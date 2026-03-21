SITUATION REPORT | March 21, 2026 | 06:30

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 22 of the war with Iran

SOURCES:

Satellites. Photographs that exist in a room you'll never enter, inside a building that doesn't appear on Google Maps, funded by a budget nobody voted on.

I don’t believe anything the government says. I believe what it moves.

Ships don’t lie. Transponders don’t spin. Marines don’t board amphibious assault vessels for the cardio.

On Thursday the President told reporters, “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

On Thursday NBC filmed a 41,000-ton amphibious assault ship leaving San Diego Harbor carrying 2,500 Marines of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, a MEU is the Marine Corps’ small war in a box. Infantry. Attack helicopters. Fighter jets. Landing craft designed to put young men on beaches where they are not welcome.

It is the most violent thing the United States can do without asking Congress, which is of course why they do it, because asking Congress takes longer than the war.

That’s the second one. I told you Monday the 31st MEU was already in the Indian Ocean headed for the Gulf by month’s end.

So now there are 5,000 Marines on six warships sailing toward Kharg Island. The same island the President says he has no interest in.

That island. The one nobody is going to. With the 5,000 Marines going nowhere

And let’s not forget my Old Pappy 23. Two Cohiba Behike BHK 56s. War is God’s way of teaching Americans geography. Good cigars are my way of surviving the lesson.

CLASSIFICATION:

This used to cost the government a TS/SCI clearance. They make you do a polygraph to get it. That’s the government saying, “We don’t trust you, but we might need you, so we’re going to humiliate you first to see how you handle it.”

They sit you in a room with no windows. A man asks about your whole life. Who you slept with. What drugs you took in college. And you tell him. And he just writes it down. Doesn’t react. Doesn’t judge. Just writes. And it’s happening in a government building in Virginia with bad coffee and a machine that’s measuring your sweat.

You wait a year and find out what happens.

That clearance used to be the only way to read what I’m about to write. Now it’s $720 for a Substack subscription to Capital Mischief. The honesty is still required.

But it’s mine, not yours.

READ BEFORE MARKET OPEN. THIS IS NOT OPTIONAL.

On February 11, I published “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.”

24,630 of you read it. 436 of you shared it. 129 of you clicked through to verify my CIA Agency Seal Medal on Wikipedia.

Good. Verify everything. That’s what this place is for.

Then on Saturday, March 7, I interrupted my Mischief Library to publish a special report: “If You Own Stocks, a Bond, or a Dollar Bill, Read This Before Monday Morning.”

I told you the market was going down beginning around March 15. I told you I was raising my cash position to 20 percent.

1,870 likes. 341 restacks. 2,419 shares. 118,570 views. 6,973 recipients. 59 percent open rate. 100 percent of openers clicked a link.

My recipients have grown to 13,429 in two weeks time and for three days we hit #1 Bestseller on Substack across all categories.

Then the market did exactly what I said it would do.

The S&P 500 fell from 6,716 to 6,606 on Friday. Below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May 2025.

JPMorgan cut its year-end target. $3 trillion in market cap gone in thirty days.

We are still a long way from a bottom.

Note who agrees with me. In what turned out to be his final quarter as CEO, Warren Buffett bought 8.09 million more shares of Chevron. A $1.23 billion addition.

That raised Berkshire’s stake to 130.16 million shares worth $19.84 billion. His fifth-largest holding. He also held 264.94 million shares of Occidental Petroleum worth $10.89 billion. While the rest of Wall Street was chasing AI, the greatest investor who ever lived spent his last act buying oil.

Berkshire’s Chevron and Occidental holdings are up 33 and 46 percent respectively in 2026. Offsetting losses everywhere else in the portfolio.

I have recommended Exxon, Chevron, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cheniere Energy to my readers for months.

For paid subscribers only: on Monday I will tell you what just moved onto my radar and why.

I told you. Not after. Before.

I’m doing it again. This SITREP publishes at 0730.

But at 10:30 AM today I will publish this week’s Mischief Library. Without these three books, the SITREP will not make complete sense to you.

Here’s your next alarm.

The government spends $90 billion a year on intelligence and classifies it so you can't read it. I spend Friday nights until 2 writing what they won't tell you and charge you $720 a year to read it. One of these systems predicted the war. The other one started it.

$720 Beats $90 Billion

On February 11, I told my readers we were headed for a shooting war with Iran within thirty days. It started on my birthday. February 28.

Happy birthday to me.

On Monday, March 16, I laid out the strategy I believed the United States should pursue and, more important, the one I believed the United States was already drifting toward.

Take Kharg Island.

Do not invade Iran. Do not try to turn 89 million Persians into Ohio. Do not spend twenty years and two trillion dollars rediscovering that Middle Eastern history does not care what was in your briefing book.

Take the island. Take the runway. Take the export terminal. Take the regime’s checkbook and hold it over the table until somebody on the other side rediscovers the diplomatic arts.

That was my argument Monday.

The dimmer switch.

Iran’s oil revenue starts at zero. Compliance turns it back up. Every act of cooperation earns cash flow. Every act of defiance turns the room darker.

This is the follow-up. Not fiction. Not cable-news cosplay for men who say “surgical” from the safety of television makeup.

This is what has happened, what is happening now, and what I believe happens next between now and mid-April, based on open-source military reporting, maritime tracking data, and the kind of operational logic that usually reveals itself right before spokesmen start saying they do not comment on future operations.

I have been wrong before.

I was not wrong on February 11.

I was not wrong on March 16.

I do not believe I am wrong now.

The World’s Most Expensive ATM

Iran exports approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil per day. Ninety percent of it moves through a single terminal complex on Kharg Island, a flat coral formation twenty-five square miles in area sitting fifteen miles off the coast of Bushehr province in the northern Persian Gulf.

That terminal generates $53 billion in annual revenue. Roughly eleven percent of Iran’s gross domestic product.

There is no redundancy. There is no backup facility.

Kharg is not Iran’s most important piece of energy infrastructure. It is Iran’s only energy infrastructure that matters at export scale.

Kharg Airport, ICAO designator OIBQ, has a single asphalt runway: 13/31, 7,657 feet long by 148 feet wide, elevation 29 feet. A C-130J Super Hercules needs approximately 3,000 feet to land combat-loaded. A C-17 Globemaster III needs roughly 3,500.

The runway can handle both. With margin.

That runway is the entire operation. Take it intact, establish an air bridge, and the island becomes a forward operating base holding Iran’s economic survival in American hands.

General Joseph Votel, the retired former CENTCOM commander, assessed publicly that 800 to 1,000 troops could seize Kharg and approximately 5,000 could hold it as a garrison once the airstrip is operational.

Two Marine Expeditionary Units are now sailing toward the Persian Gulf.

Together they provide exactly that number.

Two Ships and a Calendar

The 31st MEU, the only permanently forward-deployed MEU in the United States military, was ordered from the Western Pacific to the Middle East on March 13 aboard the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group: USS Tripoli (LHA 7), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and a dock landing ship.

Ground combat element: Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines.

Aviation combat element: F-35B Lightning IIs from VMFA-121 “Green Knights,” MV-22B Ospreys, CH-53E Super Stallions, AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, UH-1Y Venoms.The ARG transited the Malacca Strait on March 18. At 15 to 18 knots sustained advance, it reaches the Persian Gulf by March 30 to April 1.

On March 20, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a second deployment.

The 11th MEU aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group: USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Comstock (LSD 45), USS Portland (LPD 27). Surged from San Diego three weeks ahead of schedule.

San Diego to the Persian Gulf: approximately 10,000 nautical miles. At an accelerated 18-knot sprint: 23 to 24 days. Arrival: approximately April 11 to 12.

The math is not ambiguous.

The first MEU takes the island.

The second MEU garrisons it.

How to Decapitate a Theocracy and Ruin Everyone’s Weekend

The war did not begin with a warning shot. It began with a headshot.

On February 28, 2026, joint U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, along with several senior aides, in a strike on his residence in Tehran.

The CIA provided the locational intelligence. The Israeli Air Force delivered the munitions. Iranian state media confirmed his death within hours.

No clear successor has emerged. The Assembly of Experts, the clerical body constitutionally responsible for selecting a new supreme leader, may itself have suffered casualties.

Forbes reported: “There is currently no clear authority to determine when the missile strikes will cease.”

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son, has not been seen publicly. He may be wounded. He may be in Russia. He may be governing through intermediaries.

Nobody knows. Which is another way of saying nobody is governing.

Iran Punches Back. The Floor Holds. Barely.

Iran retaliated immediately.

On the first day of the war, Iranian ballistic missiles struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring in Kuwait, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.

At least 17 U.S. sites have sustained damage. Thirteen Americans dead. Two hundred wounded.

On March 4, NATO intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile headed toward Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. A NATO member. That is a sentence that should make your stomach move.

The pace of Iranian attacks has slowed as the coalition degrades launch capacity. But it has not stopped.

The Methodical Destruction of Everything Iran Spent Forty Years Building

The coalition went to work with the kind of organized violence that tells you this was not improvised over lunch.

Operation Epic Fury (U.S.) and Operation Roaring Lion (Israel) have flown more than 8,000 combat sorties and struck over 7,800 targets in three weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed more than 6,000 combat flights and the destruction of over 100 Iranian naval vessels.

One hundred ships. Let that number sit for a moment. Iran spent forty years building a naval force designed to close the Strait of Hormuz and threaten American carriers. In three weeks, it became a submarine museum.

85 percent of Iran’s integrated air defense system has been destroyed, including 92 percent of advanced SAM batteries.

Approximately 60 percent of Iran’s 470 ballistic missile launchers have been destroyed. Roughly 282 of 470.

Iran has launched more than 3,355 drones.

Bloomberg reported Iran is left with midget subs and speedboats. Asia Times confirmed the navy has been largely neutralized. The drone carrier Shahid Bagheri was destroyed at berth within hours of the war’s start. Twenty warships damaged or sunk in the first days.

And Moscow is helping the survivors aim.

CNN reported that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence about the locations and movements of American troops, ships, and aircraft. The Wall Street Journal confirmed Russia is sharing satellite imagery and drone technology, including modified Shahed drones with improved navigation and targeting.

European Council President António Costa said it plainly: “Currently, there is only one victor in this conflict: Russia.”

He is not wrong. Every week of hundred-dollar oil funds the Ukraine campaign. Every diverted military asset is one that doesn’t go to Kyiv. Putin did not start this war. He is simply collecting the receipts.

The Tell: Kill the Guards, Leave the Cash Register

Then came the strike that changed the trajectory of this war.

On March 13, CENTCOM struck more than 90 military targets on Kharg Island in a bombardment lasting nearly two hours.

The Mersad SAM battery. The acquisition radar. The SIGINT facility. Naval mine storage bunkers. Anti-ship cruise missile positions. The IRGC naval base and the 112th Zolfaghar Surface Combat Brigade that operated fast-attack boats from the island. Command nodes. Barracks. Communications.

All destroyed.

Oil infrastructure untouched.

Satellite imagery days later showed three tankers still moored at the terminal.

I need you to read that again.

Every military target on the island was destroyed. Every piece of oil infrastructure was spared.

A military that wants to deny you something destroys it.

A military that wants to take something from you destroys everything around it and leaves the prize standing.

That was the moment I published my assessment on Monday. Because I had seen what I needed to see. The target selection was not ambiguous. It was seizure preparation.

The President confirmed it himself.

Trump told reporters Thursday: “We can take the island whenever we choose. I refer to it as the little oil island that sits there so totally unprotected. We’ve taken out everything but the pipes.”

He then added, with the restraint of a man holding four aces: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t disclose that to you.”

On Sunday, aboard Air Force One, he was more explicit:

“We have it all locked and loaded and ready to go if we want to do it. We chose not to do it. I chose not to do it again. We’ll see what happens.”

Bloomberg reported Trump said at the White House Monday: “We literally destroyed everything on the island, except for the area where the oil is. I call it the pipes.”

And on Friday, the White House made it official. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated:

“The United States Military can take out Kharg Island at any time if the President gives the order.”

A senior administration official told Axios: “He wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen.”

Another source: “We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations.”

That is the dimmer switch.

That is what I published Monday.

That is what is happening.

Clearing the Rings

On March 16, CENTCOM employed multiple 5,000-pound bunker-buster munitions against hardened Iranian anti-ship cruise missile sites along the coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.

On March 20, the IRGC tunnel complex on Qeshm Island was struck and the IRGC naval facility at Bandar Lengeh was hit the same night.

Every one of these strikes makes sense only in one context: clearing concentric rings of Iranian defensive capability around an island someone intends to occupy.

Here is how it unfolds.

Phase 1: Making the Water Safe for Expensive Things (March 21-26)

The 31st MEU is in the Indian Ocean. The assault is eight to ten days away.

This phase is about making the approach survivable and the island holdable.

The coastal kill chain. Kharg sits 25 kilometers from the Bushehr coast. Close enough for Iranian shore-based multiple-launch rocket systems, mobile anti-ship cruise missile batteries, and artillery to range the island and the waters around it.

The March 16 bunker-buster strikes on coastal ASCM sites near Hormuz were the opening of this campaign. It must now extend north to cover the entire Bushehr-Bandar Abbas arc.

Every surviving anti-ship missile launcher, every MLRS battery, every mobile coastal defense cruise missile system within 100 miles of Kharg must be destroyed before amphibious ships enter the northern Gulf.

Watch for a visible acceleration in strikes along the southern Iranian coastline. This is not discretionary. This is the prerequisite for the C-130 air bridge that will keep Marines alive after they land.

Israeli deep strikes as strategic fixation.

While CENTCOM focuses on the coastal belt, the Israeli Air Force continues deep-penetration strikes against IRGC ballistic missile production and command nodes in the Iranian interior. Isfahan. Tehran province.

Israel’s role in this phase is not merely destructive. It is diversionary.

By continuing to threaten the regime’s core survival deep inside Iran, the IAF forces whatever remains of the IRGC’s command structure to keep its surviving air-defense assets and mobile missile reserves focused inland. Not south toward the Gulf. Not toward the Kharg-Bushehr coastal sector where the Americans are about to come through the door.

Watch for it. When Israeli strike patterns shift from the interior to the Gulf-facing coast, the geometry of the campaign has changed from strategic degradation to amphibious preparation.

That is the signal.

IRGC Navy elimination.

The Qeshm Island tunnels struck March 20 stored drones, missiles, and naval assets controlling the eastern approach to Hormuz. Bandar Lengeh was hit the same night.

Every surviving fast-attack craft, speedboat, and missile boat between Bushehr and Bandar Abbas. Expect this to intensify daily.

When CENTCOM starts publishing IRGC Navy vessel kill counts, the approach lane to Kharg is being sterilized.

Strait of Hormuz corridor clearance.

The Tripoli ARG must transit the strait. Iran’s island chain, Qeshm, Larak, Abu Musa, flanks the passage with missiles, drones, and radar.

These islands are being struck now. They must be functionally disarmed before high-value amphibious ships enter that corridor.

Mine countermeasures.

Iran began laying mines in the Strait on March 10. Sixteen minelayers destroyed. Fewer than ten mines confirmed in the water.

The indicator: CENTCOM announcing “freedom of navigation” or “maritime security” operations in the northern Gulf. That language masks MCM sweeps.

Logistics buildup.

Satellite imagery already showed massive buildup at Gulf bases before the war began. Approximately 112 C-17 Globemasters arrived or were en route to the region in February.

Al Udeid, Ali Al Salem, and Al Dhafra have all been struck by Iran but remain operational.

Watch for C-130 and C-17 staging to intensify. Watch for hospital ship or medical facility expansion announcements, blood supply movements, and Maritime Prepositioning Ship activation from Diego Garcia.

You cannot sustain Marines on a 25-square-mile island without a supply chain. Its visible assembly confirms intent.

Phase 2: The Part That Never Makes the Press Release (March 27-31)

The Tripoli ARG enters the Arabian Sea and approaches the Gulf of Oman.

The assault is 72 hours or fewer away.

Covert reconnaissance: SEALs, Force Recon, Green Berets.

Forty-eight to seventy-two hours before H-Hour, three special operations elements insert onto or around Kharg Island.

Navy SEALs. Most likely a task unit from Naval Special Warfare Group One, forward-staged aboard a submarine or surface combatant in the northern Gulf. They conduct hydrographic reconnaissance of the approach lanes: beach gradient, surf conditions, near-shore obstacles, uncharted mines. They mark the lanes with infrared beacons. They conduct close-target reconnaissance of the landing zones, confirming March 13 battle damage with human eyes and identifying any reconstituted positions.

Force Reconnaissance Marines from the 31st MEU’s organic reconnaissance element. They insert onto the island itself. Submarine lock-out or over-the-horizon helo. They find what SEALs in the water cannot: fighting positions on high ground, stay-behind IRGC teams, hasty minefields, camouflaged firing points. They generate real-time target packages.

When the Vipers come at dawn, the grid coordinates come from these Marines.

An Operational Detachment Alpha from 5th Special Forces Group. The Green Berets who own the Middle East theater.

Their mission is the human dimension. Kharg has a civilian workforce: oil terminal operators, port staff, maintenance crews. If any of them, or demoralized IRGC conscripts, can be turned from combatants into cooperators, the ODA makes that arrangement in the dark.

This is the work that saves lives on both sides and never makes the news.

All three elements feed fused targeting data to the Joint Special Operations Task Force commander, who provides the products to the MEU commander aboard Tripoli. By H-Hour, the assault force knows the island the way a surgeon knows the patient.

Electronic warfare and cyber blackout.

Final 24 to 48 hours. All communications between the Kharg garrison and the Iranian mainland severed.

Every radio frequency jammed. Every landline cut. Every satellite uplink disrupted.

The garrison cannot call for fire support from the Bushehr coast. It cannot trigger remote detonation of runway demolition charges if they exist. It cannot report the assault when it begins.

The island goes dark.

Then the island gets taken.

The indicator is silence. When CENTCOM press releases thin out, when the Pentagon spokesman shifts to “we don’t discuss future operations,” the operators are already on the ground.

Israeli deception operations.

Mossad executes cyberattacks against Iranian coastal early-warning radars while the IDF initiates a high-profile strike package against Iranian-linked targets in Syria or Lebanon.

Maximum noise on the wrong axis.

The Iranians look north and west. The Marines come from the south and east.

The ships go dark.

If AIS transponders on Tripoli and New Orleans blink off after the Gulf of Oman, the ARG has entered the Persian Gulf in combat configuration.

The absence of data is the data.

Carrier strike group positioning.

At least one CSG moves into the northern Gulf or just outside Hormuz. Continuous combat air patrol, close air support, Aegis ballistic missile defense, anti-submarine warfare coverage.

The carrier’s position tells you where the landing will be.

ISR surge.

Watch flight-tracking platforms for a dramatic spike in MQ-4C Triton, MQ-9 Reaper, P-8A Poseidon, and E-2D Hawkeye activity over the northern Gulf. Tritons were already orbiting Kharg as of March 19.

When the tempo doubles or triples, H-Hour is imminent.

Second preparatory bombardment.

If Kharg is struck again, the question is not what was hit. The question is what was spared.

If the oil infrastructure is still standing afterward, seizure is confirmed. They still intend to use the terminal.

If the oil begins to burn, the plan changed.

Political messaging shift.

Trump said “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere” on March 19 while simultaneously doubling Marine deployments to the Gulf.

When the administration stops denying and starts justifying, when the language shifts to “securing freedom of navigation,” “protecting global energy supply,” “denying Iran its revenue base,” the operation is 48 to 72 hours away.

When the denials end, the landing is next.

Phase 3: H-Day (April 1)

April Fools’ Day.

I couldn’t make that up. The greatest military power on earth may seize Iran’s economic heart on the one day of the year dedicated to the proposition that you shouldn’t believe anything you’re told.

Which, if you’ve been paying attention to the White House press briefings, means it’s the most honest day on the calendar.

H-Hour: under cover of darkness. Estimated 0200 to 0400 local time.

This is not a beach landing. The 7,657-foot runway at Kharg Airport is the prize, and it sits in the interior of the island. This is a vertical envelopment.

CH-53E Super Stallions and MV-22B Ospreys carrying 800 to 1,000 Marines of BLT 3/1 bypass the shoreline entirely and insert directly onto the airfield and the key oil terminal control nodes.

F-35Bs from Tripoli provide overhead air superiority invisible to whatever remains of Iranian radar. AH-1Z Vipers fly a gun line around the island perimeter. Navy destroyers provide surface fire support and Aegis air defense.

The objective is to capture the runway before dawn.

The Force Recon Marines already on the ground have confirmed it is not cratered. The SEALs have confirmed the seaward approaches are clear. The Green Berets have identified which elements of the remaining garrison will not fight.

As Votel assessed: 800 troops are sufficient to overwhelm a cut-off island garrison whose command authority has been severed by electronic warfare, whose air defenses were destroyed on March 13, and whose mainland support has been interdicted by three weeks of coalition strikes.

Israeli role on H-Day.

Full mobilization of the Arrow 3 and David’s Sling air defense arrays.

Iran’s immediate response to the seizure of its economic heart will be a ballistic missile barrage against Israel and U.S. Gulf bases. Arrow 3, range 2,400 kilometers, exo-atmospheric intercept. David’s Sling, 25 to 186 miles, medium-range threats. They catch the blowback while the Marines are exposed on the airfield.

Phase 4: Siege Warfare. And You Thought That Ended in the Middle Ages (April 2-11)

The runway is secure. The first C-130J lands within hours of H-Hour.

This is the most dangerous phase of the entire operation.

The 31st MEU holds Kharg with approximately 1,200 ground combat Marines. The 11th MEU is still ten days out, somewhere in the Indian Ocean. The air bridge is the lifeline, and it must function continuously under fire.

First assets offloaded: Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) units, Stinger teams, and Patriot batteries. Iran has launched more than 3,355 drones since February 28. The surviving ballistic missile launchers, roughly 188 of the original 470, can still range Kharg.

Runway repair engineering kits come next. Then the remainder of the 31st MEU, water, fuel, ammunition, and heavy supplies in a continuous C-17 and C-130 cycle.

During this ten-day window, the Marines are under siege.

Surviving Iranian drones, rockets, ballistic missiles, and small-boat harassment from the Bushehr coast. They dig in and they hold.

A flat island surrounded by twenty-five kilometers of open water with 360-degree sightlines is a defender’s paradise. Every approach is over open ocean. No terrain masking. Aegis tracks inbound threats at range. CIWS kills them terminal. Vipers run combat air patrol around the perimeter.

The geography favors defense. The enemy’s interests constrain their offense.

Iran wants that oil terminal back intact.

You don’t shell your own ATM.

Israeli role during the siege.

Continuous satellite and Aman (Military Intelligence Directorate) tracking of Iranian mobile missile launchers, feeding real-time targeting data via Link 16 to U.S. aircraft flying close air support over Kharg.

Every launcher that fires at the island gets a return address within minutes.

The economic tourniquet.

Iran’s oil exports were already being disrupted before the island strike. A seizure ends them entirely. Iran defaults on financial commitments within weeks of zero revenue. Regional banking networks crack. Chinese refiners redirect.

The dimmer switch starts at zero.

Every day the revenue stays off, the internal balance shifts toward the faction inside Iran that wants to negotiate. The pragmatists don’t need to win the argument. They need the hardliners to run out of money to fund theirs.

Phase 5: The Second Bus Arrives (April 12)

The Boxer ARG arrives.

Using Landing Craft Air Cushion, the 11th MEU brings ashore the second half of the 5,000-troop garrison: heavy armor, bulk logistics, heavy engineering equipment, and fresh combat power.

The island transitions from a vulnerable expeditionary beachhead into a hardened, sustainable forward operating base.

At that point the United States holds Iran’s economic survival, $53 billion a year, 90 percent of oil exports, on a twenty-five-square-mile island with a working runway, a deep-water port, 5,000 Marines, Patriot batteries, and an air bridge.

Iran’s regime, leaderless since February 28, its succession in crisis, its air defenses shattered, its missile inventory halved, its navy at the bottom of the Gulf, must now negotiate for the return of the only asset that keeps its economy alive.

The Dimmer Switch

This is the endgame I laid out on Monday and Wednesday.

You do not invade Iran. You do not change the regime. You do not spend two trillion dollars and twenty years occupying a country of 89 million people.

You take a twenty-five-square-mile island with a runway and a port, and you hold it until they come to the table.

The revenue starts at zero. Compliance turns it back up.

Denuclearize: the dial moves. Defund the proxies: it moves more. Accept inspections, rejoin the international financial system, stop launching drones at American bases: the oil flows again.

Full compliance under a long-term framework could return $60 billion annually at market prices, sanctions relief, frozen assets, IMF and World Bank access, SWIFT reconnection.

The biggest economic transformation offer since the Marshall Plan, in exchange for a weapon they can never use and a proxy network they can no longer afford.

Every act of defiance costs revenue. Every act of cooperation earns it back.

The dimmer switch enforces itself.

The Dragon in the Room

This is the part most analysts are missing.

China buys over 80 percent of Iran’s oil. According to Kpler data cited by Reuters, China imported an average of 1.38 million barrels per day from Iran in 2025, roughly 13 percent of its total seaborne imports.

That oil comes at a steep discount of $8 to $10 per barrel below market price. Gray-market barrels. Ships that turn off their transponders. Payment through intermediaries.

About 45 percent of China’s oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

If the United States controls Kharg, it controls the revenue mechanism on Iran’s oil. Beijing’s discount pipeline is under American influence. That is not an accident. That is architecture.

The signal to Xi Jinping is not that lease ideas are available for the Taiwan Strait. The signal is that the United States still possesses the will and the capability to take decisive action at strategic chokepoints. Anywhere on earth. At a time of its choosing.

Solve Iran. Buy time on Taiwan.

Fail on Iran. Compress it.

China is already stockpiling. Oil imports rose 16 percent in the first two months of 2026. Strategic reserves cover approximately 104 days. Beijing can absorb a transition to market-price oil without an economic shock.

The question is whether Xi sees the framework as a threat or an off-ramp from a gray market that was always going to get more expensive.

My bet: Beijing protests publicly and adapts privately. Xi doesn’t go to war over a discount.

He goes to war over Taiwan.

What Could Go Wrong, and It Can

I am not going to pretend this is riskless. Anyone who does is selling something.

A retired Marine colonel told ABC News the MEU “lacks the logistical tail” for sustained operations ashore. A former Army intelligence analyst called it “close to a suicide mission.” 74 percent of Americans oppose ground troops in Iran.

These are real concerns.

The logistical criticism is valid in a narrow sense and misses the broader architecture. The MEU does not need to sustain itself indefinitely. It needs to hold for 72 hours until the air bridge is established. After that, the logistics equation changes entirely.

The polling concern is real, but Kharg Island is not Iran. It is an island in the Persian Gulf. That distinction may seem semantic. It will not seem semantic to the White House legal team.

The most dangerous variable is whether Iran can reconstitute shore-based fires along the Bushehr coast faster than the coalition can suppress them. That is the race that determines whether the air bridge survives its first 72 hours.

If the shaping campaign in Phase 1 is executed correctly, and every indication from the last week of strikes says it is being planned correctly, that race favors the coalition.

The second most dangerous variable is mines. Fewer than ten confirmed. But if Iran surges its remaining mine inventory into the approach lanes before the MCM crews finish, the timeline could slip by weeks.

That is the scenario that keeps an amphibious commander awake at three in the morning staring at a chart he has already memorized.

You just read 5,000 words about the most important military operation since the invasion of Iraq. Here's the one-page version for the people in your life who won't read 5,000 words but need to understand what's about to happen to their portfolio, their gas prices, and possibly the global economy. Send it to them. You'll look like a genius. They'll think you work at the Pentagon. Neither of those things is true but both of them are useful.

Five Things I Am Watching While You Sleep

One: Coastal strikes. When CENTCOM targeting shifts from deep Iranian infrastructure to the Bushehr-Bandar Abbas coastal arc, the amphibious approach corridor is being cleared.

Two: Israeli strike geography. When IAF targeting shifts from Tehran and Isfahan toward Bushehr and Fars provinces, Israel is clearing the battlespace for a maritime operation, not a strategic air campaign.

Three: The ships. When AIS transponders on Tripoli and New Orleans go dark near the Gulf of Oman, the ARG has entered the Persian Gulf in combat configuration.

Four: The second Kharg strike. When a second bombardment hits the island and the oil infrastructure is still standing, seizure is confirmed.

Five: The language. When the President stops saying “I’m not putting troops anywhere” and starts saying “securing freedom of navigation” and “protecting global energy,” the operation is 48 to 72 hours away.

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I predicted the war on February 11. It started February 28.

I predicted the island strategy on March 16. Axios confirmed the White House is considering it on March 20.

The ships are sailing. The runway is 7,657 feet. The oil terminal is intact. The math is 5,000 Marines for a 25-square-mile island.

Ten days.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. If this changed how you see the war, share it with someone who needs to see it before the Marines arrive.

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