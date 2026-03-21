The Mischief Library: The Marines Are About to Invade an Island You’ve Never Heard of to Seize an ATM You Didn’t Know Existed and Nobody on Television Can Explain Why

Every Saturday in the Mischief Library I hand you three books and tell you why they matter.

Every Saturday in the Mischief Library I hand you three books and tell you why they matter.

Some weeks it's classical music. Some weeks it's the habits that build wealth.

One week it was Jeffrey Gitomer's three best books on selling, because selling is what every investor does whether they admit it or not.

Most weeks the stakes are your portfolio. This week the stakes are a war.

The Marines are coming. Not metaphorically. Not eventually. The landing craft are being loaded and most Americans cannot find the Strait of Hormuz on a map. Ask them to locate Kharg Island and they’ll guess it’s a restaurant in Brooklyn.

These three books are the syllabus. Book One tells you what they’re fighting. Book Two tells you where they’re fighting. Book Three tells you what happens outside the borders when you take the ATM.

If you only read one, read Book One.

If you read two, add Book Two.

If you read all three, you will understand this conflict better than anyone you know. Including most people in Congress. Especially most people in Congress.

I already recommended Daniel Yergin’s The Prize to this room. Yergin gives you the hundred-year history of oil as power. These three give you the operating manual for the war happening right now.

Pour something serious. This will take twenty minutes. Every minute will make you money.

Friday is free. The Fortunate Fishes Podcast. Saturday is free. The Mischief Library. That’s two days a week of free content. More than most newsletters publish at any price. What’s behind the paid door is Monday and Wednesday. The investments. The market intel. The specific calls. The part where I tell you what I’m buying, what I’m selling, and what I’m watching before the market figures it out.

Fine, I'm In

BOOK ONE: THE ENEMY

Vanguard of the Imam: Religion, Politics, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Afshon Ostovar (Oxford University Press, 2016)

Ostovar is an associate professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He’s the guy the Pentagon calls when they need the IRGC explained to people who think they already understand it.

Foreign Policy put this book on their Iran war reading list two weeks ago. Choice magazine called it the best book ever written on the IRGC.

They’re both right. Here’s why.

You think the war is over. The leadership is dead. The air defenses are scrap metal. The nuclear facilities are burning. Cable news moved on.

Ostovar’s book explains, in 306 pages, why you’re watching the wrong scoreboard.

The IRGC is not a branch of Iran’s military. It IS the regime. The clerics provide the turbans. The IRGC provides everything else. And Ostovar wrote the only comprehensive history of how a ragtag militia became the most powerful organization in the Middle East.

Start in 1979. The Shah flees. Khomeini returns. The revolution needs muscle. Not the existing military. That served the Shah. Can’t be trusted. New muscle. Revolutionary muscle.

Enter the Guards.

In the beginning they were what you’d expect. Ideologues with Kalashnikovs and enthusiasm. More faith than ammunition. Chaotic. Zealous. Useful.

Here’s what Ostovar catches that most Western analysts miss. The IRGC didn’t emerge from a single ideology. The Times Literary Supplement flagged this as one of the book’s most important insights. Leftist revolutionaries, Marxist radicals, and Islamist true believers all poured into the founding. The cocktail was part Marx, part Khomeini, part operational brutality born of necessity.

That cocktail is what made the organization so adaptable. And so dangerous.

Khomeini understood something most revolutionary leaders figure out eventually: clerics can provide theology, but someone has to provide the guns. The Guards provided the guns. In return, they got a seat at every table that mattered.

That deal has survived forty-five years, every Iranian president, and every external threat. Ostovar documents it with forensic precision.

Now the Iran-Iraq War. This is some of the best writing in the book.

Eight years. A million dead. The Guards went in as amateurs. They came out as professionals. The most expensive on-the-job training program in military history.

The early years were horrific. The Guards threw themselves at a better-equipped Iraqi army using human wave attacks that reviewers compared to Japan’s kamikaze campaigns.

Ostovar documents how commanders reached deep into Shia theology and pulled out the Karbala narrative. The story of Imam Hussein’s martyrdom in 680 AD became the psychological operating system of the IRGC’s war effort.

Every fighter was a potential martyr. Every death was a reenactment of the founding sacrifice. Religious zeal replaced the conventional resources they didn’t have.

It worked. Not elegantly. Not efficiently. But it worked.

The Guards learned logistics. Intelligence. Unconventional warfare. How to use terrain and psychological warfare and self-sacrifice to compensate for inferior equipment.

And while they were fighting Iraq, they were consolidating power at home. Ostovar documents the ruthless political purges. Rival factions eliminated. Leftist groups crushed. Ethnic separatists disappeared. The war gave them cover. While the world watched the front lines, the Guards swallowed the country behind them.

By the time the guns stopped, they weren’t just Iran’s military.

They were Iran’s government in all but name.

Now the part that should keep you reading at 2 AM.

The IRGC didn’t stay a military organization. It became a conglomerate. The Journal of Strategic Security review put it bluntly: the IRGC’s economic clout reaches into every level of Iranian society. No-bid government contracts for dams. Railroads. Industry. Natural gas. Telecommunications. Shipping. Banking. Media companies. Real estate.

By the time Ostovar finishes the story, the Guards control roughly a third of Iran’s GDP.

Imagine if the Marine Corps also owned Verizon, Bechtel, JPMorgan’s oil trading desk, and half the commercial real estate in Houston. Now imagine they answered only to a cleric who claimed divine authority.

That’s the IRGC.

The civilian government? Window dressing. The president of Iran has roughly the same relationship to actual power that the flight attendant has to flying the plane. She can offer you a beverage. She cannot change course.

Goodreads reviewers flagged the most important insight in the entire book: the IRGC is “self-funding.” It doesn’t depend on government budgets the way a normal military does. It generates its own revenue through its own companies. This is why conventional sanctions barely dent it. You can sanction the government. The IRGC IS the government and the private sector simultaneously.

You cannot sanction a country from itself.

The Quds Force gets extensive treatment. This is the IRGC’s external operations arm. It runs its own foreign policy. Not adjacent to the Foreign Ministry. Independent of it.

When Qassem Soleimani was alive, he was arguably more powerful than the president. He met with Putin. He directed wars in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen. He commanded proxy armies across a dozen countries.

The Foreign Ministry found out about it on the news.

Now the mosaic doctrine.

The Guards watched Saddam’s centralized military get decapitated by the Americans in 2003. The entire Iraqi army dissolved in weeks. Built around one man. Kill the man, kill the army.

The Guards looked at that and said: never us.

So they built the opposite. Thirty-two territorial units. Semi-autonomous command. Decentralized logistics. Each unit with its own commanders, weapons caches, and funding pipelines.

Kill the head and thirty-two smaller heads keep operating.

This is architecture, not improvisation. The IRGC spent two decades building a structure designed to survive exactly the kind of strikes America just delivered. They studied American warfare the way a good defensive coordinator studies game film. Then they built the counter.

Now the final piece. The one that explains why this war doesn’t end when you think it ends.

The Guards don’t fear American bombs. They fear economic integration.

An open Iranian economy. Foreign investment. International companies competing for contracts. A middle class with access to Western goods and Western ideas. Every dollar of integration weakens the IRGC’s stranglehold on construction, telecom, banking, and import-export.

The Guards don’t fight to preserve the Ayatollah’s theology. They fight to preserve a monopoly worth tens of billions of dollars. Ostovar lays this out with a clarity that should terrify anyone who thinks regime change is simple.

An airstrike kills their people. An open economy kills their power. And power is the thing they’ve spent forty-five years accumulating.

What this means for your money.

The IRGC’s survival instinct will prolong this conflict longer than the market is pricing. The mosaic doctrine means decapitation doesn’t end resistance. The self-funding empire means the organization has an existential economic incentive to keep fighting.

Oil stays elevated. Energy thesis holds. Cash position for the late May buying opportunity is correct. Oil is doing the work while you wait.

BOOK TWO: THE BOARD

Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Explain Everything About the World Tim Marshall (Scribner, 2015; 10th Anniversary Updated Edition, 2025)

Three million copies sold. Forty languages. Number one Sunday Times bestseller.

There’s a reason this book has been on nightstands from London to Tokyo for a decade. Tim Marshall writes about geography the way a poker player talks about position. Your cards don’t matter if you’re sitting in the wrong seat.

The thesis is elegant and merciless: every world leader is a prisoner of geography. Mountains, rivers, deserts, and seas constrain their choices. You can have the most brilliant strategy in the world.

The Zagros Mountains don’t care.

Ten regions. Ten maps. Russia. China. The United States. Western Europe. Africa. The Middle East. India and Pakistan. Korea and Japan. Latin America. The Arctic. Each gets the same treatment: here is the terrain, here is why it dictates the decisions you see on the news.

The Middle East chapter is the one you need right now.

Start with Iran.

Iran is a fortress. The Zagros Mountains form a wall along the western border. The Elburz Mountains guard the north. The central plateau is desert. Eighty-eight million people spread across terrain that has defeated invaders for 2,500 years.

Alexander got through. It cost him everything. What he conquered, he could not hold.

The Mongols got through. With a level of brutality not available to modern militaries operating under satellite footage and Twitter.

Saddam tried for eight years. A million dead. He gained nothing.

But here’s what makes Marshall smarter than most analysts. The mountains don’t just keep invaders out. They keep Iran fragmented internally. The ranges and southern swampland make the country brutally hard to connect. No more than 60 percent speak Farsi as a first language. The rest are Azeris, Kurds, Baluchis, Arabs, Turkmen.

Distinct ethnic minorities. Distinct languages. Spread across terrain that resists centralization.

This matters for the war. A weakened central government retains regional power centers that function semi-independently. The mountains create natural fortresses within the fortress. Which is exactly why the IRGC built the mosaic doctrine the way it did.

The geography demanded it.

Marshall’s point is not that Iran is invincible. His point is that the distinction between destroying a country’s military and conquering the country itself is the difference between a weekend and a generation. The Pentagon can do the first from the air. Nobody has done the second since the Mongols, and their HR department would not survive a modern Senate confirmation hearing.

Now the Strait.

Twenty-one miles wide at the narrowest point. Iran controls the entire northern shore. Twenty million barrels a day. One-fifth of global petroleum supply squeezed through a gap you could see across on a clear afternoon with decent binoculars.

The geometry is permanent.

Park every carrier group the Navy owns in the Arabian Sea. You have not changed the geometry. The northern shore is still Iranian. The shipping lanes still pass within range of anti-ship missiles, fast-attack boats, and naval mines.

Marshall isn’t making a military argument. He’s making a math argument. Math is undefeated.

And here’s the line that deserves its own space in your notebook: Iran’s real weapon of mass destruction is not nuclear. It never was. Iran’s WMD is the ability to close the Strait of Hormuz. That capability existed before the nuclear program. It exists after the nuclear facilities were destroyed. No enrichment required. No centrifuges needed. Just geography, anti-ship missiles, and a willingness to use both.

Iran’s strategy is not designed to defeat the U.S. Navy. That would be insane. Iran’s strategy is designed to exploit geometry.

Close the Strait. Keep it closed.

Let twenty million barrels of missing supply do the fighting.

Every day the Strait stays closed, oil goes higher. That’s physics, not politics.

Marshall extends this across the entire region. The Middle East produces so much conflict not because of religion, although religion helps. Not because of ethnicity, although ethnicity helps. Because the geography concentrates resources, choke points, and hostile populations into spaces too small for everyone to get along.

And it gets worse. Marshall makes the case that countries like Syria, Iraq, and Libya are what he calls “invented countries.” Borders drawn by the Sykes-Picot Agreement in 1916. Two diplomats carving up the Ottoman Empire with a pencil and the confidence of men who would never live there.

They forced together ethnic and religious groups with no natural affinity and no geographic logic. Every civil war in the region is partly a product of borders that geography never endorsed.

The Strait of Hormuz is the ultimate example. Enormous value. Tiny space. Two hostile powers staring at each other across 21 miles of water.

Iran does not need to win. It needs to survive.

Geography guarantees survival of the state. The mountains are too high. The desert is too wide. The population is too large and too dispersed. You can destroy every military installation from the air.

You cannot flatten the Zagros.

This book was written in 2015 and updated in 2025. The mountains have not moved. They will not move next week either.

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What this means for your money.

The map IS the investment thesis. The Strait’s geometry is why oil stays elevated during any Gulf conflict. This is trigonometry, not speculation. The mountains are why ground invasion is off the table. Which is why seizure, not invasion, is the only viable strategy. Which means negotiation, not conquest. Which means longer than the market expects.

Your energy positions are not bets on bad news. They’re bets that geography exists.

Geography is undefeated across 2,500 years of recorded history.

BOOK THREE: THE BLAST RADIUS

Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East Kim Ghattas (Henry Holt, 2020)

Shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize. New York Times Notable Book. Best Book of the Year from NPR, Financial Times, Kirkus, and Foreign Affairs.

Kim Ghattas is a former BBC Middle East correspondent who grew up in Beirut. She did not learn about sectarian violence from a textbook. She learned it from her living room window.

The book asks one question.

What happened to us?

For decades that question has haunted the Arab and Muslim world. Heard in Beirut. In Cairo. In Islamabad. In Riyadh. The central mystery of the modern Middle East: when did the extremism, the intolerance, the bloodletting replace what came before?

Because something came before.

Ghattas opens with the world that was destroyed. And this is where the book earns its shelf space. Because most Americans have no idea that world existed.

Beirut in the 1960s was the Paris of the Middle East. Women wore miniskirts. Nightclubs stayed open until dawn. Intellectuals published freely. Tehran was cosmopolitan. Kabul had universities where women attended in Western dress. Cairo was the cultural capital of the Arab world, producing films, novels, and music that rivaled anything out of Europe.

That world is gone.

Ghattas spent 300 pages documenting exactly who killed it. Three things. All in the same year.

First: the Iranian Revolution. Khomeini returns. The Shah flees. A theocratic state is born.

But Ghattas goes deeper than the Western textbook version. The revolution didn’t just electrify Iran. It electrified every Shia community from Beirut to Karachi.

The message was simple and explosive: a Shia revolution can overthrow the most powerful American-backed government in the region. If it happens in Tehran, it can happen anywhere.

And Khomeini intended for it to happen everywhere. The theological framework of velayat-e faqih, the guardianship of the jurist, demanded export. This wasn’t a national revolution. It was a franchise.

Second: the siege of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. November 20, 1979. Sunni extremists seize Islam’s holiest site. Hundreds of hostages. Weeks of carnage.

The Saudi royal family is humiliated in front of the entire Muslim world. Their response is not reform. Their response is to outflank the extremists by becoming more extreme.

Saudi Arabia begins spending billions exporting Wahhabism to every corner of the Muslim world. Mosques. Madrassas. Textbooks. Preachers. If you can’t beat the zealots, fund bigger zealots.

Ghattas calls this one of history’s most consequential own-goals. She’s right.

Third: the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. December 1979. The CIA, the Saudis, and the Pakistanis build a jihadi pipeline to fight the Russians.

It works brilliantly. The Russians leave.

The pipeline does not close. It redirects. Into Kashmir. Into Chechnya. Into cells in Hamburg. Into flight schools in Florida.

Three events. One year. Forty years of wreckage.

Ghattas’s achievement is stitching these three threads into one narrative. Most Western historians treat them as separate stories. They aren’t. They are the same story: the weaponization of religion by two rival states competing for supremacy across the Muslim world.

Saudi Arabia exports Wahhabism. Iran exports revolution. Every militia, every car bombing, every proxy war in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria is a product of this competition.

Not ancient hatred. Not theological destiny. Competition. Funded, organized, and directed by two states using faith as a delivery system.

Now the pipelines. This is where your money lives.

Hezbollah. Ghattas traces it from birth. In 1982, Israel invades southern Lebanon. Iran sees an opportunity. Revolutionary Guards deploy to the Bekaa Valley. They train fighters. They distribute literature. They introduce the chador.

In her NPR interview, Ghattas described watching the transformation at street level. Women in Baalbek who had worn Western clothing began covering because the social pressure became unbearable.

The chador spread block by block. Not by law. By presence.

What started as a few dozen trainers became Hezbollah. Iran’s expeditionary force on the Mediterranean. Funded hundreds of millions per year. Running hospitals, schools, a television network, and an arsenal that would make most European countries nervous.

Pragmatic. Cunning. And completely dependent on Iranian money.

Iraq. The 2003 American invasion created a vacuum Iran filled with ruthless efficiency. The Kirkus review said it plainly: wherever Americans have been involved, the aftereffects have been worse.

The Quds Force built, trained, and funded Shia militia networks inside a sovereign country. They outlasted the American occupation. They answer to Tehran, not Baghdad. And they sit within rocket range of every American installation in Iraq.

Pakistan. This is the chapter that will make you pour a bigger bourbon.

Ghattas traces General Zia ul-Haq’s Islamization campaign in the late 1970s and 1980s. The blasphemy laws of 1986. The Saudi-funded madrassas that multiplied across the country. The jihadi infrastructure built for Afghanistan that never shut down. It just redirected.

Shia networks with access to a nuclear state’s infrastructure exist inside this ecosystem. Ghattas is careful. She is precise. She does not overstate.

She doesn’t need to. The network exists. The nuclear weapons exist. The proximity is the argument.

Yemen. The Houthis were a local rebellion. Iranian support transformed them into a strategic weapon. Twelve percent of global trade passes through the Red Sea.

Every container ship that reroutes around the Cape of Good Hope adds cost, time, insurance, and fuel. Shows up in the price of everything you buy.

Bahrain. Majority Shia population in a Sunni-ruled monarchy sitting on top of the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters. The Saudis rolled in tanks in 2011 to suppress an uprising. The tension went underground.

It sits directly on top of the most important American naval installation in the Persian Gulf.

Now the cultural destruction. This is what separates Ghattas from every other book on the region.

She doesn’t just trace funding pipelines. She traces what those pipelines destroyed. The fatwa against Salman Rushdie. Intellectuals assassinated across the region for the crime of thinking in public.

An Egyptian novelist jailed for her writing. A Pakistani television anchor destroyed for defying the state. Jamal Khashoggi murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

These aren’t footnotes. They’re the human cost of two states playing chess with populations as pawns. Every book burned, every thinker silenced, every woman forced behind a veil is a line item in a forty-year budget of cultural annihilation.

And here’s Ghattas’s most important argument: none of it was inevitable.

The sectarian hatred you see on cable news is not ancient. It’s not theological destiny. It was manufactured. Funded. Distributed. Starting in 1979.

Which means it can be defunded.

The entire proxy infrastructure runs on money. Iranian money. Oil money. Hezbollah doesn’t maintain 150,000 rockets on bake sales.

Cut the revenue and the checks bounce. The fighters don’t get paid. The arsenals don’t get resupplied. Power projection stops.

Not because anyone chose peace. Because the math stopped working.

But Ghattas is honest about the other side.

The faithful respond to fatwas with or without paychecks. A martyred Shia state activates networks that money alone didn’t build. Faith is not a line item in a budget. It’s a force multiplier that lives outside the balance sheet.

Defund the networks and you defund the operational capacity. Martyr the state and you create motivation that doesn’t need funding.

Both things can be true simultaneously. Ghattas helps you understand why.

What this means for your money.

The proxy networks are the reason oil risk premium stays elevated even after the shooting stops. Gold pulled back from $5,100 to $4,650 but won’t collapse. The risk premium is structural. Priced into gold. Priced into defense stocks. Priced into shipping insurance rates that have tripled.

If the networks get defunded, it’s the greatest risk premium removal event since the Cold War ended.

If they don’t, the networks are the reason your gold position exists.

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HOW THESE THREE BOOKS CONNECT TO WHAT YOU’VE READ THIS WEEK

You’ve read the Situation Room chapters on Monday and Wednesday.

Here’s how these three books serve as the footnotes.

Ostovar and Chapter 4. Six retaliation vectors. Every road led to the table. Ostovar explains why. The dimmer switch targets the IRGC’s business model. The mosaic doctrine means the thirty-two heads survive decapitation. But thirty-two heads still need funding. Turn off the ATM and the heads stay alive but can’t operate.

Ostovar and Chapter 6. The Tehran Dividend. A compliant Iran doubles GDP in a decade. Ostovar shows why this terrifies the IRGC more than bombs. An open economy destroys the conglomerate. Integration doesn’t defund the military. It destroys the business empire that IS the military.

Marshall and Chapter 4. A flat island surrounded by twenty-five kilometers of open water is a defender’s paradise. Everything about mainland Iran screams defense in depth. Kharg is the opposite. Flat. Open. 360-degree sightlines. The geographic exception.

Marshall and Chapter 5. Gas prices and the political clock. The public will tolerate a dollar more for three months. Not three years. Marshall’s Strait geometry is the reason the clock exists. Twenty-one miles. Twenty million barrels. The Strait dictates the timeline.

Ghattas and Chapter 4, Vector 3. Proxies don’t stop because they choose to. They stop because the checks bounce. Ghattas provides forty years of evidence.

Ghattas and Chapter 6. Solve Kharg and you solve Lebanon. Five Israeli divisions. 912 dead. Ghattas maps the funding pipeline with specificity that makes that line operationally true.

Ghattas and Chapter 7. The word “lease.” Never “occupation.” A seized Kharg that looks like occupation martyrs Iran and activates every network from Beirut to Karachi. A leased Kharg with a compliance pathway gives Tehran a door that doesn’t require martyrdom.

THE SYLLABUS

Ostovar gives you the enemy.

Marshall gives you the board.

Ghattas gives you the blast radius.

These three books, combined with what you’ve read in this room over the past six weeks, put you ahead of 99% of the people watching cable news when the Marines land.

The anchors will be surprised.

You won’t be.

The Mischief Library is free. Always. Saturday belongs to everyone in this room, including the person who can’t afford the Threshold. That person deserves to understand what’s happening just as much as anyone.

Maybe more. Less margin for error.

Go buy these books. Or don’t, because you just got the core thesis of each one in forty minutes with a bourbon.

Either way, you now know what they’re fighting, where they’re fighting, and what detonates outside the borders when you take the ATM.

The landing craft are loading.

If this briefing gave you an edge this morning, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this briefing is worth reading. Hit the 🔄 restack. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it most. Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. The conversation in the comments often surfaces intelligence I missed. That’s how this community works.

If you found value here, someone in your network needs to see this before the bell.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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