed to be.

A Message from Garcia by Charlie Garcia. Mine. The one about betting on yourself, and writing it down.

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine, and hearts are quarters.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is flying three hundred hours a year for people they never see. Get this in front of them before the bill comes due.

Hit 📤 share. You know one person sitting in the last bucket. Send them Lesson 2.

Drop a comment. I read every one, and I reply to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

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