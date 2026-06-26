Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
10h

I think almost no one understands how to minimize taxes. AUM generates recurring and increasing fees. Lowering someone’s taxes doesn’t … it’s a one time fee. It’s why governments hate deflation. It lowers taxes. Counterproductive.

My uncle was a rascal. But once asked a great rhetorical question: Why work to make $250,000 a year and pay 40% in taxes, when you can make $100,000 tax free. (A 1980 question)

And he did. Built an income stream that made a comfortable life for himself, his wife and 3 kids. Decent money. Zero taxes.

In all my years with financial advisors, this was the one area most don’t either understand or they do what the herd says.

Or do something different.

Timber. Borrow money against the land, use for living expenses, sell the timber, pay off the loans as inflation inflates away the debt.

Buy Swiss watches for investment. The IRS recognizes them as personal property so no taxes are incurred on sale. Whenever I see someone who owns 40 or so watches, I assume that’s what they’re doing. You’ll never hear Dave Ramsey recommend that.

Own gold, borrow against it. Fund your lifestyle … loans aren’t taxable. Repay from the increased value of the gold.

Buy cheap farmland. Use the land to get access to cheap ag loans and make all your expenses tax deductible- vehicles, WiFi, IT, travel, etc.

Why no one has written the Hitchhiker’s Guide to Really Avoid Paying Taxes is a mystery.

One of my neighbors was a Harvard MBA grad. Never worked a day in her life. At 25, she bought cheap land in South Georgia. Grew timber. Compounded at 25% a year. Multi-kazillionaire today. You’ll never read that in Money Magazine.

Everyone loves Nvidia. It might make you rich if there’s no falling knife to catch. Or, buy something that throws off cash. Compound it. Minimize your taxes. Anyone can do that.

Mindless rambles as I watch the Stella Artois trucks deliver to the number one bar in the state.

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Ron Brusky's avatar
Ron Brusky
5h

Charlie,

Nice to see a shout out to insurance. Can I expand that a bit?

My first rule is one you already have:

1) Self insure what you can, then insure the risk you can't afford to take. Other rules tend to be a subset of this one, but they're worth mentioning.

2) Don't "dollar-trade" with insurers. This comes up mostly at the lower deductibles. If you want to buy homeowners or auto with zero deductibles you can, but you're at the bottom end of the premium scale, the expensive end, and you're also covering the insurers expense load at this expensive end. Instead, purchase the highest deductible that you're comfortable with, and put the savings aside for your "self-insurance" fund.

3) Do not buy anything bundled with insurance. Insurance is designed for you to lay off risk. Period. When anyone wants to combine insurance with any other type of financial instrument, or you hear the line "it's an investment in your future" run, don't walk to the nearest exit. Or ask any actuary. No actuary ever purchases that combined s..t. As for bundling different insurances together, that's fine - many carriers offer discounts for you to do that.

4) Certain insurances are historically very cheap, and are well worth the purchase. Umbrella is the classic example you mentioned - a huge amount of cover for very cheap, and highly protective of your net worth. Renters insurance is another. People tend to forget about it, but for most renters it's extremely useful and very cheap.

5) Flooding is NOT covered under your homeowner's policy. Assuming you're not in a flood zone where this is required, assessing this risk is not particularly easy, however half a foot of water in a modest home could cost anywhere from $20K - $200K to repair, and 2 weeks up to 20 weeks time out of the house, due to drying, mold treatment, etc. It's really one of the nastiest types of losses that can happen to a homeowner. This type of coverage tends to be not cheap, so it's not a cut and dried decision, but one that should be intelligently considered.

6) In your home, you want replacement cost coverage (RCV), not actual cash value (ACV). ACV is like your car insurance - car gets nicked, and you only get the value of the car at that point in time, which if your car is an old beater that still runs well, sucks. You can purchase, at lower rates, similar cover for your home, so if your dining room set gets destroyed, you get the value of 6 used chairs and a used table. With RCV, you get a new dining room set. There is a large major carrier that everyone knows, that I will not name, that primarily offers ACV homeowners at a discount, and actually calls it something else to avoid the ACV stigma - but as you know, a rose by any other name... Most people need and will appreciate RCV, and if you're not sure, that's what you should buy.

Insurance is a tool, and should be used as such. It is not inherently evil, and insurers are not inherently evil, although some products and some insurers, in my opinion, are. Like any other financial instrument, do your due diligence, find a reputable company, and purchase the type and amount suitable for your needs.

Or ask an actuary. We spend so much time looking at our own feet that we're relieved when someone asks us a question and we get to look at their feet while answering.

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