The Mischief Library: A Polish Journalist, a White House Staffer, and a Pentagon Reporter Walk Into a War Zone. Only One of Them Was Surprised.

Every Saturday in the Mischief Library I hand you three books and tell you why they matter.

Some weeks it’s classical music. Some weeks it’s the habits that build wealth. One week it was Jeffrey Gitomer’s three best books on selling, because selling is what every investor does whether they admit it or not.

Most weeks the stakes are your portfolio. Last week the stakes were a war.

This week I put a Polish journalist who watched 27 governments fall, a historian who pulled classified Nixon cables out of the archive, and a Pulitzer Prize reporter who covered five tours in Iraq into a room together. On paper. Weeks of reading.

The journalist tells you how regimes actually die. Not the way cable news says. The historian tells you oil shocks don’t revert. The price never went back after ‘73 and it’s not going back now. The reporter tells you the Marines can take anything on earth in 72 hours and nobody has ever figured out Day 73.

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Quick thing before we start.

In the last two weeks, 2,880 of you walked through the door.

Capital Mischief is the #1 Bestseller Rising in Finance on all of Substack.

No advertising. No paid acquisition. No marketing team.

Just you, this room, and the most consequential war since the Gulf in 1991.

I don’t have a marketing department. I have you.

The ❤️ you hit. The 🔄 restacks you send. The comments you leave at 2 AM that surface intelligence I missed.

That’s the engine. That engine just put us at #1.

Now let me earn it.

THE SYLLABUS SO FAR: SIX BOOKS, SEVEN WEEKS, AND A ROOM FULL OF PEOPLE WHO KNOW MORE THAN THE PENTAGON

Over the last six weeks I’ve handed this room six books. Three on energy. Three on the war. Together they form the foundation for everything you’ve read in the Situation Room chapters and everything that’s about to happen in the Strait of Hormuz.

If you missed any of them, here’s the complete syllabus with links. Five minutes. Get current.

The Energy Foundation (February 14, Three Books That Explain Why Warren Buffett Knows Something the S&P 500 Doesn’t)

1. The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power, Daniel Yergin. The Old Testament of energy investing. 900 pages. Pulitzer Prize. 165 years of oil as power. If you only read one book about energy, ever, this is it. Kindle →

2. The Frackers: The Outrageous Inside Story of the New Billionaire Wildcatters, Gregory Zuckerman. How a handful of stubborn, slightly unhinged entrepreneurs did what Exxon said was impossible and turned worthless shale rock into the greatest energy bonanza in American history. Kindle →

3. Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices, Robert McNally. The operator’s manual for the most volatile major commodity on earth. McNally was the White House energy adviser who got the 3 AM phone calls when oil did something stupid. Kindle →

The War Foundation (March 21, 3 Books That Explain a War the Government Spent $90 Billion Failing to Predict and I Predicted for Free)

4. Vanguard of the Imam: Religion, Politics, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Afshon Ostovar. The enemy. The only comprehensive history of how a ragtag militia became the most powerful organization in the Middle East and a self-funding conglomerate worth roughly a third of Iran’s GDP. Kindle →

5. Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Explain Everything About the World, Tim Marshall. The board. Three million copies. Forty languages. The thesis is elegant and merciless: every world leader is a prisoner of geography. The Zagros Mountains don’t care about your strategy. Kindle →

6. Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East, Kim Ghattas. The blast radius. How three events in 1979 weaponized religion and built the proxy networks that run on Iranian oil money. Cut the revenue and the checks bounce. Martyr the state and you create motivation that doesn’t need funding. Kindle →

That’s the foundation. The enemy. The board. The blast radius. The history of oil as power. The wildcatters who broke OPEC’s back. The boom-bust cycle that destroys the impatient and rewards the prepared.

Six books. If you’ve read them, you understand this conflict better than anyone you know. Including most people in Congress. Especially most people in Congress.

Now the next three.

WHY THESE THREE BOOKS MATTER MORE THAN WHATEVER WOLF BLITZER IS SAYING RIGHT NOW

Last Saturday I gave you the war’s architecture. This Saturday I need to give you the war’s next phase.

Because the next phase is not the one cable news is covering.

The USS Tripoli entered Gulf waters yesterday with 2,200 Marines from the 31st MEU. The USS San Diego is not far behind. The 82nd Airborne is deploying to the Middle East. Three separate Marine units are converging on the Persian Gulf.

Brent closed Friday at $112.57. WTI touched $100 for the first time since the war began. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed for four weeks. Nearly 500 million barrels of total liquids have been lost from global supply.

The IEA calls it the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

And the President just told reporters he is “not putting troops anywhere,” then added: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

The landing craft are not loading metaphorically.

Ostovar told you who they’re fighting. Marshall told you where. Ghattas told you what detonates when you take the ATM.

These next three books tell you what nobody on television is discussing:

What happens inside a regime under existential threat.

Why oil shocks don’t revert the way markets assume they will.

And why the gap between seizing something and making it mean something is where wars go to die.

The brain. The weapon. The aftermath.

Pour something serious. This will take twenty minutes. Every minute will make you money.

Friday is free. The Fortunate Fishes Podcast. Saturday is free. The Mischief Library. That’s two days a week of free content. More than most newsletters publish at any price. What’s behind the paid door is Monday and Wednesday. The investments. The market intel. The specific calls. The part where I tell you what I’m buying, what I’m selling, and what I’m watching before the market figures it out.

BOOK SEVEN: THE BRAIN

Or: How a Polish Journalist Who Covered 27 Revolutions Explains Why Bombing a Country and Changing Its Government Are Two Different Sports

Shah of Shahs, Ryszard Kapuściński (Vintage International, 1985)

Kindle →

Kapuściński was a Polish foreign correspondent who covered the 1979 Iranian Revolution from inside Tehran.

He wasn’t an Iran specialist. He was a revolution specialist.

He’d covered twenty-seven coups and collapses across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. He arrived in Tehran with the most dangerous tool a journalist can carry: pattern recognition from previous regime deaths.

The New York Times Book Review called it insightful and essential. The New Republic called it a book of great economy and power. The Los Angeles Times called it a supercharged particle of a book.

They’re all right. Here’s why this 152-page book matters more tonight than any 800-page doorstop on your shelf.

You’ve watched the U.S. and Israel kill the Supreme Leader. Destroy air defenses. Bomb 1,700 targets. Deploy Marines to the Gulf.

Cable news says the regime is finished. The stock market briefly priced in regime change. Trump said the war has been won.

Kapuściński spent 152 pages explaining why that conclusion is almost always wrong. And when it’s right, it’s right for reasons nobody in the bombing campaign anticipated.

Start with the Shah.

He had the most powerful military in the region. American-equipped. American-trained. SAVAK, one of the most feared intelligence services on earth. Oil revenue flowing. Western backing guaranteed.

It didn’t matter.

Kapuściński documents the internal rot that no satellite photograph can capture. He identifies the exact moment when a regime begins to die. Not when the bombs fall. Not when the army retreats. When the fear switches sides.

He calls it the moment of crossed gazes. The protester looks at the soldier. The soldier looks at the protester. Both know the balance has shifted. The gun is still there but the willingness to fire it has evaporated.

This is the diagnostic manual for what to watch inside Iran right now.

Not the military scoreboard. The social psychology.

Is fear still on the regime’s side? Or has the bombing campaign, the Supreme Leader’s assassination, and the coronation of a hereditary prince in a republic that defines itself as anti-monarchical shifted the crossed gaze?

Because here’s the counter-lesson. The one the regime-change optimists won’t like.

The Shah fell not because he was too strong but because he was too brittle. He’d centralized everything. One man. One decision-making node. Kill the node, kill the state.

The IRGC built the opposite. Thirty-two mosaic units. Decentralized command. Semi-autonomous funding. I laid this out in detail last Saturday using Ostovar’s work. The question is whether Mojtaba’s coronation recentralizes the target, turning the IRGC back into a brittle, Shah-like structure, or whether the Guards are actually running the country through a figurehead while the mosaic operates independently beneath him.

Kapuściński won’t answer that question directly. He wrote about 1979. But the framework, how regimes process existential threat, when brittle systems shatter and resilient systems adapt, why outsiders consistently mistake military damage for political collapse, is exactly the framework your portfolio needs for April 2026.

And the prose. God, the prose. Kapuściński writes like a poet who wandered into a war zone and decided to stay. The sentences are short. The images are precise. The insights land like shrapnel. You will underline half the book.

152 pages. One evening. It will change how you read every headline out of Tehran for the rest of this war.

What this means for your money.

The market is pricing regime collapse at higher probability than it should. Kapuściński is the corrective. If the regime adapts rather than shatters, and the IRGC’s decentralized architecture was built specifically to enable adaptation, then the conflict timeline extends, oil stays elevated longer than consensus expects, and the energy thesis holds through summer. The Day 24 Shopping List holds. Cash position for the late May buying opportunity is correct. Oil is doing the work while you wait.

BOOK EIGHT: THE WEAPON

Or: How Nixon Funded His Own Oil Shock and Nobody Learned Anything in Fifty Years

The Oil Kings: How the U.S., Iran, and Saudi Arabia Changed the Balance of Power in the Middle East, Andrew Scott Cooper (Simon & Schuster, 2011)

Kindle →

Cooper is a historian who spent years inside the Nixon and Ford presidential archives. He obtained documents that had been classified or ignored. Internal White House memos, NSC cables, back-channel communications between Washington, Tehran, and Riyadh.

The Los Angeles Times called it a compelling chronicle. The Christian Science Monitor said it excels by virtue of focus, discipline, and original research. The Philadelphia Inquirer said Cooper skillfully mines previously classified documents.

Now here’s why you need Cooper and not another Yergin recap.

Yergin gave you the 165-year panoramic history. The epic sweep. You got that on February 14.

Cooper gives you the operating room. Not the history of the oil weapon across a century. The specific, documented, cable-by-cable account of how three governments played oil as a coercive instrument during the period most analogous to what is happening right now.

Start with the triangle.

Nixon needed the Shah as America’s policeman in the Gulf. The Shah needed oil revenue to fund his military buildup. The Saudis needed to manage production without losing market share or political leverage. Three governments, three sets of incentives, none aligned.

Cooper documents how Nixon and Kissinger made a decision that looked brilliant in the short term and detonated over the next decade: they gave the Shah a blank check on arms purchases, funded by oil revenue, in exchange for Iran serving as the American security guarantor in the Gulf.

The Shah’s appetite for weapons was bottomless. To pay for the weapons, he needed higher oil prices. To get higher oil prices, he needed OPEC to restrict supply.

The Americans were funding their own oil shock.

Pause on that sentence because the structural parallel to 2026 is not subtle.

The current administration launched a military campaign partly designed to secure energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The campaign triggered Iran’s closure of the Strait. The closure produced the largest supply disruption in history.

Brent went from $72 to $126 at the peak. The Americans are fighting a war to secure oil that the war itself made insecure.

Cooper documented the original version of this paradox fifty years ago. The pattern doesn’t repeat exactly. It rhymes in ways that should cost you sleep.

Now the embargo.

Cooper had the internal documents. He shows the conversations inside the White House as they realized the embargo wasn’t a tantrum.

It was a strategic instrument wielded by governments that understood Western economic vulnerability better than the West understood it itself.

Kissinger’s team assumed the Saudis would break first. They assumed economic self-interest would override political solidarity. They assumed the producers needed the revenue more than the consumers needed the oil.

Every one of those assumptions was wrong.

The Saudis held. The embargo lasted five months.

And here’s Cooper’s most important finding. The one that separates this book from every other account of the 1973 crisis.

The price never went back.

Before the embargo, oil was roughly $3 a barrel. After, it stabilized around $12. A 300% permanent reset. Not a spike. Not a temporary disruption. A structural repricing that the market never reversed.

Cooper argues this happened because the embargo didn’t just change the price. It changed the psychology. Consumers, governments, and markets permanently recalibrated their assessment of supply risk. The risk premium that entered oil pricing in 1973 never fully left.

Now apply that to the Strait of Hormuz in March 2026.

Before the war, Brent was in the low $70s. It spiked to $126. It’s currently around $112. The market is treating this as a temporary disruption with a reversion path.

Cooper’s evidence suggests the market may be wrong about reversion.

If the Strait closure has permanently repriced maritime risk insurance for Gulf transit, then the baseline cost of moving oil through the world’s most important chokepoint has structurally increased.

Lloyd’s Joint War Committee has already expanded its high-risk zone. Insurance premiums are 10 to 20 times pre-war levels. Tanker operators are rerouting. Those costs don’t evaporate when the shooting stops. They embed themselves in freight rates, insurance contracts, and long-term supply agreements.

Cooper’s 1973 parallel: you should be asking not “when does oil come back down?” but “what if $90-100 Brent is the new floor, the way $12 was the new floor after 1973?”

That’s not a war trade. That’s a secular repricing. Which is a fancy way of saying the world just got permanently more expensive and your financial advisor hasn’t noticed yet.

Cooper also covers the domestic American political cost of oil shocks with archival detail nobody else has. Nixon’s approval collapsed. Ford inherited an economy in stagflation. The political timeline between an oil shock and electoral damage was shorter than the timeline between an oil shock and military resolution.

Trump postponed his China trip. Gas is approaching $4 nationally, past $5 in California. 74% of Americans oppose ground troops in Iran.

Cooper’s book is documented proof that this political clock has been running since 1973 and that every president who ignored it paid the price at the ballot box. The clock does not care about your approval ratings. It runs on unleaded.

One more thing Cooper gives you that Yergin doesn’t at the same level. The Iranian side of the triangle. How Tehran calculated its leverage. How the Shah played Washington against Riyadh. How oil revenue served as both a weapon abroad and a patronage system at home. The dual-use nature of oil revenue, foreign policy tool and domestic control mechanism simultaneously, is exactly the dynamic playing out with Mojtaba and the IRGC right now.

Kharg revenue doesn’t just fund proxy networks. It funds bread.

Cut Kharg and you don’t just defund Hezbollah. You defund the subsidy system that keeps 88 million Iranians from burning the country down.

Cooper understood that in 1977. You need to understand it tonight.

What this means for your money.

Cooper demonstrates that oil shocks produce permanent price resets, not temporary spikes. If the Strait closure follows the 1973 pattern, and the structural similarities are striking, then the market is underpricing duration risk.

Your energy positions aren’t a war trade. They’re a bet on whether the global system has permanently repriced the cost of moving hydrocarbons through contested waters. Cooper’s answer, supported by fifty years of evidence: yes, it has.

The price doesn’t go back. It finds a new floor. Your energy positions are not bets on bad news. They’re bets that history exists. History is undefeated.

BOOK NINE: THE AFTERMATH

Or: Why the Marines Can Take Any Island on Earth in 72 Hours and Nobody Has Figured Out What to Do on Day 73

Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq, 2003 to 2005, Thomas E. Ricks (Penguin Press, 2006)

Kindle →

Ricks was the Pentagon correspondent for the Washington Post. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter. Five tours in Iraq. He had access to every level. Generals, colonels, captains, sergeants, and the Iraqis who lived through it.

Michiko Kakutani of the New York Times called it staggeringly vivid and absolutely essential reading. Vanity Fair called it the best account of the entire war. USA Today named it their Nonfiction Book of the Year. It was a finalist for the Pulitzer.

Here’s why this book matters right now, tonight, as the Marines transit toward Kharg.

You understand why the U.S. would seize Kharg. The Situation Room chapters explained the logic (Part 1, Part 2). Marshall explained the geography. The ATM metaphor is clean and powerful.

Ricks explains what happens the morning after you seize something.

The Iraq War was not lost in the invasion. The invasion was a military masterpiece. Twenty-one days to Baghdad. The war was lost in the occupation. In the assumptions about what would happen after the flag went up. In the belief that military victory would produce political outcomes. In the gap between “we can take it” and “we can hold it and make it mean something.”

Kharg Island is not Iraq. It’s 25 square miles, not 169,000. The occupation force would be a battalion, not 150,000 troops. The comparison is not one-to-one.

But the category of error is identical.

Ricks documents, with granular sourcing from more than 100 senior officers and 30,000 pages of official documents, the specific ways the U.S. military and civilian leadership failed to plan for Phase IV. The part that comes after the shooting stops. The part where you actually have to do something with the thing you just seized. The part the briefing slides always skip.

Disbanding the Iraqi army. De-Baathification. The assumption that grateful Iraqis would build a democracy while American troops provided security. Every one of these decisions made perfect sense in a briefing room and produced catastrophic results on the ground.

The Kharg seizure has its own Phase IV problem.

I’ve written about it. Lease, not occupation. That distinction is the entire ballgame. Ricks shows, across 500 pages of evidence, how difficult it is to maintain that distinction when you have troops on the ground, an enemy with asymmetric capabilities, and a political narrative being constructed in real time by people who want you to fail.

The FPV drones that CNN reports Iran has deployed to Kharg. The MANPADS. The mines along the shoreline. The anti-armor traps. Russia sharing satellite imagery with Tehran.

These are the IEDs of 2026. Different technology, same strategic function: impose costs on the occupier daily, create a drip of casualties that erodes domestic political support, turn a military asset into a political liability.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies published an analysis two days ago: a seizure and occupation of Kharg Island is more likely to expand and extend the war than it is to deliver any sort of decisive victory.

Stavridis, NATO’s former supreme allied commander, said any assault force would face massive drone attacks, small boats loaded with explosives, and missiles during transit through the Strait.

A retired Marine colonel told ABC News the MEU lacks the logistical tail for sustained operations ashore. Which is military-speak for “we can get there but nobody packed lunch for the second week.”

Ricks wrote the book on what happens when these warnings get ignored. Not because the warnings were wrong. Because the people making the decisions were optimizing for the invasion, not the occupation. For the headline, not the holding.

Ricks also covers something nobody in this room has thought about yet: what happens to the American military’s own institutional logic during an extended operation. Mission creep. Risk aversion that paradoxically increases risk.

The gap between what commanders report up the chain and what’s actually happening. The way tactical success gets confused with strategic progress. This is how a three-week war becomes a ten-year war while everyone involved keeps insisting it’s almost over.

If the Marines take Kharg, and the window is open right now, the question isn’t whether they can take it. Every analyst agrees they can. The question is what Day 30, Day 60, Day 90 looks like.

Ricks wrote the book on Day 30 through Day 900. And the answer is: it never looks the way the briefing said it would. The briefing always looks great. The briefing has excellent fonts.

What this means for your money.

Ricks is the antidote to the market’s tendency to price in quick resolution after a dramatic military event. If Kharg is seized, expect a one-day drop in oil on the headline. Then expect the reality of holding it to reassert itself within two weeks.

The attrition problem, drones, missiles, mines, logistics under fire, extends the timeline and keeps the risk premium elevated. The market will sell the invasion and buy the occupation. Your instinct should be the opposite.

Ricks is the book that tells you why.

HOW THESE THREE BOOKS CONNECT TO WHAT YOU’VE READ THIS WEEK (AND WHY YOUR NEIGHBOR WHO WATCHES FOX ALL DAY STILL WON’T UNDERSTAND ANY OF IT)

Kapuściński and the Mojtaba succession. You watched a republic crown a prince. Kapuściński wrote the book on how the last dynasty in Tehran fell, and why the internal psychology of legitimacy matters more than the external application of force.

If Mojtaba is perceived as a monarch in revolutionary clothing, the IRGC’s entire legitimacy framework is under stress from the inside. Kapuściński is the diagnostic manual.

Cooper and the Strait closure. You know the geometry from Marshall. Twenty-one miles. Twenty million barrels. Cooper gives you the precedent.

The last time a producer weaponized oil flow through a chokepoint, the price reset was permanent. If you’re treating your energy positions as a trade, Cooper is the book that tells you to reconsider.

Ricks and the Kharg seizure. You have the Situation Room chapters (Part 1, Part 2) on the seizure-to-lease pathway. Ricks wrote 500 pages on why the gap between seizing something and making it mean something politically is where wars go to die. The Marines can take Kharg. Ricks is the book that asks what happens on Day 30.

Ostovar gave you the enemy. Marshall gave you the board. Ghattas gave you the blast radius.

Kapuściński gives you the regime’s psychology under existential threat. Cooper gives you the oil weapon’s history and why price shocks don’t revert. Ricks gives you the aftermath, and the specific category of error that turns military seizure into strategic quagmire.

THE SYLLABUS IS NOW NINE BOOKS DEEP AND YOU STILL DON’T NEED A CLEARANCE TO READ IT

Three on energy. Three on the war. Three on what comes next.

Yergin. Zuckerman. McNally. Ostovar. Marshall. Ghattas. Kapuściński. Cooper. Ricks.

Combined with what you’ve read in this room over the past seven weeks, these nine books put you ahead of 99% of the people watching cable news when the Marines land.

The anchors will be surprised.

You won’t be.

The Mischief Library is free. Always. Saturday belongs to everyone in this room, including the person who can’t afford the Threshold. That person deserves to understand what’s happening just as much as anyone.

Maybe more. Less margin for error.

Go buy these books. Or don’t, because you just got the core thesis of each one in twenty minutes with a bourbon.

Either way, you now know what happens inside a cornered regime, why oil shocks don’t revert, and why seizing the island is the easy part.

The hard part starts the morning after.

If this briefing gave you an edge this morning, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this briefing is worth reading.

Hit the 🔄 restack. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it most.

Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. The conversation in the comments often surfaces intelligence I missed. That’s how this community works.

If you found value here, someone in your network needs to see this before the bell.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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