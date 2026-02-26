Subscribe
Rolls-Royce Earnings: Act Two Just Started
SPECIAL REPORT: Three days ago I published the thesis. This morning the CEO confirmed every word. The Threshold closes Saturday at midnight.
9 hrs ago
•
Charlie Garcia
30
29
6
Zero to $275,000+ in Revenue in Under Five Months
I Publish 5 Days a Week on Substack. Here’s Why and What It’s Done.
Feb 26
•
Charlie Garcia
20
20
4
Day 14 of the Iran Crisis: 11 U.S. Fighter Jets Landed in Israel Yesterday. Congress Banned Their Sale to Every Country on Earth.
I've advised six Presidents. I've never seen a force this size assembled this fast. Tomorrow the talks resume. Here's what I'm watching and what I'm…
Feb 25
•
Charlie Garcia
131
137
26
WARNING to Investors Who Think They Missed Rolls-Royce: The Defense Trade Was Act One. Here's What the Smart Money Is Positioning for Before…
A time-sensitive investment briefing from the man who told ultra-high-net-worth R360 families to buy at $1.30 a share. It closed Friday at $18.40.
Feb 23
•
Charlie Garcia
64
114
25
Holly Called My Bourbon "Rum." A Navy Helmsman Said Nobody Fires Up a Smoker for Two Hot Dogs. Then Steve Said Irradiating Ten Million Jews…
John Galt meets a New York congestion tax, Pakistan is the WW3 tripwire nobody mentions at dinner, and a reader made back his subscription on CNQ before…
Feb 22
•
Charlie Garcia
40
42
7
Three Signed Books Go to One Reader. You Cannot Buy Them. You Cannot Request Them. You Can Only Earn Them.
Jeffrey Gitomer subscribed to Capital Mischief on his own. He recorded a private keynote for the Mischief Makers. Three books. One reading order. A…
Feb 21
•
Charlie Garcia
47
66
8
How a Woman Who Almost Got Evicted From a $600 Apartment Built a $4 Billion Company, Survived Cancer, and Won Six Best Actress Awards
Barbie Castro never set out to get rich. She set out to not get evicted. It worked better than every wealth strategy taught at business school.
Feb 20
•
Charlie Garcia
24
3
3
Day 8: America Is 22 Days From War With Iran. Geneva Failed. The Ford Arrives Friday. What it Means for Your Money.
A Capital Mischief Situation Report on the carriers, the stealth fighters, the talks that produced nothing, and the 400 kilograms of enriched uranium…
Feb 18
•
Charlie Garcia
139
174
35
$10,000 Became Over $10 Million. One Stock. No Trades. 25 Years. My Favorite Company.
I recommended this stock to R360 families four times starting March 2020. Up over 1,000%. It was one of my first Substack picks with 62 subscribers. Up…
Feb 16
•
Charlie Garcia
87
116
14
The First Person I Ever Banned Ended With Five Words: 'Why Has a Garcia Not Been Deported?
275 comments. One racist. One pacifist. One man who described irradiating Jewish civilians and called it "plausible." Here's what I said to all three.
Feb 15
•
Charlie Garcia
50
88
6
Three Books That Explain Why Warren Buffett Knows Something the S&P 500 Doesn’t
I read 50+ books a year so you don’t have to. Not airport fiction about Navy SEALs with relationship issues. Real books. History written by people who…
Feb 14
•
Charlie Garcia
70
51
10
He Lost $20 Million in 20 Minutes, Slept in His Car, and Built a Half-Billion Dollar Company That’s Rewriting How America Builds Houses
Damion Lupo grew up dodging polar bears at 80 below zero. His grandmother told him he was too selfish to love. Then the universe ran him over. What…
Feb 13
•
Charlie Garcia
35
24
12
