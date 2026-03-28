Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
7hEdited

Well Charlie

I never dreamed that investing would require so much background research into history. I should not be surprised though, anyone who ever made anything great had to first understand that “ History Repeats Itself” is not a phrase it is a secular Gospel not unlike the sacred texts of the Bible,Torah,Quran but of a different kind that is much simpler to understand.

Humans learn well but we don’t retain knowledge long term . That’s a question I have for God when I get to see him among others but it is a top 5 question. And maybe it’s a built in flaw for the appreciation of the simple things in life like watching a sunset or a sunrise that is different every time we see them or a hummingbird drinking from a flower all masterpieces of design. An observation of any group of men doing anything will stop what ever it is and watch a pretty young woman walk by then go back to what ever they were doing just like the stoppage was supposed to happen. The appreciation of beauty knows no bounds and is hard wired in to all of us.

Learning from our mistakes happens but those that learned and lived through the lesson grow old and the lesson fades without the reinforcement of “the pain of consequences “ the hurt fades and we then have to learn the lesson all over again. Somewhere I have to wonder if the Almighty shakes his head and sighs looks at Michael & Gabriel and sadly nods meaning it is time to reintroduce the lesson again.

I pray we do not need to learn that lesson again. I will order the books and read them to learn the lessons. May God give me the wisdom to retain the knowledge.

On a brighter note Spring is coming and the yearly renewal of life is around the corner. The flowers will be blooming the bees and butterflies going about the business of pollination with all of Gods glory about to be on display.

Enjoy My friends.

May we all pass the tests of Karma on Time.

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Danielle Frankl's avatar
Danielle Frankl
7h

I feel grateful for these briefings. The clarity provides comfort. I am processing this quote many times in my mind. “The market will sell the invasion and buy the occupation. Your instinct should be the opposite”.

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