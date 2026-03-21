Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
8h

I work with a woman who was born in Lebanon in about 1960. She tells me stories of wearing an itsy itsy bikini to the beach up until about 1979. At some point, she fled to Canada for political asylum and became a US citizen at least 25 years ago. The status of the Middle East causes her a lot of sadness. She still has family in Lebanon that she cannot convince to leave. She went to visit them several months after October 7th, we were on a video call. She said "oh shit" and the line went dead. We learned later that she dropped for cover. Her sister-in-law poked a bit of fun at her when she said, "you forgot what it is like to have fighter jets fly overhead", implying that such an occurance is commonplace. Despite everything, she is one of the most optimistic people I know, probably because she knows real horror. Thankfully she has decided not to go at this moment in time, though she worries greatly about her family.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Garcia
ML's avatar
ML
8h

Smart enough to own books two and three. Dumb enough to not have prioritized their consumption among the many books I have. My wallet appreciates this weekend's list though and my brain appreciates your summaries.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Garcia
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture