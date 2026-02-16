Today is my 101st free post. A hundred and one times I’ve showed up, did the work, and handed it to you for nothing. Public service. My pleasure. Last Wednesday I published an 8,000-word intelligence assessment on war with Iran that 17,000 of you read. On Saturday, the Mischief Library laid out why Buffett has 23% of his empire in energy while the S&P 500 has under 4%. On Sunday, Dear Charlie showcased what this community is becoming, including a 47-year energy veteran who pledged $720. Today’s post is the answer. The action item. The stock behind all three pieces. Capital Mischief goes behind the paywall on February 28th. My birthday. I turn another year older and stop working for free on the same day. Prices double at midnight. A hundred and nine freebies is generosity. A hundred and ten is a business model designed by an idiot. I’ve been many things in this life. An idiot about money isn’t one of them. Lock in the founding rate now. It won't come back. I don't do extensions. I do deadlines. After the 28th it’s gone and I’ll be eating cake, not answering emails about why the price went up. Share this with someone who’s still paying a guy in a suit to underperform the S&P. Give them a birthday present they’ll actually use.

Share Capital Mischief

Before we begin, here’s the entire thesis in one image. Save it. Share it. Print it and tape it to your refrigerator. Then read on for the full story.

Warren Buffett Made $816 Million Last Year Doing Absolutely Nothing. Here’s How.

Most investors spend their days glued to stock tickers like teenagers monitoring their Instagram likes.

Warren Buffett, bless his Omaha soul, can’t be bothered.

He’s figured out something the rest of Wall Street seems constitutionally incapable of grasping: dividends are boring, which is precisely why they work.

Buffett spelled it out in his 2014 letter to Berkshire shareholders with all the subtlety of a divorce lawyer explaining alimony. Invest a thousand bucks in the S&P 500 back in 1964, sit on your hands for fifty years, and you’d have twenty-four grand.

Respectable, if you enjoy waiting half a century for what amounts to a decent used car.

But reinvest those dividends, actually use the cash to buy more shares instead of blowing it on avocado toast, and that same thousand balloons to $112,000.

That’s not a typo. It’s mathematics. Which has the advantage of being true whether you believe in it or not.

Hartford Funds did the arithmetic: since 1960, dividends and reinvesting them account for 85% of the market’s total returns.

Which means stock prices themselves, the things everyone obsesses over, contribute about as much to your wealth as the participation trophy you got in Little League.

Read that again: 85% of long-term market returns come from dividends and reinvesting them. Not from watching CNBC. Not from timing entries and exits. From collecting cash and buying more shares, especially when prices are flat or falling. The investor who understands this beats the trader who doesn’t, every single time.

Buffett gets this.

Back in the late ‘80s, he dropped $1.3 billion on Coca-Cola stock. Today, Coke mails him $816 million annually, and they’ve increased that dividend every single year since he bought it, growing at 8% annually for 63 straight years.

It’s like buying a house once and having your tenants pay you back nearly two-thirds of the purchase price every single year, forever, with the rent going up 8%.

Try getting that deal from your rental property.

The Old Man From Omaha Put 23% of His Empire in Energy. The S&P 500 Put in 4%. One of Them Is Wrong.

Now, Buffett likes companies that raise dividends steadily. 5% to 8% annually. Solid, sensible. The investment equivalent of wearing a seatbelt.

But here’s a number that should make you spit out your coffee.

Berkshire Hathaway has roughly 23% of its total value parked in energy. Chevron. Occidental Petroleum, where he owns 27% of the whole company. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which some analysts value at $90 billion and serves 13 million customers. The pipelines. The chemicals. Pilot Travel Centers, for God’s sake.

Buffett retired as CEO on New Year’s Eve but remains Chairman, and every energy position in that portfolio was made under his watch. The man who famously said he only invests in things he understands apparently understands energy very, very well.

And his handpicked successor, Greg Abel, ran Berkshire Hathaway Energy before taking the top job. The new king of Omaha is an energy guy. That’s not a coincidence.

Energy’s weighting in the S&P 500? Under 4%. It briefly touched 2.8% in January. The most important commodity in the history of human civilization, the thing that literally powers everything from your Tesla’s charging station to the server farm currently hallucinating your child’s homework, commands less of the index than the real estate sector.

As I wrote in Saturday’s Mischief Library, Daniel Yergin won the Pulitzer for explaining why oil has been the most consequential commodity since 1859. Robert McNally served as the White House’s top energy adviser and wrote the operator’s manual for investing in the most volatile commodity on earth. Gregory Zuckerman showed how American wildcatters broke OPEC’s back. All three books tell the same story: betting against oil means betting against 165 years of history.

Silicon Valley’s biggest problem right now isn’t regulation, antitrust, or the fact that AI confidently makes things up. The biggest problem is that data centers are drinking electricity like a frat house drinks cheap beer.

U.S. data centers consumed 183 terawatt-hours in 2024. That’s more than Pakistan. The whole country. By 2030, that number doubles. Natural gas currently supplies over 40% of the juice keeping your ChatGPT queries alive.

So we have the greatest investor who ever lived betting nearly a quarter of his empire on energy, while the index most Americans blindly dump their 401(k) into treats the sector like a rounding error.

One of these parties is wrong. I have a guess which one.

What If You Found a Company With a 21% Dividend CAGR for 25 Consecutive Years? You'd Assume It Was Funded by Cocaine.

You’d assume this company was either a PONZI scheme or running speedboats out of Barranquilla for the Medellin cartel.

Yet it exists.

It should be more famous than the Kardashians, except Wall Street maintains a silence so deafening you’d think someone discovered Jimmy Hoffa in the executive suite.

Why the hush?

Because this company produces oil, and today’s analysts would sooner attend a PETA barbecue than recommend energy stocks.

But again, what if you found a company whose dividend has compounded 21% for twenty-five consecutive years?

Let me be precise about what that means, because precision matters when you’re talking about turning $10,000 into $10 million.

This company did not raise its dividend by 21% every single year.

Some years the raise was 4%. Some years it was 17%. In the early years, when the company was smaller and growing aggressively, the raises were larger. Recently, as the company has matured, the increases have been more measured: 10% in 2023, 11% in 2024, about 13% annualized in 2025.

But here’s the fact that matters: this company has raised its dividend every single year for 25 consecutive years. Not frozen. Not cut. Raised. Through the dot-com crash. Through the 2008 financial crisis. Through oil going negative in April 2020. Through every catastrophe the market threw at it.

The compound annual growth rate across that entire period is 21%.

That unapologetically profitable company is Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

It is my largest equity holding. I recommended it in my first week writing this newsletter, October 10, 2025, at $31.40. It’s up 30% since.

Wall Street won’t mention it at cocktail parties, but now you know.

Buffett Bought Suncor. Then Suncor Cut the Dividend. Then Buffett Did What Buffett Does.

Buffett actually owned Canadian oil sands. He bought Suncor in 2013. Held it for seven years, made solid returns.

Then in 2020, when oil went negative and panic set in, Suncor slashed its dividend by 55%.

Buffett sold.

Not because he stopped believing in Canadian oil. He switched to Chevron and Occidental Petroleum immediately after. He was rejecting dividend cuts, not the sector.

Meanwhile, CNQ kept paying. Kept raising. Kept compounding.

The company that doesn’t flinch is the one you want to own.

Share

ESG Industrial Complex: How Virtue Became a Revenue Stream and Retirees Got the Bill

Before we canonize CNQ, let’s address why you’ve never heard of it.

It’s not because the company’s hiding. It’s because an entire industry profits from pretending it doesn’t exist.

The ESG consulting business has become the most profitable grift since selling indulgences. Companies pay six-figure fees to consultants who rate them on metrics nobody can define, using methodologies nobody can verify, to satisfy mandates nobody asked for.

Tesla gets an ESG gold star despite Elon’s private jet emitting more carbon than a small nation. Meanwhile, a Canadian oil company with a 0% production decline rate and ruthless capital discipline gets blacklisted because it extracts the stuff that heats homes in February.

The logic is impeccable, if you’re a consultant billing hourly.

Berkshire holds massive positions in Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Nearly a quarter of Buffett’s portfolio flows from fossil fuels. He’s not losing sleep over it. But the Yale endowment proudly divested from energy companies, then watched those stocks outperform their ESG alternatives by double digits.

One group is accountable to returns. The other is accountable to people who’ll never check the results.

The Analyst’s Unspoken Dilemma: Career Suicide in Three Letters. C, N, Q.

Here’s what Wall Street analysts won’t tell you over drinks, but will admit after the third bourbon:

“I know CNQ is a spectacular stock. I can’t recommend it.”

Recommend CNQ, and you trigger compliance flags on oil exposure, ESG committee rejections, institutional mandates that automatically exclude it, and internal policies that punish “controversial” recommendations.

Recommend a mediocre tech stock that fits the ESG profile, and nobody questions you. The stock underperforms? That’s just markets. Your career survives.

Recommend an oil stock that quintuples? You’re the guy who ignored climate risk. You’re explaining yourself to clients who’ve publicly committed to net-zero by 2050, a deadline conveniently after everyone currently employed will have retired.

The incentive structure doesn’t reward accuracy. It rewards conformity.

Out of fifty-three thousand publicly traded companies worldwide, exactly one has achieved a 21% dividend CAGR for twenty-five consecutive years. You won’t find it on a single “Best Stocks” list.

It’s not that analysts don’t know. It’s that knowing doesn’t pay their mortgages.

If you’re reading this for free and thinking “this is different from everything else I read about investing,” you’re right. This is what Capital Mischief looks like every week. Unfiltered. Uncensored. No ESG committee approval required. The paywall drops February 28. Subscribe now at the founding rate before it doubles.

The People Who Actually Pay for Virtue Signaling Don’t Attend Davos. They Drive Firetrucks.

Let’s talk about who picks up the tab.

California teachers. New York sanitation workers. Illinois firefighters. Anyone whose pension fund decided fossil fuels were immoral.

CalPERS, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, has faced relentless pressure to divest from fossil fuels. They exited thermal coal in 2015. Activists and legislators have pushed them to dump oil and gas entirely, with SB 252 calling for full divestment by 2031.

A 2023 University of Waterloo study found CalPERS and CalSTRS lost nearly $10 billion between 2012 and 2022 by underweighting energy relative to the market. That money didn’t come out of the fund managers’ pockets. It came out of retirees’ checks.

New York State’s pension fund excluded energy stocks while energy outperformed the S&P 500 by over 40% in the last three years. That underperformance doesn’t get made up. It compounds negatively, meaning future retirees either get smaller checks or current workers pay higher contributions.

But nobody’s protesting outside pension fund offices demanding better returns. They’re too busy applauding press releases about achieving net-zero in investment portfolios.

The laptop class at Davos doesn’t need pension income. The firefighter in Buffalo does.

Guess which one bore the cost of feel-good investment policies?

Join the Mischief Makers. Pledge Here.

Dividend Kings, Step Aside. There's a New Saint in Town and He Runs on Crude.

Wall Street adores its aristocracy.

First come the Dividend Aristocrats, companies raising dividends for twenty-five straight years. Reliable, respectable, about as exciting as oatmeal.

Above them sit the Dividend Kings, who’ve hiked dividends for fifty years. These are the bluebloods, the old money of the investment world, steady as a metronome and just as thrilling.

But even Kings stumble.

We’ve endured four apocalyptic market crashes in the last quarter-century: the Dot-Com implosion, the financial crisis, the oil crash, and whatever we’re calling the pandemic disaster this week.

Aristocrats froze dividends. Some Kings hit pause. Everyone got nervous.

Then came April 2020, when oil hit negative $37 a barrel.

Negative.

Sellers were paying buyers to take the stuff. Adam Smith wept. Storage tanks were full, demand had evaporated, and the invisible hand flipped everyone the bird.

For one glorious afternoon, oil traders were essentially reverse-panhandling: “Please, sir, take this barrel of West Texas Intermediate. Here’s forty bucks. I insist.”

Through it all, one oil company didn’t flinch.

Calmly, quietly, CNQ kept hiking dividends, compounding at 21% annually across twenty-five consecutive years, treating market crashes with all the concern most people reserve for weather forecasts. Out of fifty-three thousand publicly traded companies worldwide, only CNQ has achieved this.

If that’s not a financial miracle, I don’t know what is.

Every religion requires saints, and CNQ qualifies. Since they’re still operating out of Calgary and haven’t ascended to heaven yet, we’ll name our saint after Alberta’s legendary premier, Peter Lougheed, whose first name was actually Edgar. The man who famously told Ottawa to keep its bureaucratic mitts off Alberta’s oil.

A politician who actually defended taxpayers? Miracles really do exist.

Saint Edgar of Alberta: patron saint of disciplined capital, guardian of dividends, protector of anyone smart enough to ignore cable news.

The Miracle Isn’t Oil. It’s Engineering. And a 0% Decline Rate That Makes Shale Producers Weep.

How does CNQ pull off these miracles?

Relentless discipline, the kind that makes Trappist monks look impulsive.

Start with the asset. Unlike conventional oil companies with 30-50% annual production decline rates, CNQ’s oil sands mining operations have a 0% decline rate. Build the mine once, and it produces steadily for decades.

A Permian shale well declines 70% in year one. You drill it, it gushes, it fades, you drill another one. That’s a treadmill. That’s commodity exposure.

Oil sands are a 40-year mining operation. Horizon, Jackfish, Albian: these assets produce for decades at low decline rates. Once the upfront capital is spent, operating costs drop to roughly US$15 per barrel and stay there. The asset doesn’t deplete like a shale well. It sits there and produces. And produces. And produces.

That’s not commodity behavior. That’s infrastructure behavior wearing an upstream jersey.

A reader named Nikki asked the sharpest question in last week’s comments: if the commodity is never the play and the infrastructure is, what does that say about owning CNQ?

The answer is that CNQ breaks the category. When your production asset behaves like a toll booth that charges every barrel for four decades, the distinction between “upstream” and “infrastructure” is just a label that helps analysts sleep at night.

Doomberg, who recommended Capital Mischief to their readers, has made the same argument from a different direction: commodities are deflationary. The money is in the companies leveraged to volume. CNQ’s oil sands produce volume, reliably, for decades, at costs that print free cash flow at virtually any oil price above $40.

Now add the numbers.

In the first nine months of 2025 alone, CNQ returned $6.2 billion to shareholders: $4.9 billion in dividends and $1.3 billion through the repurchase and cancellation of approximately 29.6 million shares.

Q3 2025 production hit a record 1,620,261 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19% from Q3 2024.

Break-even oil price: US$40-45 per barrel, meaning CNQ profits even when the market is having a nervous breakdown.

In December 2024, CNQ closed its acquisition of Chevron’s Canadian assets for $6.5 billion, adding a 20% working interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project.

By July 2025, oil sands mining and upgrading production averaged 602,000 barrels per day with upgrader utilization at 106%.

They also closed the Palliser Block acquisition in June 2025 (50,000 BOE/d) and the Grande Prairie Montney assets in July 2025 (32,000 BOE/d).

The company kept acquiring. It kept producing. And through all of it, the dividend kept climbing.

The Capital Allocation Framework That Would Make a Trappist Monk Blush

Here’s where CNQ’s discipline separates it from every other oil producer on earth.

After the Chevron acquisition temporarily raised net debt, CNQ’s board revised its free cash flow allocation framework with three tiers:

At current debt levels: 60% of free cash flow goes to shareholder returns, 40% to the balance sheet.

When net debt falls between $12 billion and $15 billion: 75% to shareholders, 25% to balance sheet.

When net debt hits $12 billion or below: 100% of free cash flow goes to shareholders.

That last line is the trigger. Once net debt hits $12 billion, every dollar of free cash flow goes to you. Dividends. Buybacks. Special dividends. All of it.

CNQ is targeting to reduce year-end 2025 net debt by approximately $2 billion. That ratchet is tightening. The cash waterfall is opening wider.

In March 2025, CNQ announced a new buyback authorization: up to 178.7 million shares, representing 10% of the public float, over 12 months. Under the previous program, they bought back 52.4 million shares at a weighted average price of $48.35.

Over the three years ending in 2023, CNQ repurchased $10.5 billion in shares. That’s not a typo. Ten and a half billion dollars in buybacks, while simultaneously raising the dividend every single year.

Every cancelled share makes the ones you still own a bigger piece of the company. Bigger piece, bigger dividend per share. The buyback feeds the dividend. The dividend feeds the DRIP. The DRIP buys more shares. Those shares catch the next split. It’s circular. It’s relentless. It’s engineered.

The Founder Is Still Watching. And His Lieutenants Are Lifers.

Skeptics will ask about management. Fair question.

Murray Edwards, the founder, is still Executive Chairman and the largest individual shareholder with an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion, much of it in CNQ stock. He founded the company in 1988 and has been on the board for 37 years. He hasn’t retired. He hasn’t stepped back. He’s still in the room.

Three presidents in 20 years, all promoted from within, all oilsands veterans. Tim McKay ran the company from 2018 to 2024 before moving to Vice-Chair. His successor, Scott Stauth, was CNQ’s COO of oilsands operations. Before McKay, Steve Laut held the presidency from 2005 to 2018. Also a lifer.

The capital allocation framework isn’t one man’s philosophy. It’s institutional policy. Twenty-five consecutive dividend increases across three different presidents proves the discipline is cultural, not personal.

Five Engines Built This Fortune. Not One. Five.

Here’s the part every analyst misses and every DRIP calculator gets wrong.

CNQ didn’t turn $10,000 into over $10 million through dividend growth alone. It took five engines running simultaneously for 25 years. Remove any one and the number is dramatically smaller.

Engine 1: The Dividend. Raised every year for 25 consecutive years. 21% compound annual growth rate. Some years 4%. Some years 17%. Never a cut. Not in 2008. Not when oil went negative. Not once.

Engine 2: The Reinvestment. Every dividend bought more shares. Those shares earned the next dividend. Those dividends bought more shares. Standard compounding, except there’s nothing standard about compounding on a 21% CAGR.

Engine 3: The Splits. Four 2-for-1 stock splits in 20 years: 2004, 2005, 2010, 2024. Every split doubled every share you owned, including the ones your dividends bought. Your original shares went through all four. That’s 16x before you count a single dividend.

Engine 4: The Buybacks. $10.5 billion in share repurchases in three years alone. 29.6 million shares cancelled in the first nine months of 2025. Every cancelled share made the remaining ones worth more. The buyback feeds the dividend per share, which feeds the DRIP, which buys shares that catch the next split. Circular. Relentless.

Engine 5: The Special Dividends. Bonus cash returns on top of everything else, deployed when free cash flow overflows the regular framework. Another layer of return that most calculators don’t model.

All five running together, for a quarter century, through four market crashes, a pandemic, and oil going negative, is what produces the miracle.

Share Capital Mischief

The Miracle: $10,000 Became Over $10 Million. Here’s the Math That My Editors Spent Months Verifying.

Suppose you’d invested ten grand in CNQ through your IRA on January 2, 2000, at age 45, then promptly forgot about it.

You’d have purchased 12,500 shares at CAD $1.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Let dividends reinvest automatically. Let four 2-for-1 stock splits multiply your shares.

Today you’re 70, ready to retire. You own 322,772 shares worth north of $10 million. That’s not a misprint. That’s what happens when you choose wisely and let compounding do the heavy lifting while you’re busy living your life.

Financial types call a stock that turns $10,000 into a million a “100-bagger,” the Holy Grail of investing. This is a 1,000-bagger.

Your dividend income in 2025? Over $760,000. Seventy-six times your original investment arriving as passive income.

If CNQ’s dividend growth continues at even half its historical rate, say 10-12% annually, which is roughly where recent raises are trending, you’d collect millions in dividend income between 2026 and 2030 while your $10 million nest egg sits untouched.

Ignoring this opportunity is like discovering the Rosetta Stone and using it as a doorstop.

A note on the math, because someone will ask. January 2, 2000. CNQ traded at $1.20 CAD on the Toronto Stock Exchange. $10,000 USD, converted to Canadian dollars, bought 12,500 shares. CNQ did four 2-for-1 stock splits: 2004, 2005, 2010, and 2024. Your original shares went through all four. That’s 16x. But here’s what most calculators miss: every reinvested dividend bought new shares. Those new shares caught whatever splits remained. Those split shares earned bigger dividends. Those dividends bought more shares. For 25 years. During the 2009 crisis, your dividends bought shares at $18 CAD. Those shares went through three more splits. In April 2020, oil went negative and CNQ traded for less than a pizza. Your dividends bought shares that later doubled in the 2024 split. The result: 322,772 shares. At approximately $33 USD on the NYSE as of October 2025, that’s north of $10 million. These numbers were verified by editors over several months. Since October, the stock is up another 30% and additional dividends have been paid. The real number is higher. I’m being conservative. If you run this through a DRIP calculator online, you’ll get a different number. That’s because those calculators use split-adjusted prices, which bake the four doublings backward into the historical price. The shares aren’t gone. They’re adjusted into invisibility. It’s like weighing yourself on a scale that divides by 16 every time you eat a sandwich. Technically tracking something. Completely useless for buying pants. This math works inside any IRA, Roth or traditional, because dividends reinvest tax-free inside the account. The Roth just means you keep all of it at the finish line. A traditional IRA gets you to the same number but you pay income tax on withdrawals. In a taxable account, annual dividend taxes and the 15% Canadian withholding create drag that reduces the final number.

What $10 Million Feels Like When You Have to Earn It by Doing Nothing

The hardest part of the CNQ story isn’t the math. It’s the temperament.

In 2008, the financial crisis hit and CNQ dropped over 60% from its highs. Your $10,000 position, which had grown to a healthy six figures, was suddenly worth a fraction of what it had been. Your brother-in-law called to say he sold everything. CNBC ran segments about the death of oil. Every instinct you had screamed sell.

You didn’t.

In April 2020, oil went to negative $37. Not low. Negative. CNQ traded for less than a large pizza. Your dividends bought shares at fire-sale prices. Those shares went through the 2024 split. One dividend payment from January 2009, reinvested at $18 CAD, is worth over $18,000 today.

From early 2024 through most of 2025, the stock went sideways. Between $28 and $35 for over a year. Financial media ignored it. Growth investors laughed at it.

But here’s what actually happened while the stock went “nowhere”: CNQ was returning $6.2 billion to shareholders. Your dividends were buying more shares at low prices. Your share count was growing. Your future income was compounding.

Then the price moved. Up 30% since October 10.

The flat period wasn’t dead money. It was patient capital loading the spring.

Anne Scheiber, an IRS auditor who turned $5,000 into $22 million through dividend reinvestment, understood this. She held through every crash from the 1940s through 1995 without selling a share. She didn’t need a finance degree. She needed the nerve to do nothing when everyone around her was doing something stupid. Ronald Read, a Vermont gas station attendant and janitor, built an $8 million dividend portfolio by the time of his death in 2014. Same approach. Buy quality. Reinvest dividends. Hold forever.

CNQ is the Anne Scheiber stock. It’s the Ronald Read stock.

It rewards us, the investors who understand that the miracle isn't the math. The miracle is the temperament.

The Strait of Hormuz Can’t Touch Alberta. That’s Not an Accident.

Last Wednesday I published an 8,000-word intelligence assessment on why America is 30 days from a decision on Iran. Four scenarios. Four price tags for your portfolio. 275 comments and counting.

Here’s what that piece has to do with CNQ.

Twenty percent of the world’s oil transits the Strait of Hormuz. If Iran closes it for even 72 hours, the global oil market goes into cardiac arrest. Prices spike. Supply chains shatter. Producers with Middle Eastern exposure get hammered by uncertainty.

CNQ’s oil sits in Alberta. It moves through pipelines to North American refineries. Not a single barrel passes through waters patrolled by Iranian fast boats or Chinese destroyers.

When I wrote about Exxon’s CEO sitting in the White House explaining why Venezuela was uninvestable while his Chinese military partner owned 25% of Guyana’s oil, the contrast with CNQ was impossible to ignore.

Exxon’s crown jewel has CNOOC, a company on the Pentagon’s Chinese military blacklist, as a 25% partner. CNQ has no Chinese partners. No Monroe Doctrine contradictions. No CFIUS risk.

CNQ just pumps oil, pays dividends, and stays out of the crossfire.

In a world where geopolitical risk is escalating, where 400 kilograms of enriched uranium have gone missing, where new axis powers are forming between Russia, China, and Iran, owning an oil company whose entire supply chain sits in the friendliest jurisdiction on earth isn’t just smart investing.

It’s insurance.

As I wrote in my Exxon piece: own what governments can’t repurpose.

The Exxon and Chevron Comparison, or Why 21% Makes 5% Look Like a Participation Trophy

I own Exxon. I recommended it. Exxon has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. They’ve been paying dividends since 1882, back when Chester Arthur was president. That’s a magnificent record.

Chevron has 37 consecutive years of dividend increases. Also magnificent.

Both raise dividends at roughly 3-5% annually. Solid. Sensible. The investment equivalent of wearing a seatbelt.

But here’s what 21% CAGR does versus 5% over 25 years.

A $10,000 investment in a stock growing dividends at 5% annually, reinvesting everything, gets you a very comfortable retirement. Call it a few hundred thousand dollars, depending on the starting yield and price appreciation.

A $10,000 investment in CNQ, with its 21% dividend CAGR, four stock splits, aggressive buybacks, and relentless DRIP, gets you over $10 million.

Exxon and Chevron are Dividend Aristocrats. CNQ is a Dividend Saint.

The difference between an aristocrat and a saint? The aristocrat does well for a long time. The saint performs miracles.

Alberta Figured It Out While California Was Figuring Out How to Make Electricity Expensive

Alberta built an energy industry that’s both profitable and progressively cleaner, through engineering, not legislation. Through innovation, not condemnation.

Alberta reduced emissions-per-barrel by 21% over two decades. They did it with carbon capture, cogeneration, and process efficiency, not by shutting down production and pretending the oil wouldn’t get extracted somewhere else with dirtier methods.

Meanwhile, California celebrates rolling blackouts while importing power from coal plants in neighboring states. New York blocks pipelines while importing natural gas from Pennsylvania and paying premium prices for the privilege.

Western activists celebrated when Canadian pipeline projects got canceled, forcing crude onto trains, which spill more often, emit more carbon, and cost more, because apparently emissions don’t count if they happen on railroad property.

One approach assumes humans can innovate their way to solutions. The other assumes humans are the problem.

Guess which one produced Saint Edgar’s miracle?

The Prayer of the Dividend Investor

CNQ shareholders. We're not just investors. We're believers, quietly accumulating wealth year after year while everyone else panics over headlines.

Next time markets tremble, we might whisper a prayer:

“Safeguard our yields, guide our capital, protect our dividends from bear markets and cable news prophets peddling doom.”

Dividend Aristocrats, step aside.

Dividend Kings, take a bow.

There’s a new saint in town, and his name is CNQ.

Amen.

Pass those dividend checks. Miracles do happen.

One caveat for U.S. investors: CNQ dividends face a 15% Canadian withholding tax outside retirement accounts. Hold them in any IRA or 401(k), and you dodge the withholding. But put them in a Roth? The taxman gets zero. You get richer.

Leave a comment

This is what Capital Mischief delivers every week. The analysis Wall Street won’t publish. The connections between geopolitics, markets, and your portfolio that nobody else is making.

On February 28, everything except Saturday’s Library goes behind the paywall.

Prices double that day. No exceptions.

You’ve read 17,000 words on Iran, the three books Buffett doesn’t want you to read, and now the stock that turned $10,000 into $10 million.

All free. All to show you what’s coming.

Founding Member spots are almost gone. Lock in your spot now.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Disclaimer

Nothing in Capital Mischief is investment advice. It’s just some guy with opinions and a laptop. If you’re taking financial advice from a Substack written by someone who advised presidents and watched them ignore everything he said, that’s a you problem.

Do your own research. Consult an actual professional. Preferably one who hasn’t received medals from intelligence agencies for things he can’t discuss.

Share