Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Christopher Dillon's avatar
Christopher Dillon
10h

Cheers Charlie and thank you again for your work and this response.

My Dad fought in WWII and his grandfather fought in the Civil War. I am as red, white and blue as it gets and I am all for the US military and am really glad to hear your perspective on that front. And prayers (the real kind…not the ones from the Christian right) to our troops.

With the Ellison family now owning 60 percent of the US media complex, CNN and CbS News now start to look like Fox News. I say this in that work like yours is vitally important. To this end, please keep the mischief coming !

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Thomas M Linn's avatar
Thomas M Linn
9h

Charlie ,

I agree with your strangle plan , but before we can’t be confident of our brave sons get in safely until Centcom reports this-

Confirm timing of a Kharg island seizure and to see oil futures turn south, confidence of success -we need to see these 3 things :

Boots need to be preceded by strikes on the Zagros Mountains , those sophisticated "missile cities"—the Iranian underground silo complexes - need more bunker busters , not allow for recalibrated for shorter-range "theatrical" strikes on Kharg Island.

See tactical break of threat , the U.S.-led coalition must neutralize to prepare for a potential Marine insertion:

Threat: Recalibration & "Steep Dive" Ballistics-

The Zagros range sits just 100–150 miles inland from the coast. Short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) like the Fateh-110 or Zolfaghar can easily reach Kharg Island

" Challenge: Kharg from mountains, missiles fired at very high, lofted trajectory. U.S. Aegis destroyers and THAAD track, but the "terminal velocity" -extremely difficult to intercept before impact.

"Burst" Danger: If IRGC-losing Kharg, see "scorched earth" bursts— hit the oil terminals, or to saturate landing zones-cluster munitions should pause the 11th Marine , suicide martyrs take global economy down for Allah, stop Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

HOW?

Sealing the Tunnels: U.S. B-2 Spirit and B-61 penetrator strikes are targeting the "Adit" entrance ,the underground Zagros bases

Israeli and U.S. electronic warfare (EW) aircraft have reportedly jammed the localized GPS and GLONASS repeaters that Iranian missiles use for guidance in the mountainous terrain. Without these, a "recalibrated" strike becomes wildly inaccurate.

Khorramabad Base (Zagros):Underground danger to our Marinez

U.S. MQ-9 Reapers and F-35s are maintaining 24/7 "Combat Air Patrols" over known vent shafts and exit ramps. The moment a launcher attempts to emerge from a Zagros silo, it is targeted within seconds.

60% Degraded.

Main tunnel entrances confirmed collapsed by B-2 strikes.

USA NEEDS TO CONFIRM 99% degradation before seizing the island with boots on the ground.

Borazjan Sites (Bushehr):

Mobile SRBMs

85% Degraded. This is the closest site to Kharg; it was hit heavily on March 14 and 19.

USA NEEDS TO CONFIRM 99% degradation before seizing the island with boots on the ground.

M

Khorgu Base (Bandar Abbas):

Anti-ship cruise missiles, most dangerous threat to the MIU, can’t risk a hit ,

Also needed to protect tanker traffic

Need confirmation of 99% degradation before seizure

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