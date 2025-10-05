Some people come here looking for credentials. Others come looking for context.

$120 Million in One Year. While Everyone Watched.

In 2014, YPO ran a yearlong simulated investment competition that CNN Business covered. Seventy-three global traders. One million dollars each. Everyone could see everyone else’s positions.

Imagine playing poker with your cards face-up.

After 2,870 trades in a year, I’d made $120 million.

The other 72 traders combined made less. They could have copied me. They didn’t.

That tells you everything about why most people lose money even when they can see exactly what winners are doing.

I’m Charlie Garcia. I advised six presidents, from both parties.

Here’s what the Situation Room teaches you: it’s where bullshit goes to die. When you’re staring at a screen showing something that might kill a lot of people in the next twenty minutes, nobody asks if you’re red or blue. The missile doesn’t care. The hurricane doesn’t care. The market doesn’t care.

What the Situation Room actually taught me wasn’t about politics, though there was plenty of that. It was pattern recognition under pressure. Patterns don’t stay in their lanes. They connect in ways that look insane until suddenly they don’t.

Combat taught me the first lesson about patterns: people lie when they’re scared.

The West Wing taught me the second: people lie when they’re not scared.

Wall Street taught me the third: people lie when there’s money.

The fourth I figured out myself: people just lie.

Once you accept that, the patterns get easier.

The people who spot it early? In government, they survive. In markets, they get rich.

Everyone else gets a financial advisor explaining what just happened.

How I Learned to See Patterns

I learned to sort them out early. At 25, I was the youngest officer ever selected by a four-star general who’d eventually run NATO. He was running a war in Latin America that most Americans didn’t know was happening.

And the people who did know were lying about how it was going.

I wrote a 200-page classified study documenting exactly how badly we were screwing up. Someone got it declassified because they believed the American people deserved the truth.

Democracy’s funny that way.

A major national magazine ran it as their cover story: “Drugs, Terror and Politics: The Deadly New Alliance.” The magazine owner and a NATO Supreme Allied Commander, both recommended me for the White House Fellows program.

Thousands of applications. Fifteen people selected.

That’s how you go from the jungle to the White House. From watching us lose a war we wouldn’t admit we were fighting to trying to make sure we didn’t lose the next one.

I learned things in those rooms. Some I can talk about. Most I can’t.

The ones I can’t? Those are the ones that matter.

Then September 11th changed everything.

The phone rang. Someone I hadn’t heard from in years. He asked if I was available.

I was. What followed is still classified.

Three years later, the CIA gave me their Agency Seal Medal. I’ve never worked for the CIA. That’s not a wink. That’s a legal fact. They give those medals to people who did things that didn’t happen, for an organization they were never part of.

Washington is funny that way.

If this sounds insane, welcome to national security.

Four years later, the Director of National Intelligence, a position created because eighteen intelligence agencies were acting like rival street gangs, gave me the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal.

It’s the highest award they give to private citizens who did things that would sound made up if they weren’t classified.

Two medals. Six presidents. I kept answering the phone. They kept calling. I never figured out which one of us had the problem.

The medals are in a drawer. You don’t hang that stuff on walls. But you don’t know me, and this all sounds like bullshit.

So I opened the drawer.

Which brings me to why I’m writing.

From Government to Markets

After years in classified operations, I left government service.

I wanted to understand how power operates in the open. Without the guns. Without the secrecy. Turns out it’s mostly paperwork and Harvard lawyers.

So: Columbia Law School. Made Law Review. First in my class to publish.

I wrote about government surveillance. How they were building it. How they were lying about it.

The Florida Supreme Court quoted my work extensively. Used it to establish constitutional protections stronger than almost anywhere else in America.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in line with my analysis.

Then the Patriot Act passed and we traded the Fourth Amendment for the illusion of security.

Another institution. Another lesson in how fear makes us forget who we are.

So I built something outside the system. Private intelligence network. Faster than CNN. More accurate than most Pentagon briefings, which admittedly is a low bar.

That intelligence became profit. Front page of the Wall Street Journal. Twice.

I founded R360, a private members club for people worth at least $100 million committed to using their wealth for social impact. Our collective ambition: touch 3 billion lives in a positive way.

Three separate publications have named R360 the most exclusive private club in the world. It is impossible to get into—by design.

We find you. You don’t find us.

Editor-in-Chief of R360’s Night Owl—intelligence for people who move markets—and I write Street Sense for MarketWatch. One column hit 800,000 readers.

But editors have bosses. Bosses have lawyers. Lawyers exist to kill good journalism.

So I’m doing this. No bosses. No lawyers. No editorial board.

I built R360 for people who can move markets. I’m building Capital Mischief for people who want to understand them before they move.

Here’s what thirty years in classified operations and trillion-dollar markets taught me:

The most expensive information is the kind you get too late.

The second most expensive is the kind everyone else already has.

Capital Mischief is seeing what’s coming and betting on it before CNBC figures it out.

What You’re Getting

This isn’t investment advice.

Well—it’s not just investment advice.

Monday: Markets and money: the analysis your financial advisor isn’t providing. Recent example: Saudi Arabia replacing America’s security guarantee with Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella—that’s not foreign policy, that’s your retirement account. My largest holding turned $10,000 into $10.3 million tax-free over 25 years.

Wednesday: The bigger picture. Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. Humanoid robots in factories. AI eliminating white-collar jobs.

Friday: A new interview each week with centimillionaire members of R360, the private community I founded, named the world’s most exclusive private members club in the world. These conversations give you a clear view into how people operating at that level think and allocate capital, alongside leading experts across medicine, AI, science, and geopolitics. I publish this as a written intelligence briefing with the video embedded, distilling what matters and what it means for you.

Saturday: The Mischief Library. I read 50+ books a year so you don’t have to. Not airport fiction about Navy SEALs with relationship issues. Real books. History written by people who got fired for telling it. Biography of bastards who saw the crash coming, like this piece on Jim Simons, who turned $5,000 into $31 billion. That’s the caliber of mind I’m studying for you.

Sunday: Dear Charlie, Every Sunday, I prove that reader mail is proof democracy was a mistake. You write in to explain why my analysis is wrong, my math is suspect, and my mother raised an idiot. I respond to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

