Capital Mischief

🪬 BIG TREE 🪬
Feb 16

Phenomenal piece. The scientists at CNQ are loyal and second to none. One in particular to remain nameless is a second generation oil sands engineer. Both her parents were. She has been chancellor of Athabaska University, passing on the expertise. And on her return to CNQ she then created a major environmental engineering initiative and marketing platform known as “The Pathways Alliance”. Her brainchild.

These are the people in the best kept secret in stocks.

🇨🇦 Steadfast ♥️ United 🇺🇸

🗽

4 DEMOCRACY

Gary Rylander
Feb 16

Very interesting post. A great use of classic Buffett/Munger thinking. I love your appreciation of betting on something that main stream analysts discount for politically correct reasons. In the case of CNQ, it is ESG scoring. Similar to what I have done factoring in mainstream analyst anti-Israel risk allocation in my purchases of Israeli stocks - it results in a structural devaluation of the entire class of equities.

I am bullish on the energy sector generally as it is the “picks and shovels” route to playing the AI boom without real regard for picking winners and losers among the AI firms. Near to mid term this means oil and gas, longer term it is nuclear (especially small reactors and thorium based reactors). Unfortunately, the only country close to operationalizing thorium reactors is China.

I was not following CNQ before and just looked at it as well as the entire Canadian tar sands sector. Looks like you picked the best of the lot. Market leader Cenovus has not paid dividends as regularly or at the same level but its stock has appreciated more. A cursory analysis shows a 5 year total return of 292% for Cenovus and CNQ at 288%. As an old git, I prefer the free cash flow of dividends.

