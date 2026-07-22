What six presidents taught me about counting, and what the count says about November 3.

February 2012. A CNN morning set, and an anchor reading the tease with one eyebrow already raised: our next guest says President Obama has the election locked, nine months out.

That week the entire political industry had the race as a toss-up. This was not analysis; it was inventory management, because a coin that stays in the air sells nine more months of advertising, and nobody in a green room gets paid for calling the coin.

I sat down and said the race was over. Not because I admired the president’s politics, but because I had done something exotic by the standards of cable television. I had counted.

“You can accuse the president of a lot of things,” I said on air, “but he can count.” He had spent Tuesday on Piolín’s show, the biggest voice in Spanish-language radio, promising immigration reform to the swing vote hiding in plain sight, while the Republican primary competed over who could alienate that vote most sincerely and walked Arizona into play for him.

The count was public the whole time. Hispanic voters were on the cover of TIME that week and in my CNN op-ed that morning, Obama’s ground operation was registering them across the battlegrounds, and he had buried McCain five to one on Spanish-language ads the cycle before, thirty million against five, with the same artillery already rolling again.

Authenticity was the tiebreaker, because you cannot spend a primary promising to build policy against people and then show up in September with flowers.

The anchor leaned in. You’re making a big prediction here. Now I am, I said. I’m on the line.

Nine months later Obama won 332 electoral votes to 206, swept nine of the ten battlegrounds, and took Hispanic voters 71 to 27. The toss-up was never a toss-up. The coin had been lying on the table since February.

Was it a landslide? I will not fight you for the noun. I said the race was locked, and I said that if Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida came in, the win would become a rout, and all three came in. Call it whatever keeps you comfortable, the claim I staked on camera was that a race everyone called a coin flip was already over, and it was.

Now the audit, because in this publication nobody escapes it, including the management. My map was too aggressive at the edges: I said Arizona and Missouri could flip and they stayed red, and Indiana and North Carolina slipped away. The verdict was right, the mechanism was right, and the details got graded by reality like everyone else’s.

Watch the tape yourself. The receipts policy here applies to me first.

Here is why that morning matters fourteen years later. I have spent my career in rooms where presidents get told things they did not want to hear, six of them, across both parties. Reagan handing me a White House Fellowship, both Bushes, Obama, and Trump at the table in the red hat, the photographs are below, and Clinton is the one the camera missed, back when I advised on Hispanic business and education and did quieter work with the intelligence community on Latin America, some of which I still cannot discuss.

That career teaches one discipline above the rest. The numbers do not care how the room feels, and the room always feels something. Usually it feels like being right, which is the cheapest feeling on the market.

So before a single receipt gets presented, here is what the numbers say about November. Midterms are not persuasion elections. Nobody in this country has changed their mind since 2015, and the last guy who did got a podcast about it.

A midterm is a turnout election. The whole contest is which side puts on pants and drives to a middle school gymnasium. The opponent is not the other party. The opponent is the couch, and in off years the couch is undefeated.

Get the base out and Republicans keep the House and the Senate. Leave it on the couch and they lose both. That is the entire election, and everything below the wall is just me pricing which one happens.

Now here is where the smart set thinks it caught the president in a contradiction, and here is where the smart set, as usual, cannot read a calendar. Millions of his voters hired him for one job above the rest: no more unending wars. And the cable geniuses are counting on those voters to look at Iran and stay home in a sulk.

They have the war exactly backwards, which is a family tradition.

For forty years the ceasefire with Iran was not peace. It was an installment plan. Chant death to America on Monday, take the pallet of cash on Tuesday, enrich uranium on Wednesday, and the geniuses called that stability because nothing had exploded yet on their particular afternoon.

That is not peace. That is a man calling the fuse quiet because he cannot hear it over his own applause.

An unending war is the one you keep losing on purpose to avoid the awkward conversation. Forty years of absorbing embassy seizures, dead Marines, mined tankers, and proxy armies, all so nobody in a nice suit had to make a decision, is the actual forever war. It just had a body count and a better publicist.

What ended in the Gulf was not the peace. It was the installment plan. The nuclear sanctuary that three administrations treated as a law of physics turned out to be a bluff, Israel is not living under the bomb Tehran promised it, and America stopped paying protection money to a regime that spent it on our own funerals.

You can accuse this president of many things. Starting the forty-year war is not one of them. He is the first man in the building rude enough to try ending it.

That is not the message that keeps the base home. That is the message that gets it off the couch, because strong is a turnout operation and weak never was.

So the twenty items below are not a trophy case, and they are not a hug.

They are the closing argument to the president’s own voters in the next 104 days: proof the contract was honored, with the Gulf as Exhibit A instead of the exhibit the geniuses think it is. Whether that argument gets the base off the couch is the whole question, and it is priced accordingly in the model below the wall.

So today runs in the only honest order. First, the receipts: twenty things this administration actually changed, defined narrowly, sourced to documents a hostile reader can check, each with its cost conceded on the spot.

Some of you will hate the concessions. The rest will hate the credits. That argument in the comments is how you know the arithmetic is honest.

Read the twenty like a handicapper, not a fan. They are not here to persuade you. They are here to weigh the exact question the base answers in November, alone, in a booth, with nobody watching, which is the only poll that ever mattered.

The failures get this same treatment in the next installment, itemized, so nobody needs to write me about balance. Balance is coming. It is bringing an invoice.

The last time I made a call like this, CNN rolled the cameras and I put myself on the line. This time the call is Congress: who takes the House, who holds the Senate, the five races that decide both, and what I am doing with my own money in the 104 days before the country votes.

The count is the count. Let’s begin.

The Seminar and the Ledger

The personality is the show. The record is the receipt.

For roughly a decade, America has been conducting a national seminar on one man’s personality. Attendance is mandatory, tuition is your sanity, and the seminar has produced no conclusions except that everyone would like everyone else to leave.

Those that voted for him did not hire the man to officiate weddings or model dinner conversation. They hired him the way you hire a plumber, for the pipes, not the small talk.

So the question this morning is not whether he improved the national mood. He plainly never tried. The question is whether the facts of the country moved, and twenty of them did.

Why the Narrow Case Is the Strong Case

The friends of any administration are its worst advocates.

They credit the president for the sunrise, the tides, and the continued operation of gravity through the fiscal year, and in doing so they hand the skeptic an easy victory: disprove one sunrise and the whole record reads like a press release.

Indiscriminate praise is not loyalty. It is sabotage with pom-poms.

The standard here is narrow on purpose. A thing counts only if the world is measurably different because it happened: a statute signed, a border crossing that no longer occurs, a doctrine overturned, a hostage home, a barrel pumped, a reactor gone critical. Vibes are excluded, and so is tone, because tone changes no facts.

One thesis before the evidence, stated up front so you can test it instead of swallowing it. Washington’s permanent institutions are machines for the avoidance of decisions.

The continuing resolution avoids the budget, the task force avoids the policy, the sunset clause avoids the argument, and managed decline avoids the confession that anything is declining.

The distinctive talent of this administration, whatever you think of its table manners, was a willingness to force the decisions the system was built to defer.

That is the mechanism behind nearly every item below. It is also why the durable wins are the least telegenic ones, because court precedents do not trend and poured concrete gives no interviews.

Chapter One: Sovereignty and Security

1. Immigration Enforcement Returns: A Fifty-Year Low at the Border, Five Times the Removals Inside It

Start with the item everyone has opinions about and almost nobody has numbers for. The numbers exist. They are kept, with admirable rigor, by people who despise the policy.

Start at the border, where Pew tabulated 237,538 encounters in fiscal 2025, the lowest annual total since 1970, with monthly encounters holding below 10,000 from February onward, a level unseen in twenty-five years of comparable data. Inside the country, Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project, working from records pried loose in litigation, found interior removals running at more than five times the late-2024 level, with detention for interior enforcement rising from roughly 14,000 beds to 57,000.

ICE then published a target of one million removals a year for 2026 and 2027, the kind of falsifiable number a bureaucracy normally treats as a workplace hazard, and opened the year at a record pace.

Here is the mechanism the cable panels skip. Prior administrations of both parties did not lack the statutes; they lacked the stomach for the invoice. Enforcement was quietly confined to the border and to criminals already in custody, the version that produces the fewest cameras.

A border that discourages unlawful entry but guarantees unlawful residence afterward is not a border. It is an unusually inconvenient admissions office, and America ran one for years.

Interior enforcement is expensive in the one currency Washington truly hoards, which is political risk. The change was not a new tool. It was a decision to pay a bill every predecessor left on the table.

Now the honesty.

As enforcement moved inland it swept in arrestees with no criminal record, the composition of arrests shifted accordingly, and due process and proportionality have reserved seats in the failures audit. The claim is not that every person removed was the worst of the worst; the claim is that the law was enforced at scale, and it was.

A state that cannot determine who resides within it has surrendered the first attribute of sovereignty, the one every other policy borrows its coherence from. The measure here is not the slogan but the ledger.

And the ledger is kept by the administration’s critics as faithfully as by its friends.

2. NATO Commits Five Percent: The Burden-Sharing Argument, Won After Thirty Years

Every president since the Cold War ended asked Europe to pay for its own defense. Europe sent back warm words and cold checks.

Then, at the Hague in June 2025, the allies unanimously committed to five percent of GDP for defense and security by 2035, at least three and a half percent for core defense and up to one and a half for infrastructure, resilience, and the defense-industrial base.

NATO itself booked the summit as historic and codified the five percent commitment in its own accounting, and the defense press called it a direct product of sustained American pressure.

The mechanism deserves a moment of appreciation. The alliance’s genius for consensus had spent three decades converting American pressure into communiqués and communiqués into nothing, and the two percent target of 2014 was honored mostly in the breach.

What broke the pattern was a credible threat to the implicit bargain, the suggestion that American protection was not unconditional, which forced allies to price the alternative and discover they could not afford it.

Russia supplied the menace. Trump supplied the invoice.

Insurance pools reprice when a member makes the status quo untenable. Alliances are insurance pools with flags.

The honesty: the target is 2035, not 2026, pledges are not appropriations, and Spain is already lagging on cue. But the commitment is binding in the only sense alliance politics recognizes, formal, unanimous, and monitored, and that is a changed fact.

The dollars will arrive over a decade. The decision arrived in an afternoon, and it was the decision a generation of polite diplomacy never produced.

3. The End of Iran’s Sanctuary: The Untouchable Sites Struck, the Navy Swept From the Gulf

For twenty years, Iran policy ran on a single load-bearing belief: the hardened nuclear sites were untouchable, and any direct strike would ignite a regional war. The belief functioned as a veto on American action, which made it a permanent grant of sanctuary, and Tehran built accordingly.

On June 22, 2025, Operation Midnight Hammer reached Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan directly, and an independent CSIS assessment found the strikes destroyed key infrastructure and human capital even as the program survived.

When negotiations collapsed, the United States and Israel struck again in late February 2026, and in the Gulf campaign that followed, Central Command under Admiral Brad Cooper cleared the Iranian navy out of the Arabian Gulf.

By May the CENTCOM commander was reporting Iran’s military severely degraded across missiles, drones, mines, and proxy networks, with the navy assessed to need five to ten years to rebuild. The first operation was penetration. The campaign that followed was domination of the battlespace.

Notice what the veto really was. Because everyone believed acting was catastrophic, no one acted, which is a bluff that enforces itself until somebody calls it. Calling it retired an assumption that had constrained American strategy since the Bush administration.

Deterrence is not a mood. It is the daily interest rate on American security, set by what adversaries believe the United States will actually do, and a demonstration against the hardest target in the region reprices that rate for every actor watching, from the Houthis to Beijing.

Two honesties, because this item demands both. The program was not destroyed: U.S. intelligence later indicated only limited new damage to Iran’s nuclear timeline, and analysts are candid that rebuilding remains a political choice available to Tehran.

And the war did not stay won. As of July 20, fighting had resumed and American service members were dead, the Strait of Hormuz remained contested, and no settlement existed. Tactical superiority is not strategic conclusion, and honesty requires saying so while the guns are still warm.

The narrow claim was never peace, and it was never the end of the program. It was the end of the wall Tehran assumed America would never breach, and that wall is gone.

4. The Hostages Come Home: Every Living Captive Returned Under an American Deal

Some items on this list are mechanisms. This one is people.

On October 13, 2025, Hamas released the final twenty living hostages as the president declared the two-year war over before the Knesset. The agreement, mediated with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, was signed off by both Israel and Hamas, and the hostages and Palestinian prisoners went home in an exchange that unfolded in real time.

Why did two years of professional diplomacy fail where this succeeded? Because no mediator held leverage over both parties at once, and the process rewarded partial, deniable half-measures, the diplomatic equivalent of a payment plan on a moral debt.

The break came from convening the regional powers under one American umbrella and forcing a comprehensive deal instead of another installment.

Coalitions of guarantors can impose terms no single mediator can, provided they are assembled by a power all of them need. There is exactly one such power.

The honesty: a ceasefire is not a peace. By this month Israeli strikes had continued and the second phase had stalled, with disarmament, withdrawal, reconstruction, and governance all unresolved, so the claim stays bounded to what actually happened.

The living came home.

Whatever the future of Gaza, twenty families who waited two years received the only outcome that counts. An American-built deal delivered it.

5. The All-Volunteer Force Replenished: Every Service Meets Its Goal, in Wartime

The recruiting crisis of the early 2020s was diagnosed as structural and permanent, a verdict on a changed and unwilling nation. The diagnosis was itself part of the disease, because an institution convinced its decline is fate stops fighting it.

Then every service hit its fiscal 2026 active-duty goal months early, the Navy at 45,000, the Army above 61,500, the Marines at 26,600, for 103 percent of the aggregate mission. During a war. The Army confirmed the numbers, the Air Force and Space Force finished five months ahead of schedule, and the surge ran strong enough that the Pentagon began raising its end-strength ambitions.

The turnaround combined modernized processing with a warrior identity recruiters could actually sell, which is to say it treated the shortfall as a command problem rather than a demographic fate. Organizations recover when leadership refuses to file the decline under inevitable.

The honesty, and it takes one sentence: the recovery began before this term, with fiscal 2024 already showing major improvement and fiscal 2025 the best recruiting year in fifteen years.

What this administration did was sustain and accelerate the trend under the hardest condition available, an actual shooting war.

The experts wrote that Americans would no longer serve. The enlistment numbers, tallied during a war, are the rebuttal.

6. The Second Rise of ISIS, Prevented: A Hundred Strikes and a New Partner in Damascus

The fall of Assad in late 2024 created exactly the vacuum in which ISIS metastasized the first time, and the institutional temptation was to treat the group as yesterday’s problem. Washington loves declaring victory over a terror organization. It is cheaper than fighting one.

Then an ISIS-linked ambush at Palmyra killed two American soldiers and an interpreter, and the response was neither a statement nor a task force. The United States struck more than one hundred ISIS sites in Operation Hawkeye Strike, including ten strikes on more than thirty locations between February 3 and 12, 2026, hitting weapons, logistics, and communications nodes across Syria.

The campaign sustained the pressure through mid-2026, killing or capturing more than fifty ISIS members after retaliatory strikes beginning in January, and, in its least expected turn, Damascus formally joined the anti-ISIS coalition.

That last item is the mechanism. Suppressing an insurgency in a vacuum requires a local partner, and manufacturing one out of a former adversary is harder and more durable than isolating him. The counterintuitive move was the correct one.

The honesty: the coalition has existed since 2014, so this is intensification, not invention, and the attempted resurgence proves the threat is contained rather than eliminated. Counterterrorism offers no final victories, only maintained pressure.

The pressure here was applied fast, with precision, and to measurable effect. The first rule of counterterrorism is that a defeated organization must never be granted the leisure to discover it was merely resting, and this time nobody granted it.

Chapter Two: Alliances, Diplomacy, and Energy Statecraft

7. Peace in the Caucasus: Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign, and America Holds the Corridor

The South Caucasus stayed frozen for nearly forty years because the powers with leverage, Russia and Iran, profited from the freeze. Keep the corridor closed, keep both parties dependent, collect the rent.

At a White House summit on August 8, 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a framework to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, paired with bilateral economic agreements with the United States, and the deal granted the United States exclusive development rights over a transit corridor now named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, run under Armenian law and leased to a U.S.-led consortium.

On January 13, 2026, the secretary of state and Armenia’s foreign minister published the implementation framework, moving the thing from handshake to paper. By this month, Baku was describing conditions of real peace, with direct trade resuming, even as a constitutional dispute in Yerevan still blocks the final treaty.

The masterstroke was not the mediation; it was the commerce. Inserting American commercial rights into the corridor converted a diplomatic promise into an economic interest Washington now has a standing reason to defend, which is the difference between a treaty and a tenant.

The corridor is a link in a Trans-Caspian route that can move Central Asian energy and critical minerals westward without transiting Russia or Iran. That is a strategic prize wearing an infrastructure costume.

The honesty: Iran threatened the corridor almost immediately, the final treaty waits on Armenian constitutional reform, and nine months on the project remains more framework than poured concrete. The claim is bounded to the signed framework, the published implementation document, and the changed relationship, all of which exist.

A conflict that outlasted the Soviet Union moved. It moved because American commerce became a party to the peace, and commerce, unlike communiqués, shows up to defend its lease.

8. American Gas Leads the World: 111 Million Tons, a Threshold No Nation Had Crossed

In 2025 the United States shipped 111 million tons of liquefied natural gas, the first country ever past one hundred, beating Qatar by nearly twenty million tons and taking roughly a quarter of global exports. A decade ago the number was zero.

The EIA projects exports growing nearly thirty percent by 2027 as five new projects ramp, and the strategic value clarified itself the hard way when an attack knocked out roughly seventeen percent of Qatar’s export capacity, sending buyers hunting for cargoes that never see the Strait of Hormuz. American cargoes never do.

The mechanism is part policy, part concrete. The prior administration had paused new export approvals, and reversing the pause on day one told capital that future terminals would be permitted rather than strangled, while terminals already under construction matured into tonnage.

The EIA now pencils in 17.4 billion cubic feet a day of LNG exports for 2026 and 18.6 billion for 2027, and export leadership, unlike a spot price, is built in steel and cement, which makes it durable once poured.

For the state, LNG is a trade-balance positive, an alliance tool that supplies Europe in place of Russian gas, and a Gulf Coast jobs engine. The fair caveat is that heavy exports can nudge domestic gas prices upward, and the honest advocate says so.

The fuller honesty: the record rests substantially on terminals begun before this term, so the credit is shared with prior investment. The world-first tonnage and the locked-in growth pipeline stand regardless.

This is energy statecraft, an instrument of alliance politics as much as commerce. It happened on the current watch, and it reorders who depends on whom.

Chapter Three: The Constitutional Order

The two decisions in this part belong together. Each restored a structural feature of the constitutional design that decades of practice had eroded, both were argued and won by the same solicitor general, and both are precedent rather than policy, which makes them the least visible items on this list and the most durable.

9. The Nationwide Injunction Ends: No Single Judge May Rule the Whole Country

Somewhere along the way, American governance acquired a strange new office: the district judge as emergency national legislature. Find one sympathetic chair among hundreds, file your complaint there, and freeze a federal policy for 330 million people before lunch.

On June 27, 2025, the Supreme Court held six to three that universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority Congress granted the federal courts, restoring the traditional rule that a remedy runs to the parties before the court.

The Congressional Research Service mapped the ruling’s reach and its limits, advocates across the spectrum treated it as a landmark on the scope of equitable relief, and local-government analysts translated what the end of nationwide injunctions means in practice.

Note why the fix had to come from the Court. Both parties had suffered under the device and both had exploited it, which meant neither had any incentive to end it by legislation. Only the institution above the partisan scoreboard could retire the weapon.

The honesty: the decision is procedural, not substantive, and it leaves class actions and other lawful routes to broad relief open. It blesses no policy, and the same Court has ruled against this administration on the merits elsewhere, which is not a flaw in the accomplishment but the proof that it was about the structure of judicial power rather than a favor to one litigant.

A conservative should notice that the next progressive president inherits the same restored order, and should welcome it anyway. A rule that serves only your own side is not a principle. It is a weapon with a waiting period.

10. The Removal Power Restored: The Administrative State Answers to an Elected President

The New Deal built a fourth branch of government and forgot to mention it to the Constitution. Independent agencies wielded executive power while answering to no elected official, and for ninety years a 1935 case called Humphrey’s Executor stood guard over the arrangement.

On June 29, 2026, the Supreme Court held six to three that the FTC’s for-cause removal protection violates Article II, effectively overturning Humphrey’s Executor. Practitioners confirmed the separation-of-powers holding, and mainstream coverage read it plainly as letting the president remove independent-agency leadership.

The original theory was charming: insulated expert commissioners would regulate more wisely than anyone the voters could reach. The result was executive power exercised by officials the executive could not direct and the electorate could not touch, a structure the Constitution’s authors did not design and would not have recognized.

Restoring at-will removal reconnects that power to the one official the entire country elects. Whatever you think of any particular president, that is where Article II put the accountability, on purpose.

The honesty: the ruling’s reach across the alphabet of independent bodies will be worked out in litigation, and reasonable people can debate whether unifying the executive is wise as policy. As constitutional structure, the change is unambiguous, and as precedent it is durable.

One flag for this audience: the Court signaled that entities with distinctive constitutional histories, most notably the Federal Reserve, may present a different question. Note it now, before the comment section does.

Humphrey’s Executor was the legal foundation of the administrative state for ninety years. That it fell to an argument about the plain text of Article II is the kind of quiet event that reorders a government long after the headlines have wandered off.

Chapter Four: Taxes, Opportunity, and Ownership

11. The Tax Code Made Permanent: The Expiration Game Ends

Congress wrote the 2017 tax cuts to expire. This was not an accident; it was a budget-scoring trick that let legislators claim a smaller ten-year cost while planting a time bomb in every long-term capital plan in America.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, made the seven brackets and one hundred percent bonus depreciation permanent, along with the higher standard-deduction baseline, a fifteen-million-dollar estate exclusion, and full expensing for qualifying business investment.

It added temporary deductions through 2028 for tipped income up to twenty-five thousand dollars and overtime up to $12,500 for individuals or $25,000 for joint filers, plus a senior bonus. For 2026 the standard deduction is $32,200 for married couples and $16,100 for singles, and the permanence of expensing is estimated to raise long-run GDP by 1.2 percent.

The mechanism is certainty itself. Businesses cannot rationally plan multi-year investment against a code that resets on a countdown, so the temporariness was its own drag on growth, a recurring hostage crisis Washington scheduled for itself. Capital is a coward, but a rational one; it retreats from uncertainty, and permanence releases the hostage.

The honesty, and it is a heavy one. Permanence carries a fiscal cost estimated at roughly three trillion dollars over a decade even after growth and offsets, and independent analysts caution against expecting large growth effects.

And the worker deductions expire in 2028, so “no tax on tips” oversells what is, in fact, a deduction; that bill and that asterisk both feature in the failures audit.

The bounded claim survives anyway. A tax cut with an expiration date is a gesture, a permanent one is a policy, and Washington had chosen the gesture for a decade.

12. School Choice Goes National: The First Federal Program, Adopted by Thirty-One States

School choice lost at the federal level for forty years, and it lost for a structural reason. Direct vouchers marched straight into the most disciplined interest group in American politics and were designed, practically speaking, to lose.

The same July law created a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for scholarship donations, funding tuition, tutoring, transportation, and technology for families below three hundred percent of area median income starting January 1, 2027, with thirty-one states signaling they will opt in and only two governors declining.

The program is real enough that Senate Democrats have already introduced a repeal bill, which in Washington is the sincerest form of acknowledgment.

The mechanism is the instrument swap. Routing support through private donations and state opt-in converted a forty-year frontal assault into a flanking maneuver each state can join at its own pace, and flanking maneuvers are how durable reforms actually arrive.

The honesty: not one scholarship has yet been awarded, because the program begins in 2027, and blue-state abstention will limit its reach. The claim is that the statute exists, is permanent, and has majority state uptake, all of which are facts today.

A monopoly is rarely improved by praise. It is improved by the possibility that the customer may leave.

The first federal private-school-choice program in American history was not won by winning the old argument. It was won by declining to have it.

13. Capitalism From the Cradle: A Thousand Dollars and an Account for Every Child

Birthright savings accounts circulated in think tanks of both parties for years and died every time, because a stand-alone bill creating a new account type is easy to stall and impossible to prioritize. Good ideas without vehicles are how Washington stores good ideas.

The tax law created Trump Accounts under new Internal Revenue Code Section 530A, tax-deferred accounts for citizen children under eighteen, carrying a one-time thousand-dollar federal contribution for eligible children born 2025 through 2028.

Beginning July 4, 2026, families and employers may contribute up to $5,000 a year, including $2,500 tax-favored from employers, with funds restricted to low-cost funds tracking broad indexes of primarily American companies and locked, in the ordinary case, until the year the child turns eighteen.

The mechanism was the ride-along. An orphaned idea attached itself to a bill that was going to pass regardless, which is how reforms that cannot pass alone pass anyway.

The honesty: the seed applies to a narrow birth-year window, the accounts only opened this month, and the wealth effect depends on decades of compounding plus family contributions. A thousand dollars is a start, not an inheritance, and families with more disposable income will contribute more.

The name is characteristically immodest. Compounding is not.

The principle is structural: every eligible American child begins life holding a stake in the country’s capital markets. The significance of that gets measured in decades, not headlines, which is exactly why nobody televised it.

Chapter Five: Energy and Industrial Strength

14. Record Oil in Wartime: 13.93 Million Barrels a Day, When It Mattered Most

American crude production hit a record 13.93 million barrels a day in April 2026, with New Mexico alone at a record 2.37 million, and the EIA projects an average of 13.8 million barrels a day in 2026 and 14.0 million in 2027, holding at or above record territory. The record arrived while a war in the Gulf threatened global supply, which is precisely when you want it to arrive.

The producers had the reserves and the technology for years. What varied was the federal posture on leasing and permitting, the political signal about whether expansion would be welcomed or punished, and production responds to expected policy as surely as to price.

Removing a discouragement is often more powerful than adding a subsidy. It is also cheaper, which is why Washington rarely thinks of it.

The honesty: part of the record reflects war-driven prices rather than policy alone, and American producers were formidable before this term. The bounded claim is that the record was set and that policy cleared the path to setting it.

For the citizen, this item is the reason a Middle Eastern war did not produce a ruinous spike at the pump. Energy security is the quiet precondition for strategic freedom, and a country pumping at record volume during a Gulf war has bought itself room to maneuver.

15. The Nuclear Restart: Four Reactors Go Critical, and the Licensing Logjam Breaks

Nuclear power was never defeated by physics. It was defeated by duration, a licensing gauntlet that outlasted the capital and the patience of everyone who entered it, which is how the country that split the atom forgot how to permit one.

Then the logjam moved. Four advanced designs reached zero-power criticality by early July 2026, beating the president’s stated target of three demonstrations by Independence Day. The NRC’s new Part 53 rule created a technology-inclusive licensing pathway effective April 29, 2026, and the commission issued a construction permit for TerraPower’s sodium-cooled reactor at Kemmerer, Wyoming.

The mechanism was deadlines plus a rulebook that judges reactors by risk instead of forcing every new design through rules written for the last one. Regulators move when someone sets a date and checks.

The timing is not decorative. The AI buildout in item twenty runs on electricity, grids do not run on white papers, and a country restarting its nuclear pipeline is a country provisioning its own century.

The honesty: zero-power criticality boils no water and sells no electrons, Part 53 was in development before this term, and TerraPower’s permit rides on years of private money. Commercial cost, fuel supply, and construction discipline all remain unproved.

But there is a difference between a reactor in a slide deck and a fueled core sustaining a chain reaction. America crossed that difference four times in one year, ahead of schedule, which is not a sentence anyone has written about American nuclear power in decades.

16. Breaking China’s Rare-Earth Grip: The Pentagon Buys the American Mine

Here is a sentence that should ruin your coffee. China supplied nearly seventy percent of America’s rare-earth imports for the magnets inside the F-35, the drone fleet, and the submarine force. A nation that cannot make the magnets in its own fighter jets is negotiating with a gun to its head, and the other side loads the gun.

In July 2025 the Pentagon bought four hundred million dollars of preferred stock to become MP Materials’ largest shareholder, layering a $150 million loan and a ten-year price floor beneath a new magnet facility at Mountain Pass, California.

The company called it a transformational public-private partnership, the arrangement was expanded in November 2025, and it was reinforced by a Section 232 action on processed critical minerals in January and, on July 20, by an order tightening waivers and accelerating domestic and allied sourcing across defense procurement.

Why can’t the market fix this alone? Because China deliberately drives prices below the level at which a Western competitor can recover its capital, a strategy that has bankrupted every purely commercial attempt.

That is why the price floor is the whole answer: a guaranteed buyer at a guaranteed price makes suppression pointless, and only the government that consumes the magnets can make that guarantee.

The equity stake converts a market failure into a strategic investment. That is what the check was.

The honesty: the United States still leans heavily on Chinese processing today, magnet self-sufficiency is a multi-year build, and taxpayers now carry execution risk on a single company. The claim is bounded to the completed transaction and the expansion underway, both real.

Lowering the gun starts somewhere. It started with a signed check for a mine in the California desert.

Chapter Six: Money and Technology

17. Trade Leverage Restored: Indonesia and Taiwan Sign, and the Tariffs Survive the Court

For decades the trade deficit was treated as a law of nature, and access to the American consumer was handed out in trade rounds as if it cost nothing. The diffuse benefits of free trade had a lobby; the concentrated costs did not.

The proof of the new posture is signed, not asserted. Indonesia agreed to eliminate tariffs on more than 99 percent of American exports and dismantle major non-tariff barriers, and the Taiwan agreement eliminates or reduces 99 percent of tariff barriers while opening lanes for American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The deficit moved too, though read it with the tongs it deserves. Through May the goods-and-services gap ran 40.6 percent below the 2025 pace, after touching its lowest level since early 2020, even as the monthly number widened sharply in May.

And when the Supreme Court held that IEEPA never authorized the tariff program, forcing refunds, the administration pivoted within days to Section 122 authority. The pivot is the tell: an administration committed to an instrument abandons the objective when the instrument dies, and an administration committed to the objective switches instruments in a week.

The mechanism was always the asset nobody priced. Washington had treated the world’s largest consumer market as a public utility available to foreign producers on fixed terms, and treating it as a bargaining chip created the urgency thirty years of trade rounds never did.

Tariffs are taxes, and the word stays true on a patriotic banner, but a tax used as leverage gets judged partly by what it extracts, not only by what it costs.

Two honesties, because this item earns both. Importers and consumers paid part of the tariff bill, much of the deficit swing reflects the unwinding of the 2025 import surge rather than durable reindustrialization, and Section 122 is time-limited unless Congress acts.

The bounded claim survives the accounting. The United States stopped treating access to its own market as a gift and started treating it as an asset, and the receipts now carry signatures from Jakarta and Taipei.

18. The Stablecoin Law: Digital Finance Enlisted in the Defense of the Dollar

Washington’s default response to financial technology it does not understand is regulation by enforcement action, a policy of hostile ambiguity that pushes the industry offshore and hands the rulebook to whoever writes one first. It is the regulatory equivalent of dealing with a strange noise in the house by moving.

The GENIUS Act, signed July 18, 2025, created the first federal regulatory system for payment stablecoins, and the fine print is the strategy: issuers must hold one-to-one reserves in cash, deposits, and short-term Treasuries, publish reserve composition monthly, and give holders priority in insolvency.

By mid-2026 the framework governs a roughly $315 billion market heading toward full enforcement in 2027, and the Richmond Fed concludes the reserve rules mean stablecoins increase demand for U.S. Treasuries and reinforce the dollar rather than erode it.

Read that mechanism twice, because it is the whole game. Clear rules kept the industry onshore and channeled it into a form, fully reserved by Treasuries, that converts the internet’s emerging payment layer into a new bid for American debt. Rules, used correctly, are a moat and not a cage.

The honesty: the market is concentrated among a few issuers, the Treasury-demand effect is modest against the scale of the national debt, and the companion market-structure bill is not yet law. The claim rests on the enacted statute and its documented effect, both established.

Strangling a new technology in ambiguity is the reflex of a declining power. Writing the rulebook first is the move of a confident one, and the confident move got made.

19. Bitcoin Enters Statecraft: A Strategic Reserve Established, Regulation by Ambush Ends

For fifteen years Washington treated Bitcoin with alarm, hostility, and no plan. The government’s entire strategy was to seize coins from criminals and auction them off, which history will record as the worst-timed disposition program in the history of American property.

The March 2025 executive order established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve capitalized with coins the government had already forfeited, under two simple rules: nothing in the reserve gets sold, and any further acquisition must be budget-neutral, at no incremental cost to taxpayers.

The regulators moved the same direction, with the OCC confirming national banks may custody crypto and run distributed-ledger businesses without a special permission slip, and the SEC dismissing the Coinbase case and standing up a task force to write actual rules.

The choice was never whether Bitcoin would exist; the code settled that in 2009. The choice was whether the industry would mature inside American banking, custody, and anti-fraud law, or offshore in jurisdictions whose chief attraction is the absence of rules. Domestication beat exile.

For the state, the scarcest digital asset on earth now sits in a coherent custody framework instead of a dozen agency evidence lockers with a standing sell order. For the citizen, the firms handling the asset now answer to American regulators, which is where you want them when something breaks.

The honesty, and this one has teeth. The reserve rests on an executive order, not a statute, so it lives at the pleasure of the next president; Bitcoin remains volatile; and the president’s family holds financial interests in the industry that demand exacting ethics scrutiny, a matter with a reserved seat in the failures audit.

Nobody made cryptocurrency safe, because nothing built of code, leverage, and human avarice has ever been made safe. What got made was American: the rules, the custody, and the reserve, and the government finally stopped selling the one asset it kept confiscating.

20. AI as National Power: A Strategy Measured in Concrete and Kilowatts

Most governments greeted artificial intelligence by convening commissions, and the commissions produced what commissions produce, which is documents about values. The United States published America’s AI Action Plan in July 2025 and started pouring foundations.

The plan is anchored by Stargate, which by September 2025 had reached nearly seven gigawatts of planned capacity and more than $400 billion of intended investment over three years.

The concrete is physical: the Michigan development is advancing with community commitments and grid additions, a 2026 Ohio arrangement pairs ten gigawatts of new generation with ten gigawatts of data centers, and S&P Global projects AI data-center power demand more than doubling between 2026 and 2030, with the grid as the binding constraint.

The decisive insight was almost embarrassingly simple. AI leadership is not won in white papers but in compute, compute is won in electricity and land, and tying the AI strategy to the energy agenda connected two adjacent bureaucracies that normally communicate by rumor. Someone identified the actual chokepoint and aimed the country at it.

The honesty: the most spectacular investment figures were revised downward, announced money is not spent money, and the payoff depends on a grid buildout that is not yet complete. For the citizen the exposure runs both directions, toward the productivity and jobs of a domestic AI industry and toward upward pressure on regional electricity bills.

A country that treats the decisive technology of its age as a matter of national power, and backs the treatment with concrete rather than convened panels, has made the most important decision available. It made it early, which is when important decisions are cheap.

Chapter Seven: Twenty Wins Mean Nothing If They Stay Home in November

Step back from the twenty and the shape appears. One at a time, each item is a fact: a statute, a case, an operation, an agreement, a number. Together they describe a single governing method, and the method is the real accomplishment.

Washington’s permanent institutions are, above all, machines for the avoidance of decision. This is not an accusation of laziness. It is a description of an equilibrium, engineered by very smart people who figured out that the safest thing a career can do is never touch anything.

The continuing resolution exists so nobody has to pass a budget. The task force exists so nobody has to have a policy. The sunset clause exists so nobody has to argue about permanence. Every one of these is a machine for turning a decision into a meeting, and a meeting into a paycheck.

The nationwide injunction and the independent agency were the deluxe models. Each one existed so that no decision could ever be traced back to a single human being the voters were allowed to fire. That is not a bug. Somebody sanded that fingerprint off on purpose.

Managed decline is the masterpiece of the whole genre, because it never requires anyone to admit a choice is being made. A great nation goes broke with excellent posture, and every quarter a think tank publishes a beautiful paper about the posture. Nobody decided to decline. It simply happened, to everyone, at once, mysteriously, the way your keys disappear.

The talent across these twenty items, whatever you make of the man or his mouth, was a refusal to sit in that chair.

The tax cuts were made permanent instead of temporary. The border law was enforced instead of invoked. Iran’s sanctuary was tested instead of worshipped, the injunction was challenged instead of milked, the reactors were fueled instead of filed, and the rare-earth problem was bought down instead of mourned in a hearing.

Here is the part that should embarrass an entire city. In case after case the change required no new power. The authority was already sitting there, in the drawer, where it had been sitting for years while everyone agreed not to open the drawer. All it took was somebody rude enough to open it.

That is why the durable wins are the quiet ones. Trump v. Slaughter will run the removal power under future presidents who will not say his name out loud. The permanent tax code will shape investment long after this era’s arguments are landfill. The LNG terminals will ship gas no matter who signs the next executive order, because a fact does not care about the mood, the tenure, or the temperament of the guy who made it.

And the costs are real, conceded here one item at a time, because the concession is the whole point. The fiscal weight of the tax law. The price effects of the tariffs. The executive-order fragility of the Bitcoin reserve. The war that has not ended. The unfinished corridor and the unfinished grid. The shared credit on recruiting and crude. A record with no debits is not history, it is advertising, and the full invoice arrives in the next installment, itemized, because this publication refuses to be a brochure.

The claim was never that everything worked or that the price was zero. The claim was narrower and therefore harder to knock over. On twenty specific matters the facts of the country changed, in law, in operations, in agreements, in numbers you can look up, and they changed because one person was willing to be the one who decided.

Now here is why any of this matters before November, and it is the only sentence in this chapter that will cost you anything.

A record like this does not defend itself. It does not walk to a polling place. It does not put on pants and drive to the gymnasium.

Twenty changed facts sitting on the couch on Election Day are worth precisely nothing, because the machine that avoids decisions is very patient, and it is waiting for exactly one thing: for the people who liked the drawer being opened to decide the job is finished and stay home.

The seminar about the man will continue. Attendance is mandatory and the final exam on his personality will never be graded, which is the only exam the geniuses ever wanted to take.

But a presidency is not measured by whether it improved the tone of American life, a thing this one never once attempted. It is measured by whether the country’s direction changed in ways that stay changed after the argument about tone is forgotten. By that severe standard the record is substantial. The facts moved.

The only open question is whether the people who moved them show up to keep them, or hand the drawer back to the folks who spent forty years agreeing never to open it.

That is the whole of the case. The rest is turnout.

The Machine Counted the Seats Before You Got a Vote. I did not begin with the polls. I began with the map.

All 435 House seats and every Senate race on the ballot, plus every retirement, vacancy, primary, court fight, and mid-decade redistricting stunt that changes who is actually on it. The whole board, not the six races television decided were allowed to be interesting.

Then I built each race up from the dirt: partisan baseline, incumbency, candidate quality, money, polling, demographic drift, and how hard it swings when the national mood swings. A candidate who has not won a primary was not counted as a winner. A redrawn district was not treated as the old one wearing a fake mustache.

Then I did the expensive thing nobody does.

I made five separate systems judge the same races without comparing notes, and when two disagreed by ten points I did not average them into fake wisdom, because the average of two confused people is the entire cable news industry. I found out why they disagreed, then ran the whole thing hundreds of thousands of times.

Correlated, not as coin flips. That word is the ballgame. One polling error moves dozens of races at once, like a gust through a wheat field, and weather does not fill out a change-of-address form.

Then I handed it to an audit built to prove me wrong: a blue wave, a red recovery, scandals, turnout up and down, an economy falling down the stairs, and the ugliest possibility of all, that I had mistaken a warm afternoon for the climate.

The goal was never to nail all 470 races. That is astrology with a spreadsheet. The goal was the one outcome the evidence likes best, and how easily it breaks.

And it is 470, not the tidy number the networks use, because the Senate this year refuses to sit still. The normal cycle puts 33 seats on the ballot.

Then Florida and Ohio added special elections, making 35. Then Lindsey Graham died on July 11, the sitting nominee, weeks after winning his own primary, which triggered a third special and an August 11 scramble in South Carolina that did not exist when most forecasts were printed. So 36 Senate contests, not 33, and the model counts all 36, because a seat nobody scheduled still seats a senator.

Here is why that pile of contests does not hand Democrats the chamber, and it is arithmetic, not mood. Of the seats in play, more than twenty are already Republican, which means most of the board is red turf Democrats have to storm rather than blue turf they get to defend. Graham’s seat is a deep-red state Trump carried by 58 percent, so his death changed the name on the ballot and nothing about the odds.

To take the Senate, Democrats need a net gain of four, and to get four out of that map they have to run the table on a short list of genuine toss-ups and then steal one nobody thinks is stealable. Possible. Also expensive, delicate, and dependent on Republican candidates continuing to be Republican candidates.

One footnote the cable panels skip.

The maps were redrawn mid-decade, a maneuver the Supreme Court has allowed, uncommon enough to look like the republic changing its own tires at 70 miles an hour. Eight states ended up with maps expected to help Republicans; California and court-ordered Utah supplied the Democratic answer.

Everybody was choosing voters before voters could choose them, except where judges or voters themselves held the pencil.

It did not quite cancel out.

Texas and California mostly neutralized each other, but the full scoreboard still leaves Republicans with a potential net advantage of roughly ten seats.

Then in April, Louisiana v. Callais sharply narrowed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the principal federal weapon against minority vote dilution, without killing it outright. Texas, California and now Florida are effectively set for 2026.

Other lawsuits survive, but the election calendar is hardening the maps. The model therefore treats the lines scheduled for November as the likely ballot, not holy writ. One court ruling can still move several seats, although by July the calendar has started doing what the Constitution cannot: making maps permanent by running out the clock.

That is the whole reason the national tide and the seat count disagree. The mood favors one party. The map was built by the other. And the map, unlike the mood, does not read the morning polls.

It produced a clear national direction. It also produced a congressional result that flatly contradicts it.

That contradiction is the whole story of 2026, and it is sitting behind the wall.

$120 Million in One Year. While Everyone Watched.

In 2014, YPO ran a yearlong simulated investment competition that CNN Business covered. Seventy-three global traders. One million dollars each. Everyone could see everyone else’s positions.

Imagine playing poker with your cards face-up.

After 2,870 trades in a year, I’d made $120 million.

The other 72 traders combined made less. They could have copied me. They didn’t.

That tells you everything about why most people lose money even when they can see exactly what winners are doing.

“When someone turns $10,000 into $10.3 million over 25 years on one position, you don’t question it. You copy their homework.” — John B., Hedge Fund manager

You Just Read the Setup. The Payoff Is Behind the Wall.

Everything above was the free half: the proof I can count, and twenty things worth counting. Useful. Also the appetizer.

Here is what is on the other side of the wall, written and waiting for you right now.

Chapter Eight: The Call.

Who takes the House. Who holds the Senate. Not a range, not a shrug, not “it depends on turnout” delivered by a man who will never be graded. A number, with the probability attached, and my name on it the way it was on that CNN set in 2012. If I am wrong, it will be in writing, which is more than the networks will ever give you.

Chapter Nine: The Five Races That Decide Everything.

Out of 470 contests, five move the whole board. I name them, I show you the math, and I tell you which way each one breaks and why. When your cousin is screaming about a Senate seat in October, you will already know whether it matters.

Chapter Ten: What It Does to Your Money.

This is the one you actually came for. Three Novembers, unified red, split government, unified blue, and what each does to defense, energy, rates, and Bitcoin. Not vibes. Positioning.

Chapter Eleven: What I Am Doing With My Money.

The trades I am making in the 104 days before the vote, in the open, with skin in the game, because advice you would not take yourself is just content.

Now the part the professionals leave out.

You can read all of this for free. In December. It is called hindsight, the entire financial industry sells it at full price, and it has the worst entry point ever invented, because by the time the outcome is obvious, the money has already moved without you.

Two dollars a day. Less than parking. Less than the latte. Considerably less than being wrong about Congress with your own money while you had 104 days of warning and spent them scrolling.

You do not rise to the level of your hopes on Election Night. You fall to the level of your preparation. The wall went up in 2012 on live television and it is still standing. Come stand on the right side of it.

Position before the country votes, not after.

P.S. The last time I made a call like this, it took nine months to grade. This one grades itself in 104 days, in your account statement. The couch is free. The forecast is not. Choose the one that pays.

Subscribe. Get the Call.

You just read seven chapters for free. Twenty receipts, six presidents, one live television prediction, and the entire mechanics of the 2026 election, and it cost you exactly nothing, which makes you either my guest or my freight, and I am too polite to check.

So here is the honest arrangement. Nobody makes you pay here. But nobody makes the research free either. Somebody funds it, and right now that somebody is the reader next to you. You are welcome. He says hello.

❤️ Hit the like. Costs you nothing, which should appeal to you specifically. Every tap tells the algorithm to shove this in front of somebody still getting his election analysis from a man in makeup reading a toss-up graphic, and freeing that man’s cousin is a public service you can perform with your thumb.

🔄 Restack it. You read the free half, so pay the free toll: send it into your own feed. The networks spend a billion dollars a year to reach the people you can reach with one tap, and beating a billion-dollar machine before breakfast is the cheapest fun left in America.

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And when you are done doing all the free things, consider the two-dollar question. Behind the wall sits the call itself, who takes the House, who holds the Senate, the five races that decide both, and what I am doing with my own money in the 104 days before the country votes. You now know everything except the answer.

The comment section is back there too, and it is paid-only on purpose. That is where readers argue with the model, bring their own tanker data, and get their sharpest objections stolen for the next piece with their name on them. No bots, no drive-bys, no guy in all caps, just people with skin in the game arguing about where to put it. You are currently reading through the glass.

That is not an accident. That is the business model, and unlike most business models in this country, I just spent seven chapters showing you exactly how it works before asking you for a dime.

Two dollars a day. You tip more than that for a bartender who cannot name the tipping-point district. He is a lovely man. He does not know it is Florida’s 25th. Now you do, and you got that one free, which tells you what the rest are worth.

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